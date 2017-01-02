34

« L’Amérique d’abord », puis le conflit mondial

NEW YORK – L’élection de Donald Trump à la présidence des États-Unis n’est pas seulement le résultat d’une révolte populiste croissante contre la mondialisation, mais semble également annoncer la fin de la Pax Americana – cet ordre international, caractérisé par le libre-échange et la sécurité commune, que l’Amérique et ses alliés ont bâti au lendemain de la Seconde Guerre mondiale.

Cet ordre mondial sous conduite américaine a produit 70 années de prospérité. Il repose sur des systèmes de libéralisation du commerce axés sur les marchés, ainsi que sur l’accroissement de la mobilité du capital et la mise en œuvre de politiques sociales judicieuses, le tout appuyé par plusieurs garanties américaines de sécurité en Europe, au Moyen-Orient et en Asie, au travers de l’OTAN et d’autres alliances.

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

Trump semble néanmoins décidé à appliquer des mesures populistes, protectionnistes et opposées à la mondialisation, vouées à entraver les échanges commerciaux et à limiter la circulation des capitaux et du travail. Le président élu a également semé le doute sur les garanties de sécurité existantes de la part des États-Unis, en laissant entendre qu’il contraindrait les alliés de l’Amérique à payer davantage pour leur propre défense. Si Trump entend véritablement appliquer sa philosophie de « l’Amérique d’abord », cela signifie que son administration orientera la stratégie géopolitique des États-Unis en direction de l’isolationnisme et de l’unilatéralisme, en poursuivant uniquement les intérêts nationaux du pays.

Lorsque les États-Unis ont appliqué des politiques de cette nature dans les années 1920 et 1930, le pays a contribué à semer les graines de la Seconde Guerre mondiale. Le protectionnisme alors entrepris – à commencer par la loi Smoot-Hawley sur les tarifs douaniers, qui a concerné plusieurs milliers de produits importés – a déclenché plusieurs guerres de représailles sur le plan commercial et monétaire, qui ont aggravé la Grande Dépression. Plus dramatique encore, cet isolationnisme américain – fondé sur une conception erronée selon laquelle les États-Unis se trouvaient protégés par deux océans – a permis à l’Allemagne nazie et au Japon impérialiste de mener des guerres agressives, et de menacer le monde entier. C’est seulement à l’issue de l’attaque de Pearl Harbor, en décembre 1941, que les États-Unis n’ont eu d’autre choix que de cesser leur politique de l’autruche.

De même, à l’heure actuelle, le virage isolationniste de l’Amérique et la poursuite de ses intérêts strictement nationaux risque d’aboutir en fin de compte à un conflit mondial. Sans même considérer la perspective d’un désengagement américain hors d’Europe, l’Union européenne et la zone euro apparaissent d’ores et déjà en état de désintégration, d’autant plus avancé au lendemain du vote britannique sur le Brexit au mois de juin, ainsi que de l’échec du référendum italien du mois de décembre autour de plusieurs réformes constitutionnelles. Ajoutez à cela qu’en 2017, les partis populistes anti-européens d’extrême droite comme d’extrême gauche pourraient bien accéder au pouvoir en France et en Italie, voire dans d’autres pays d’Europe.

En l’absence d’un engagement actif des États-Unis en Europe, il faut s’attendre à ce qu’une Russie revancharde et agressive s’aventure sur le continent. La Russie défie d’ores et déjà l’Amérique et l’UE sur les territoires d’Ukraine, de Syrie, dans les pays baltes ainsi que dans les Balkans, et pourrait bien profiter de l’effondrement imminent de l’UE pour réaffirmer son influence sur les pays de l’ancien bloc soviétique, et soutenir activement les mouvements pro-russes d’Europe. Si l’Europe voit disparaître peu à peu son parapluie sécuritaire américain, personne ne s’en réjouira plus que le président russe Vladimir Poutine.

