Gevaarlijk Amerikaans Neo-Protectionisme

Kaushik Basu, a former chief economist of the World Bank, is Professor of Economics at Cornell University.

NEW YORK – Amerikaans president Donald Trump staat op het punt om een beleidsfout te maken. Deze zal – vooral op korte termijn – pijn doen in landen in Sub-Sahara-Afrika, Latijns-Amerika en Azië, en in het bijzonder in opkomende economieën zoals China en Sri Lanka (die grote handelsoverschotten tegenover de Verenigde Staten hebben), en India en de Filipijnen (die grote bestemmingen voor outsourcing zijn). Maar niemand zal zo lijden als de VS zelf.

Het beleid in kwestie betreft een vreemd neoliberaal protectionisme – laten we het ‘neo-protectionisme’ noemen. Het is aan de ene kant een poging om binnenlandse banen te ‘redden’ door de tarieven op buitenlandse goederen te verhogen, de wisselkoersen te beïnvloeden, de instroom van buitenlandse werknemers te beperken, en negatieve stimuli voor outsourcing te creëren. Aan de andere kant omvat het neoliberale financiële deregulering. Maar dit is niet de manier om de arbeidersklasse van de VS op dit moment te helpen.

Amerikaanse werknemers hebben met grote uitdagingen te maken. Alhoewel de VS zich momenteel op een laag werkloosheidscijfer van 4.8% kan beroemen werken veel mensen slechts parttime, en is de arbeidsparticipatie (het aandeel van de beroepsbevolking dat werkt of werk zoekt) gedaald van 67,3% in 2000 tot 62,7% in januari dit jaar. Bovendien zijn de reële lonen al decennia grotendeels statisch; het reële mediane gezinsinkomen is momenteel hetzelfde als in 1998. Van 1973 tot 2014 is het inkomen van de armste 20% van de huishoudens zelfs licht gedaald, zelfs terwijl het inkomen van de rijkste 5% verdubbelde.

Een factor die deze trends aandrijft is de daling in productiebanen geweest. Greenville, South-Carolina is hier een goed voorbeeld van. Ooit beschouwd als textiel-hoofdstad van de wereld, met 48.000 mensen werkzaam in de industrie in 1990, zijn er nu nog maar 6.000 textielarbeiders over.

Maar de economie die deze trends aandrijft is veel complexer dan de populaire retoriek doet geloven. De grootste uitdaging waar arbeid vandaag de dag mee te maken heeft bestaat maar gedeeltelijk uit vrijhandel of immigratie; de veel grotere boosdoener is technologische innovatie, en in het bijzonder robotica en kunstmatige intelligentie, die de productiviteit substantieel hebben vergroot. Van 1948 tot 1994 is de werkgelegenheid in de productiesector met 50% gedaald, maar steeg de productie met 190%.

Volgens een studie uitgevoerd door Ball State University zou de VS, wanneer de productiviteit van 2000 tot 2010 constant zou zijn gebleven, 20,9 miljoen productiekrachten nodig hebben gehad om te produceren wat het aan het eind van dat decennium geproduceerd had. Maar de door technologie in staat gestelde productiviteitsgroei betekende dat de VS in werkelijkheid slechts 12,1 miljoen arbeiders nodig had. Met andere woorden gingen in dat tijdsbestek 42% van de productiebanen verloren.

Alhoewel bepaalde vormen van doelgerichte protectie een rol zouden kunnen spelen in het steunen van Amerikaanse werknemers is neo-protectionisme niet het antwoord. En het zou niet alleen ineffectief zijn, het zou zelfs substantiële schade doen.

De simpele waarheid is dat dankzij alles van efficiënte en veilige scheeproutes tot digitale technologie en het internet er een grote hoeveelheid goedkope arbeid beschikbaar is voor mondiale producenten. Amerikaanse pogingen om binnenlandse firma’s ervan te weerhouden om van die hulpbron gebruik te maken zouden die realiteit niet veranderen, of bedrijven elders tegenhouden dit te doen. Als resultaat hiervan zouden producenten in de VS minder concurrerend worden tegenover bijvoorbeeld Duitsland, Frankrijk, Japan, en Zuid-Korea. Ondertussen zou deregulering in de financiële sector de economische ongelijkheid binnen de VS vergroten.

Elke effectieve oplossing voor de problemen van de Amerikaanse werknemer zal moeten doorgronden waar de wortels van deze problemen liggen. Elke keer dat een nieuwe technologie een bedrijf in staat stelt om minder arbeid te gebruiken ontstaat er een verschuiving van de totale arbeidskosten naar de winst. Wat werknemers echter nodig hebben zijn hogere lonen. En wanneer deze niet van de werkgever komen zouden deze elders vandaan moeten komen.

Het is dan ook tijd om enige vorm van basisinkomen en winstdeling te overwegen. Finland heeft hiermee al geëxperimenteerd. En in de opkomende wereld heeft India hier in zijn meest recente economische onderzoek een volledig schema voor geschetst.

In ditzelfde kader zou het belastingsysteem veel progressiever gemaakt moeten worden; zoals het er nu uitziet zijn er in de VS veel te veel mazen in de wet voor de extreem rijken. Investeringen in nieuwe vormen van onderwijs die werknemers in staat stellen om creatievere taken te volbrengen die niet door robots uitgevoerd kunnen worden, zullen ook van vitaal belang zijn.

Sommigen aan de linkerkant van het Amerikaanse spectrum – zoals senator Bernie Sanders – roepen al langer om dit soort beleid. Zij begrijpen dat het hier om een conflict tussen arbeid versus kapitaal gaat, terwijl neo-protectionisten blijven hameren op concurrentie tussen de VS en buitenlandse arbeid. Maar het zijn de neoprotectionisten die het meeste macht verworven hebben, en ze dreigen nu een agenda na te jagen die producenten in de VS vleugellam zal maken en uiteindelijk de Amerikaanse positie in de mondiale economie zal ondermijnen.

Toen Greenville inzag dat zijn concurrerende voordeel in de productiesector begon te tanen zou het geprobeerd kunnen hebben om kunstmatig stimuli te creëren om bedrijven te beschermen. Maar in plaats daarvan creëerde het stimuli om andere soorten ondernemingen aan te trekken. Deze diversificatie versterkte de economie van de stad, zelfs al ging het merendeel van de productiebanen verloren.

Dit is hoe de VS nu moet denken. Hadden Amerikaanse presidenten in het verleden de neo-protectionistische politiek die nu wordt voorgesteld gevoerd om laagwaardige banen vast te houden toen deze voor het eerst naar ontwikkelingslanden begonnen te verdwijnen, dan zou de economie van de VS nu waarschijnlijk een grotere arbeidsintensieve productiesector gehad hebben; maar deze zou er ook veel meer als een economie in ontwikkeling uitgezien hebben.

Vertaling Melle Trap