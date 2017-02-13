9

El peligroso neoproteccionismo de los Estados Unidos

NUEVA YORK – El presidente de los Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, está a punto de adoptar una política errónea, que perjudicará (sobre todo en el corto plazo) a países de África subsahariana, América latina y Asia, especialmente economías emergentes como China y Sri Lanka (que mantienen grandes superávits comerciales con Estados Unidos), así como India y Filipinas (importantes fuentes de mano de obra subcontratada). Pero el principal afectado será Estados Unidos.

La política de marras es un extraño proteccionismo neoliberal (llamémoslo “neoproteccionismo”). Por un lado, intenta “salvar” puestos de trabajo locales apelando a imponer aranceles a los bienes extranjeros, influir sobre los tipos de cambio, restringir el ingreso de trabajadores extranjeros y crear desincentivos contra la subcontratación laboral. Por el otro lado, implica una desregulación financiera neoliberal. No es lo que hoy necesita la clase trabajadora estadounidense.

Los trabajadores estadounidenses se enfrentan a problemas serios. A pesar del bajo índice de desempleo del 4,8% que hoy exhibe Estados Unidos, mucha gente sólo trabaja a jornada parcial, y la tasa de participación en la fuerza laboral (la proporción de la población en edad de trabajar que tiene empleo o lo está buscando) cayó de 67,3% en 2000 a 62,7% en enero de este año. Además, el salario real está prácticamente estancado hace décadas; el ingreso real medio de los hogares hoy es el mismo que en 1998. El ingreso del 20% de hogares más pobres incluso se redujo ligeramente entre 1973 y 2014, mientras el del 5% de hogares más ricos se duplicaba.

Un factor detrás de este fenómeno es la pérdida de empleos fabriles. Un buen ejemplo lo da Greenville (Carolina del Sur). La ciudad, otrora denominada Capital Textil del Mundo y que en 1990 tenía 48 000 personas empleadas en la industria, hoy sólo tiene 6000 trabajadores textiles.

Pero las fuerzas económicas que impulsan estas tendencias son mucho más complejas que lo que sugiere el discurso popular. El principal desafío al que se enfrentan hoy los trabajadores no es el libre comercio o la inmigración, aunque ambos tienen su parte, sino la innovación tecnológica y, en particular, la robótica y la inteligencia artificial, que aumentaron considerablemente la productividad. De 1948 a 1994, el nivel de empleo en el sector fabril se redujo un 50%, pero la producción aumentó un 190%.

Según un estudio realizado en la Ball State University, si entre 2000 y 2010 la productividad se hubiera mantenido constante, Estados Unidos hubiera necesitado 20,9 millones de trabajadores fabriles para mantener el ritmo de producción que tenía al final de esa década. Pero el crecimiento de la productividad gracias a la tecnología llevó a que Estados Unidos sólo necesitara 12,1 millones de trabajadores. Es decir, en ese período se perdió un 42% del empleo fabril.

Si bien algunas formas de protección puntual pueden ayudar a los trabajadores estadounidenses, el neoproteccionismo no es la respuesta. Y no sólo por ineficaz, sino porque traerá un perjuicio considerable.

La verdad lisa y llana es que una combinación de factores, que incluye desde corredores marítimos eficientes y seguros hasta la tecnología digital e Internet, permite a los productores de todo el mundo disponer de una enorme fuente de mano de obra barata. Que Estados Unidos intente evitar que las empresas locales aprovechen ese recurso no cambiará la realidad ni impedirá a empresas de otros países seguir haciéndolo; sólo logrará que los productores estadounidenses se vuelvan menos competitivos respecto de, por ejemplo, Alemania, Francia, Japón y Corea del Sur. Al mismo tiempo, la desregulación del sector financiero agravará la desigualdad económica dentro de Estados Unidos.

Para hallar una solución efectiva a los problemas de los trabajadores estadounidenses hay que entender sus raíces. Cada vez que una nueva tecnología permite a una empresa usar menos mano de obra, una parte del total de salarios se convierte en ganancias empresariales. Pero se necesitan más salarios para los trabajadores; si no los pagarán los empleadores, tendrán que salir de otro lado.

Ya es hora de pensar en implementar alguna modalidad de ingreso básico universal y participación en las ganancias. Finlandia ya hizo algunos experimentos, y de los países emergentes, India presentó un esquema completo en su último informe de situación económica.

En esta misma línea, se necesita mucha más progresividad del sistema impositivo, ya que como está, deja a los ultrarricos estadounidenses demasiadas lagunas de que aprovecharse. También es esencial invertir en nuevas formas de educación que permitan a los trabajadores asumir tareas más creativas no realizables por robots.

Algunas figuras de la izquierda estadounidense (por ejemplo, el senador Bernie Sanders) han propuesto políticas como estas. Entienden que el conflicto es entre el trabajo y el capital, mientras los neoproteccionistas insisten en que es un problema de competencia entre la mano de obra estadounidense y la extranjera. Los segundos llevan la delantera y ahora amenazan con implementar una agenda que cortará las alas de los productores estadounidenses y a la larga debilitará la posición de Estados Unidos en la economía global.

Cuando Greenville vio que la ventaja competitiva de su sector fabril comenzaba a diluirse, pudo apelar a crear incentivos artificiales para proteger a las empresas; en vez de eso, creó incentivos para que empresas de otros tipos se radicaran en la ciudad. Esta diversificación dio nuevos bríos a la economía local, incluso aunque perdiera la mayor parte de sus empleos en el sector textil.

Así hay que pensar hoy en Estados Unidos. Si en el pasado los presidentes estadounidenses hubieran aplicado las políticas neoproteccionistas que hoy se proponen, para evitar el traslado de empleos poco cualificados a países en desarrollo, tal vez hoy la economía estadounidense tendría un sector fabril más grande con uso intensivo de mano de obra. Pero también se parecería mucho más a una economía en desarrollo.

