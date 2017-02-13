El peligroso neoproteccionismo de los Estados Unidos

NUEVA YORK – El presidente de los Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, está a punto de adoptar una política errónea, que perjudicará (sobre todo en el corto plazo) a países de África subsahariana, América latina y Asia, especialmente economías emergentes como China y Sri Lanka (que mantienen grandes superávits comerciales con Estados Unidos), así como India y Filipinas (importantes fuentes de mano de obra subcontratada). Pero el principal afectado será Estados Unidos.
La política de marras es un extraño proteccionismo neoliberal (llamémoslo “neoproteccionismo”). Por un lado, intenta “salvar” puestos de trabajo locales apelando a imponer aranceles a los bienes extranjeros, influir sobre los tipos de cambio, restringir el ingreso de trabajadores extranjeros y crear desincentivos contra la subcontratación laboral. Por el otro lado, implica una desregulación financiera neoliberal. No es lo que hoy necesita la clase trabajadora estadounidense.
Los trabajadores estadounidenses se enfrentan a problemas serios. A pesar del bajo índice de desempleo del 4,8% que hoy exhibe Estados Unidos, mucha gente sólo trabaja a jornada parcial, y la tasa de participación en la fuerza laboral (la proporción de la población en edad de trabajar que tiene empleo o lo está buscando) cayó de 67,3% en 2000 a 62,7% en enero de este año. Además, el salario real está prácticamente estancado hace décadas; el ingreso real medio de los hogares hoy es el mismo que en 1998. El ingreso del 20% de hogares más pobres incluso se redujo ligeramente entre 1973 y 2014, mientras el del 5% de hogares más ricos se duplicaba.
Un factor detrás de este fenómeno es la pérdida de empleos fabriles. Un buen ejemplo lo da Greenville (Carolina del Sur). La ciudad, otrora denominada Capital Textil del Mundo y que en 1990 tenía 48 000 personas empleadas en la industria, hoy sólo tiene 6000 trabajadores textiles.
Pero las fuerzas económicas que impulsan estas tendencias son mucho más complejas que lo que sugiere el discurso popular. El principal desafío al que se enfrentan hoy los trabajadores no es el libre comercio o la inmigración, aunque ambos tienen su parte, sino la innovación tecnológica y, en particular, la robótica y la inteligencia artificial, que aumentaron considerablemente la productividad. De 1948 a 1994, el nivel de empleo en el sector fabril se redujo un 50%, pero la producción aumentó un 190%.
Según un estudio realizado en la Ball State University, si entre 2000 y 2010 la productividad se hubiera mantenido constante, Estados Unidos hubiera necesitado 20,9 millones de trabajadores fabriles para mantener el ritmo de producción que tenía al final de esa década. Pero el crecimiento de la productividad gracias a la tecnología llevó a que Estados Unidos sólo necesitara 12,1 millones de trabajadores. Es decir, en ese período se perdió un 42% del empleo fabril.
Si bien algunas formas de protección puntual pueden ayudar a los trabajadores estadounidenses, el neoproteccionismo no es la respuesta. Y no sólo por ineficaz, sino porque traerá un perjuicio considerable.
La verdad lisa y llana es que una combinación de factores, que incluye desde corredores marítimos eficientes y seguros hasta la tecnología digital e Internet, permite a los productores de todo el mundo disponer de una enorme fuente de mano de obra barata. Que Estados Unidos intente evitar que las empresas locales aprovechen ese recurso no cambiará la realidad ni impedirá a empresas de otros países seguir haciéndolo; sólo logrará que los productores estadounidenses se vuelvan menos competitivos respecto de, por ejemplo, Alemania, Francia, Japón y Corea del Sur. Al mismo tiempo, la desregulación del sector financiero agravará la desigualdad económica dentro de Estados Unidos.
Para hallar una solución efectiva a los problemas de los trabajadores estadounidenses hay que entender sus raíces. Cada vez que una nueva tecnología permite a una empresa usar menos mano de obra, una parte del total de salarios se convierte en ganancias empresariales. Pero se necesitan más salarios para los trabajadores; si no los pagarán los empleadores, tendrán que salir de otro lado.
