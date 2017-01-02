„Amerika na prvním místě“ a na druhém globální konflikt

NEW YORK – Zvolení Donalda Trumpa prezidentem Spojených států nepředstavuje jen velké populistické vzedmutí proti globalizaci. Může věstit také konec Pax Americana – mezinárodního uspořádání volné výměny a sdílené bezpečnosti, které USA a jejich spojenci vybudovali po druhé světové válce.
Globální řád pod taktovkou USA umožnil 70 let prosperity. Opírá se o tržně orientované režimy liberalizace obchodu, zvýšené mobility kapitálu a odpovídajících sociálních politik a podporují ho americké bezpečnostní záruky v Evropě, na Blízkém východě a v Asii prostřednictvím NATO a různých dalších aliancí.
Trump však může dělat populistickou, antiglobalizační a protekcionistickou politiku, která brzdí obchod a omezuje pohyb práce a kapitálu. A už stačil zpochybnit stávající americké bezpečnostní záruky, když naznačil, že donutí americké spojence, aby platili více za vlastní obranu. Pokud to Trump myslí s „kladením Ameriky na první místo“ vážně, pak jeho administrativa posune americkou geopolitickou strategii směrem k izolacionismu a unilateralismu a začne prosazovat jen vlastní národní zájmy.
Když USA uskutečňovaly ve 20. a 30. letech podobnou politiku, pomohly zasít semena druhé světové války. Protekcionismus – počínaje Smoot-Hawleyho celním zákonem, který se vztahoval na tisíce druhů dovezeného zboží – vyvolal odvetné obchodní a měnové války, které zhoršily velkou hospodářskou krizi. A co je ještě závažnější, americký izolacionismus – založený na mylné domněnce, že Ameriku bezpečně chrání dva oceány – umožnil nacistickému Německu a císařskému Japonsku vést agresivní válku a ohrožovat celý svět. Teprve po útoku na Pearl Harbor v prosinci 1941 byly USA konečně nuceny vytáhnout hlavu z písku.
Také dnes může americký obrat k izolacionismu a prosazování striktně amerických národních zájmů nakonec vést ke globálnímu konfliktu. I bez možného rozvolnění amerických vazeb na Evropu se zdá, že se Evropská unie i eurozóna rozpadají, zejména po červnovém hlasování o brexitu ve Velké Británii a po prosincovém neúspěšném referendu o ústavních reformách v Itálii. V roce 2017 by se navíc mohly dostat k moci ve Francii, Itálii a možná i v jiných koutech Evropy extrémní protievropsky naladěné levicové či pravicové populistické strany.
Bez aktivního amerického angažmá v Evropě vyplní uvolněné místo agresivně revanšistické Rusko. To už dnes oponuje USA a EU na Ukrajině, v Sýrii, v Pobaltí a na Balkáně a mohlo by využít rýsujícího se kolapsu EU opětovným uplatněním svého vlivu v někdejších zemích sovětského bloku a podporou prorusky orientovaných hnutí v Evropě. Ztratí-li Evropa postupně americký bezpečnostní deštník, nikdo z toho nebude mít větší prospěch než ruský prezident Vladimir Putin.
Kromě toho hrozí, že Trumpovy návrhy zhorší situaci na Blízkém východě. Nově zvolený prezident řekl, že udělá z Ameriky energeticky nezávislou zemi, což znamená opustit americké zájmy v regionu a stát se závislejším na energii vyrobené z domácích fosilních paliv s vysokými emisemi skleníkových plynů. A Trump navíc zopakoval své stanovisko, že nebezpečný je samotný islám, nikoliv jen jeho radikální militantní forma. Tento názor, který sdílí i Trumpův nastupující poradce pro otázky národní bezpečnosti, generál Michael Flynn, hraje krásně do noty teorii islamistických radikálů o střetu civilizací.
Trumpův přístup „Amerika na prvním místě“ přitom pravděpodobně zhorší dlouhotrvající sunnitsko-šíitské války v zastoupení, které spolu vedou Saúdská Arábie a Írán. A nebudou-li už USA garantovat bezpečnost svých sunnitských spojenců, pak mohou všechny regionální mocnosti – včetně Íránu, Saúdské Arábie, Turecka a Egypta – dospět k závěru, že se dokážou ubránit jedině v případě, že si opatří jaderné zbraně, výsledkem čehož bude ještě vražednější konflikt.
Americká ekonomická a vojenská převaha v Asii umožnila tomuto kontinentu desítky let stability; sílící Čína však dnes zpochybňuje status quo. Strategická „otočka“ amerického prezidenta Baracka Obamy na Asii závisela převážně na schválení Transpacifického partnerství dvanácti zeměmi; Trump přitom slíbil, že tuto dohodu první den v úřadu vypoví. Čína zatím rychle posiluje své hospodářské vazby v Asii, Pacifiku a Latinské Americe prostřednictvím politiky „jeden pás, jedna cesta“, Asijské infrastrukturální investiční banky, Nové rozvojové banky (dříve známé jako „banka BRICS“) i vlastního návrhu regionální dohody o volném obchodu, jež by konkurovala TPP.
