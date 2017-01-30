14

不稳定的经济秩序？

拉古娜海滩—发达经济体从全球经济中撤退——英国更是从地区贸易协定中撤退——最近大受关注。眼下，全球经济的基础结构摇摇欲坠，这可能造成影响深远的后果。

不管是可以选择还是不得不尔，世界上绝大部分经济体都是多边体系的一部分，在这个体系中，它们的发达国家同侪——特别是美国和欧洲——拥有大量特权。其中三个特权尤其突出。

首先，由于它们发行世界主要储备货币，发达经济体能用印出来的纸交换其他经济体生产出来的商品和服务。其次，对大部分全球投资者来说，这些经济体的债券几乎是资产组合配置的天然组成部分，因此这些国家的政府预算赤字部分可以用其他国家的储蓄来融资。

发达经济体的最后一个关键优势是投票权和代表。在布雷顿森林机构（国际货币基金组织和世界银行）中，它们要么握有否决权，要么具备足以形成阻挠作用的少数，这意味着它们能够对国际经济和货币体系的治理规则和实践施加巨大的影响。此外，由于它们在历史上一直主导着这些组织，这些组织的最高职位实际上也由这些国家的公民垄断。

这些特权不是免费的，至少不应该是。作为交换，发达经济体理应兑现一定的责任以帮助确保体系的运转和稳定。但最近的形势让人怀疑发达经济体是否能够守得住这个底线。

也许最明显的例子是2008年全球金融危机。金融危机是发达经济体过度冒险和宽松监管的结果，金融体系几近崩溃，破坏了全球贸易，导致数百万人失业，也让世界几乎陷入多年的萧条。

但除此之外还有其他漏洞。比如，在许多发达经济体，全面经济决策的政治障碍影响了近几年来结构性改革的实施和积极响应的财政政策，拖累了企业投资，阻碍了生产率增长，恶化了不平等性，也威胁到未来潜在增长。

这些经济漏洞导致着眼于改变——或已经在改变——建立已久的跨国贸易关系的反建制政治运动的兴起，包括欧盟贸易关系和北美自由贸易协定（NAFTA）。

与此同时，长期过度依赖于货币政策，包括央行直接介入市场活动，扭曲了资产价格，也导致了资源错配。发达经济体——特别是欧洲——对于改革早已过时的国际金融机构治理和代表要素毫无兴趣，尽管全球经济发生了重大变化。

所有这些的结果是形成了一个效率较低、合作较弱、信任较少，也更容易受到临时性安排影响的多边体系。在这样的背景下，全球化和地区化不再获得它们曾经拥有的支持度——或大西洋两岸一些兴起的政治运动谴责全球化和地区化概念为自己的方案赢得支持——根本不足为奇。

这是暂时性的反转现象，还是全球经济运行的长期挑战的开端目前尚不清楚。清楚的是它正在影响到两个重要关系。

第一个关系是小经济体与大经济体之间的关系。长期以来，管理出色的小型开放经济体是布雷顿森林体系——更一般地说，是多边主义——的主要受益者。它们的规模不但决定了它们渴望进入外部市场，也让其他市场行动方比较愿意将它们融入地区契约，因为它们不太可能取代自己的地位。成为高效的国际机构的成员让这些国家加入了随后的政策讨论，而它们自身的能力让它们能够抓住跨国生产和消费链中的机会。

但是，当民族主义兴起时，这些小型开放经济体不管管理多么出色，都有可能蒙受损失。它们的贸易关系比较不稳定；它们所依赖的贸易契约比较脆弱；它们对全球政策讨论的参与也没有保障。

第二个关系是布雷顿森林机构与其他制度性安排的关系。比如，中国领导的机构的重要性尽管仍无法与（比如）世界银行相比，但正在吸引越来越多的国家；大部分美国盟友都加入了亚洲基础设施投资银行，尽管美国对此表示反对。类似地，双边支付协定——不久前大部分国家还通过IMF反对这样的安排，因为它们与多边主义不一致——正在遍地开花。令人担忧的是，这些替代方针可能破坏而不是强化可预测的、有益的、基于规则的跨国互动体系。

成立于二战后，为保持稳定而设的布雷顿森林组织有可能失去它们的影响力，而有能力增强它们的影响力的国家现阶段又不愿意果断推进必要的改革。如果这一趋势持续下去，发展中国家有可能成为最大输家；但它们绝不是唯一的输家。在短期，世界经济将面临增长放缓和更大的金融动荡风险。在长期，世界经济将面临体系碎片化和贸易战遍地开花的情况。