Les propositions annoncées par Trump menacent par ailleurs d’aggraver la situation au Moyen-Orient. Le président élu a déclaré qu’il entendait rendre les États-Unis indépendants sur le plan énergétique, ce qui implique l’abandon des intérêts américains dans la région, ainsi qu’un recours croissant à des combustibles fossiles produits nationalement et émetteurs de gaz à effet de serre. Trump a également maintenu sa position selon laquelle l’islam en lui-même, et pas seulement l’islam radical et militant, serait une religion dangereuse. Or cette conception, partagée par le général Michael Flynn, futur conseiller à la sécurité nationale, renforce directement le propre discours des militants islamistes autour d’un choc des civilisations.

Dans le même temps, l’approche trumpienne de « l’Amérique d’abord » risque d’envenimer les conflits ancestraux qui opposent par procuration l’Arabie Saoudite et l’Iran autour de la division sunnites-chiites. En effet, si l’Amérique ne garantit plus la sécurité de ses alliés sunnites, il se pourrait que chacune des puissances régionales – Iran, Arabie Saoudite, Turquie et Égypte – considère désormais ne pouvoir se défendre qu’en obtenant l’arme atomique, ce qui annoncerait un conflit encore plus destructeur.

En Asie, la suprématie économique et militaire de l’Amérique a produit plusieurs décennies de stabilité. Mais voici qu’une Chine en plein essor vient désormais défier le statu quo. Le « pivot stratégique » amorcé par le président américain Barack Obama en direction de l’Asie reposait principalement sur la mise en œuvre d’un Partenariat transpacifique à 12 États, auquel Trump a promis de renoncer dès sa prise de fonctions. Pendant ce temps, la Chine développe rapidement ses propres relations économiques en Asie, dans le Pacifique et en Amérique latine, au travers de sa politique baptisée « Une ceinture, une route », de la Banque asiatique d’investissement dans les infrastructures, de la Nouvelle banque de développement (ancienne banque des BRICS), ainsi que de sa propre proposition régionale pour le libre-échange, rivale du TPP.

Si l’Amérique abandonne plusieurs de ses alliés asiatiques tels que les Philippines, la Corée du Sud et Taïwan, ces États pourraient n’avoir d’autre choix que de prosterner devant la Chine, tandis que d’autres alliés des États-Unis, tels que le Japon et l’Inde, pourraient se retrouver contraints à la militarisation et à un affrontement ouvert avec la Chine. Un retrait américain hors de la région pourrait ainsi faire plonger en fin de compte la région dans un conflit militaire.

Comme dans les années 1930, époque à laquelle les politiques américaines protectionnistes et isolationnistes ont entravé la croissance économique et le commerce à l’échelle globale, et créé les conditions ayant permis à des puissances révisionnistes montantes de débuter une guerre mondiale, les penchants politiques de même nature qui s’observent aujourd’hui risquent de poser les bases d’une situation dans laquelle de nouvelles puissances seraient en mesure de défier et de mettre à mal l’ordre international sous conduite américaine. Il n’est pas impossible que l’administration isolationniste de Trump considère comme suffisamment vastes les océans situés à l’est et à l’ouest de son territoire, et qu’elle juge que les puissances de plus en plus ambitieuses que constituent la Russie, la Chine et l’Iran ne représentent pas une menace directe pour la patrie.

Fake news or real views Learn More

Or, l’Amérique demeure une puissance économique et financière globale qui évolue au sein d’un monde profondément interconnecté. Sans surveillance, les pays évoqués seront tôt ou tard en mesure de menacer les intérêts économiques et sécuritaires majeurs des États-Unis – au sein même de l’Amérique, mais également à l’étranger – notamment si ces régimes augmentent leurs capacités d’armement nucléaire et de cyberattaque. L’expérience historique est ici très claire : les politiques de protectionnisme, d’isolationnisme et d’« Amérique d’abord » constituent le cocktail idéal d’un désastre économique et militaire.

Traduit de l’anglais par Martin Morel