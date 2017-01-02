15

„Amerika na prvním místě“ a na druhém globální konflikt

NEW YORK – Zvolení Donalda Trumpa prezidentem Spojených států nepředstavuje jen velké populistické vzedmutí proti globalizaci. Může věstit také konec Pax Americana – mezinárodního uspořádání volné výměny a sdílené bezpečnosti, které USA a jejich spojenci vybudovali po druhé světové válce.

Globální řád pod taktovkou USA umožnil 70 let prosperity. Opírá se o tržně orientované režimy liberalizace obchodu, zvýšené mobility kapitálu a odpovídajících sociálních politik a podporují ho americké bezpečnostní záruky v Evropě, na Blízkém východě a v Asii prostřednictvím NATO a různých dalších aliancí.

Trump však může dělat populistickou, antiglobalizační a protekcionistickou politiku, která brzdí obchod a omezuje pohyb práce a kapitálu. A už stačil zpochybnit stávající americké bezpečnostní záruky, když naznačil, že donutí americké spojence, aby platili více za vlastní obranu. Pokud to Trump myslí s „kladením Ameriky na první místo“ vážně, pak jeho administrativa posune americkou geopolitickou strategii směrem k izolacionismu a unilateralismu a začne prosazovat jen vlastní národní zájmy.

Když USA uskutečňovaly ve 20. a 30. letech podobnou politiku, pomohly zasít semena druhé světové války. Protekcionismus – počínaje Smoot-Hawleyho celním zákonem, který se vztahoval na tisíce druhů dovezeného zboží – vyvolal odvetné obchodní a měnové války, které zhoršily velkou hospodářskou krizi. A co je ještě závažnější, americký izolacionismus – založený na mylné domněnce, že Ameriku bezpečně chrání dva oceány – umožnil nacistickému Německu a císařskému Japonsku vést agresivní válku a ohrožovat celý svět. Teprve po útoku na Pearl Harbor v prosinci 1941 byly USA konečně nuceny vytáhnout hlavu z písku.

Také dnes může americký obrat k izolacionismu a prosazování striktně amerických národních zájmů nakonec vést ke globálnímu konfliktu. I bez možného rozvolnění amerických vazeb na Evropu se zdá, že se Evropská unie i eurozóna rozpadají, zejména po červnovém hlasování o brexitu ve Velké Británii a po prosincovém neúspěšném referendu o ústavních reformách v Itálii. V roce 2017 by se navíc mohly dostat k moci ve Francii, Itálii a možná i v jiných koutech Evropy extrémní protievropsky naladěné levicové či pravicové populistické strany.

Bez aktivního amerického angažmá v Evropě vyplní uvolněné místo agresivně revanšistické Rusko. To už dnes oponuje USA a EU na Ukrajině, v Sýrii, v Pobaltí a na Balkáně a mohlo by využít rýsujícího se kolapsu EU opětovným uplatněním svého vlivu v někdejších zemích sovětského bloku a podporou prorusky orientovaných hnutí v Evropě. Ztratí-li Evropa postupně americký bezpečnostní deštník, nikdo z toho nebude mít větší prospěch než ruský prezident Vladimir Putin.

Kromě toho hrozí, že Trumpovy návrhy zhorší situaci na Blízkém východě. Nově zvolený prezident řekl, že udělá z Ameriky energeticky nezávislou zemi, což znamená opustit americké zájmy v regionu a stát se závislejším na energii vyrobené z domácích fosilních paliv s vysokými emisemi skleníkových plynů. A Trump navíc zopakoval své stanovisko, že nebezpečný je samotný islám, nikoliv jen jeho radikální militantní forma. Tento názor, který sdílí i Trumpův nastupující poradce pro otázky národní bezpečnosti, generál Michael Flynn, hraje krásně do noty teorii islamistických radikálů o střetu civilizací.

Trumpův přístup „Amerika na prvním místě“ přitom pravděpodobně zhorší dlouhotrvající sunnitsko-šíitské války v zastoupení, které spolu vedou Saúdská Arábie a Írán. A nebudou-li už USA garantovat bezpečnost svých sunnitských spojenců, pak mohou všechny regionální mocnosti – včetně Íránu, Saúdské Arábie, Turecka a Egypta – dospět k závěru, že se dokážou ubránit jedině v případě, že si opatří jaderné zbraně, výsledkem čehož bude ještě vražednější konflikt.

Americká ekonomická a vojenská převaha v Asii umožnila tomuto kontinentu desítky let stability; sílící Čína však dnes zpochybňuje status quo. Strategická „otočka“ amerického prezidenta Baracka Obamy na Asii závisela převážně na schválení Transpacifického partnerství dvanácti zeměmi; Trump přitom slíbil, že tuto dohodu první den v úřadu vypoví. Čína zatím rychle posiluje své hospodářské vazby v Asii, Pacifiku a Latinské Americe prostřednictvím politiky „jeden pás, jedna cesta“, Asijské infrastrukturální investiční banky, Nové rozvojové banky (dříve známé jako „banka BRICS“) i vlastního návrhu regionální dohody o volném obchodu, jež by konkurovala TPP.

Pokud se USA zřeknou svých asijských spojenců, jako jsou Filipíny, Jižní Korea a Tchaj-wan, pak tyto země možná nebudou mít jinou možnost než se kořit Číně, přičemž další američtí spojenci typu Japonska a Indie možná budou nuceni militarizovat se a otevřeně se Číně postavit. Americký odchod z Asie by tak mohl docela dobře uspíšit vojenský konflikt v regionu.

Stejně jako ve 30. letech, kdy protekcionistická a izolacionistická americká politika zbrzdila globální hospodářský růst i obchod a vytvořila nastupujícím revizionistickým mocnostem podmínky k rozpoutání světové války, mohly by podobné politické impulzy připravit půdu k tomu, aby nové mocnosti zpochybňovaly a podkopávaly Američany vedený mezinárodní řád. Izolacionistická Trumpova administrativa možná vidí širé oceány na východě a na západě a myslí si, že ambiciózní mocnosti typu Ruska, Číny a Íránu nepředstavují pro její vlast žádnou bezprostřední hrozbu.

USA jsou však stále globální hospodářskou a finanční mocností v hluboce propojeném světě. Budou-li zmíněné země ponechány bez kontroly, nakonec se jim podaří ohrozit klíčové americké hospodářské a bezpečnostní zájmy – doma i v zahraničí –, a to zejména pokud rozšíří své jaderné kapacity a kapacity kybernetické války. Historická bilance je zřejmá: protekcionismus, izolacionismus a politika typu „Amerika na prvním místě“ jsou receptem na ekonomickou a vojenskou katastrofu.

Z angličtiny přeložil Jiří Kobělka.