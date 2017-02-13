9

Опасный неопротекционизм Америки

НЬЮ-ЙОРК – Президент США Дональд Трамп готовится совершить политическую ошибку. Она нанесёт ущерб, в первую очередь, краткосрочный, странам Африки южнее Сахары, Латинской Америки и Азии, особенно экономике Китая и Шри-Ланки (у которых большой профицит в торговле с США), а также Индии и Филиппин (главные направления для аутсорсинга). Однако никто не пострадает так сильно, как сами США.

Политика, о которой идёт речь, это некий странный неолиберальный протекционизм, который можно назвать «неопротекционизмом». С одной стороны, это попытка «спасти» рабочие места внутри страны с помощью ошеломляющих пошлин на иностранные товары, командования валютными курсами, ограничения притока иностранных работников, создания препятствий на пути аутсорсинга. С другой стороны, эта политика предусматривает неолиберальное финансовое дерегулирование. И это не та политика, которая сегодня поможет американскому рабочему классу.

Американские трудящиеся столкнулись с очень серьёзными проблемами. Хотя США могут похвалиться сейчас низким уровнем безработицы (4,8%), многие люди имеют лишь частичную занятость, а уровень экономической активности населения (доля населения трудоспособного возраста, которые работают или ищут работу) сократилась с 67,3% в 2000 году до 62,7% в январе этого года. Кроме того, уже несколько десятилетий происходит фактическая стагнация реальных зарплат; средний медианный доход домохозяйств сегодня такой же, как в 1998 году. Более того, за период с 1973 по 2014 годы уровень доходов беднейших 20% домохозяйств слегка снизился, в то время как уровень доходов богатейших 5% домохозяйств удвоился.

Одной из причин этих тенденций является сокращение числа рабочих мест в промышленности. Город Гринвилль в Южной Каролине является здесь показательным примером. Когда-то это была «Текстильная столица мира», в 1990 году в этой отрасли было занято 48 тысяч горожан, а сейчас в городе осталось лишь 6 тысяч текстильных работников.

Но экономические причины этих тенденций намного сложнее, чем предполагается досужими рассуждениями. Основной проблемой трудовых ресурсов сегодня лишь частично является открытость международной торговли или иммиграция; более серьёзным виновником стали технологические инновации, в том числе роботизация и искусственный разум, благодаря которым значительно выросла производительность. С 1948 по 1994 годы занятость в промышленности упала на 50%, а производительность выросла на 190%.

По данным исследования Университета им. братьев Болл (BSU), если бы с 2000 по 2010 годы производительность в стране оставалась неизменной, тогда США потребовались бы 20,9 млн работников в промышленности, чтобы произвести всё то, что страна выпускала к концу того десятилетия. Однако из-за роста производительности, вызванного технологиями, в реальности США понадобилось всего лишь 12,1 млн работников. Иными словами, за этот период в промышленности были потеряны 42% рабочих мест.

Хотя определённые формы целевых протекционистских мер способны оказать некую помощь американским рабочим, неопротекционизм не является верным ответом. И он не просто не будет эффективным; он нанесёт серьёзный вред.

Есть такой простой факт: благодаря различным факторам, начиная с безопасных и эффективных морских перевозок и заканчивая цифровыми технологиями и интернетом, глобальным производителям стала доступна огромная масса дешёвой рабочей силы. Американские попытки запретить свои компаниям пользоваться этими ресурсами не изменят реальности, они не запретят пользоваться ими компаниям других стран. В результате у американских производителей снизится конкурентоспособность относительно компаний из Германии, Франции, Японии или Южной Кореи. Тем временем, дерегулирование финансового сектора усугубит ситуацию с экономическим неравенством внутри США.

Для эффективного решения проблем американских рабочих нужно сначала понять, в чём суть этих проблем. Каждый раз, когда новая технология позволяет компании сократить использование трудовых ресурсов, происходит снижение общих расходов на зарплаты и увеличение прибылей. Между тем, работникам требуются высокие зарплаты. И если они не поступают от работодателей, тогда они должны поступать откуда-то ещё.

Пришло время подумать о новых формах базового дохода и распределении прибылей. Финляндия уже проводит подобный эксперимент. Среди стран развивающегося мира Индия рассматривает возможность такой системы в своём последнем годовом экономическом докладе.

Кроме того, налоговая система должна стать более прогрессивной. На сегодня в ней имеется слишком много лазеек для сверхбогачей США. Критически важными будут также инвестиции в новые формы образования, которые позволят работникам браться за более креативные задачи, которые не могут выполнить роботы.

Некоторые американские левые, например, сенатор Берни Сандерс, уже призывают к таким мерам. Они понимают, что мы имеем дело с конфликтом между трудом и капиталом, хотя неопротекционисты твердят о конкуренции между американскими и иностранными трудящимися. Тем не менее, именно неопротекционисты получили сейчас огромную власть; теперь они грозятся реализовать свою программу, которая подрежет крылья американским производителям, а в конечном итоге подорвёт позиции Америки в глобальной экономике.

Когда в городе Гринвилль увидели, что конкурентные преимущества его промышленного сектора начали исчезать, власти могли бы попытаться ввести искусственные стимулы для защиты компаний. Вместо этого они ввели стимулы для возникновения новых видов бизнеса. Диверсификация укрепила экономику города, несмотря на то, что он потерял основную часть рабочих мест в текстильной промышленности.

Именно так сегодня должны мыслить и власти США. Если бы в прошлом, когда низкоквалифицированные рабочие места в промышленности впервые начали перемещаться в развивающиеся страны, американские президенты начали для их сохранения применять те неопротекционистские меры, которые сейчас предлагаются, тогда американская экономика сегодня вполне могла бы обладать крупным, трудоёмким промышленным сектором. Но при этом она была бы очень похожа на экономику развивающейся страны.