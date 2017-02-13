Il pericoloso neoprotezionismo dell’America

NEW YORK – Il presidente americano Donald Trump sta per commettere un errore di politica che danneggerà, soprattutto nel breve periodo, paesi dell’Africa sub-sahariana, dell’America latina e dell’Asia, e in modo particolare alcune economie emergenti come la Cina e lo Sri Lanka (che gestiscono eccedenze commerciali significative nei confronti degli Stati Uniti), e l’India e le Filippine (tra le destinazioni preferite per la delocalizzazione). Ma a risentire più di tutti di questo errore saranno proprio gli Stati Uniti.
La politica in questione è una strana forma di protezionismo neoliberista, che potremmo chiamare “neoprotezionismo”. Da un lato, è un tentativo di “salvare” posti di lavoro locali schiaffando dazi sulle merci straniere, influenzando i tassi di interesse, limitando l’afflusso di manodopera straniera e ostacolando l’outsourcing. Dall’altro, implica una deregolamentazione finanziaria d’impronta neoliberista. Ma non è questa la soluzione per aiutare la classe lavoratrice americana di oggi.
I lavoratori americani si trovano ad affrontare sfide importanti. Sebbene gli Stati Uniti vantino attualmente un tasso di disoccupazione piuttosto contenuto, cioè pari al 4,8%, va detto che in molti casi si tratta di lavori part-time, e che in realtà il tasso di partecipazione alla forza lavoro (la quota di popolazione in età lavorativa già impiegata o alla ricerca di un impiego) è sceso dal 67,3% nel 2000 al 62,7% a gennaio di quest’anno. Inoltre, i salari reali sono praticamente fermi da decenni, e il reddito familiare medio è rimasto invariato dal 1998. Tra il 1973 e il 2014, il reddito del 20% più povero delle famiglie è di fatto lievemente diminuito, mentre quello del 5% più ricco è raddoppiato.
Uno dei fattori che ha guidato questi trend è stato il declino dei posti di lavoro nel settore manifatturiero. Greenville, città della Carolina del Sud, ne è un esempio lampante. Un tempo nota come la capitale mondiale dell’industria tessile, con 48.000 occupati nel 1990, oggi conta appena 6.000 operai tessili.
Ma i meccanismi economici che governano questi trend sono molto più complessi di quanto non suggerisca la retorica popolare. La sfida principale che oggi deve affrontare la manodopera dipende solo in parte dal libero commercio o dall’immigrazione; il grosso delle responsabilità va attribuito all’innovazione tecnologica e, in particolare, alla robotica e all’intelligenza artificiale, che hanno dato un notevole impulso alla produttività. Tra il 1948 e il 1994, infatti, l’occupazione nel settore manifatturiero è diminuita del 50%, ma la produzione è aumentata del 190%.
Secondo uno studio della Ball State University, se la produttività fosse rimasta costante tra il 2000 e il 2010, gli Stati Uniti avrebbero avuto bisogno di 20,9 milioni di operai per mantenere il livello di produzione raggiunto alla fine di quel decennio. Invece, grazie all’aumento della produttività per effetto della tecnologia, ne sono bastati soltanto 12,1 milioni. In altre parole, nel suddetto arco di tempo la perdita di posti di lavoro nel settore manifatturiero è stata pari al 42%.
Mentre alcuni interventi mirati di protezione sociale potrebbero contribuire ad aiutare i lavoratori statunitensi, la risposta al problema non può essere il neoprotezionismo, in quanto non solo è un’alternativa inefficace, ma anche sostanzialmente dannosa.
Il fatto è che, grazie a una serie di fattori – tra cui rotte di navigazione efficienti e sicure, tecnologia digitale e Internet – i produttori globali possono attingere a un ampio bacino di manodopera a basso costo. Gli sforzi americani di impedire alle imprese nazionali di sfruttare tali risorse non possono cambiare questa realtà, né impedire ad altre ditte ubicate altrove di fare lo stesso. Il rischio è una potenziale perdita in termini di competitività da parte dei produttori statunitensi rispetto, ad esempio, a Germania, Francia, Giappone e Corea del Sud. Nel frattempo, poi, la deregolamentazione nel settore finanziario può accentuare la disuguaglianza economica interna.
