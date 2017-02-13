Amerikas gefährlicher Neo-Protektionismus

NEW YORK – US-Präsident Donald Trump ist im Begriff, einen politischen Fehler zu begehen. Das wird - vor allem kurzfristig - schmerzhaft für Länder in Afrika südlich der Sahara, in Lateinamerika und Asien – insbesondere für Schwellenländer wie China und Sri Lanka (die gegenüber den USA hohe Handelsbilanzüberschüsse aufweisen) – sowie für Indien und die Philippinen (bedeutende Auslagerungsstandorte der USA). Doch kein Land wird mehr leiden als die USA selbst.
Bei dieser Politik handelt es sich um einen seltsamen neoliberalen Protektionismus – den man als „Neo-Protektionismus“ bezeichnen könnte. Auf der einen Seite stellt er den Versuch dar, durch die Verhängung von Zöllen auf ausländische Güter, durch die Beeinflussung von Wechselkursen, den eingeschränkten Zuzug von Arbeitskräften aus dem Ausland und durch abschreckende Maßnahmen gegen die Auslagerung Jobs im eigenen Land zu retten. Auf der anderen Seite ist damit neoliberale Finanz-Deregulierung verbunden. So wird man der Arbeiterschicht in den USA heute nicht helfen.
Die amerikanischen Arbeitnehmer stehen vor bedeutenden Herausforderungen. Obwohl sich die USA derzeit einer geringen Arbeitslosenrate von 4,8 Prozent erfreuen, sind viele Menschen nur teilzeitbeschäftigt und die Erwerbsquote (der Anteil der erwerbsfähigen Bevölkerung, die tatsächlich arbeitet oder Arbeit sucht) sank von 67,3 Prozent im Jahr 2000 auf 62,7 Prozent in diesem Januar. Außerdem ist seit Jahrzehnten eine weitgehende Stagnation der Reallöhne zu beobachten; das reale Medianeinkommen der Haushalte liegt heute etwa gleich hoch wie im Jahr 1998. Von 1973 bis 2014 präsentierten sich die Einkommen der ärmsten 20 Prozent der Haushalte sogar leicht rückläufig, obwohl sich die Einkommen der reichsten 5 Prozent der Haushalte verdoppelten.
Ein Faktor hinter diesen Trends ist der Rückgang der Arbeitsplätze in der industriellen Fertigung. Greenville in South Carolina ist ein typisches Beispiel. Mit 48.000 Beschäftigten in der Textilindustrie im Jahr 1990 galt die Stadt als Textilhauptstadt der Welt. Heute sind dort nur noch 6.000 Textilarbeiter beschäftigt.
Doch die ökonomischen Zusammenhänge hinter diesen Entwicklungen gestalten sich komplexer als die gängige Rhetorik vermuten lässt. Die bedeutendste Herausforderung für die Arbeitnehmer heute liegt nur teilweise im offenen Handel oder im Bereich Zuwanderung begründet; das weitaus größere Problem besteht in technologischer Innovation, insbesondere in den Bereichen Robotik und künstliche Intelligenz, die zu einem erheblichen Anstieg der Produktivität führten. Von 1948 bis 1994 sank die Beschäftigung im Fertigungssektor um 50 Prozent, während die Produktion um 190 Prozent stieg.
Laut einer an der Ball State University durchgeführten Studie hätten die USA von 2000 bis 2010 bei gleichbleibender Produktivität 20,9 Millionen Arbeiter in der Fertigung benötigt, um jene Menge an Gütern herzustellen, die zum Ende dieses Jahrzehnts tatsächlich produziert wurde. Doch das technologiegesteuerte Produktivitätswachstum ermöglichte es den USA mit lediglich 12,1 Millionen Arbeitern auszukommen. Mit anderen Worten: in diesem Zeitraum gingen 42 Prozent der Arbeitsplätze in der Produktion verloren.
Obwohl manche Formen zielgerichteter Schutzmaßnahmen zur Unterstützung der Arbeiter in den USA vielleicht durchaus eine Rolle spielen, ist Neo-Protektionismus keine Antwort auf diese Entwicklung. Und er wäre nicht nur unwirksam, sondern würde auch erheblichen Schaden anrichten.
Es ist schlicht eine Tatsache, dass den weltweiten Produzenten dank effizienter und sicherer Schifffahrtsrouten, digitaler Technologie und Internet heute ein riesiger Pool an billigen Arbeitskräften zur Verfügung steht. Die amerikanischen Versuche, ihre einheimischen Firmen an der Nutzung dieser Ressourcen zu hindern, würden nichts an der Realität ändern oder Unternehmen anderswo abhalten, sich dieser Ressourcen zu bedienen. Infolgedessen würden amerikanische Hersteller etwa gegenüber Produzenten aus Deutschland, Frankreich, Japan und Südkorea weniger wettbewerbsfähig werden. Unterdessen würde die Deregulierung auf dem Finanzsektor die wirtschaftliche Ungleichheit in den USA noch verschärfen.
