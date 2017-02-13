Опасный неопротекционизм Америки

НЬЮ-ЙОРК – Президент США Дональд Трамп готовится совершить политическую ошибку. Она нанесёт ущерб, в первую очередь, краткосрочный, странам Африки южнее Сахары, Латинской Америки и Азии, особенно экономике Китая и Шри-Ланки (у которых большой профицит в торговле с США), а также Индии и Филиппин (главные направления для аутсорсинга). Однако никто не пострадает так сильно, как сами США.
Политика, о которой идёт речь, это некий странный неолиберальный протекционизм, который можно назвать «неопротекционизмом». С одной стороны, это попытка «спасти» рабочие места внутри страны с помощью ошеломляющих пошлин на иностранные товары, командования валютными курсами, ограничения притока иностранных работников, создания препятствий на пути аутсорсинга. С другой стороны, эта политика предусматривает неолиберальное финансовое дерегулирование. И это не та политика, которая сегодня поможет американскому рабочему классу.
Американские трудящиеся столкнулись с очень серьёзными проблемами. Хотя США могут похвалиться сейчас низким уровнем безработицы (4,8%), многие люди имеют лишь частичную занятость, а уровень экономической активности населения (доля населения трудоспособного возраста, которые работают или ищут работу) сократилась с 67,3% в 2000 году до 62,7% в январе этого года. Кроме того, уже несколько десятилетий происходит фактическая стагнация реальных зарплат; средний медианный доход домохозяйств сегодня такой же, как в 1998 году. Более того, за период с 1973 по 2014 годы уровень доходов беднейших 20% домохозяйств слегка снизился, в то время как уровень доходов богатейших 5% домохозяйств удвоился.
Одной из причин этих тенденций является сокращение числа рабочих мест в промышленности. Город Гринвилль в Южной Каролине является здесь показательным примером. Когда-то это была «Текстильная столица мира», в 1990 году в этой отрасли было занято 48 тысяч горожан, а сейчас в городе осталось лишь 6 тысяч текстильных работников.
Но экономические причины этих тенденций намного сложнее, чем предполагается досужими рассуждениями. Основной проблемой трудовых ресурсов сегодня лишь частично является открытость международной торговли или иммиграция; более серьёзным виновником стали технологические инновации, в том числе роботизация и искусственный разум, благодаря которым значительно выросла производительность. С 1948 по 1994 годы занятость в промышленности упала на 50%, а производительность выросла на 190%.
По данным исследования Университета им. братьев Болл (BSU), если бы с 2000 по 2010 годы производительность в стране оставалась неизменной, тогда США потребовались бы 20,9 млн работников в промышленности, чтобы произвести всё то, что страна выпускала к концу того десятилетия. Однако из-за роста производительности, вызванного технологиями, в реальности США понадобилось всего лишь 12,1 млн работников. Иными словами, за этот период в промышленности были потеряны 42% рабочих мест.
Хотя определённые формы целевых протекционистских мер способны оказать некую помощь американским рабочим, неопротекционизм не является верным ответом. И он не просто не будет эффективным; он нанесёт серьёзный вред.
Есть такой простой факт: благодаря различным факторам, начиная с безопасных и эффективных морских перевозок и заканчивая цифровыми технологиями и интернетом, глобальным производителям стала доступна огромная масса дешёвой рабочей силы. Американские попытки запретить свои компаниям пользоваться этими ресурсами не изменят реальности, они не запретят пользоваться ими компаниям других стран. В результате у американских производителей снизится конкурентоспособность относительно компаний из Германии, Франции, Японии или Южной Кореи. Тем временем, дерегулирование финансового сектора усугубит ситуацию с экономическим неравенством внутри США.
Для эффективного решения проблем американских рабочих нужно сначала понять, в чём суть этих проблем. Каждый раз, когда новая технология позволяет компании сократить использование трудовых ресурсов, происходит снижение общих расходов на зарплаты и увеличение прибылей. Между тем, работникам требуются высокие зарплаты. И если они не поступают от работодателей, тогда они должны поступать откуда-то ещё.
