O perigoso neoprotecionismo da América

NOVA IORQUE – O Presidente dos EUA, Donald Trump, está prestes a cometer um erro político. Prejudicará, especialmente no curto prazo, países na África Subsaariana, na América Latina e na Ásia, em particular as economias emergentes como a China e o Sri Lanka (que mantêm grandes excedentes comerciais com os Estados Unidos) e a Índia e as Filipinas (principais destinos do outsourcing). Mas nenhum sofrerá mais do que os próprios EUA.
A política em questão é um estranho protecionismo neoliberal; chamemos-lhe “neoprotecionismo”. Por um lado, é uma tentativa para “salvar” empregos nacionais através da imposição de tarifas sobre produtos estrangeiros, da influência sobre taxas de câmbio, de restrições à entrada de trabalhadores estrangeiros, e da criação de desincentivos ao outsourcing. Por outro lado, envolve uma desregulamentação financeira neoliberal. Não é assim que se ajuda hoje a classe trabalhadora dos EUA.
Os trabalhadores americanos enfrentam grandes dificuldades. Embora atualmente os EUA se gabem de uma reduzida taxa de desemprego de 4,8%, muitas pessoas trabalham apenas a tempo parcial, e a taxa de participação da mão-de-obra (a parte da população em idade ativa que trabalha ou procura trabalho) caiu de 67,3% em 2000 para 62,7% em janeiro. Além disso, há décadas que os salários reais permanecem em grande medida estagnados; hoje, o rendimento real mediano das famílias é igual ao que era em 1998. Na verdade, entre 1973 e 2014, o rendimento dos 20% das famílias mais pobres decresceu ligeiramente, ao mesmo tempo que duplicou o rendimento dos 5% mais ricos.
Um fator que motivou estas tendências foi o declínio dos empregos na indústria transformadora. Greenville, na Carolina do Sul, é um exemplo. Em tempos conhecida como a Capital Mundial do Têxtil, com 48.000 pessoas a trabalhar na indústria em 1990, a cidade hoje tem apenas 6.000 trabalhadores no setor têxtil.
Mas os princípios económicos que motivaram estas tendências são muito mais complexos do que sugere a retórica popular. O principal desafio enfrentado hoje pela mão-de-obra só parcialmente reside no comércio livre ou na imigração; a maior parte da culpa vai para a inovação tecnológica e, em particular, para a robótica e inteligência artificial, que impulsionaram substancialmente a produtividade. Entre 1948 e 1994, o emprego na indústria transformadora caiu 50%, mas a produção aumentou 190%.
De acordo com um estudo realizado na Ball State University, se a produtividade se tivesse mantido constante entre 2000 e 2010, os EUA teriam precisado de 20,9 milhões de trabalhadores na indústria transformadora para produzir o que se produzia no fim dessa década. Mas o crescimento da produtividade permitido pela tecnologia permitiu que os EUA precisassem apenas de 12,1 milhões de trabalhadores. Por outras palavras, perderam-se 42% dos empregos na indústria durante esse período.
Embora algumas formas direcionadas de protecionismo possam desempenhar uma função de apoio aos trabalhadores dos EUA, o neoprotecionismo não é a resposta. E não seria apenas ineficaz; acabaria por provocar danos substanciais.
A verdade é que, graças a tudo o que existe, desde rotas marítimas eficientes e seguras, à tecnologia digital e à Internet, os produtores globais têm à sua disposição uma grande reserva de mão-de-obra barata. As tentativas americanas de impedir as empresas nacionais de explorarem esse recurso não alterariam essa realidade, nem impediriam as empresas de outros países de fazê-lo. Como consequência, os produtores dos EUA tornar-se-iam menos competitivos comparativamente, por exemplo, aos da Alemanha, França, Japão, e Coreia do Sul. Entretanto, a desregulação do sector financeiro acentuaria a desigualdade económica nos EUA.