Eine wirksame Lösung der Probleme amerikanischer Arbeitnehmer muss die Wurzeln dieser Probleme erkennen. Jedes Mal, wenn ein Unternehmen aufgrund einer neuen Technologie Arbeitskräfte einspart, kommt es zu einer Verschiebung von der Lohnsumme zum Gewinn. Die Arbeitnehmer allerdings brauchen höhere Löhne. Und wenn diese nicht von den Arbeitgebern bezahlt werden, sollten sie von anderswo kommen.
Tatsächlich ist es nun an der Zeit, über eine Form des Grundeinkommens und der Gewinnbeteiligung nachzudenken. Finnland hat Versuche in dieser Richtung unternommen. Unter den Schwellenländern hat Indien im Rahmen seines jüngsten Wirtschaftsberichts ein umfassendes entsprechendes Programm vorgelegt.
Desgleichen sollte das Steuersystem progressiver gestaltet werden; derzeit bestehen in den USA viel zu viele Schlupflöcher für die Ultrareichen. Von ebenso entscheidender Bedeutung werden Investitionen in neue Formen der Ausbildung sein, die es Arbeitnehmern ermöglichen, kreativere Aufgaben zu übernehmen, die nicht von Robotern verrichtet werden können.
Manche Vertreter der amerikanischen Linken – wie etwa Senator Bernie Sanders – fordern derartige Strategien. Sie begreifen, dass es bei diesem Konflikt um Arbeit versus Kapital geht, wohingegen die Neo-Protektionisten auf dem Wettbewerb zwischen den USA und ausländischen Arbeitskräften herumreiten. Doch mittlerweile verfügen die Neo-Protektionisten über die meiste Macht und sie drohen eine Agenda zu verfolgen, die den US-Produzenten die Flügel stutzt und Amerikas Position in der Weltwirtschaft letztlich untergräbt.
Als man in Greenville erkannte, dass der Wettbewerbsvorteil seines Fertigungssektors im Schwinden war, hätte man versuchen können, die Unternehmen mit künstlichen Anreizen zu schützen. Doch stattdessen schuf man Anreize, damit sich andere Branchen in der Stadt ansiedelten. Diese Diversifizierung stützte die Wirtschaft der Stadt auch in der Zeit, als der Großteil der Arbeitsplätze in der Textilindustrie verloren ging.
Und so sollten die USA heute auch vorgehen. Hätten US-Präsidenten in der Vergangenheit jene derzeit propagierten neoprotektionistischen Strategien umgesetzt, um geringqualifizierte Jobs zu halten, als deren Auslagerung in Entwicklungsländer einsetzte, würde die US-Wirtschaft heute wohl über einen größeren, arbeitskräfteintensiven Fertigungssektor verfügen. Aber sie würde auch viel stärker wie die Wirtschaft eines Entwicklungslandes aussehen.
Aus dem Englischen von Helga Klinger-Groier
Comment Commented Procyon Mukherjee
Good to see that labor is back on the agenda, but America hardly voted for labor and there is absolutely no chance that American labor would get any raise in their living standards either in the short run or long.
It voted for Capital and that is what you will see rise, if not in leaps and bounds but steadily.
Majority never complains when the S&P 500 moves above the $20 Trillion mark, although very little will ever trickle down. Read more
Comment Commented Marendo Müller
The author nails it brilliantly. As profit redistribution/ basic income schemes would be harmful for the competitive advantage of any national economy, the solution is simply to phase out the part of the population that can be replaced by robots after having picked those that have the skills or talent needed to cater creatively to the needs of the wealthy. It is unclear what the precise percentage is, but with enough AI and robots up to seventy percent of the western population could be phased out, essentially by decrease in fertility e.g. as de facto implemented in Japan. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
@Marendo
It has been estimated that only 21% of human activity is needed support human existence. If Robotics and AI can reduce this further...
