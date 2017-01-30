Нестабильный экономический порядок?

ЛАГУНА-БИЧ – Тема выхода развитых стран из глобальной экономики, а в случае Великобритании – из региональных торговых союзов, привлекает много внимания в последнее время. В эпоху, когда базовые структуры глобальной экономики подвергаются серьёзным испытаниям, такое развитие событий может иметь далекоидущие последствия.
Добровольно или по необходимости, но подавляющее большинство стран являются частью системы многосторонних отношений, которая обеспечивает их партнёрам из развитого мира, в первую очередь США и Европе, огромные привилегии. Из них особенно выделяются три.
Во-первых, будучи эмитентами основных резервных валют мира, развитые страны имеют возможность менять клочки бумаги, которые они печатают, на товары и услуги, которые производят другие страны. Во-вторых, для большинства глобальных инвесторов облигации развитых стран являются почти автоматическим компонентом их инвестпортфелей, поэтому дефицит бюджета в этих странах финансируется частично за счёт сбережений других стран.
Последнее ключевое преимущество развитых стран – размер их представительства и голосующих прав. Они имеют либо право вето, либо блокирующее меньшинство в институтах Бреттон-Вудской системы (Международный валютный фонд и Всемирный банк), получая непропорциональное влияние на формирование правил и норм, регулирующих международную экономическую и монетарную систему. А учитывая их историческое доминирование в этих организациях, граждане развитых стран де-факто обеспечили там себе высшие позиции.
Эти привилегии достаются не бесплатно. По крайней мере, так не должно быть. Предполагается, что в обмен развитые страны должны выполнять определённые обязанности, помогающие гарантировать работоспособность и стабильность всей системы. Однако последние события бросают тень сомнения на способность развитых стран соблюдать свои обязательства по этой сделке.
Наверное, самым очевидным примером здесь является мировой финансовый кризис 2008 года. Будучи результатом неоправданного стремления к рискам и ослабления регулирования в развитых странах, почти полный крах финансовой системы прервал рост глобальной торговли, оставил миллионы людей без работы и едва не столкнул мир в многолетнюю депрессию.
Однако были и другие промахи. Например, политические препятствия на пути последовательной экономической политики во многих развитых странах мешали в последние годы проведению структурных реформ и принятию оперативных бюджетных решений. Это привело к торможению бизнес-инвестиций, ослаблению роста производительности, ухудшению ситуации с неравенством и создало угрозы для будущего потенциального роста экономики.
Эти экономические провалы способствовали возникновению политических движений, выступающих против истеблишмента и добивающихся (или уже добившихся) перемен в давно налаженных международных торговых связях, в том числе внутри Евросоюза и Североамериканской зоны свободной торговли (НАФТА).
Тем временем, длительная и излишняя зависимость от монетарной политики, в том числе от прямого вмешательства центральных банков в работу рынков, привела к искажению цен на активы и способствовала неправильному распределению финансовых ресурсов. При этом развитые страны, особенно страны Европы, не демонстрируют особого интереса к проектам реформы устаревших элементов управления и представительства в международных финансовых организациях, несмотря на значительные изменения в глобальной экономике.
В результате всего этого, система многосторонних отношений стала менее эффективной, в ней снизилась готовность к сотрудничеству, а также уровень доверия, она стала уязвима перед сиюминутными, поверхностными решениями. На этом фоне неудивительно, что идеи глобализации и регионализации растеряли тот уровень поддержки, который у них был раньше, а набирающие популярность политические движения по обе стороны Атлантики критикуют эти концепции с целью привлечь больше сторонников в свой лагерь.
Пока что не ясно, является ли этот феномен временным и обратимым, или же мы имеем дело с началом затяжного периода проблем в работе глобальной экономики. Ясно, впрочем, что он повлияет на два важных типа отношений.
Первый тип – это отношения между большими и маленькими странами. Длительное время маленькие страны с хорошо управляемой, открытой экономикой были основными бенефициарами Бреттон-Вудской системы, а также системы многосторонних отношений в целом. Размеры этих стран не только вынуждали их мечтать о доступе к внешним рынкам, но и позволяли другим участникам глобального рынка с большей готовностью интегрировать эти страны в региональные соглашения, поскольку их потенциально негативное влияние на занятость было ограниченным. Членство в эффективных международных организациях давало этим странам возможность участвовать в значимых дискуссиях о глобальной политике, а их собственный потенциал помогал им находить ниши в международном производстве и потребительских цепочках.
