O perigoso neoprotecionismo da América

NOVA IORQUE – O Presidente dos EUA, Donald Trump, está prestes a cometer um erro político. Prejudicará, especialmente no curto prazo, países na África Subsaariana, na América Latina e na Ásia, em particular as economias emergentes como a China e o Sri Lanka (que mantêm grandes excedentes comerciais com os Estados Unidos) e a Índia e as Filipinas (principais destinos do outsourcing). Mas nenhum sofrerá mais do que os próprios EUA.

A política em questão é um estranho protecionismo neoliberal; chamemos-lhe “neoprotecionismo”. Por um lado, é uma tentativa para “salvar” empregos nacionais através da imposição de tarifas sobre produtos estrangeiros, da influência sobre taxas de câmbio, de restrições à entrada de trabalhadores estrangeiros, e da criação de desincentivos ao outsourcing. Por outro lado, envolve uma desregulamentação financeira neoliberal. Não é assim que se ajuda hoje a classe trabalhadora dos EUA.

Os trabalhadores americanos enfrentam grandes dificuldades. Embora atualmente os EUA se gabem de uma reduzida taxa de desemprego de 4,8%, muitas pessoas trabalham apenas a tempo parcial, e a taxa de participação da mão-de-obra (a parte da população em idade ativa que trabalha ou procura trabalho) caiu de 67,3% em 2000 para 62,7% em janeiro. Além disso, há décadas que os salários reais permanecem em grande medida estagnados; hoje, o rendimento real mediano das famílias é igual ao que era em 1998. Na verdade, entre 1973 e 2014, o rendimento dos 20% das famílias mais pobres decresceu ligeiramente, ao mesmo tempo que duplicou o rendimento dos 5% mais ricos.

Um fator que motivou estas tendências foi o declínio dos empregos na indústria transformadora. Greenville, na Carolina do Sul, é um exemplo. Em tempos conhecida como a Capital Mundial do Têxtil, com 48.000 pessoas a trabalhar na indústria em 1990, a cidade hoje tem apenas 6.000 trabalhadores no setor têxtil.

Mas os princípios económicos que motivaram estas tendências são muito mais complexos do que sugere a retórica popular. O principal desafio enfrentado hoje pela mão-de-obra só parcialmente reside no comércio livre ou na imigração; a maior parte da culpa vai para a inovação tecnológica e, em particular, para a robótica e inteligência artificial, que impulsionaram substancialmente a produtividade. Entre 1948 e 1994, o emprego na indústria transformadora caiu 50%, mas a produção aumentou 190%.

De acordo com um estudo realizado na Ball State University, se a produtividade se tivesse mantido constante entre 2000 e 2010, os EUA teriam precisado de 20,9 milhões de trabalhadores na indústria transformadora para produzir o que se produzia no fim dessa década. Mas o crescimento da produtividade permitido pela tecnologia permitiu que os EUA precisassem apenas de 12,1 milhões de trabalhadores. Por outras palavras, perderam-se 42% dos empregos na indústria durante esse período.

Embora algumas formas direcionadas de protecionismo possam desempenhar uma função de apoio aos trabalhadores dos EUA, o neoprotecionismo não é a resposta. E não seria apenas ineficaz; acabaria por provocar danos substanciais.

A verdade é que, graças a tudo o que existe, desde rotas marítimas eficientes e seguras, à tecnologia digital e à Internet, os produtores globais têm à sua disposição uma grande reserva de mão-de-obra barata. As tentativas americanas de impedir as empresas nacionais de explorarem esse recurso não alterariam essa realidade, nem impediriam as empresas de outros países de fazê-lo. Como consequência, os produtores dos EUA tornar-se-iam menos competitivos comparativamente, por exemplo, aos da Alemanha, França, Japão, e Coreia do Sul. Entretanto, a desregulação do sector financeiro acentuaria a desigualdade económica nos EUA.

Uma solução eficaz para os problemas enfrentados pelos trabalhadores americanos deverá reconhecer as raízes desses problemas. De cada vez que uma tecnologia nova permite que uma empresa use menos mão-de-obra, ocorre uma transferência dos custos salariais para os lucros. Porém, os trabalhadores precisam é de mais salários. Se estes não vierem dos empregadores, deverão vir de outro lado.

Na verdade, chegou o momento para se considerar alguma forma de rendimento básico e de partilha de lucros. A Finlândia já o experimentou. No mundo emergente, a Índia, no seu inquérito à economia mais recente, esboçou um modelo integral.

Dentro do mesmo espírito, o sistema fiscal deveria tornar-se muito mais progressivo; na sua versão atual, existem demasiadas lacunas para os ultrarricos nos EUA. O investimento em novas formas de educação que permitam aos trabalhadores desempenharem tarefas mais criativas, que não possam ser executadas por robôs, também será vital.

Algumas pessoas na esquerda americana (por exemplo, o Senador Bernie Sanders) apelaram a políticas deste tipo. Compreendem que o conflito opõe o trabalho ao capital, enquanto os neoprotecionistas insistem na concorrência entre a mão-de-obra dos EUA e a estrangeira. Mas foram os neoprotecionistas quem ganhou mais poder, e são quem ameaça agora cumprir uma agenda que cortará as asas aos produtores dos EUA, enfraquecendo em última instância a posição da América na economia global.

Quando Greenville viu começar a desvanecer-se a vantagem competitiva da sua indústria transformadora, poderia ter tentado criar incentivos artificiais para proteger as empresas. Mas, em vez disso, criou incentivos para que surgissem outros tipos de empresas. Esta diversificação reforçou a economia da cidade, mesmo tendo perdido a maioria dos seus empregos na indústria têxtil.

É assim que os EUA devem pensar hoje. Se, no passado, os presidentes dos EUA tivessem usado as políticas neoprotecionistas hoje propostas para manter os empregos pouco qualificados quando estes começaram a ser transferidos para os países em desenvolvimento, a economia dos EUA poderia hoje ter uma indústria transformadora de maiores dimensões e com uma utilização intensiva da mão-de-obra. Mas também se pareceria muito mais com uma economia em desenvolvimento.