PS Can the world have a robot POTUS, we have had an actor and now a property developer - would have to be Russian hacker proof, just like the current POTUS Read more
Comment Commented Marendo Müller
@ Steve Hurst If the social caste X, say the cast of the owners of capital can replace noisy and annoying human employees with obedient and silent robotic employees, why wouldn't they do it? It is an illusion to think that robots work for free and aren't consumers, as they have to be paid in electricity, lubricants etc and consume electricity, lubricants etc. they are thus both employees and consumers. The difference is simply that the human employees are not paid directly in consumer products but rather in consumer products credits/fiat money. The consumers of high end products once the human non-owners of capital have been phased out are simply the caste X and the creative and entertainment caste attached to it, while the robotics non-owner class that has replaced the human non-owner class is now being paid in and consuming whatever it needs to function. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Marendo
Only problem is they are then left with no consumers but at least you can switch off robots or leave them endlessly emailing one another automatically. Perhaps robots can become consumers buying software updates. Of course the most effective way to eliminate humans is inadvertently culturing biohazards in sweatbox factory farms, or the ancient solution, war
Built by Roberts
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FU-tuY0Z7nQ Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
'...a large pool of cheap labor is available to global producers...'
Then the differential is technology but not everybody can be a tech worker, hence increasing redundancy in the Western system and for many a lowering wage in real terms
The proposal is redistribution of tax revenues but tax avoidance is a problem.
The outcome has been identified for some time, a top drawer of very high incomes, a second drawer of well paid tech workers and then the crowd who need a top up from central tax revenues. The real problem politically is growth of the size of the crowd coupled with the steady reduction in the size of the middle class and their income, the middle class enable the system to operate so they know how work a protest
No wealth sharing solution will deal with this whilst tax avoidance and tax evasion particularly on an international basis are a major activity. A UB, universal basic income, has to require additional funds as does a move to reduced hours on the same salary (Sweden). Plus UB so far has not been popular as a concept with Western voters
'What workers need, however, is more wages. If they aren’t coming from employers, they should come from elsewhere.
....Remains the problem... To which has to be added the issue of aging demographics in the West with more over 65 than under 25 in the population and a rising social and healthcare demand
The critical issue in reality is the useful income earning deployment of the currently underemployed (for want of a word) and stopping cheap unskilled migration has to be a partial answer. (and importing a young demographic to deal with the Western aging development only steadily expands the demographic problem via an expanding population, albeit with a lag (whilst creating other issues such as housing problems). God help us if the technology differential reduces
BTW, 'When Greenville saw its manufacturing sector’s competitive advantage begin to wane, it could have tried creating artificial incentives to protect companies. But, instead, it created incentives for other kinds of businesses to move in.'. Indeed, however what often happens with this is the resident unemployed remain unemployed with incomers following the incoming businesses who usually demand new skill not those of those already resident. So again the question is how do you usefully engage those cast aside, or are we supposed to passively adopt a Caste system.
. Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
A Basic Income scheme would increase pressure to close borders and deport or otherwise put pressure on vulnerable sections of Society to leave the country.
Basu thinks 'cheap labour' Protectionism would have made it 'look a lot more like a developing country'. He forgets that developing countries are technologically backward. The US is not technologically backward. Protection could cause capital deepening at home- with external benefits being captured for the Enterprise by a sort of Henry George type mechanism- rather than Capital widening abroad. This rent capture would fund high wage Service sector and 'dis-integration' type, high innovation, ancilliary manufacturing jobs in a localised manner.
Migration would not be a hot button topic because no 'Basic Income' type measure would be required. Instead, local people would benefit from network effects and get a higher return of Social Capital than migrants- who therefore would be visibly increasing the marginal efficiency of that Social Capital. Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
Basic income and profit sharing have never been on the table professor and NEVER will be. Investment in education?? you make me laugh cheaper to hire an H1B or contract it out in Mumbai. The winners own the system Professor and they can't even faintly understand the concept of sharing. No Professor there will be no more wages for the working class we are expendable and to easy to replace in China or India or Vietnam. Why bother? What I do believe is that when Trump's policies fail and I agree they will. Is a Man on Horseback as historians say, A radical of the far right or far left who leave us Knee deep in the dead. Because in the end Professor nobody who can change the current system will do so. They all enjoy the benefits but not the costs so why change? The losers, and there are great and growing number of losers, Some change any change will look better to them then the status quo has they get ground deeper deeper in the mud. At that point and we are getting there rapidly none of the losers will care if the change comes with Jackboots or Red Guards. Why should they? The Status quo and our current leadership corporate, Academic, and Political have only made their situation worse. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
Given the realities of a Trump presidency and Republican control of both the House and Senate, I'd be very interested in Professor Basu's views on two question. First, how much damage can the neo-protectionist project do to the global economy in the short term -- say the next four to ten years? And second, what aspects of that damage will first begin to have direct impact on America's mostly white, middle-class workers?
A third question, within the boundaries of a longer time horizon, is who will ultimately benefit from the U.S. attempt to retreat back into the late 19th century? Read more
