أميركا ونزعة الحماية الجديدة المحفوفة بالمخاطر

نيويورك ــ يوشك الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب على ارتكاب خطأ سياسي جسيم. وسوف يُلحِق هذا الخطأ الضرر ــ وخاصة في الأمد القريب ــ بالدول الواقعة جنوب الصحراء الكبرى في أفريقيا، ودول أميركا اللاتينية، وآسيا، وخاصة الاقتصادات الناشئة مثل الصين وسريلانكا (التي تحتفظ بفوائض تجارية كبيرة في مقابل الولايات المتحدة)، فضلا عن الهند والفلبين (من أكبر مقاصد التصنيع والخدمات في الخارج). ولكن لن تعاني أي دولة قدر معاناة الولايات المتحدة ذاتها.
تتمثل السياسة محل التساؤل في نزعة الحماية النيوليبرالية الغريبة ــ ولنطلق عليها وصف "نزعة الحماية الجديدة". فهي من ناحية محاولة "لإنقاذ" الوظائف المحلية بفرض رسوم جمركية على السلع الأجنبية، والتأثير على أسعار الصرف، وتقييد تدفقات العمال الأجانب، وخلق الأسباب لتثبيط نقل عمليات التصنيع والخدمات إلى الخارج. ومن ناحية أخرى، تنطوي على إلغاء القيود التنظيمية على الطريقة النيوليبرالية. وهذه ليست الطريقة المناسبة لمساعدة الطبقة العاملة في الولايات المتحدة اليوم.
يواجه العمال الأميركيون تحديات كبرى. فرغم أن الولايات المتحدة تتباهى حاليا بمعدل بطالة منخفض يبلغ 4.8%، فإن العديد من الناس يعملون بدوام جزئي، كما سجل معدل المشاركة في قوة العمل (نسبة السكان في سن العمل الذي يعملون بالفعل أو يبحثون عن عمل) انخفاضا ملموسا من 67.3% في عام 2000 إلى 62.7% في يناير/كانون الثاني. وعلاوة على ذلك، كانت الأجور الحقيقية راكدة إلى حد كبير لعقود من الزمن؛ فلا يزال دخل الأسرة المتوسطة اليوم كما كان عليه في عام 1998. وفي الفترة من 1973 إلى 2014، سجل دخل أفقر 20% من الأسر انخفاضا طفيفا، في حين تضاعف دخل أغنى 5% من الأسر.
كان أحد العوامل المحركة لهذا الاتجاه تراجع الوظائف في قطاع التصنيع. وتُعَد مدينة جرينفيل في ولاية ساوث كارولينا حالة واضحة في هذا السياق. فبعد أن كانت معروفة بعاصمة النسيج في العالم، وكانت توظف نحو 48 ألف شخص في عام 1990، لم يتبق في المدينة اليوم سوى 6000 عامل نسيج.
ولكن العوامل الاقتصادية التي تدفع هذه الاتجاهات أشد تعقيدا مما يشير إليه الخطاب العام. ويكمن التحدي الرئيسي الذي يواجه العمال اليوم بشكل جزئي فقط في التجارة المفتوحة أو الهجرة؛ والسبب الأكبر هنا يرجع إلى الإبداع التكنولوجي، وبشكل خاص الروبوتات والذكاء الاصطناعي، الذي عمل على تعزيز الإنتاجية بشكل كبير. في الفترة من 1948 إلى 1994، انخفض تشغيل العمالة في قطاع التصنيع بنحو 50%، ولكن الإنتاج ارتفع بنحو 190%.
وفقا لدراسة أجريت في جامعة بول ستيت، إذا ظلت الإنتاجية ثابتة في الفترة من 2000 إلى 2010، فإن الولايات المتحدة كانت لتحتاج إلى 20.9 مليون عامل في قطاع التصنيف لإنتاج ما كانت تنتجه في نهاية ذلك العقد. ولكن نمو الإنتاجية الذي مكنته التكنولوجيا كان يعني أن الولايات المتحدة تحتاج في واقع الأمر إلى 12.1 مليون عامل فقط. بعبارة أخرى، فُقِدَت نحو 42% من الوظائف في قطاع التصنيع خلال تلك الفترة.
في حين قد تكون بعض أشكال الحماية المستهدفة قادرة على الاضطلاع بدور في دعم العمال الأميركيين، فإن نزعة الحماية الجديدة ليست الحل. وهي لن تكون غير فعّالة فحسب؛ بل وقد تُحدِث ضررا كبيرا في واقع الأمر.
