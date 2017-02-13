9

أميركا ونزعة الحماية الجديدة المحفوفة بالمخاطر

نيويورك ــ يوشك الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب على ارتكاب خطأ سياسي جسيم. وسوف يُلحِق هذا الخطأ الضرر ــ وخاصة في الأمد القريب ــ بالدول الواقعة جنوب الصحراء الكبرى في أفريقيا، ودول أميركا اللاتينية، وآسيا، وخاصة الاقتصادات الناشئة مثل الصين وسريلانكا (التي تحتفظ بفوائض تجارية كبيرة في مقابل الولايات المتحدة)، فضلا عن الهند والفلبين (من أكبر مقاصد التصنيع والخدمات في الخارج). ولكن لن تعاني أي دولة قدر معاناة الولايات المتحدة ذاتها.

تتمثل السياسة محل التساؤل في نزعة الحماية النيوليبرالية الغريبة ــ ولنطلق عليها وصف "نزعة الحماية الجديدة". فهي من ناحية محاولة "لإنقاذ" الوظائف المحلية بفرض رسوم جمركية على السلع الأجنبية، والتأثير على أسعار الصرف، وتقييد تدفقات العمال الأجانب، وخلق الأسباب لتثبيط نقل عمليات التصنيع والخدمات إلى الخارج. ومن ناحية أخرى، تنطوي على إلغاء القيود التنظيمية على الطريقة النيوليبرالية. وهذه ليست الطريقة المناسبة لمساعدة الطبقة العاملة في الولايات المتحدة اليوم.

يواجه العمال الأميركيون تحديات كبرى. فرغم أن الولايات المتحدة تتباهى حاليا بمعدل بطالة منخفض يبلغ 4.8%، فإن العديد من الناس يعملون بدوام جزئي، كما سجل معدل المشاركة في قوة العمل (نسبة السكان في سن العمل الذي يعملون بالفعل أو يبحثون عن عمل) انخفاضا ملموسا من 67.3% في عام 2000 إلى 62.7% في يناير/كانون الثاني. وعلاوة على ذلك، كانت الأجور الحقيقية راكدة إلى حد كبير لعقود من الزمن؛ فلا يزال دخل الأسرة المتوسطة اليوم كما كان عليه في عام 1998. وفي الفترة من 1973 إلى 2014، سجل دخل أفقر 20% من الأسر انخفاضا طفيفا، في حين تضاعف دخل أغنى 5% من الأسر.

كان أحد العوامل المحركة لهذا الاتجاه تراجع الوظائف في قطاع التصنيع. وتُعَد مدينة جرينفيل في ولاية ساوث كارولينا حالة واضحة في هذا السياق. فبعد أن كانت معروفة بعاصمة النسيج في العالم، وكانت توظف نحو 48 ألف شخص في عام 1990، لم يتبق في المدينة اليوم سوى 6000 عامل نسيج.

ولكن العوامل الاقتصادية التي تدفع هذه الاتجاهات أشد تعقيدا مما يشير إليه الخطاب العام. ويكمن التحدي الرئيسي الذي يواجه العمال اليوم بشكل جزئي فقط في التجارة المفتوحة أو الهجرة؛ والسبب الأكبر هنا يرجع إلى الإبداع التكنولوجي، وبشكل خاص الروبوتات والذكاء الاصطناعي، الذي عمل على تعزيز الإنتاجية بشكل كبير. في الفترة من 1948 إلى 1994، انخفض تشغيل العمالة في قطاع التصنيع بنحو 50%، ولكن الإنتاج ارتفع بنحو 190%.

وفقا لدراسة أجريت في جامعة بول ستيت، إذا ظلت الإنتاجية ثابتة في الفترة من 2000 إلى 2010، فإن الولايات المتحدة كانت لتحتاج إلى 20.9 مليون عامل في قطاع التصنيف لإنتاج ما كانت تنتجه في نهاية ذلك العقد. ولكن نمو الإنتاجية الذي مكنته التكنولوجيا كان يعني أن الولايات المتحدة تحتاج في واقع الأمر إلى 12.1 مليون عامل فقط. بعبارة أخرى، فُقِدَت نحو 42% من الوظائف في قطاع التصنيع خلال تلك الفترة.

