Нестабильный экономический порядок?

ЛАГУНА-БИЧ – Тема выхода развитых стран из глобальной экономики, а в случае Великобритании – из региональных торговых союзов, привлекает много внимания в последнее время. В эпоху, когда базовые структуры глобальной экономики подвергаются серьёзным испытаниям, такое развитие событий может иметь далекоидущие последствия.

Добровольно или по необходимости, но подавляющее большинство стран являются частью системы многосторонних отношений, которая обеспечивает их партнёрам из развитого мира, в первую очередь США и Европе, огромные привилегии. Из них особенно выделяются три.

Во-первых, будучи эмитентами основных резервных валют мира, развитые страны имеют возможность менять клочки бумаги, которые они печатают, на товары и услуги, которые производят другие страны. Во-вторых, для большинства глобальных инвесторов облигации развитых стран являются почти автоматическим компонентом их инвестпортфелей, поэтому дефицит бюджета в этих странах финансируется частично за счёт сбережений других стран.

Последнее ключевое преимущество развитых стран – размер их представительства и голосующих прав. Они имеют либо право вето, либо блокирующее меньшинство в институтах Бреттон-Вудской системы (Международный валютный фонд и Всемирный банк), получая непропорциональное влияние на формирование правил и норм, регулирующих международную экономическую и монетарную систему. А учитывая их историческое доминирование в этих организациях, граждане развитых стран де-факто обеспечили там себе высшие позиции.

Эти привилегии достаются не бесплатно. По крайней мере, так не должно быть. Предполагается, что в обмен развитые страны должны выполнять определённые обязанности, помогающие гарантировать работоспособность и стабильность всей системы. Однако последние события бросают тень сомнения на способность развитых стран соблюдать свои обязательства по этой сделке.

Наверное, самым очевидным примером здесь является мировой финансовый кризис 2008 года. Будучи результатом неоправданного стремления к рискам и ослабления регулирования в развитых странах, почти полный крах финансовой системы прервал рост глобальной торговли, оставил миллионы людей без работы и едва не столкнул мир в многолетнюю депрессию.

Однако были и другие промахи. Например, политические препятствия на пути последовательной экономической политики во многих развитых странах мешали в последние годы проведению структурных реформ и принятию оперативных бюджетных решений. Это привело к торможению бизнес-инвестиций, ослаблению роста производительности, ухудшению ситуации с неравенством и создало угрозы для будущего потенциального роста экономики.

Эти экономические провалы способствовали возникновению политических движений, выступающих против истеблишмента и добивающихся (или уже добившихся) перемен в давно налаженных международных торговых связях, в том числе внутри Евросоюза и Североамериканской зоны свободной торговли (НАФТА).

Тем временем, длительная и излишняя зависимость от монетарной политики, в том числе от прямого вмешательства центральных банков в работу рынков, привела к искажению цен на активы и способствовала неправильному распределению финансовых ресурсов. При этом развитые страны, особенно страны Европы, не демонстрируют особого интереса к проектам реформы устаревших элементов управления и представительства в международных финансовых организациях, несмотря на значительные изменения в глобальной экономике.

В результате всего этого, система многосторонних отношений стала менее эффективной, в ней снизилась готовность к сотрудничеству, а также уровень доверия, она стала уязвима перед сиюминутными, поверхностными решениями. На этом фоне неудивительно, что идеи глобализации и регионализации растеряли тот уровень поддержки, который у них был раньше, а набирающие популярность политические движения по обе стороны Атлантики критикуют эти концепции с целью привлечь больше сторонников в свой лагерь.

Пока что не ясно, является ли этот феномен временным и обратимым, или же мы имеем дело с началом затяжного периода проблем в работе глобальной экономики. Ясно, впрочем, что он повлияет на два важных типа отношений.

Первый тип – это отношения между большими и маленькими странами. Длительное время маленькие страны с хорошо управляемой, открытой экономикой были основными бенефициарами Бреттон-Вудской системы, а также системы многосторонних отношений в целом. Размеры этих стран не только вынуждали их мечтать о доступе к внешним рынкам, но и позволяли другим участникам глобального рынка с большей готовностью интегрировать эти страны в региональные соглашения, поскольку их потенциально негативное влияние на занятость было ограниченным. Членство в эффективных международных организациях давало этим странам возможность участвовать в значимых дискуссиях о глобальной политике, а их собственный потенциал помогал им находить ниши в международном производстве и потребительских цепочках.

Однако в эпоху растущего национализма маленькие страны с открытой экономикой, как бы они хорошо ею не управляли, скорее всего, пострадают. Их торговые связи стали менее стабильны; торговые соглашения, от которых они зависят, оказались под угрозой; а их участие в глобальной политической дискуссии теперь не гарантировано.

Второй тип – это отношения между институтами Бреттон-Вуда и параллельными институциональными механизмами. Например, возглавляемые Китаем новые институты, хотя и бледнеют по своему значению перед, скажем, Всемирным банком, оказываются, тем не менее, привлекательными для растущего числа государств. Большинство союзников США вступили в Азиатский банк инфраструктурных инвестиций, несмотря на американскую оппозицию. Другой пример – распространённость двусторонних платёжных соглашений. Ещё совсем недавно большинство стран (через МВФ) выступили бы против подобных соглашений, потому что они не соответствуют принципам системы многосторонних отношений. Проблема в том, что такие альтернативные подходы ослабляют, – а не укрепляют, – предсказуемую и выгодную, основанную на правилах систему трансграничного взаимодействия.

Организации Бреттон-Вуда, учреждённые после Второй мировой войны ради поддержания стабильности, рискуют потерять своё влияние, а страны, обладающие возможностью им помочь, похоже, не готовы на данном этапе решительно выступить в поддержку необходимых реформ. Если данные тенденции сохранятся, развивающие страны пострадают, видимо, в наибольшей степени; но они будут не в одиночестве. В краткосрочной перспективе мировая экономика столкнётся с замедлением экономического роста и риском повышенной финансовой нестабильности. А в долгосрочной перспективе её ждёт угроза систематической фрагментации и повсеместных торговых войн.