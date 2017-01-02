34

«Бірінші кезекте Америка», ал келесіде жаһандық жанжал

НЬЮ-ЙОРК – Америка Құрама Штаттары Президенті ретінде Дональд Трамптың сайлануы жай ғана жаһандануға қарсы ашынып келе жатқан популистік көтерілісті көрсетпейді. Ол сондай-ақ Pax Americana (“Американдық бейбітшілік”) соңын білдіреді - бұл АҚШ пен оның одақтастары екінші дүниежүзілік соғыстан кейін негізін салған еркін халықаралық алмасу және ортақ қауіпсіздік тәртібі.

Бұл АҚШ бастаған әлемдік тәртіп, 70 жыл бойы гүлдену мен өркендеуге мүмкіндік берді. Ол сауданы ырықтандыруға негізделген нарықтық режимдер, капитал жұмылғыштығының өсуі және тиісті әлеуметтік қамсыздандыру саясаты,  Еуропа, Таяу Шығыс және Азиядағы НАТО және басқа да түрлі одақтар арқылы жүзеге асқан американдық қауіпсіздік кепілдігінің арқасында орын алды.

Трамп, алайда, саудаға кедергі жасайтын популистік, жаһандануға қарсы және протекционистік саясатты жүргізіп, еңбек және капиталдың қозғалысын шектеуі мүмкін. Ал оның өз қорғанысы үшін Американың одақтастарын одан да көбірек төлеуге мәжбүр етемін деп ұсынуы оның қазіргі АҚШ қауіпсіздік кепілдіктеріне күмән келтіруін көрсетеді. Егер Трамптың «Американы бірінші кезекке» қоюы шын болса, оның әкімшілігі АҚШ геосаяси стратегиясын отанының ғана ұлттық мүдделерін қамтамасыз етуге бағытталған, изоляционизм және біржақтылыққа қарай ауыстырады.

АҚШ 1920 және 1930 жылдары осыған ұқсас саясатын жүргізген кезде, бұл екінші дүниежүзілік соғыстың “дәндерін отырғызуға” көмектесті. Протекционизм - мыңдаған импортталған тауарларға әсер еткен Смут-Хоули тарифінен бастап - Ұлы депрессияны одан әрі нашарлатып, сауда және валюталық соғыстарды тудырды. Ең маңыздысы, АҚШ екі мұхиттармен қауіпсіз қорғалған деген жалған нанымға негізделген американдық изоляционизм нацистік Германия мен империялық Жапонияның  агрессивті соғысты бастап, бүкіл әлемге қауіп төндіруіне мүмкіндік берді. 1941 жылдың желтоқсан айында болған Перл Харбор шабуылынан соң, АҚШ, тығып отырған құм астынан басын шығаруға мәжбүр болды.

Бүгін де, АҚШ-тың изоляционизмге бет бұрып, тек АҚШ ұлттық мүдделерін ғана ойлауы, сайып келгенде, жаһандық жанжалға әкелуі мүмкін. Тіпті Американың Еуропадан ажырауы жақын жоспарда болмаса да, Еуропалық Одақ және Еуроаймақ казірдің өзінде ыдырауда, әсіресе Біріккен Патшалықтың маусымдағы Brexit-ке дауыс беруі және желтоқсан айында конституциялық реформаларға байланысты Италияның сәтсіз референдумы туралы ескере отырсақ. Сонымен қатар, 2017 жылы экстремалды, Еуропаға қарсы сол немесе оңшыл популистік партиялар Франция мен Италияда және Еуропаның басқа бөліктерінде де билікке келуі мүмкін.

Еуропада АҚШ-тың белсенді қатысуынсыз, агрессивті кек алушы Ресей алға басатын болады. Ресей қазірдің өзінде АҚШ пен ЕО-ны Украина, Сирия, Балтық және Балқан мәселелері бойынша қиын сынауда, және ол бұрынғы кеңестік блок елдерінде өз ықпалын қайта орнатып, сондай-ақ Еуропада ресейшіл қозғалыстарды қолдау арқылы ЕО-ның алдағы ыдырауынан пайда алуы мүмкін. Еуропа АҚШ қауіпсіздік қолшатырын біртіндеп жоғалтатын болса, Ресей президенті Владимир Путин ең үлкен ұтысқа жетейін деп тұр.