في حين قد تكون بعض أشكال الحماية المستهدفة قادرة على الاضطلاع بدور في دعم العمال الأميركيين، فإن نزعة الحماية الجديدة ليست الحل. وهي لن تكون غير فعّالة فحسب؛ بل وقد تُحدِث ضررا كبيرا في واقع الأمر.

الحقيقة البسيطة هي أن مجموعة كبيرة من الأيدي العاملة الرخيصة أصبحت متاحة للمنتجين العالميين بفضل كل شيء من ممرات الشحن الملاحية الآمنة الفعّالة إلى التكنولوجيا الرقمية والإنترنت. ولن تُفضي أي محاولة أميركية لمنع الشركات المحلية من استغلال هذا المصدر إلى تغيير هذا الواقع، أو منع الشركات في أماكن أخرى من القيام بنفس الشيء. ونتيجة لهذا، سوف يُصبِح المنتجون الأميركيون أقل قدرة على منافسة ألمانيا وفرنسا واليابان وكوريا الجنوبية. ومن ناحية أخرى، سوف يؤدي رفع القيود التنظيمية المفروضة على القطاع المالي إلى تفاقم التفاوت الاقتصادي داخل الولايات المتحدة.

إن أي حل فعّال للمشاكل التي تواجه العمال الأميركيين لابد أن يدرك أين تكمن جذور هذه المشاكل. فكلما نشأت تكنولوجيا جديدة تعمل على تمكين أي شركة من استخدام عدد أقل من العمال، يحدث تحول من فاتورة الأجور الإجمالية إلى الأرباح. ولكن العمال يحتاجون إلى المزيد من الأجور. وإذا لم تكن قادمة من أرباب العمل، فلابد أن تأتي من مكان آخر.

الواقع أن الوقت حان للنظر في شكل ما من أشكال الدخل الأساسي وتقاسم الأرباح. فقد جربت فنلندا هذا النهج. وفي العالَم الناشئ، تعكف الهند، في آخر دراسة مسح اقتصادية، على وضع مخطط كامل لهذه التجربة.

وفي السياق ذاته، لابد أن يكون النظام الضريبي أكثر تصاعدية؛ ففي الوقت الحالي، هناك عدد كبير للغاية من الثغرات لصالح فاحشي الثراء في الولايات المتحدة. ومن الأهمية بمكان أيضا الاستثمار في أشكال جديدة من التعليم على النحو الذي يمكن العمال من تولي مهام أكثر إبداعية، والتي لا تستطيع الروبوتات القيام بها.

وقد دعا بعض المراقبين من اليسار الأميركي ــ السناتور بيرني ساندرز على سبيل المثال ــ إلى تبني مثل هذه السياسات. فهم يفهمون أن الصراع يدور بين العمل ورأس المال، في حين يلعب أنصار تدابير الحماية الجدد على وتر المنافسة بين الولايات المتحدة والعمالة الأجنبية. ولكن أنصار تدابير الحماية الجدد هم الذين اكتسبوا القدر الأعظم من القوة، وهم يهددون الآن بملاحقة أجندة من شأنها أن تقلم أجنحة المنتجين الأميركيين، وأن تؤدي في نهاية المطاف إلى تقويض موقف أميركا في الاقتصاد العالمي.

عندما رأت مدينة جرينفيل أن ميزتها التنافسية في قطاع التصنيع أصبحت في طريقها إلى الزوال، ربما كان بوسعها أن تحاول خلق حوافز مصطنعة لحماية الشركات. ولكنها بدلا من ذلك خلقت الحوافز لدخول أشكال أخرى من الأعمال. ونجح هذا التنويع في تعزيز اقتصاد المدينة، حتى برغم خسارتها لأغلب الوظائف في قطاع صناعة المنسوجات.

هذه هي الطريقة التي ينبغي للولايات المتحدة أن تفكر بها اليوم. ولو استخدم رؤساء الولايات المتحدة في الماضي سياسات الحماية الجديدة المقترحة الآن للتمسك بالوظائف المنخفضة المهارة عندما بدأت هذه الوظائف تنتقل إلى الدول النامية أول مرة، فربما كان اقتصاد الولايات المتحدة ليحظى اليوم بقطاع صناعي أكبر وأكثف استخداما للعمالة. ولكنه كان ليبدو أيضا أكثر شبها باقتصاد نام.

ترجمة: مايسة كامل          Translated by: Maysa Kamel