Uma solução eficaz para os problemas enfrentados pelos trabalhadores americanos deverá reconhecer as raízes desses problemas. De cada vez que uma tecnologia nova permite que uma empresa use menos mão-de-obra, ocorre uma transferência dos custos salariais para os lucros. Porém, os trabalhadores precisam é de mais salários. Se estes não vierem dos empregadores, deverão vir de outro lado.
Na verdade, chegou o momento para se considerar alguma forma de rendimento básico e de partilha de lucros. A Finlândia já o experimentou. No mundo emergente, a Índia, no seu inquérito à economia mais recente, esboçou um modelo integral.
Dentro do mesmo espírito, o sistema fiscal deveria tornar-se muito mais progressivo; na sua versão atual, existem demasiadas lacunas para os ultrarricos nos EUA. O investimento em novas formas de educação que permitam aos trabalhadores desempenharem tarefas mais criativas, que não possam ser executadas por robôs, também será vital.
Algumas pessoas na esquerda americana (por exemplo, o Senador Bernie Sanders) apelaram a políticas deste tipo. Compreendem que o conflito opõe o trabalho ao capital, enquanto os neoprotecionistas insistem na concorrência entre a mão-de-obra dos EUA e a estrangeira. Mas foram os neoprotecionistas quem ganhou mais poder, e são quem ameaça agora cumprir uma agenda que cortará as asas aos produtores dos EUA, enfraquecendo em última instância a posição da América na economia global.
Quando Greenville viu começar a desvanecer-se a vantagem competitiva da sua indústria transformadora, poderia ter tentado criar incentivos artificiais para proteger as empresas. Mas, em vez disso, criou incentivos para que surgissem outros tipos de empresas. Esta diversificação reforçou a economia da cidade, mesmo tendo perdido a maioria dos seus empregos na indústria têxtil.
É assim que os EUA devem pensar hoje. Se, no passado, os presidentes dos EUA tivessem usado as políticas neoprotecionistas hoje propostas para manter os empregos pouco qualificados quando estes começaram a ser transferidos para os países em desenvolvimento, a economia dos EUA poderia hoje ter uma indústria transformadora de maiores dimensões e com uma utilização intensiva da mão-de-obra. Mas também se pareceria muito mais com uma economia em desenvolvimento.
Comment Commented Procyon Mukherjee
Good to see that labor is back on the agenda, but America hardly voted for labor and there is absolutely no chance that American labor would get any raise in their living standards either in the short run or long.
It voted for Capital and that is what you will see rise, if not in leaps and bounds but steadily.
Majority never complains when the S&P 500 moves above the $20 Trillion mark, although very little will ever trickle down. Read more
Comment Commented Marendo Müller
The author nails it brilliantly. As profit redistribution/ basic income schemes would be harmful for the competitive advantage of any national economy, the solution is simply to phase out the part of the population that can be replaced by robots after having picked those that have the skills or talent needed to cater creatively to the needs of the wealthy. It is unclear what the precise percentage is, but with enough AI and robots up to seventy percent of the western population could be phased out, essentially by decrease in fertility e.g. as de facto implemented in Japan. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
@Marendo
It has been estimated that only 21% of human activity is needed support human existence. If Robotics and AI can reduce this further...
PS Can the world have a robot POTUS, we have had an actor and now a property developer - would have to be Russian hacker proof, just like the current POTUS Read more
Comment Commented Marendo Müller
@ Steve Hurst If the social caste X, say the cast of the owners of capital can replace noisy and annoying human employees with obedient and silent robotic employees, why wouldn't they do it? It is an illusion to think that robots work for free and aren't consumers, as they have to be paid in electricity, lubricants etc and consume electricity, lubricants etc. they are thus both employees and consumers. The difference is simply that the human employees are not paid directly in consumer products but rather in consumer products credits/fiat money. The consumers of high end products once the human non-owners of capital have been phased out are simply the caste X and the creative and entertainment caste attached to it, while the robotics non-owner class that has replaced the human non-owner class is now being paid in and consuming whatever it needs to function. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Marendo
Only problem is they are then left with no consumers but at least you can switch off robots or leave them endlessly emailing one another automatically. Perhaps robots can become consumers buying software updates. Of course the most effective way to eliminate humans is inadvertently culturing biohazards in sweatbox factory farms, or the ancient solution, war
Built by Roberts
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FU-tuY0Z7nQ Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
'...a large pool of cheap labor is available to global producers...'
