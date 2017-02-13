9

Nebezpečný americký neoprotekcionizmus

NEW YORK – Americký prezident Donald Trump co nevidět zavede chybnou politiku. Poškodí – zejména v krátkodobém výhledu – země napříč subsaharskou Afrikou, Latinskou Amerikou a Asií, především rozvíjející se ekonomiky jako Čínu a Srí Lanku (ty mají velké obchodní přebytky ve vztahu ke Spojeným státům) a Indii a Filipíny (hlavní cíle outsourcingu). Žádná však neutrpí víc než samotné USA.

Zmíněnou politikou je zvláštní neoliberální protekcionizmus – říkejme mu „neoprotekcionizmus“. Na jedné straně je pokusem „zachránit“ domácí pracovní místa tím, že osolí cla na zahraniční zboží, ovlivní směnné kurzy, omezí příliv zahraničních pracovníků a vytvoří překážky pro outsourcing. Na druhé straně zahrnuje neoliberální finanční deregulaci. To není způsob jak dnes pomoci americké pracující třídě.

Američtí pracující čelí významným výzvám. Přestože se USA v současnosti chlubí nízkou mírou nezaměstnanosti ve výši 4,8 %, mnozí lidé pracují jen na částečný úvazek a míra účasti v pracovních silách (podíl populace v produktivním věku, která pracuje nebo práci hledá) klesla ze 67,3 % v roce 2000 na lednových 62,7 %. Navíc už desítky let převážně stagnují reálné mzdy; reálný mediánní příjem domácností je dnes stejný jako v roce 1998. V letech 1973 až 2014 se příjem nejchudších 20 % domácností dokonce mírně snížil, ačkoliv příjem nejbohatších 5 % domácností se zdvojnásobil.

Jedním faktorem, jenž za těmito trendy stojí, je úbytek pracovních míst ve výrobě. Dobrým příkladem je Greenville v Jižní Karolíně. Ve městě kdysi známém jako hlavní město světového textilnictví, kde toto odvětví v roce 1990 zaměstnávalo 48 000 lidí, dnes zbývá jen 6000 textilářů.

Ekonomická realita pohánějící tyto trendy je ale mnohem komplikovanější, než naznačuje obecná rétorika. Hlavní výzva, jíž dnes pracovní síly čelí, spočívá v otevřeném obchodu či imigraci jen zčásti; mnohem větším viníkem jsou technologické inovace, především robotika a umělá inteligence, které podstatně posílily produktivitu. V letech 1948 až 1994 se zaměstnanost ve výrobním sektoru propadla o 50 %, ale produkce vzrostla o 190 %.

Studie uskutečněná na Ball State University dokládá, že kdyby produktivita v letech 2000 až 2010 zůstala konstantní, USA by k tomu, aby na konci uvedené dekády produkovaly to, co skutečně produkovaly, potřebovaly 20,9 milionu výrobních dělníků. Technologiemi umožněný růst produktivity ovšem znamenal, že USA reálně potřebovaly jen 12,1 milionu dělníků. Jinými slovy, během uvedeného období zaniklo ve výrobě 42 % pracovních míst.

Přestože některé formy cílené ochrany mohou hrát v podpoře amerických pracujících jistou úlohu, neoprotekcionizmus správnou odpovědí není. Nebyl by přitom jen neúčinný; skutečně by způsobil podstatnou újmu.

Je prostým faktem, že díky vymoženostem od efektivních a bezpečných přepravních tras po digitální technologie a internet mají globální producenti k dispozici obrovskou zásobárnu levné pracovní síly. Americké snahy znemožnit domácím firmám, aby z tohoto zdroje čerpaly, by realitu nezměnily ani by ke změně chování nepřiměly společnosti odjinud. Američtí výrobci by proto vůči výrobcům třeba z Německa, Francie, Japonska a Jižní Koreje ztráceli konkurenční schopnost. Deregulace finančního sektoru by přitom v USA zhoršovala hospodářskou nerovnost.

Účinné řešení problémů, s nimiž se střetají američtí pracující, si musí přiznat, z čeho tyto problémy vyrůstají. Pokaždé, když nové technologie umožní firmě používat méně pracujících, dochází k posunu od celkového objemu mezd k zisku. Pracující ale potřebují víc mezd. Nepřicházejí-li od zaměstnavatelů, měly by přicházet odjinud.

Nadešel čas uvažovat o určité formě základního příjmu a sdílení zisků. Finsko už v této oblasti experimentuje. V rozvíjejícím se světě načrtla kompletní plán Indie, ve svém nejčerstvějším ekonomickém šetření.

V tomtéž duchu by se měla výrazně posílit progresivita daňové soustavy; v současnosti nejbohatším Američanům nabízí příliš mnoho děr. Podstatné budou také investice do nových forem vzdělávání, které pracujícím umožní přijímat kreativnější úkoly, jež nedokážou plnit roboti.

Někteří představitelé americké levice – například senátor Bernie Sanders – po takových politikách volají. Uvědomují si, že střet se odehrává mezi pracovními silami a kapitálem, zatímco neoprotekcionisté omílají konkurenční soupeření mezi pracujícími v USA a v zahraničí. Většinu mocenských pák ale získali neoprotekcionisté a teď hrozí, že budou prosazovat politický program, který přistřihne křídla americkým výrobcům a v posledku podkope postavení Ameriky v globální ekonomice.

Když město Greenville vidělo, že se konkurenční výhoda jeho výrobního sektoru začíná vytrácet, mohlo se pokusit vytvářet umělé pobídky na ochranu firem. Namísto toho ale vytvořilo pobídky k příchodu jiných typů podniků. Tato diverzifikace upevnila ekonomiku města, přestože přišlo o většinu pracovních míst v textilní výrobě.

Právě tak by dnes měly přemýšlet USA. Kdyby prezidenti USA už v minulosti zavedli dnes navrhované neoprotekcionistické politiky, aby chránili práci pro lidi s nízkou kvalifikací, když se tato místa začala prvně přesouvat do rozvojových zemí, americké hospodářství by dnes nejspíš mělo větší výrobní sektor, vyžadující víc pracovních sil. Také by ale USA mnohem víc vypadaly jako rozvojová země.

Z angličtiny přeložil David Daduč