Il pericoloso neoprotezionismo dell’America

NEW YORK – Il presidente americano Donald Trump sta per commettere un errore di politica che danneggerà, soprattutto nel breve periodo, paesi dell’Africa sub-sahariana, dell’America latina e dell’Asia, e in modo particolare alcune economie emergenti come la Cina e lo Sri Lanka (che gestiscono eccedenze commerciali significative nei confronti degli Stati Uniti), e l’India e le Filippine (tra le destinazioni preferite per la delocalizzazione). Ma a risentire più di tutti di questo errore saranno proprio gli Stati Uniti.   

La politica in questione è una strana forma di protezionismo neoliberista, che potremmo chiamare “neoprotezionismo”. Da un lato, è un tentativo di “salvare” posti di lavoro locali schiaffando dazi sulle merci straniere, influenzando i tassi di interesse, limitando l’afflusso di manodopera straniera e ostacolando l’outsourcing. Dall’altro, implica una deregolamentazione finanziaria d’impronta neoliberista. Ma non è questa la soluzione per aiutare la classe lavoratrice americana di oggi.   

I lavoratori americani si trovano ad affrontare sfide importanti. Sebbene gli Stati Uniti vantino attualmente un tasso di disoccupazione piuttosto contenuto, cioè pari al 4,8%, va detto che in molti casi si tratta di lavori part-time, e che in realtà il tasso di partecipazione alla forza lavoro (la quota di popolazione in età lavorativa già impiegata o alla ricerca di un impiego) è sceso dal 67,3% nel 2000 al 62,7% a gennaio di quest’anno. Inoltre, i salari reali sono praticamente fermi da decenni, e il reddito familiare medio è rimasto invariato dal 1998. Tra il 1973 e il 2014, il reddito del 20% più povero delle famiglie è di fatto lievemente diminuito, mentre quello del 5% più ricco è raddoppiato.   

Uno dei fattori che ha guidato questi trend è stato il declino dei posti di lavoro nel settore manifatturiero. Greenville, città della Carolina del Sud, ne è un esempio lampante. Un tempo nota come la capitale mondiale dell’industria tessile, con 48.000 occupati nel 1990, oggi conta appena 6.000 operai tessili.

Ma i meccanismi economici che governano questi trend sono molto più complessi di quanto non suggerisca la retorica popolare. La sfida principale che oggi deve affrontare la manodopera dipende solo in parte dal libero commercio o dall’immigrazione; il grosso delle responsabilità va attribuito all’innovazione tecnologica e, in particolare, alla robotica e all’intelligenza artificiale, che hanno dato un notevole impulso alla produttività. Tra il 1948 e il 1994, infatti, l’occupazione nel settore manifatturiero è diminuita del 50%, ma la produzione è aumentata del 190%.   

Secondo uno studio della Ball State University, se la produttività fosse rimasta costante tra il 2000 e il 2010, gli Stati Uniti avrebbero avuto bisogno di 20,9 milioni di operai per mantenere il livello di produzione raggiunto alla fine di quel decennio. Invece, grazie all’aumento della produttività per effetto della tecnologia, ne sono bastati soltanto 12,1 milioni. In altre parole, nel suddetto arco di tempo la perdita di posti di lavoro nel settore manifatturiero è stata pari al 42%. 

Mentre alcuni interventi mirati di protezione sociale potrebbero contribuire ad aiutare i lavoratori statunitensi, la risposta al problema non può essere il neoprotezionismo, in quanto non solo è un’alternativa inefficace, ma anche sostanzialmente dannosa. 

Il fatto è che, grazie a una serie di fattori – tra cui rotte di navigazione efficienti e sicure, tecnologia digitale e Internet – i produttori globali possono attingere a un ampio bacino di manodopera a basso costo. Gli sforzi americani di impedire alle imprese nazionali di sfruttare tali risorse non possono cambiare questa realtà, né impedire ad altre ditte ubicate altrove di fare lo stesso. Il rischio è una potenziale perdita in termini di competitività da parte dei produttori statunitensi rispetto, ad esempio, a Germania, Francia, Giappone e Corea del Sud. Nel frattempo, poi, la deregolamentazione nel settore finanziario può accentuare la disuguaglianza economica interna.   

Una soluzione efficace ai problemi dei lavoratori americani deve saperne identificare le radici profonde. Ogni volta che una nuova tecnologia consente a un’impresa di utilizzare meno forza lavoro, c’è un trasferimento di risorse dalla massa salariale complessiva ai profitti. Quello che serve ai lavoratori, invece, sono più salari che, se non arrivano dai datori di lavoro, devono poter arrivare da qualche altra parte.

È giunto il momento di prendere in esame una qualche forma di ripartizione del reddito e compartecipazione agli utili. La Finlandia ha già mosso dei passi in questa direzione, mentre nel mondo emergente, come si evince da un suo recente sondaggio economico, l’India ha delineato un piano ad hoc.      

Allo stesso modo, il sistema fiscale andrebbe reso molto più progressivo di quello che è; allo stato attuale, infatti, esistono fin troppe scappatoie per i super ricchi negli Stati Uniti. Un altro aspetto fondamentale è rappresentato dagli investimenti in nuovi rami della formazione che consentano ai lavoratori di svolgere mansioni più creative, che non possono essere eseguite dai robot.  

Alcuni esponenti della sinistra americana, come il senatore Bernie Sanders, hanno invocato politiche di questo tipo, avendo riconosciuto che il conflitto è tra manodopera e capitale e non riguarda la concorrenza tra manodopera americana e straniera, come invece insistono i neoprotezionisti. Sono questi ultimi, però, ad aver conquistato il potere, e ora minacciano di portare avanti un programma che tarperà le ali ai produttori americani, rischiando di minare la posizione dell’America nell’economia globale.   

Nel rendersi conto che il vantaggio competitivo del suo settore manifatturiero cominciava a indebolirsi, Greenville avrebbe potuto cercare di creare incentivi artificiali per tutelare le imprese. Quello per cui optò, invece, fu creare incentivi per l’apertura ad altre attività imprenditoriali. Tale diversificazione rafforzò l’economia della città, malgrado la perdita di gran parte dei posti di lavoro nel settore tessile. 

Così è come dovrebbero ragionare gli Stati Uniti adesso. Se i presidenti americani del passato fossero ricorsi a politiche neoprotezionistiche come quelle attualmente proposte per trattenere lavori scarsamente qualificati nel momento in cui iniziavano a migrare verso i paesi in via di sviluppo, oggi l’economia americana vanterebbe sì un settore manifatturiero più ampio e ad alta densità di manodopera, ma somiglierebbe molto di più a un’economia in via di sviluppo.   

Traduzione di Federica Frasca