Then the differential is technology but not everybody can be a tech worker, hence increasing redundancy in the Western system and for many a lowering wage in real terms
The proposal is redistribution of tax revenues but tax avoidance is a problem.
The outcome has been identified for some time, a top drawer of very high incomes, a second drawer of well paid tech workers and then the crowd who need a top up from central tax revenues. The real problem politically is growth of the size of the crowd coupled with the steady reduction in the size of the middle class and their income, the middle class enable the system to operate so they know how work a protest
No wealth sharing solution will deal with this whilst tax avoidance and tax evasion particularly on an international basis are a major activity. A UB, universal basic income, has to require additional funds as does a move to reduced hours on the same salary (Sweden). Plus UB so far has not been popular as a concept with Western voters
'What workers need, however, is more wages. If they aren’t coming from employers, they should come from elsewhere.
....Remains the problem... To which has to be added the issue of aging demographics in the West with more over 65 than under 25 in the population and a rising social and healthcare demand
The critical issue in reality is the useful income earning deployment of the currently underemployed (for want of a word) and stopping cheap unskilled migration has to be a partial answer. (and importing a young demographic to deal with the Western aging development only steadily expands the demographic problem via an expanding population, albeit with a lag (whilst creating other issues such as housing problems). God help us if the technology differential reduces
BTW, 'When Greenville saw its manufacturing sector’s competitive advantage begin to wane, it could have tried creating artificial incentives to protect companies. But, instead, it created incentives for other kinds of businesses to move in.'. Indeed, however what often happens with this is the resident unemployed remain unemployed with incomers following the incoming businesses who usually demand new skill not those of those already resident. So again the question is how do you usefully engage those cast aside, or are we supposed to passively adopt a Caste system.
. Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
A Basic Income scheme would increase pressure to close borders and deport or otherwise put pressure on vulnerable sections of Society to leave the country.
Basu thinks 'cheap labour' Protectionism would have made it 'look a lot more like a developing country'. He forgets that developing countries are technologically backward. The US is not technologically backward. Protection could cause capital deepening at home- with external benefits being captured for the Enterprise by a sort of Henry George type mechanism- rather than Capital widening abroad. This rent capture would fund high wage Service sector and 'dis-integration' type, high innovation, ancilliary manufacturing jobs in a localised manner.
Migration would not be a hot button topic because no 'Basic Income' type measure would be required. Instead, local people would benefit from network effects and get a higher return of Social Capital than migrants- who therefore would be visibly increasing the marginal efficiency of that Social Capital. Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
Basic income and profit sharing have never been on the table professor and NEVER will be. Investment in education?? you make me laugh cheaper to hire an H1B or contract it out in Mumbai. The winners own the system Professor and they can't even faintly understand the concept of sharing. No Professor there will be no more wages for the working class we are expendable and to easy to replace in China or India or Vietnam. Why bother? What I do believe is that when Trump's policies fail and I agree they will. Is a Man on Horseback as historians say, A radical of the far right or far left who leave us Knee deep in the dead. Because in the end Professor nobody who can change the current system will do so. They all enjoy the benefits but not the costs so why change? The losers, and there are great and growing number of losers, Some change any change will look better to them then the status quo has they get ground deeper deeper in the mud. At that point and we are getting there rapidly none of the losers will care if the change comes with Jackboots or Red Guards. Why should they? The Status quo and our current leadership corporate, Academic, and Political have only made their situation worse. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
Given the realities of a Trump presidency and Republican control of both the House and Senate, I'd be very interested in Professor Basu's views on two question. First, how much damage can the neo-protectionist project do to the global economy in the short term -- say the next four to ten years? And second, what aspects of that damage will first begin to have direct impact on America's mostly white, middle-class workers?
A third question, within the boundaries of a longer time horizon, is who will ultimately benefit from the U.S. attempt to retreat back into the late 19th century? Read more