Пришло время подумать о новых формах базового дохода и распределении прибылей. Финляндия уже проводит подобный эксперимент. Среди стран развивающегося мира Индия рассматривает возможность такой системы в своём последнем годовом экономическом докладе.
Кроме того, налоговая система должна стать более прогрессивной. На сегодня в ней имеется слишком много лазеек для сверхбогачей США. Критически важными будут также инвестиции в новые формы образования, которые позволят работникам браться за более креативные задачи, которые не могут выполнить роботы.
Некоторые американские левые, например, сенатор Берни Сандерс, уже призывают к таким мерам. Они понимают, что мы имеем дело с конфликтом между трудом и капиталом, хотя неопротекционисты твердят о конкуренции между американскими и иностранными трудящимися. Тем не менее, именно неопротекционисты получили сейчас огромную власть; теперь они грозятся реализовать свою программу, которая подрежет крылья американским производителям, а в конечном итоге подорвёт позиции Америки в глобальной экономике.
Когда в городе Гринвилль увидели, что конкурентные преимущества его промышленного сектора начали исчезать, власти могли бы попытаться ввести искусственные стимулы для защиты компаний. Вместо этого они ввели стимулы для возникновения новых видов бизнеса. Диверсификация укрепила экономику города, несмотря на то, что он потерял основную часть рабочих мест в текстильной промышленности.
Именно так сегодня должны мыслить и власти США. Если бы в прошлом, когда низкоквалифицированные рабочие места в промышленности впервые начали перемещаться в развивающиеся страны, американские президенты начали для их сохранения применять те неопротекционистские меры, которые сейчас предлагаются, тогда американская экономика сегодня вполне могла бы обладать крупным, трудоёмким промышленным сектором. Но при этом она была бы очень похожа на экономику развивающейся страны.
Procyon Mukherjee
Good to see that labor is back on the agenda, but America hardly voted for labor and there is absolutely no chance that American labor would get any raise in their living standards either in the short run or long.
It voted for Capital and that is what you will see rise, if not in leaps and bounds but steadily.
Majority never complains when the S&P 500 moves above the $20 Trillion mark, although very little will ever trickle down. Read more
Marendo Müller
The author nails it brilliantly. As profit redistribution/ basic income schemes would be harmful for the competitive advantage of any national economy, the solution is simply to phase out the part of the population that can be replaced by robots after having picked those that have the skills or talent needed to cater creatively to the needs of the wealthy. It is unclear what the precise percentage is, but with enough AI and robots up to seventy percent of the western population could be phased out, essentially by decrease in fertility e.g. as de facto implemented in Japan. Read more
Steve Hurst
@Marendo
It has been estimated that only 21% of human activity is needed support human existence. If Robotics and AI can reduce this further...
PS Can the world have a robot POTUS, we have had an actor and now a property developer - would have to be Russian hacker proof, just like the current POTUS Read more
Marendo Müller
@ Steve Hurst If the social caste X, say the cast of the owners of capital can replace noisy and annoying human employees with obedient and silent robotic employees, why wouldn't they do it? It is an illusion to think that robots work for free and aren't consumers, as they have to be paid in electricity, lubricants etc and consume electricity, lubricants etc. they are thus both employees and consumers. The difference is simply that the human employees are not paid directly in consumer products but rather in consumer products credits/fiat money. The consumers of high end products once the human non-owners of capital have been phased out are simply the caste X and the creative and entertainment caste attached to it, while the robotics non-owner class that has replaced the human non-owner class is now being paid in and consuming whatever it needs to function. Read more
Steve Hurst
Marendo
Only problem is they are then left with no consumers but at least you can switch off robots or leave them endlessly emailing one another automatically. Perhaps robots can become consumers buying software updates. Of course the most effective way to eliminate humans is inadvertently culturing biohazards in sweatbox factory farms, or the ancient solution, war
Built by Roberts
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FU-tuY0Z7nQ Read more
Steve Hurst
'...a large pool of cheap labor is available to global producers...'
