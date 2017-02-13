9

Amerikas gefährlicher Neo-Protektionismus

NEW YORK – US-Präsident Donald Trump ist im Begriff, einen politischen Fehler zu begehen. Das wird - vor allem kurzfristig - schmerzhaft für Länder in Afrika südlich der Sahara, in Lateinamerika und Asien – insbesondere für Schwellenländer wie China und Sri Lanka (die gegenüber den USA hohe Handelsbilanzüberschüsse aufweisen) – sowie für Indien und die Philippinen (bedeutende Auslagerungsstandorte der USA). Doch kein Land wird mehr leiden als die USA selbst.

Bei dieser Politik handelt es sich um einen seltsamen neoliberalen Protektionismus – den man als „Neo-Protektionismus“ bezeichnen könnte. Auf der einen Seite stellt er den Versuch dar, durch die Verhängung von Zöllen auf ausländische Güter, durch die Beeinflussung von Wechselkursen, den eingeschränkten Zuzug von Arbeitskräften aus dem Ausland und durch abschreckende Maßnahmen gegen die Auslagerung Jobs im eigenen Land zu retten. Auf der anderen Seite ist damit neoliberale Finanz-Deregulierung verbunden. So wird man der Arbeiterschicht in den USA heute nicht helfen.  

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

Die amerikanischen Arbeitnehmer stehen vor bedeutenden Herausforderungen. Obwohl sich die USA derzeit einer geringen Arbeitslosenrate von 4,8 Prozent erfreuen, sind viele Menschen nur teilzeitbeschäftigt und die Erwerbsquote (der Anteil der erwerbsfähigen Bevölkerung, die tatsächlich arbeitet oder Arbeit sucht) sank von 67,3 Prozent im Jahr 2000 auf 62,7 Prozent in diesem Januar. Außerdem ist seit Jahrzehnten eine weitgehende Stagnation der Reallöhne zu beobachten; das reale Medianeinkommen der Haushalte liegt heute etwa gleich hoch wie im Jahr 1998. Von 1973 bis 2014 präsentierten sich die Einkommen der ärmsten 20 Prozent der Haushalte sogar leicht rückläufig, obwohl sich die Einkommen der reichsten 5 Prozent der Haushalte verdoppelten.

Ein Faktor hinter diesen Trends ist der Rückgang der Arbeitsplätze in der industriellen Fertigung. Greenville in South Carolina ist ein typisches Beispiel. Mit 48.000 Beschäftigten in der Textilindustrie im Jahr 1990 galt die Stadt als Textilhauptstadt der Welt. Heute sind dort nur noch 6.000 Textilarbeiter beschäftigt.

Doch die ökonomischen Zusammenhänge hinter diesen Entwicklungen gestalten sich komplexer als die gängige Rhetorik vermuten lässt. Die bedeutendste Herausforderung für die Arbeitnehmer heute liegt nur teilweise im offenen Handel oder im Bereich Zuwanderung begründet; das weitaus größere Problem besteht in technologischer Innovation, insbesondere in den Bereichen Robotik und künstliche Intelligenz, die zu einem erheblichen Anstieg der Produktivität führten. Von 1948 bis 1994 sank die Beschäftigung im Fertigungssektor um 50 Prozent, während die Produktion um 190 Prozent stieg.  

Laut einer an der Ball State University durchgeführten Studie hätten die USA von 2000 bis 2010 bei gleichbleibender Produktivität 20,9 Millionen Arbeiter in der Fertigung benötigt, um jene Menge an Gütern herzustellen, die zum Ende dieses Jahrzehnts tatsächlich produziert wurde. Doch das technologiegesteuerte Produktivitätswachstum ermöglichte es den USA mit lediglich 12,1 Millionen Arbeitern auszukommen. Mit anderen Worten: in diesem Zeitraum gingen 42 Prozent der Arbeitsplätze in der Produktion verloren.