Однако в эпоху растущего национализма маленькие страны с открытой экономикой, как бы они хорошо ею не управляли, скорее всего, пострадают. Их торговые связи стали менее стабильны; торговые соглашения, от которых они зависят, оказались под угрозой; а их участие в глобальной политической дискуссии теперь не гарантировано.
Второй тип – это отношения между институтами Бреттон-Вуда и параллельными институциональными механизмами. Например, возглавляемые Китаем новые институты, хотя и бледнеют по своему значению перед, скажем, Всемирным банком, оказываются, тем не менее, привлекательными для растущего числа государств. Большинство союзников США вступили в Азиатский банк инфраструктурных инвестиций, несмотря на американскую оппозицию. Другой пример – распространённость двусторонних платёжных соглашений. Ещё совсем недавно большинство стран (через МВФ) выступили бы против подобных соглашений, потому что они не соответствуют принципам системы многосторонних отношений. Проблема в том, что такие альтернативные подходы ослабляют, – а не укрепляют, – предсказуемую и выгодную, основанную на правилах систему трансграничного взаимодействия.
Организации Бреттон-Вуда, учреждённые после Второй мировой войны ради поддержания стабильности, рискуют потерять своё влияние, а страны, обладающие возможностью им помочь, похоже, не готовы на данном этапе решительно выступить в поддержку необходимых реформ. Если данные тенденции сохранятся, развивающие страны пострадают, видимо, в наибольшей степени; но они будут не в одиночестве. В краткосрочной перспективе мировая экономика столкнётся с замедлением экономического роста и риском повышенной финансовой нестабильности. А в долгосрочной перспективе её ждёт угроза систематической фрагментации и повсеместных торговых войн.
Needed reforms? Regardless of what new rules are agreed, many states refuse inspection of their finances by cross-border organisations they are members of. Audit can be threatened with treason for reporting accurate figures outwith the sovereign State.
Love the "Laguna Beach" at the opening of this essay. Sitting there pondering the inequity and unstable nature of the world as the sun rises on lovely Laguna Beach.
It's worthwhile pointing out that the "enormous privileges" enjoyed by the advanced economies are completely unraveling because of the corruption of banking, finance, central banking and government in these privileged economies.
First, the currency markets are known to be rigged and continue to be tilted to benefit those at the core of the system (banks). The little slaps on the wrists of various banks -- trivial fines for rigging markets -- are meant to show that this is being addressed, but we all know government regulatory structures, particularly in the U.S., are both unwilling and unable to do effective law enforcement, so the corruption is allowed and encouraged to persist. And it almost surely will continue. Those "bits of paper" -- i.e., developed-market currencies -- are nothing more than the vehicles and accounting tools for outright theft. Oh, and because of this corruption, capital is massively misallocated -- bad signals from interest-rate, FX and capital markets leads to bad investment. What you end up with is endless leveraging of corporate balance sheets to support share buybacks. Guess who benefits most? Guess who will be long gone when the tab has to be paid?
This misallocation of capital mostly facilitates the accumulation of an ever-growing share of the world's wealth in the hands of a truly small minority of inside players in these markets, who have managed to position their operators throughout the system to ensure this continues. Is it any wonder capex is down in the midst of this massive tunneling of wealth to a tiny elite. Or that productivity is collapsing? Honest actors at reputable firms outside banking and finance wouldn't dare allow themselves to be in a position of having to rely on or trust these people, because they know they will be skinned alive in the process. And, because every avenue of redress has been corrupted, there is nothing they can do about it. Hence their desire to hold enormous amounts of cash and not invest it in capital that would improve productivity.
Second, the markets in which those "quasi-automatic component(s) of portfolio allocations" -- i.e., government bonds -- trade also are corrupt. A lot of those pieces of paper have been taken from investors and monetized by the various global QE programs, which supercharged the wealth transfer from the tax payers supporting those governments issuing those pieces of paper to the global oligarchy that gathers in Davos every year at this time for its ritual hand-wringing about the decline of civilization.