Una soluzione efficace ai problemi dei lavoratori americani deve saperne identificare le radici profonde. Ogni volta che una nuova tecnologia consente a un’impresa di utilizzare meno forza lavoro, c’è un trasferimento di risorse dalla massa salariale complessiva ai profitti. Quello che serve ai lavoratori, invece, sono più salari che, se non arrivano dai datori di lavoro, devono poter arrivare da qualche altra parte.
È giunto il momento di prendere in esame una qualche forma di ripartizione del reddito e compartecipazione agli utili. La Finlandia ha già mosso dei passi in questa direzione, mentre nel mondo emergente, come si evince da un suo recente sondaggio economico, l’India ha delineato un piano ad hoc.
Allo stesso modo, il sistema fiscale andrebbe reso molto più progressivo di quello che è; allo stato attuale, infatti, esistono fin troppe scappatoie per i super ricchi negli Stati Uniti. Un altro aspetto fondamentale è rappresentato dagli investimenti in nuovi rami della formazione che consentano ai lavoratori di svolgere mansioni più creative, che non possono essere eseguite dai robot.
Alcuni esponenti della sinistra americana, come il senatore Bernie Sanders, hanno invocato politiche di questo tipo, avendo riconosciuto che il conflitto è tra manodopera e capitale e non riguarda la concorrenza tra manodopera americana e straniera, come invece insistono i neoprotezionisti. Sono questi ultimi, però, ad aver conquistato il potere, e ora minacciano di portare avanti un programma che tarperà le ali ai produttori americani, rischiando di minare la posizione dell’America nell’economia globale.
Nel rendersi conto che il vantaggio competitivo del suo settore manifatturiero cominciava a indebolirsi, Greenville avrebbe potuto cercare di creare incentivi artificiali per tutelare le imprese. Quello per cui optò, invece, fu creare incentivi per l’apertura ad altre attività imprenditoriali. Tale diversificazione rafforzò l’economia della città, malgrado la perdita di gran parte dei posti di lavoro nel settore tessile.
Così è come dovrebbero ragionare gli Stati Uniti adesso. Se i presidenti americani del passato fossero ricorsi a politiche neoprotezionistiche come quelle attualmente proposte per trattenere lavori scarsamente qualificati nel momento in cui iniziavano a migrare verso i paesi in via di sviluppo, oggi l’economia americana vanterebbe sì un settore manifatturiero più ampio e ad alta densità di manodopera, ma somiglierebbe molto di più a un’economia in via di sviluppo.
Traduzione di Federica Frasca
Comment Commented Procyon Mukherjee
Good to see that labor is back on the agenda, but America hardly voted for labor and there is absolutely no chance that American labor would get any raise in their living standards either in the short run or long.
It voted for Capital and that is what you will see rise, if not in leaps and bounds but steadily.
Majority never complains when the S&P 500 moves above the $20 Trillion mark, although very little will ever trickle down. Read more
Comment Commented Marendo Müller
The author nails it brilliantly. As profit redistribution/ basic income schemes would be harmful for the competitive advantage of any national economy, the solution is simply to phase out the part of the population that can be replaced by robots after having picked those that have the skills or talent needed to cater creatively to the needs of the wealthy. It is unclear what the precise percentage is, but with enough AI and robots up to seventy percent of the western population could be phased out, essentially by decrease in fertility e.g. as de facto implemented in Japan. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
@Marendo
It has been estimated that only 21% of human activity is needed support human existence. If Robotics and AI can reduce this further...
PS Can the world have a robot POTUS, we have had an actor and now a property developer - would have to be Russian hacker proof, just like the current POTUS Read more
Comment Commented Marendo Müller
@ Steve Hurst If the social caste X, say the cast of the owners of capital can replace noisy and annoying human employees with obedient and silent robotic employees, why wouldn't they do it? It is an illusion to think that robots work for free and aren't consumers, as they have to be paid in electricity, lubricants etc and consume electricity, lubricants etc. they are thus both employees and consumers. The difference is simply that the human employees are not paid directly in consumer products but rather in consumer products credits/fiat money. The consumers of high end products once the human non-owners of capital have been phased out are simply the caste X and the creative and entertainment caste attached to it, while the robotics non-owner class that has replaced the human non-owner class is now being paid in and consuming whatever it needs to function. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Marendo
Only problem is they are then left with no consumers but at least you can switch off robots or leave them endlessly emailing one another automatically. Perhaps robots can become consumers buying software updates. Of course the most effective way to eliminate humans is inadvertently culturing biohazards in sweatbox factory farms, or the ancient solution, war
Built by Roberts
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FU-tuY0Z7nQ Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
'...a large pool of cheap labor is available to global producers...'
