拉古娜海滩—发达经济体从全球经济中撤退——英国更是从地区贸易协定中撤退——最近大受关注。眼下，全球经济的基础结构摇摇欲坠，这可能造成影响深远的后果。
不管是可以选择还是不得不尔，世界上绝大部分经济体都是多边体系的一部分，在这个体系中，它们的发达国家同侪——特别是美国和欧洲——拥有大量特权。其中三个特权尤其突出。
首先，由于它们发行世界主要储备货币，发达经济体能用印出来的纸交换其他经济体生产出来的商品和服务。其次，对大部分全球投资者来说，这些经济体的债券几乎是资产组合配置的天然组成部分，因此这些国家的政府预算赤字部分可以用其他国家的储蓄来融资。
发达经济体的最后一个关键优势是投票权和代表。在布雷顿森林机构（国际货币基金组织和世界银行）中，它们要么握有否决权，要么具备足以形成阻挠作用的少数，这意味着它们能够对国际经济和货币体系的治理规则和实践施加巨大的影响。此外，由于它们在历史上一直主导着这些组织，这些组织的最高职位实际上也由这些国家的公民垄断。
这些特权不是免费的，至少不应该是。作为交换，发达经济体理应兑现一定的责任以帮助确保体系的运转和稳定。但最近的形势让人怀疑发达经济体是否能够守得住这个底线。
也许最明显的例子是2008年全球金融危机。金融危机是发达经济体过度冒险和宽松监管的结果，金融体系几近崩溃，破坏了全球贸易，导致数百万人失业，也让世界几乎陷入多年的萧条。
但除此之外还有其他漏洞。比如，在许多发达经济体，全面经济决策的政治障碍影响了近几年来结构性改革的实施和积极响应的财政政策，拖累了企业投资，阻碍了生产率增长，恶化了不平等性，也威胁到未来潜在增长。
这些经济漏洞导致着眼于改变——或已经在改变——建立已久的跨国贸易关系的反建制政治运动的兴起，包括欧盟贸易关系和北美自由贸易协定（NAFTA）。
与此同时，长期过度依赖于货币政策，包括央行直接介入市场活动，扭曲了资产价格，也导致了资源错配。发达经济体——特别是欧洲——对于改革早已过时的国际金融机构治理和代表要素毫无兴趣，尽管全球经济发生了重大变化。
所有这些的结果是形成了一个效率较低、合作较弱、信任较少，也更容易受到临时性安排影响的多边体系。在这样的背景下，全球化和地区化不再获得它们曾经拥有的支持度——或大西洋两岸一些兴起的政治运动谴责全球化和地区化概念为自己的方案赢得支持——根本不足为奇。
这是暂时性的反转现象，还是全球经济运行的长期挑战的开端目前尚不清楚。清楚的是它正在影响到两个重要关系。
第一个关系是小经济体与大经济体之间的关系。长期以来，管理出色的小型开放经济体是布雷顿森林体系——更一般地说，是多边主义——的主要受益者。它们的规模不但决定了它们渴望进入外部市场，也让其他市场行动方比较愿意将它们融入地区契约，因为它们不太可能取代自己的地位。成为高效的国际机构的成员让这些国家加入了随后的政策讨论，而它们自身的能力让它们能够抓住跨国生产和消费链中的机会。
但是，当民族主义兴起时，这些小型开放经济体不管管理多么出色，都有可能蒙受损失。它们的贸易关系比较不稳定；它们所依赖的贸易契约比较脆弱；它们对全球政策讨论的参与也没有保障。
第二个关系是布雷顿森林机构与其他制度性安排的关系。比如，中国领导的机构的重要性尽管仍无法与（比如）世界银行相比，但正在吸引越来越多的国家；大部分美国盟友都加入了亚洲基础设施投资银行，尽管美国对此表示反对。类似地，双边支付协定——不久前大部分国家还通过IMF反对这样的安排，因为它们与多边主义不一致——正在遍地开花。令人担忧的是，这些替代方针可能破坏而不是强化可预测的、有益的、基于规则的跨国互动体系。
成立于二战后，为保持稳定而设的布雷顿森林组织有可能失去它们的影响力，而有能力增强它们的影响力的国家现阶段又不愿意果断推进必要的改革。如果这一趋势持续下去，发展中国家有可能成为最大输家；但它们绝不是唯一的输家。在短期，世界经济将面临增长放缓和更大的金融动荡风险。在长期，世界经济将面临体系碎片化和贸易战遍地开花的情况。
Comment Commented slightly optimistic
Needed reforms? Regardless of what new rules are agreed, many states refuse inspection of their finances by cross-border organisations they are members of. Audit can be threatened with treason for reporting accurate figures outwith the sovereign State.
Comment Commented markets aurelius
Love the "Laguna Beach" at the opening of this essay. Sitting there pondering the inequity and unstable nature of the world as the sun rises on lovely Laguna Beach.
It's worthwhile pointing out that the "enormous privileges" enjoyed by the advanced economies are completely unraveling because of the corruption of banking, finance, central banking and government in these privileged economies.
First, the currency markets are known to be rigged and continue to be tilted to benefit those at the core of the system (banks). The little slaps on the wrists of various banks -- trivial fines for rigging markets -- are meant to show that this is being addressed, but we all know government regulatory structures, particularly in the U.S., are both unwilling and unable to do effective law enforcement, so the corruption is allowed and encouraged to persist. And it almost surely will continue. Those "bits of paper" -- i.e., developed-market currencies -- are nothing more than the vehicles and accounting tools for outright theft. Oh, and because of this corruption, capital is massively misallocated -- bad signals from interest-rate, FX and capital markets leads to bad investment. What you end up with is endless leveraging of corporate balance sheets to support share buybacks. Guess who benefits most? Guess who will be long gone when the tab has to be paid?