الحقيقة البسيطة هي أن مجموعة كبيرة من الأيدي العاملة الرخيصة أصبحت متاحة للمنتجين العالميين بفضل كل شيء من ممرات الشحن الملاحية الآمنة الفعّالة إلى التكنولوجيا الرقمية والإنترنت. ولن تُفضي أي محاولة أميركية لمنع الشركات المحلية من استغلال هذا المصدر إلى تغيير هذا الواقع، أو منع الشركات في أماكن أخرى من القيام بنفس الشيء. ونتيجة لهذا، سوف يُصبِح المنتجون الأميركيون أقل قدرة على منافسة ألمانيا وفرنسا واليابان وكوريا الجنوبية. ومن ناحية أخرى، سوف يؤدي رفع القيود التنظيمية المفروضة على القطاع المالي إلى تفاقم التفاوت الاقتصادي داخل الولايات المتحدة.
إن أي حل فعّال للمشاكل التي تواجه العمال الأميركيين لابد أن يدرك أين تكمن جذور هذه المشاكل. فكلما نشأت تكنولوجيا جديدة تعمل على تمكين أي شركة من استخدام عدد أقل من العمال، يحدث تحول من فاتورة الأجور الإجمالية إلى الأرباح. ولكن العمال يحتاجون إلى المزيد من الأجور. وإذا لم تكن قادمة من أرباب العمل، فلابد أن تأتي من مكان آخر.
الواقع أن الوقت حان للنظر في شكل ما من أشكال الدخل الأساسي وتقاسم الأرباح. فقد جربت فنلندا هذا النهج. وفي العالَم الناشئ، تعكف الهند، في آخر دراسة مسح اقتصادية، على وضع مخطط كامل لهذه التجربة.
وفي السياق ذاته، لابد أن يكون النظام الضريبي أكثر تصاعدية؛ ففي الوقت الحالي، هناك عدد كبير للغاية من الثغرات لصالح فاحشي الثراء في الولايات المتحدة. ومن الأهمية بمكان أيضا الاستثمار في أشكال جديدة من التعليم على النحو الذي يمكن العمال من تولي مهام أكثر إبداعية، والتي لا تستطيع الروبوتات القيام بها.
وقد دعا بعض المراقبين من اليسار الأميركي ــ السناتور بيرني ساندرز على سبيل المثال ــ إلى تبني مثل هذه السياسات. فهم يفهمون أن الصراع يدور بين العمل ورأس المال، في حين يلعب أنصار تدابير الحماية الجدد على وتر المنافسة بين الولايات المتحدة والعمالة الأجنبية. ولكن أنصار تدابير الحماية الجدد هم الذين اكتسبوا القدر الأعظم من القوة، وهم يهددون الآن بملاحقة أجندة من شأنها أن تقلم أجنحة المنتجين الأميركيين، وأن تؤدي في نهاية المطاف إلى تقويض موقف أميركا في الاقتصاد العالمي.
عندما رأت مدينة جرينفيل أن ميزتها التنافسية في قطاع التصنيع أصبحت في طريقها إلى الزوال، ربما كان بوسعها أن تحاول خلق حوافز مصطنعة لحماية الشركات. ولكنها بدلا من ذلك خلقت الحوافز لدخول أشكال أخرى من الأعمال. ونجح هذا التنويع في تعزيز اقتصاد المدينة، حتى برغم خسارتها لأغلب الوظائف في قطاع صناعة المنسوجات.
هذه هي الطريقة التي ينبغي للولايات المتحدة أن تفكر بها اليوم. ولو استخدم رؤساء الولايات المتحدة في الماضي سياسات الحماية الجديدة المقترحة الآن للتمسك بالوظائف المنخفضة المهارة عندما بدأت هذه الوظائف تنتقل إلى الدول النامية أول مرة، فربما كان اقتصاد الولايات المتحدة ليحظى اليوم بقطاع صناعي أكبر وأكثف استخداما للعمالة. ولكنه كان ليبدو أيضا أكثر شبها باقتصاد نام.
ترجمة: مايسة كامل Translated by: Maysa Kamel
Comment Commented Procyon Mukherjee
Good to see that labor is back on the agenda, but America hardly voted for labor and there is absolutely no chance that American labor would get any raise in their living standards either in the short run or long.
It voted for Capital and that is what you will see rise, if not in leaps and bounds but steadily.
Majority never complains when the S&P 500 moves above the $20 Trillion mark, although very little will ever trickle down. Read more
Comment Commented Marendo Müller
The author nails it brilliantly. As profit redistribution/ basic income schemes would be harmful for the competitive advantage of any national economy, the solution is simply to phase out the part of the population that can be replaced by robots after having picked those that have the skills or talent needed to cater creatively to the needs of the wealthy. It is unclear what the precise percentage is, but with enough AI and robots up to seventy percent of the western population could be phased out, essentially by decrease in fertility e.g. as de facto implemented in Japan. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
@Marendo
It has been estimated that only 21% of human activity is needed support human existence. If Robotics and AI can reduce this further...
