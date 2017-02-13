Gevaarlijk Amerikaans Neo-Protectionisme

NEW YORK – Amerikaans president Donald Trump staat op het punt om een beleidsfout te maken. Deze zal – vooral op korte termijn – pijn doen in landen in Sub-Sahara-Afrika, Latijns-Amerika en Azië, en in het bijzonder in opkomende economieën zoals China en Sri Lanka (die grote handelsoverschotten tegenover de Verenigde Staten hebben), en India en de Filipijnen (die grote bestemmingen voor outsourcing zijn). Maar niemand zal zo lijden als de VS zelf.
Het beleid in kwestie betreft een vreemd neoliberaal protectionisme – laten we het ‘neo-protectionisme’ noemen. Het is aan de ene kant een poging om binnenlandse banen te ‘redden’ door de tarieven op buitenlandse goederen te verhogen, de wisselkoersen te beïnvloeden, de instroom van buitenlandse werknemers te beperken, en negatieve stimuli voor outsourcing te creëren. Aan de andere kant omvat het neoliberale financiële deregulering. Maar dit is niet de manier om de arbeidersklasse van de VS op dit moment te helpen.
Amerikaanse werknemers hebben met grote uitdagingen te maken. Alhoewel de VS zich momenteel op een laag werkloosheidscijfer van 4.8% kan beroemen werken veel mensen slechts parttime, en is de arbeidsparticipatie (het aandeel van de beroepsbevolking dat werkt of werk zoekt) gedaald van 67,3% in 2000 tot 62,7% in januari dit jaar. Bovendien zijn de reële lonen al decennia grotendeels statisch; het reële mediane gezinsinkomen is momenteel hetzelfde als in 1998. Van 1973 tot 2014 is het inkomen van de armste 20% van de huishoudens zelfs licht gedaald, zelfs terwijl het inkomen van de rijkste 5% verdubbelde.
Een factor die deze trends aandrijft is de daling in productiebanen geweest. Greenville, South-Carolina is hier een goed voorbeeld van. Ooit beschouwd als textiel-hoofdstad van de wereld, met 48.000 mensen werkzaam in de industrie in 1990, zijn er nu nog maar 6.000 textielarbeiders over.
Maar de economie die deze trends aandrijft is veel complexer dan de populaire retoriek doet geloven. De grootste uitdaging waar arbeid vandaag de dag mee te maken heeft bestaat maar gedeeltelijk uit vrijhandel of immigratie; de veel grotere boosdoener is technologische innovatie, en in het bijzonder robotica en kunstmatige intelligentie, die de productiviteit substantieel hebben vergroot. Van 1948 tot 1994 is de werkgelegenheid in de productiesector met 50% gedaald, maar steeg de productie met 190%.
Volgens een studie uitgevoerd door Ball State University zou de VS, wanneer de productiviteit van 2000 tot 2010 constant zou zijn gebleven, 20,9 miljoen productiekrachten nodig hebben gehad om te produceren wat het aan het eind van dat decennium geproduceerd had. Maar de door technologie in staat gestelde productiviteitsgroei betekende dat de VS in werkelijkheid slechts 12,1 miljoen arbeiders nodig had. Met andere woorden gingen in dat tijdsbestek 42% van de productiebanen verloren.
Alhoewel bepaalde vormen van doelgerichte protectie een rol zouden kunnen spelen in het steunen van Amerikaanse werknemers is neo-protectionisme niet het antwoord. En het zou niet alleen ineffectief zijn, het zou zelfs substantiële schade doen.
De simpele waarheid is dat dankzij alles van efficiënte en veilige scheeproutes tot digitale technologie en het internet er een grote hoeveelheid goedkope arbeid beschikbaar is voor mondiale producenten. Amerikaanse pogingen om binnenlandse firma’s ervan te weerhouden om van die hulpbron gebruik te maken zouden die realiteit niet veranderen, of bedrijven elders tegenhouden dit te doen. Als resultaat hiervan zouden producenten in de VS minder concurrerend worden tegenover bijvoorbeeld Duitsland, Frankrijk, Japan, en Zuid-Korea. Ondertussen zou deregulering in de financiële sector de economische ongelijkheid binnen de VS vergroten.
Elke effectieve oplossing voor de problemen van de Amerikaanse werknemer zal moeten doorgronden waar de wortels van deze problemen liggen. Elke keer dat een nieuwe technologie een bedrijf in staat stelt om minder arbeid te gebruiken ontstaat er een verschuiving van de totale arbeidskosten naar de winst. Wat werknemers echter nodig hebben zijn hogere lonen. En wanneer deze niet van de werkgever komen zouden deze elders vandaan moeten komen.
