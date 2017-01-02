34

“Estados Unidos primero”: y conflicto mundial después

NUEVA YORK – La elección de Donald Trump como presidente de los Estados Unidos no sólo es muestra del creciente rechazo populista a la globalización. También puede implicar el fin de la Pax Americana: el orden internacional de libre comercio y seguridad compartida que Estados Unidos y sus aliados construyeron después de la Segunda Guerra Mundial.

Ese orden liderado por Estados Unidos hizo posibles 70 años de prosperidad, sobre la base de regímenes promercado de liberalización del comercio, aumento de la movilidad del capital y políticas de bienestar social adecuadas, y con el respaldo de las garantías de seguridad provistas por Estados Unidos en Europa, Medio Oriente y Asia, a través de la OTAN y otras alianzas.

Pero es posible que Trump implemente políticas populistas, antiglobalizadoras y proteccionistas que obstaculicen el comercio internacional y restrinjan el movimiento de la mano de obra y el capital. Y respecto de las garantías de seguridad, ya las puso en duda, al insinuar que obligará a sus aliados a pagar más por los gastos de su defensa. Si Trump cree realmente en aquello de poner a “Estados Unidos primero”, su gobierno cambiará la estrategia geopolítica de Estados Unidos por una de aislacionismo, unilateralismo y búsqueda exclusiva de los intereses nacionales dentro de sus fronteras.

Cuando Estados Unidos aplicó políticas similares en los años veinte y treinta, ayudó a sembrar las semillas de la Segunda Guerra Mundial. El proteccionismo (a partir del arancel Smoot-Hawley, que afectó a miles de bienes importados) generó represalias en la forma de guerras comerciales y de divisas, que empeoraron la Gran Depresión. Peor aún, el aislacionismo estadounidense (basado en la falsa creencia de que los dos océanos que rodean a Estados Unidos lo mantendrían a salvo) permitió a la Alemania nazi y al Japón imperial lanzar una guerra agresiva y amenazar a todo el mundo. El ataque a Pearl Harbor en diciembre de 1941 obligó finalmente a los Estados Unidos a ver la realidad.

Hoy también, un vuelco de Estados Unidos al aislacionismo y a la búsqueda de intereses estrictamente nacionales puede llevar a un conflicto mundial. Incluso sin tener en cuenta la posibilidad de su desvinculación de Europa, la Unión Europea y la eurozona ya parecen estar en un proceso de desintegración, particularmente después del resultado del referendo de junio por el Brexit en el Reino Unido y el fracaso del referendo italiano sobre reformas constitucionales en diciembre. Además, en 2017, puede ocurrir que partidos populistas y antieuropeístas radicales de derecha e izquierda lleguen al poder en Francia e Italia, y tal vez en otras partes de Europa.

Sin un involucramiento activo de Estados Unidos en Europa, su lugar lo ocupará una Rusia agresivamente revanchista. El Kremlin ya desafía a Estados Unidos y a la UE en Ucrania, Siria, el Báltico y los Balcanes, y puede aprovechar la amenaza de colapso que se cierne sobre la UE para reafirmar su influencia en los países que antes integraban el bloque soviético y apoyar movimientos prorrusos dentro de Europa. Una pérdida gradual del paraguas de seguridad estadounidense sobre Europa no beneficiaría a nadie tanto como al presidente ruso Vladimir Putin.

Las propuestas de Trump también amenazan con agravar la situación en Medio Oriente. Ha dicho que hará a Estados Unidos energéticamente independiente, lo que implica abandonar los intereses estadounidenses en la región y aumentar su dependencia respecto de combustibles fósiles de producción local que contribuyen al calentamiento global. Y mantiene su posición de que el Islam en sí es un peligro (en vez de sólo el Islam militante radical). Esta idea, compartida por el futuro asesor de seguridad nacional, general Michael Flynn, refuerza la narrativa de choque de civilizaciones promovida por el islamismo militante.

Al mismo tiempo, es probable que la estrategia de Trump de poner a “Estados Unidos primero” agrave las viejas guerras de sunitas contra shiitas que Arabia Saudita e Irán libran por intermediarios. Y si Estados Unidos ya no protegerá la seguridad de sus aliados sunitas, puede ocurrir que todas las potencias regionales (entre ellas Irán, Arabia Saudita, Turquía y Egipto) decidan que el único modo de protegerse a sí mismas es obtener armas nucleares, lo que será antesala de un conflicto incluso más letal.

En Asia, la primacía económica y militar de los Estados Unidos permitió décadas de estabilidad; pero ahora una China en ascenso desafía el statu quo. El “giro” estratégico del presidente Barack Obama en dirección a Asia dependía ante todo de la aprobación del Acuerdo Transpacífico, que Trump prometió anular ni bien asuma el cargo. Al mismo tiempo, China está fortaleciendo rápidamente sus vínculos económicos en Asia, el Pacífico y América latina, por medio de la política de “un cinturón, una ruta”, el Banco Asiático de Inversión en Infraestructura, el Nuevo Banco de Desarrollo (antes llamado “banco de los BRICS”) y su propia propuesta de libre comercio regional en reemplazo del ATP.

Si Estados Unidos abandona a aliados asiáticos como Filipinas, Corea del Sur y Taiwán, a esos países no les quedará más alternativa que postrarse ante China; y otros aliados de Estados Unidos, como Japón y la India, pueden verse obligados a militarizarse y retar a China abiertamente. De modo que una retirada estadounidense de la región puede terminar provocando un conflicto militar en ella.

Como en los años treinta, cuando las políticas proteccionistas y aislacionistas de Estados Unidos obstaculizaron el crecimiento económico mundial y el comercio internacional, y crearon las condiciones para que potencias revisionistas en ascenso iniciaran una guerra mundial, iniciativas políticas similares pueden sentar las bases para que nuevas potencias desafíen y debiliten el orden internacional liderado por Estados Unidos. Un gobierno de Trump aislacionista puede ver los anchos mares al este y al oeste, y creer que la ambición creciente de potencias como Rusia, China e Irán no plantea una amenaza directa al territorio nacional.

Pero Estados Unidos sigue siendo una potencia económica y financiera mundial en un mundo profundamente interconectado. Si no se pone límites a aquellos países, en algún momento serán capaces de amenazar los intereses económicos y de seguridad centrales de los Estados Unidos (dentro y fuera de su territorio), sobre todo si amplían sus capacidades nucleares y ciberbélicas. Es historia bien conocida: el proteccionismo, el aislacionismo y las políticas de poner a “Estados Unidos primero” son una receta para el desastre económico y militar.