PS Can the world have a robot POTUS, we have had an actor and now a property developer - would have to be Russian hacker proof, just like the current POTUS Read more
Comment Commented Marendo Müller
@ Steve Hurst If the social caste X, say the cast of the owners of capital can replace noisy and annoying human employees with obedient and silent robotic employees, why wouldn't they do it? It is an illusion to think that robots work for free and aren't consumers, as they have to be paid in electricity, lubricants etc and consume electricity, lubricants etc. they are thus both employees and consumers. The difference is simply that the human employees are not paid directly in consumer products but rather in consumer products credits/fiat money. The consumers of high end products once the human non-owners of capital have been phased out are simply the caste X and the creative and entertainment caste attached to it, while the robotics non-owner class that has replaced the human non-owner class is now being paid in and consuming whatever it needs to function. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Marendo
Only problem is they are then left with no consumers but at least you can switch off robots or leave them endlessly emailing one another automatically. Perhaps robots can become consumers buying software updates. Of course the most effective way to eliminate humans is inadvertently culturing biohazards in sweatbox factory farms, or the ancient solution, war
Built by Roberts
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FU-tuY0Z7nQ Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
'...a large pool of cheap labor is available to global producers...'
Then the differential is technology but not everybody can be a tech worker, hence increasing redundancy in the Western system and for many a lowering wage in real terms
The proposal is redistribution of tax revenues but tax avoidance is a problem.
The outcome has been identified for some time, a top drawer of very high incomes, a second drawer of well paid tech workers and then the crowd who need a top up from central tax revenues. The real problem politically is growth of the size of the crowd coupled with the steady reduction in the size of the middle class and their income, the middle class enable the system to operate so they know how work a protest
No wealth sharing solution will deal with this whilst tax avoidance and tax evasion particularly on an international basis are a major activity. A UB, universal basic income, has to require additional funds as does a move to reduced hours on the same salary (Sweden). Plus UB so far has not been popular as a concept with Western voters
'What workers need, however, is more wages. If they aren’t coming from employers, they should come from elsewhere.
....Remains the problem... To which has to be added the issue of aging demographics in the West with more over 65 than under 25 in the population and a rising social and healthcare demand
The critical issue in reality is the useful income earning deployment of the currently underemployed (for want of a word) and stopping cheap unskilled migration has to be a partial answer. (and importing a young demographic to deal with the Western aging development only steadily expands the demographic problem via an expanding population, albeit with a lag (whilst creating other issues such as housing problems). God help us if the technology differential reduces
BTW, 'When Greenville saw its manufacturing sector’s competitive advantage begin to wane, it could have tried creating artificial incentives to protect companies. But, instead, it created incentives for other kinds of businesses to move in.'. Indeed, however what often happens with this is the resident unemployed remain unemployed with incomers following the incoming businesses who usually demand new skill not those of those already resident. So again the question is how do you usefully engage those cast aside, or are we supposed to passively adopt a Caste system.
. Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
A Basic Income scheme would increase pressure to close borders and deport or otherwise put pressure on vulnerable sections of Society to leave the country.
Basu thinks 'cheap labour' Protectionism would have made it 'look a lot more like a developing country'. He forgets that developing countries are technologically backward. The US is not technologically backward. Protection could cause capital deepening at home- with external benefits being captured for the Enterprise by a sort of Henry George type mechanism- rather than Capital widening abroad. This rent capture would fund high wage Service sector and 'dis-integration' type, high innovation, ancilliary manufacturing jobs in a localised manner.
Migration would not be a hot button topic because no 'Basic Income' type measure would be required. Instead, local people would benefit from network effects and get a higher return of Social Capital than migrants- who therefore would be visibly increasing the marginal efficiency of that Social Capital. Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
Basic income and profit sharing have never been on the table professor and NEVER will be. Investment in education?? you make me laugh cheaper to hire an H1B or contract it out in Mumbai. The winners own the system Professor and they can't even faintly understand the concept of sharing. No Professor there will be no more wages for the working class we are expendable and to easy to replace in China or India or Vietnam. Why bother? What I do believe is that when Trump's policies fail and I agree they will. Is a Man on Horseback as historians say, A radical of the far right or far left who leave us Knee deep in the dead. Because in the end Professor nobody who can change the current system will do so. They all enjoy the benefits but not the costs so why change? The losers, and there are great and growing number of losers, Some change any change will look better to them then the status quo has they get ground deeper deeper in the mud. At that point and we are getting there rapidly none of the losers will care if the change comes with Jackboots or Red Guards. Why should they? The Status quo and our current leadership corporate, Academic, and Political have only made their situation worse. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
Given the realities of a Trump presidency and Republican control of both the House and Senate, I'd be very interested in Professor Basu's views on two question. First, how much damage can the neo-protectionist project do to the global economy in the short term -- say the next four to ten years? And second, what aspects of that damage will first begin to have direct impact on America's mostly white, middle-class workers?
A third question, within the boundaries of a longer time horizon, is who will ultimately benefit from the U.S. attempt to retreat back into the late 19th century? Read more