Obwohl manche Formen zielgerichteter Schutzmaßnahmen zur Unterstützung der Arbeiter in den USA vielleicht durchaus eine Rolle spielen, ist Neo-Protektionismus keine Antwort auf diese Entwicklung. Und er wäre nicht nur unwirksam, sondern würde auch erheblichen Schaden anrichten. 

Es ist schlicht eine Tatsache, dass den weltweiten Produzenten dank effizienter und sicherer Schifffahrtsrouten, digitaler Technologie und Internet heute ein riesiger Pool an billigen Arbeitskräften zur Verfügung steht. Die amerikanischen Versuche, ihre einheimischen Firmen an der Nutzung dieser Ressourcen zu hindern, würden nichts an der Realität ändern oder Unternehmen anderswo abhalten, sich dieser Ressourcen zu bedienen. Infolgedessen würden amerikanische Hersteller etwa gegenüber Produzenten aus Deutschland, Frankreich, Japan und Südkorea weniger wettbewerbsfähig werden. Unterdessen würde die Deregulierung auf dem Finanzsektor die wirtschaftliche Ungleichheit in den USA noch verschärfen.  

Eine wirksame Lösung der Probleme amerikanischer Arbeitnehmer muss die Wurzeln dieser Probleme erkennen. Jedes Mal, wenn ein Unternehmen aufgrund einer neuen Technologie Arbeitskräfte einspart, kommt es zu einer Verschiebung von der Lohnsumme zum Gewinn. Die Arbeitnehmer allerdings brauchen höhere Löhne. Und wenn diese nicht von den Arbeitgebern bezahlt werden, sollten sie von anderswo kommen.

Tatsächlich ist es nun an der Zeit, über eine Form des Grundeinkommens und der Gewinnbeteiligung nachzudenken. Finnland hat Versuche in dieser Richtung unternommen. Unter den Schwellenländern hat Indien im Rahmen seines jüngsten Wirtschaftsberichts ein umfassendes entsprechendes Programm vorgelegt.

Desgleichen sollte das Steuersystem progressiver gestaltet werden; derzeit bestehen in den USA viel zu viele Schlupflöcher für die Ultrareichen. Von ebenso entscheidender Bedeutung werden Investitionen in neue Formen der Ausbildung sein, die es Arbeitnehmern ermöglichen, kreativere Aufgaben zu übernehmen, die nicht von Robotern verrichtet werden können.

Manche Vertreter der amerikanischen Linken – wie etwa Senator Bernie Sanders – fordern derartige Strategien. Sie begreifen, dass es bei diesem Konflikt um Arbeit versus Kapital geht, wohingegen die Neo-Protektionisten auf dem Wettbewerb zwischen den USA und ausländischen Arbeitskräften herumreiten. Doch mittlerweile verfügen die Neo-Protektionisten über die meiste Macht und sie drohen eine Agenda zu verfolgen, die den US-Produzenten die Flügel stutzt und Amerikas Position in der Weltwirtschaft letztlich untergräbt.

Als man in Greenville erkannte, dass der Wettbewerbsvorteil seines Fertigungssektors im Schwinden war, hätte man versuchen können, die Unternehmen mit künstlichen Anreizen zu schützen. Doch stattdessen schuf man Anreize, damit sich andere Branchen in der Stadt ansiedelten. Diese Diversifizierung stützte die Wirtschaft der Stadt auch in der Zeit, als der Großteil der Arbeitsplätze in der Textilindustrie verloren ging.

Fake news or real views Learn More

Und so sollten die USA heute auch vorgehen. Hätten US-Präsidenten in der Vergangenheit jene derzeit propagierten neoprotektionistischen Strategien umgesetzt, um geringqualifizierte Jobs zu halten, als deren Auslagerung in Entwicklungsländer einsetzte, würde die US-Wirtschaft heute wohl über einen größeren, arbeitskräfteintensiven Fertigungssektor verfügen. Aber sie würde auch viel stärker wie die Wirtschaft eines Entwicklungslandes aussehen.

Aus dem Englischen von Helga Klinger-Groier