Ya es hora de pensar en implementar alguna modalidad de ingreso básico universal y participación en las ganancias. Finlandia ya hizo algunos experimentos, y de los países emergentes, India presentó un esquema completo en su último informe de situación económica.
En esta misma línea, se necesita mucha más progresividad del sistema impositivo, ya que como está, deja a los ultrarricos estadounidenses demasiadas lagunas de que aprovecharse. También es esencial invertir en nuevas formas de educación que permitan a los trabajadores asumir tareas más creativas no realizables por robots.
Algunas figuras de la izquierda estadounidense (por ejemplo, el senador Bernie Sanders) han propuesto políticas como estas. Entienden que el conflicto es entre el trabajo y el capital, mientras los neoproteccionistas insisten en que es un problema de competencia entre la mano de obra estadounidense y la extranjera. Los segundos llevan la delantera y ahora amenazan con implementar una agenda que cortará las alas de los productores estadounidenses y a la larga debilitará la posición de Estados Unidos en la economía global.
Cuando Greenville vio que la ventaja competitiva de su sector fabril comenzaba a diluirse, pudo apelar a crear incentivos artificiales para proteger a las empresas; en vez de eso, creó incentivos para que empresas de otros tipos se radicaran en la ciudad. Esta diversificación dio nuevos bríos a la economía local, incluso aunque perdiera la mayor parte de sus empleos en el sector textil.
Así hay que pensar hoy en Estados Unidos. Si en el pasado los presidentes estadounidenses hubieran aplicado las políticas neoproteccionistas que hoy se proponen, para evitar el traslado de empleos poco cualificados a países en desarrollo, tal vez hoy la economía estadounidense tendría un sector fabril más grande con uso intensivo de mano de obra. Pero también se parecería mucho más a una economía en desarrollo.
Traducción: Esteban Flamini
Comment Commented Procyon Mukherjee
Good to see that labor is back on the agenda, but America hardly voted for labor and there is absolutely no chance that American labor would get any raise in their living standards either in the short run or long.
It voted for Capital and that is what you will see rise, if not in leaps and bounds but steadily.
Majority never complains when the S&P 500 moves above the $20 Trillion mark, although very little will ever trickle down. Read more
Comment Commented Marendo Müller
The author nails it brilliantly. As profit redistribution/ basic income schemes would be harmful for the competitive advantage of any national economy, the solution is simply to phase out the part of the population that can be replaced by robots after having picked those that have the skills or talent needed to cater creatively to the needs of the wealthy. It is unclear what the precise percentage is, but with enough AI and robots up to seventy percent of the western population could be phased out, essentially by decrease in fertility e.g. as de facto implemented in Japan. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
@Marendo
It has been estimated that only 21% of human activity is needed support human existence. If Robotics and AI can reduce this further...
PS Can the world have a robot POTUS, we have had an actor and now a property developer - would have to be Russian hacker proof, just like the current POTUS Read more
Comment Commented Marendo Müller
@ Steve Hurst If the social caste X, say the cast of the owners of capital can replace noisy and annoying human employees with obedient and silent robotic employees, why wouldn't they do it? It is an illusion to think that robots work for free and aren't consumers, as they have to be paid in electricity, lubricants etc and consume electricity, lubricants etc. they are thus both employees and consumers. The difference is simply that the human employees are not paid directly in consumer products but rather in consumer products credits/fiat money. The consumers of high end products once the human non-owners of capital have been phased out are simply the caste X and the creative and entertainment caste attached to it, while the robotics non-owner class that has replaced the human non-owner class is now being paid in and consuming whatever it needs to function. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Marendo
Only problem is they are then left with no consumers but at least you can switch off robots or leave them endlessly emailing one another automatically. Perhaps robots can become consumers buying software updates. Of course the most effective way to eliminate humans is inadvertently culturing biohazards in sweatbox factory farms, or the ancient solution, war
Built by Roberts
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FU-tuY0Z7nQ Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
'...a large pool of cheap labor is available to global producers...'