Трамптың ұсыныстары, сондай-ақ Таяу Шығыстағы жағдайды ушықтыра алады.  Ол Американы энергетикалық тұрғыдан тәуелсіз жасаймын деп мәлімдеді, бұл АҚШ-тың аймақтағы мүдделерінен бас тартуын және жылыжайлық газдарды шығаратын отандық отын көздеріне тәуелді болуына әкеп соғады. Және тек радикалды қарулы ислам ғана емес, тап исламның өзі де қауіпті деген өз ұстанымын Трамп сақтап қалды. Трамптың бұл ойын Ұлттық қауіпсіздік кеңесшісі, генерал Майкл Флинн де қолдайды, бұл исламшыл активистердің өркениеттер қақтығысы туралы ойларына жайлы болып тұр.

Сонымен қатар, Трамптың «Америка бірінші» тәсілі Сауд Арабиясы мен Иран арасындағы ежелден сүннит-шиит соғыстарын нашарлата түседі. АҚШ бұдан былай оның сүннит одақтастарының қауіпсіздігіне кепілдік бермесе, барлық аймақтық күштілер- Иран, Сауд Арабиясы, Түркия, Египет - олар тек ядролық қаруды сатып алу арқылы өздерін қорғай алады деп шешуі мүмкін, және одан да көп өлімге апаратын қақтығыс туындайтын болады.

Азияда, АҚШ-тың экономикалық және әскери басымдылығы ондаған жылдар бойы тұрақтылық кепілі болды; бірақ өсіп  келе жатқан Қытай енді мұндай статус-квоны сынауда. АҚШ президенті Барак Обаманың Азияға қатысты стратегиясының «негізі» ең алдымен 12-елді қамтитын Транс-Тынықмұхиттық серіктестікпен байланысты еді, ал Трамп болса өзінің кеңсесіндегі бірінші күні-ақ оның көзін жоямын деп уәде берген. Сонымен қатар, Қытай оның «бір белдеу, бір жол» саясаты, Азиялық инфрақұрылымдық инвестициялар банкі, Жаңа Даму банкі (бұрынғы БРИКС банкі) арқылы және ЖЭО-мен бәсекелестікке түсе алатын өзінің өңірлік еркін сауда туралы ұсынысымен Азия, Тынық мұхит аймағы мен Латын Америкасында өз экономикалық байланыстарын тез нығайтып жатыр.

Егер АҚШ Филиппин, Оңтүстік Корея, Тайвань сияқты өз азиялық одақтастарынан бас тартса, онда сол елдер Қытайдың алдында бас июден басқа шамасы қалмайды; және Жапония және Үндістан сияқты басқа АҚШ-тың одақтастары, милитаризацияланып, ашық түрде Қытайға қарсы шығуға мәжбүр болуы мүмкін. Осылайша, Американың аймақтан шығып кетуі, сайып келгенде, әскери қақтығысты тудыруы мүмкін.

1930 жылдарындағыдай, протекционистік және изоляциялық АҚШ саясаты әлемдік экономикалық өсім мен саудаға кедергі болып, әлемдік соғысты бастау үшін өскелең ревизионист өкілеттіктері үшін жағдай жасалған кезде, ұқсас саясат Америка басқарған халықаралық тәртіпке нұқсан  келтіріп, дауласатын серпін кезеңін орната алады. Изоляционизмді алдына қойған Трамп әкімшілігі оның шығысы және батыс жағында жайылған кең мұхиттарды ғана көріп, және Ресей, Қытай, Иран тәрізді күшейіп келе жатқан елдер отандарына ешқандай тікелей қауіп төндірмейді деп ойлауы мүмкін.

Бірақ АҚШ әлі де терең өзара байланыстағы әлемде, жаһандық экономикалық және қаржы қуаты болып табылады. Қадағаланбаса, бұл елдер ақыр соңында, өз жерінде де, тыс жерде де АҚШ-тың негізгі экономикалық және қауіпсіздік мүдделеріне қатер төндіре алатын болады, әсіресе егер олар өздерінің ядролық және кибер соғыстық мүмкіндіктерін кеңейтсе. Тарихқа көз жүгіртсек, анығы- протекционизм, изоляционизм,  және «Америка бірінші кезекте» деген саясат экономикалық және әскери апаттарға апаратын жол болып табылады.