Then the differential is technology but not everybody can be a tech worker, hence increasing redundancy in the Western system and for many a lowering wage in real terms
The proposal is redistribution of tax revenues but tax avoidance is a problem.
The outcome has been identified for some time, a top drawer of very high incomes, a second drawer of well paid tech workers and then the crowd who need a top up from central tax revenues. The real problem politically is growth of the size of the crowd coupled with the steady reduction in the size of the middle class and their income, the middle class enable the system to operate so they know how work a protest
No wealth sharing solution will deal with this whilst tax avoidance and tax evasion particularly on an international basis are a major activity. A UB, universal basic income, has to require additional funds as does a move to reduced hours on the same salary (Sweden). Plus UB so far has not been popular as a concept with Western voters
'What workers need, however, is more wages. If they aren’t coming from employers, they should come from elsewhere.
....Remains the problem... To which has to be added the issue of aging demographics in the West with more over 65 than under 25 in the population and a rising social and healthcare demand
The critical issue in reality is the useful income earning deployment of the currently underemployed (for want of a word) and stopping cheap unskilled migration has to be a partial answer. (and importing a young demographic to deal with the Western aging development only steadily expands the demographic problem via an expanding population, albeit with a lag (whilst creating other issues such as housing problems). God help us if the technology differential reduces
BTW, 'When Greenville saw its manufacturing sector’s competitive advantage begin to wane, it could have tried creating artificial incentives to protect companies. But, instead, it created incentives for other kinds of businesses to move in.'. Indeed, however what often happens with this is the resident unemployed remain unemployed with incomers following the incoming businesses who usually demand new skill not those of those already resident. So again the question is how do you usefully engage those cast aside, or are we supposed to passively adopt a Caste system.
. Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
A Basic Income scheme would increase pressure to close borders and deport or otherwise put pressure on vulnerable sections of Society to leave the country.
Basu thinks 'cheap labour' Protectionism would have made it 'look a lot more like a developing country'. He forgets that developing countries are technologically backward. The US is not technologically backward. Protection could cause capital deepening at home- with external benefits being captured for the Enterprise by a sort of Henry George type mechanism- rather than Capital widening abroad. This rent capture would fund high wage Service sector and 'dis-integration' type, high innovation, ancilliary manufacturing jobs in a localised manner.
Migration would not be a hot button topic because no 'Basic Income' type measure would be required. Instead, local people would benefit from network effects and get a higher return of Social Capital than migrants- who therefore would be visibly increasing the marginal efficiency of that Social Capital. Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
Basic income and profit sharing have never been on the table professor and NEVER will be. Investment in education?? you make me laugh cheaper to hire an H1B or contract it out in Mumbai. The winners own the system Professor and they can't even faintly understand the concept of sharing. No Professor there will be no more wages for the working class we are expendable and to easy to replace in China or India or Vietnam. Why bother? What I do believe is that when Trump's policies fail and I agree they will. Is a Man on Horseback as historians say, A radical of the far right or far left who leave us Knee deep in the dead. Because in the end Professor nobody who can change the current system will do so. They all enjoy the benefits but not the costs so why change? The losers, and there are great and growing number of losers, Some change any change will look better to them then the status quo has they get ground deeper deeper in the mud. At that point and we are getting there rapidly none of the losers will care if the change comes with Jackboots or Red Guards. Why should they? The Status quo and our current leadership corporate, Academic, and Political have only made their situation worse. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
Given the realities of a Trump presidency and Republican control of both the House and Senate, I'd be very interested in Professor Basu's views on two question. First, how much damage can the neo-protectionist project do to the global economy in the short term -- say the next four to ten years? And second, what aspects of that damage will first begin to have direct impact on America's mostly white, middle-class workers?
A third question, within the boundaries of a longer time horizon, is who will ultimately benefit from the U.S. attempt to retreat back into the late 19th century? Read more