Het is dan ook tijd om enige vorm van basisinkomen en winstdeling te overwegen. Finland heeft hiermee al geëxperimenteerd. En in de opkomende wereld heeft India hier in zijn meest recente economische onderzoek een volledig schema voor geschetst.
In ditzelfde kader zou het belastingsysteem veel progressiever gemaakt moeten worden; zoals het er nu uitziet zijn er in de VS veel te veel mazen in de wet voor de extreem rijken. Investeringen in nieuwe vormen van onderwijs die werknemers in staat stellen om creatievere taken te volbrengen die niet door robots uitgevoerd kunnen worden, zullen ook van vitaal belang zijn.
Sommigen aan de linkerkant van het Amerikaanse spectrum – zoals senator Bernie Sanders – roepen al langer om dit soort beleid. Zij begrijpen dat het hier om een conflict tussen arbeid versus kapitaal gaat, terwijl neo-protectionisten blijven hameren op concurrentie tussen de VS en buitenlandse arbeid. Maar het zijn de neoprotectionisten die het meeste macht verworven hebben, en ze dreigen nu een agenda na te jagen die producenten in de VS vleugellam zal maken en uiteindelijk de Amerikaanse positie in de mondiale economie zal ondermijnen.
Toen Greenville inzag dat zijn concurrerende voordeel in de productiesector begon te tanen zou het geprobeerd kunnen hebben om kunstmatig stimuli te creëren om bedrijven te beschermen. Maar in plaats daarvan creëerde het stimuli om andere soorten ondernemingen aan te trekken. Deze diversificatie versterkte de economie van de stad, zelfs al ging het merendeel van de productiebanen verloren.
Dit is hoe de VS nu moet denken. Hadden Amerikaanse presidenten in het verleden de neo-protectionistische politiek die nu wordt voorgesteld gevoerd om laagwaardige banen vast te houden toen deze voor het eerst naar ontwikkelingslanden begonnen te verdwijnen, dan zou de economie van de VS nu waarschijnlijk een grotere arbeidsintensieve productiesector gehad hebben; maar deze zou er ook veel meer als een economie in ontwikkeling uitgezien hebben.
Vertaling Melle Trap
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (9)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Procyon Mukherjee
Good to see that labor is back on the agenda, but America hardly voted for labor and there is absolutely no chance that American labor would get any raise in their living standards either in the short run or long.
It voted for Capital and that is what you will see rise, if not in leaps and bounds but steadily.
Majority never complains when the S&P 500 moves above the $20 Trillion mark, although very little will ever trickle down. Read more
Comment Commented Marendo Müller
The author nails it brilliantly. As profit redistribution/ basic income schemes would be harmful for the competitive advantage of any national economy, the solution is simply to phase out the part of the population that can be replaced by robots after having picked those that have the skills or talent needed to cater creatively to the needs of the wealthy. It is unclear what the precise percentage is, but with enough AI and robots up to seventy percent of the western population could be phased out, essentially by decrease in fertility e.g. as de facto implemented in Japan. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
@Marendo
It has been estimated that only 21% of human activity is needed support human existence. If Robotics and AI can reduce this further...
PS Can the world have a robot POTUS, we have had an actor and now a property developer - would have to be Russian hacker proof, just like the current POTUS Read more
Comment Commented Marendo Müller
@ Steve Hurst If the social caste X, say the cast of the owners of capital can replace noisy and annoying human employees with obedient and silent robotic employees, why wouldn't they do it? It is an illusion to think that robots work for free and aren't consumers, as they have to be paid in electricity, lubricants etc and consume electricity, lubricants etc. they are thus both employees and consumers. The difference is simply that the human employees are not paid directly in consumer products but rather in consumer products credits/fiat money. The consumers of high end products once the human non-owners of capital have been phased out are simply the caste X and the creative and entertainment caste attached to it, while the robotics non-owner class that has replaced the human non-owner class is now being paid in and consuming whatever it needs to function. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Marendo
Only problem is they are then left with no consumers but at least you can switch off robots or leave them endlessly emailing one another automatically. Perhaps robots can become consumers buying software updates. Of course the most effective way to eliminate humans is inadvertently culturing biohazards in sweatbox factory farms, or the ancient solution, war
Built by Roberts
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FU-tuY0Z7nQ Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
'...a large pool of cheap labor is available to global producers...'