Then the differential is technology but not everybody can be a tech worker, hence increasing redundancy in the Western system and for many a lowering wage in real terms
The proposal is redistribution of tax revenues but tax avoidance is a problem.
The outcome has been identified for some time, a top drawer of very high incomes, a second drawer of well paid tech workers and then the crowd who need a top up from central tax revenues. The real problem politically is growth of the size of the crowd coupled with the steady reduction in the size of the middle class and their income, the middle class enable the system to operate so they know how work a protest
No wealth sharing solution will deal with this whilst tax avoidance and tax evasion particularly on an international basis are a major activity. A UB, universal basic income, has to require additional funds as does a move to reduced hours on the same salary (Sweden). Plus UB so far has not been popular as a concept with Western voters
'What workers need, however, is more wages. If they aren’t coming from employers, they should come from elsewhere.
....Remains the problem... To which has to be added the issue of aging demographics in the West with more over 65 than under 25 in the population and a rising social and healthcare demand
The critical issue in reality is the useful income earning deployment of the currently underemployed (for want of a word) and stopping cheap unskilled migration has to be a partial answer. (and importing a young demographic to deal with the Western aging development only steadily expands the demographic problem via an expanding population, albeit with a lag (whilst creating other issues such as housing problems). God help us if the technology differential reduces
BTW, 'When Greenville saw its manufacturing sector’s competitive advantage begin to wane, it could have tried creating artificial incentives to protect companies. But, instead, it created incentives for other kinds of businesses to move in.'. Indeed, however what often happens with this is the resident unemployed remain unemployed with incomers following the incoming businesses who usually demand new skill not those of those already resident. So again the question is how do you usefully engage those cast aside, or are we supposed to passively adopt a Caste system.
. Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
A Basic Income scheme would increase pressure to close borders and deport or otherwise put pressure on vulnerable sections of Society to leave the country.
Basu thinks 'cheap labour' Protectionism would have made it 'look a lot more like a developing country'. He forgets that developing countries are technologically backward. The US is not technologically backward. Protection could cause capital deepening at home- with external benefits being captured for the Enterprise by a sort of Henry George type mechanism- rather than Capital widening abroad. This rent capture would fund high wage Service sector and 'dis-integration' type, high innovation, ancilliary manufacturing jobs in a localised manner.
Migration would not be a hot button topic because no 'Basic Income' type measure would be required. Instead, local people would benefit from network effects and get a higher return of Social Capital than migrants- who therefore would be visibly increasing the marginal efficiency of that Social Capital. Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
Basic income and profit sharing have never been on the table professor and NEVER will be. Investment in education?? you make me laugh cheaper to hire an H1B or contract it out in Mumbai. The winners own the system Professor and they can't even faintly understand the concept of sharing. No Professor there will be no more wages for the working class we are expendable and to easy to replace in China or India or Vietnam. Why bother? What I do believe is that when Trump's policies fail and I agree they will. Is a Man on Horseback as historians say, A radical of the far right or far left who leave us Knee deep in the dead. Because in the end Professor nobody who can change the current system will do so. They all enjoy the benefits but not the costs so why change? The losers, and there are great and growing number of losers, Some change any change will look better to them then the status quo has they get ground deeper deeper in the mud. At that point and we are getting there rapidly none of the losers will care if the change comes with Jackboots or Red Guards. Why should they? The Status quo and our current leadership corporate, Academic, and Political have only made their situation worse. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
Given the realities of a Trump presidency and Republican control of both the House and Senate, I'd be very interested in Professor Basu's views on two question. First, how much damage can the neo-protectionist project do to the global economy in the short term -- say the next four to ten years? And second, what aspects of that damage will first begin to have direct impact on America's mostly white, middle-class workers?
A third question, within the boundaries of a longer time horizon, is who will ultimately benefit from the U.S. attempt to retreat back into the late 19th century? Read more