This misallocation of capital mostly facilitates the accumulation of an ever-growing share of the world's wealth in the hands of a truly small minority of inside players in these markets, who have managed to position their operators throughout the system to ensure this continues. Is it any wonder capex is down in the midst of this massive tunneling of wealth to a tiny elite. Or that productivity is collapsing? Honest actors at reputable firms outside banking and finance wouldn't dare allow themselves to be in a position of having to rely on or trust these people, because they know they will be skinned alive in the process. And, because every avenue of redress has been corrupted, there is nothing they can do about it. Hence their desire to hold enormous amounts of cash and not invest it in capital that would improve productivity.
Second, the markets in which those "quasi-automatic component(s) of portfolio allocations" -- i.e., government bonds -- trade also are corrupt. A lot of those pieces of paper have been taken from investors and monetized by the various global QE programs, which supercharged the wealth transfer from the tax payers supporting those governments issuing those pieces of paper to the global oligarchy that gathers in Davos every year at this time for its ritual hand-wringing about the decline of civilization.
Lastly, the "final key advantage" in governance of these post-WW2 supranational banking organizations are led by the same bad actors who completely destroyed the underpinnings of the interest-rate, FX and banking markets. One of them even was convicted in France of malfeasance, and yet retains her office! These people are recruited from the same banks and law firms that have so profoundly corrupted markets. Is it any wonder these institutions are untrustworthy and are failing as well?
We live in a time of profound corruption. This destroys the trust in institutions -- banks, courts, governments -- needed for markets to function. This never self-corrects: History has shown bad actors never willingly relinquish control over the wealth-generating apparatus once it has be seized and control has been taken. And the folks with the control of the levers of power all have something on each other, which is what maintains the system's inertia. The resolution of this corruption will be, as it always is, painful and horrid. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Another excellent article from Mohamed, which aims towards clear and honest understanding of the current problems even if solving it will cause short term issues at his employer. More articles like this from the other authors in this forum please. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Part of what is happening also arises from fundamentals.
In 1950 there were only a few (white) nations who possessed modern industry, education and government. Today, the Chinese economy, the Indian programming schools and proper government happening in places like Namibia mean so called West (and Japan) no longer have a monopoly on being the only developed nations. Their comparative advantage has been eroded which means either they must increase productivity, work smarter or or their lifestyles will become more in line with those outside the West. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
How does El-Erian explain the scandinavian success, or Korea...
He again shows he has no clue on what is happening in the world or in the development of economies.
If there are distorted asset prices, where is the arbitrage? If central banks are issuing to much money, where is the inflation? Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Michael, you know perfectly well that it doesn't work like that. Monetary transmission mechanism isn't direct, so for that to be happening we would have to have massive bank loans to traders and to agents buying stocks.
I purpose an alternative which is the blue chip stocks being a close substitute for US Bonds and money, and that's IMHO what's driving this stocks up.
We have no arbitrage going, no IPO's wave, etc. So there are no signs of market exuberance. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
The central banks don't issue the money to consumers so no inflation. Instead, it goes to guys like the author with billions in AUM. This drives up the asset prices, which is really just another type of inflation. Read more
Comment Commented M M
The author has made many nuiances in this article and I have some news for him, sometimes it takes a fire to put down another one. A new financial system shall emerge and much sooner than any economists can predict, and it won't emerge out of Davos, or Laguna Beach, or W. DC or so on.... Read more
Comment Commented M M
Mike, the answer to your question falls under the category of ...so on...above. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Where will arise from? Hopefully not from Trump Towers... Read more
Comment Commented Paul Daley
The problem here is that the "enormous privileges" Mohammed talks about can produce enormous capital movements, equally large exchange rate movements and huge deficits on current account, if those privileges are not handled responsibly. And, in fact, the responsibilities that come with handling world currencies haven't been handled well in either Britain or the United States. Mohammed asserts that governments have dropped the ball, but that is only because of earlier bad decisions to restrict central bank interventions to asset markets. Had the FED the power to lend against earned income when needed via government channels like the IRS withholding system, its interventions would entirely emulate the effects of any government's fiscal policy without distorting asset prices or creating the financial flows and financial imbalances that the world has struggled to cope with.
So, I would say that Mohammed is looking in the wrong place for a solution. No one is going to help the United States and Britain preserve "an enormous privilege," if it is one, and democratic majorities in the the United States and Britain are not going to work to preserve that "privilege," if they see it as a curse. Change will have to come and, hopefully, it will be the smallest change compatible with resolution of the problem. To my eye, that means developing a second channel for central bank action that it could use to stimulate the economy without distorting asset prices, even in the absence of government action. Read more
Comment Commented eusebio manuel
Free trade is good when it is practiced on an equal footing with nations of similar democratic values and environmental and labor laws Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Yes. otherwise it just becomes a race to the bottom. Children can always sew Nike sneakers cheaper than adults... Read more
Comment Commented Jerry F. Hough
The financial community pushed a policy that in the US tripled the marked since 2009 and has produced stagnant wages for the bottom 90%. Europe is the same as the SDs became right-wing and are being replaced by nationalistss.
The financial community needs to learn that we can have other Revolutions of 1848 and that it must accept democracy. Even now El-Erian does not even mention in his discussion of mistakes.
The problem, of course, is that El-Erian may be right on the point that he does make. By forcing those like Trump to attack the foreign economic system to change things, it may produce a recession. If so, the support for the nationalists in Europe will soar as it did in the 1930s. Read more