Then the differential is technology but not everybody can be a tech worker, hence increasing redundancy in the Western system and for many a lowering wage in real terms
The proposal is redistribution of tax revenues but tax avoidance is a problem.
The outcome has been identified for some time, a top drawer of very high incomes, a second drawer of well paid tech workers and then the crowd who need a top up from central tax revenues. The real problem politically is growth of the size of the crowd coupled with the steady reduction in the size of the middle class and their income, the middle class enable the system to operate so they know how work a protest
No wealth sharing solution will deal with this whilst tax avoidance and tax evasion particularly on an international basis are a major activity. A UB, universal basic income, has to require additional funds as does a move to reduced hours on the same salary (Sweden). Plus UB so far has not been popular as a concept with Western voters
'What workers need, however, is more wages. If they aren’t coming from employers, they should come from elsewhere.
....Remains the problem... To which has to be added the issue of aging demographics in the West with more over 65 than under 25 in the population and a rising social and healthcare demand
The critical issue in reality is the useful income earning deployment of the currently underemployed (for want of a word) and stopping cheap unskilled migration has to be a partial answer. (and importing a young demographic to deal with the Western aging development only steadily expands the demographic problem via an expanding population, albeit with a lag (whilst creating other issues such as housing problems). God help us if the technology differential reduces
BTW, 'When Greenville saw its manufacturing sector’s competitive advantage begin to wane, it could have tried creating artificial incentives to protect companies. But, instead, it created incentives for other kinds of businesses to move in.'. Indeed, however what often happens with this is the resident unemployed remain unemployed with incomers following the incoming businesses who usually demand new skill not those of those already resident. So again the question is how do you usefully engage those cast aside, or are we supposed to passively adopt a Caste system.
. Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
A Basic Income scheme would increase pressure to close borders and deport or otherwise put pressure on vulnerable sections of Society to leave the country.
Basu thinks 'cheap labour' Protectionism would have made it 'look a lot more like a developing country'. He forgets that developing countries are technologically backward. The US is not technologically backward. Protection could cause capital deepening at home- with external benefits being captured for the Enterprise by a sort of Henry George type mechanism- rather than Capital widening abroad. This rent capture would fund high wage Service sector and 'dis-integration' type, high innovation, ancilliary manufacturing jobs in a localised manner.
Migration would not be a hot button topic because no 'Basic Income' type measure would be required. Instead, local people would benefit from network effects and get a higher return of Social Capital than migrants- who therefore would be visibly increasing the marginal efficiency of that Social Capital. Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
Basic income and profit sharing have never been on the table professor and NEVER will be. Investment in education?? you make me laugh cheaper to hire an H1B or contract it out in Mumbai. The winners own the system Professor and they can't even faintly understand the concept of sharing. No Professor there will be no more wages for the working class we are expendable and to easy to replace in China or India or Vietnam. Why bother? What I do believe is that when Trump's policies fail and I agree they will. Is a Man on Horseback as historians say, A radical of the far right or far left who leave us Knee deep in the dead. Because in the end Professor nobody who can change the current system will do so. They all enjoy the benefits but not the costs so why change? The losers, and there are great and growing number of losers, Some change any change will look better to them then the status quo has they get ground deeper deeper in the mud. At that point and we are getting there rapidly none of the losers will care if the change comes with Jackboots or Red Guards. Why should they? The Status quo and our current leadership corporate, Academic, and Political have only made their situation worse. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
Given the realities of a Trump presidency and Republican control of both the House and Senate, I'd be very interested in Professor Basu's views on two question. First, how much damage can the neo-protectionist project do to the global economy in the short term -- say the next four to ten years? And second, what aspects of that damage will first begin to have direct impact on America's mostly white, middle-class workers?
A third question, within the boundaries of a longer time horizon, is who will ultimately benefit from the U.S. attempt to retreat back into the late 19th century? Read more
Featured
Global Citizens, National Shirkers
Dani Rodrik rejects cosmopolitanism when it substitutes for winning domestic policy battles on their merits.
China Needs a New Grand Strategy
Minxin Pei says that the rise of Donald Trump has destroyed the foundations of China's post-Cold War strategy.
Why Trump Can’t Bully China
Kenneth Rogoff says that any effort to turn back the clock on globalizaton is likely to strengthen the Chinese.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air with Minxin Pei
[Listen to the podcast here.] Minxin Pei, author of China’s Crony Capitalism, discusses corruption, China’s global role, and China-India relations with Gavekal Dragonomics’ Co-Chairman, Anatole Kaletsky, François Bougon of Le Monde, and Sidin Vadukut from Mint.