Lastly, the "final key advantage" in governance of these post-WW2 supranational banking organizations are led by the same bad actors who completely destroyed the underpinnings of the interest-rate, FX and banking markets. One of them even was convicted in France of malfeasance, and yet retains her office! These people are recruited from the same banks and law firms that have so profoundly corrupted markets. Is it any wonder these institutions are untrustworthy and are failing as well?
We live in a time of profound corruption. This destroys the trust in institutions -- banks, courts, governments -- needed for markets to function. This never self-corrects: History has shown bad actors never willingly relinquish control over the wealth-generating apparatus once it has be seized and control has been taken. And the folks with the control of the levers of power all have something on each other, which is what maintains the system's inertia. The resolution of this corruption will be, as it always is, painful and horrid. Read more
Another excellent article from Mohamed, which aims towards clear and honest understanding of the current problems even if solving it will cause short term issues at his employer. More articles like this from the other authors in this forum please. Read more
Part of what is happening also arises from fundamentals.
In 1950 there were only a few (white) nations who possessed modern industry, education and government. Today, the Chinese economy, the Indian programming schools and proper government happening in places like Namibia mean so called West (and Japan) no longer have a monopoly on being the only developed nations. Their comparative advantage has been eroded which means either they must increase productivity, work smarter or or their lifestyles will become more in line with those outside the West. Read more
How does El-Erian explain the scandinavian success, or Korea...
He again shows he has no clue on what is happening in the world or in the development of economies.
If there are distorted asset prices, where is the arbitrage? If central banks are issuing to much money, where is the inflation? Read more
Michael, you know perfectly well that it doesn't work like that. Monetary transmission mechanism isn't direct, so for that to be happening we would have to have massive bank loans to traders and to agents buying stocks.
I purpose an alternative which is the blue chip stocks being a close substitute for US Bonds and money, and that's IMHO what's driving this stocks up.
We have no arbitrage going, no IPO's wave, etc. So there are no signs of market exuberance. Read more
The central banks don't issue the money to consumers so no inflation. Instead, it goes to guys like the author with billions in AUM. This drives up the asset prices, which is really just another type of inflation. Read more
The author has made many nuiances in this article and I have some news for him, sometimes it takes a fire to put down another one. A new financial system shall emerge and much sooner than any economists can predict, and it won't emerge out of Davos, or Laguna Beach, or W. DC or so on.... Read more
Mike, the answer to your question falls under the category of ...so on...above. Read more
Where will arise from? Hopefully not from Trump Towers... Read more
The problem here is that the "enormous privileges" Mohammed talks about can produce enormous capital movements, equally large exchange rate movements and huge deficits on current account, if those privileges are not handled responsibly. And, in fact, the responsibilities that come with handling world currencies haven't been handled well in either Britain or the United States. Mohammed asserts that governments have dropped the ball, but that is only because of earlier bad decisions to restrict central bank interventions to asset markets. Had the FED the power to lend against earned income when needed via government channels like the IRS withholding system, its interventions would entirely emulate the effects of any government's fiscal policy without distorting asset prices or creating the financial flows and financial imbalances that the world has struggled to cope with.
So, I would say that Mohammed is looking in the wrong place for a solution. No one is going to help the United States and Britain preserve "an enormous privilege," if it is one, and democratic majorities in the the United States and Britain are not going to work to preserve that "privilege," if they see it as a curse. Change will have to come and, hopefully, it will be the smallest change compatible with resolution of the problem. To my eye, that means developing a second channel for central bank action that it could use to stimulate the economy without distorting asset prices, even in the absence of government action. Read more
Free trade is good when it is practiced on an equal footing with nations of similar democratic values and environmental and labor laws Read more
Yes. otherwise it just becomes a race to the bottom. Children can always sew Nike sneakers cheaper than adults... Read more
The financial community pushed a policy that in the US tripled the marked since 2009 and has produced stagnant wages for the bottom 90%. Europe is the same as the SDs became right-wing and are being replaced by nationalistss.
The financial community needs to learn that we can have other Revolutions of 1848 and that it must accept democracy. Even now El-Erian does not even mention in his discussion of mistakes.
The problem, of course, is that El-Erian may be right on the point that he does make. By forcing those like Trump to attack the foreign economic system to change things, it may produce a recession. If so, the support for the nationalists in Europe will soar as it did in the 1930s. Read more