Then the differential is technology but not everybody can be a tech worker, hence increasing redundancy in the Western system and for many a lowering wage in real terms
The proposal is redistribution of tax revenues but tax avoidance is a problem.
The outcome has been identified for some time, a top drawer of very high incomes, a second drawer of well paid tech workers and then the crowd who need a top up from central tax revenues. The real problem politically is growth of the size of the crowd coupled with the steady reduction in the size of the middle class and their income, the middle class enable the system to operate so they know how work a protest
No wealth sharing solution will deal with this whilst tax avoidance and tax evasion particularly on an international basis are a major activity. A UB, universal basic income, has to require additional funds as does a move to reduced hours on the same salary (Sweden). Plus UB so far has not been popular as a concept with Western voters
'What workers need, however, is more wages. If they aren’t coming from employers, they should come from elsewhere.
....Remains the problem... To which has to be added the issue of aging demographics in the West with more over 65 than under 25 in the population and a rising social and healthcare demand
The critical issue in reality is the useful income earning deployment of the currently underemployed (for want of a word) and stopping cheap unskilled migration has to be a partial answer. (and importing a young demographic to deal with the Western aging development only steadily expands the demographic problem via an expanding population, albeit with a lag (whilst creating other issues such as housing problems). God help us if the technology differential reduces
BTW, 'When Greenville saw its manufacturing sector’s competitive advantage begin to wane, it could have tried creating artificial incentives to protect companies. But, instead, it created incentives for other kinds of businesses to move in.'. Indeed, however what often happens with this is the resident unemployed remain unemployed with incomers following the incoming businesses who usually demand new skill not those of those already resident. So again the question is how do you usefully engage those cast aside, or are we supposed to passively adopt a Caste system.
. Read more
vivek iyer
A Basic Income scheme would increase pressure to close borders and deport or otherwise put pressure on vulnerable sections of Society to leave the country.
Basu thinks 'cheap labour' Protectionism would have made it 'look a lot more like a developing country'. He forgets that developing countries are technologically backward. The US is not technologically backward. Protection could cause capital deepening at home- with external benefits being captured for the Enterprise by a sort of Henry George type mechanism- rather than Capital widening abroad. This rent capture would fund high wage Service sector and 'dis-integration' type, high innovation, ancilliary manufacturing jobs in a localised manner.
Migration would not be a hot button topic because no 'Basic Income' type measure would be required. Instead, local people would benefit from network effects and get a higher return of Social Capital than migrants- who therefore would be visibly increasing the marginal efficiency of that Social Capital. Read more
stephan Edwards
Basic income and profit sharing have never been on the table professor and NEVER will be. Investment in education?? you make me laugh cheaper to hire an H1B or contract it out in Mumbai. The winners own the system Professor and they can't even faintly understand the concept of sharing. No Professor there will be no more wages for the working class we are expendable and to easy to replace in China or India or Vietnam. Why bother? What I do believe is that when Trump's policies fail and I agree they will. Is a Man on Horseback as historians say, A radical of the far right or far left who leave us Knee deep in the dead. Because in the end Professor nobody who can change the current system will do so. They all enjoy the benefits but not the costs so why change? The losers, and there are great and growing number of losers, Some change any change will look better to them then the status quo has they get ground deeper deeper in the mud. At that point and we are getting there rapidly none of the losers will care if the change comes with Jackboots or Red Guards. Why should they? The Status quo and our current leadership corporate, Academic, and Political have only made their situation worse. Read more
Curtis Carpenter
Given the realities of a Trump presidency and Republican control of both the House and Senate, I'd be very interested in Professor Basu's views on two question. First, how much damage can the neo-protectionist project do to the global economy in the short term -- say the next four to ten years? And second, what aspects of that damage will first begin to have direct impact on America's mostly white, middle-class workers?
A third question, within the boundaries of a longer time horizon, is who will ultimately benefit from the U.S. attempt to retreat back into the late 19th century? Read more