Pokud se USA zřeknou svých asijských spojenců, jako jsou Filipíny, Jižní Korea a Tchaj-wan, pak tyto země možná nebudou mít jinou možnost než se kořit Číně, přičemž další američtí spojenci typu Japonska a Indie možná budou nuceni militarizovat se a otevřeně se Číně postavit. Americký odchod z Asie by tak mohl docela dobře uspíšit vojenský konflikt v regionu.
Stejně jako ve 30. letech, kdy protekcionistická a izolacionistická americká politika zbrzdila globální hospodářský růst i obchod a vytvořila nastupujícím revizionistickým mocnostem podmínky k rozpoutání světové války, mohly by podobné politické impulzy připravit půdu k tomu, aby nové mocnosti zpochybňovaly a podkopávaly Američany vedený mezinárodní řád. Izolacionistická Trumpova administrativa možná vidí širé oceány na východě a na západě a myslí si, že ambiciózní mocnosti typu Ruska, Číny a Íránu nepředstavují pro její vlast žádnou bezprostřední hrozbu.
USA jsou však stále globální hospodářskou a finanční mocností v hluboce propojeném světě. Budou-li zmíněné země ponechány bez kontroly, nakonec se jim podaří ohrozit klíčové americké hospodářské a bezpečnostní zájmy – doma i v zahraničí –, a to zejména pokud rozšíří své jaderné kapacity a kapacity kybernetické války. Historická bilance je zřejmá: protekcionismus, izolacionismus a politika typu „Amerika na prvním místě“ jsou receptem na ekonomickou a vojenskou katastrofu.
Z angličtiny přeložil Jiří Kobělka.
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (15)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Elizabeth Pula
Very encompassing article. Perhaps, Global Conflict is already first. America isn't even focusing on any picture. If Germany and Europe loses control of their own populations and street-level conflicts, and economic dilemma, Shria Law will be paramount.
Check out these more mundane details...http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-01-02/islamization-germany-2016-we-are-no-longer-safe
Who's first and what's next really won't matter much in escalating real live on-the-street terror zones.
Read more
Comment Commented Alexey Kulikov
My company spent 5 years developing profitable product line, which was transferred to China in course of two weeks. Now we are buying the same thing from China, we need it anyway. It’s all D. Trump fault. Read more
Comment Commented Marendo Müller
Within the next 20 years the economic center of gravity will enter chinese territory, as a consequence, it would be risible to try to keep a world order centered at the very opposite side of the globe, e.g. in Washington. During WW1 and WW2 the ecg was in western territory, more precisely in Europe, but after a tour on the Atlantic ocean has left for Asia, now already above Kazakhstan. The situation is similar to the early stages of a ponzi schemes in that the longer the unsustainable fundamentals are overlooked, the more "entertaining" the disbalances will get. Read more
Comment Commented Julius Bloomfield
Yes, there some big generalizations in this post, but the historical and present trends cannot be ignored. Pedantic arguments about one or two points should not cloud the view of the big picture. Given that there will be a shift in alliances, there will be shift in how trade is conducted in the future. Where will the US consumer get their products at low prices? Will they be prepared to pay for them if they are produced in the US? Perhaps Russia will be the new supplier of cheap goods, produced by US companies operating in Russia? The Turkey/Russia/US alliance is a reality. Where does China fit in? Does it form an alliance with Mexico (which also has warm water ports in the same 2 oceans)? How will Europe deal with Russia without US support? Nobody knows how this will play out, but one thing is certain – a major shift in alliances causes major upheavals in foreign policy and security. Couple all of this with an explosion in population and the ability for third world populations to see how life in like in the modern world, the pressure will continue on mass migration, and the prospect of massive social unrest is very real. Given all of this the public opinion is still of protectionism and a desire to turn the clock back 3 or 4 decades, and once the train of public opinion is going down the tracks it is very hard to stop it, no matter where the track leads. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Kudos to Roubini, the only one so far that didn't get carried away by the Trump adoration.
Amazing how many free market defenders are now oligarch champions... Read more
Comment Commented Armin Schmidt
From my point of view the trend is subgroup liberation. For good reasons. Also feared for good reasons, as mentioned in the article. In my account's biography I propose a safeguarding rule-of-thumb and a bridge towards time of reviving best-for-all spirit. Read more
Comment Commented Jerry F. Hough
This is wildly hysterical and just flat wrong on the history of the 1920s and 1930s. As even Krugman says, Smoot-Hawley had almost no effect at all. Did Ataturk follow Hayek as Roubini wants Trump to do? Did that policy destroy Turkey?
The populism that mattered in the 1920s and 1930s came from a populist reaction in Europe--a reaction to excessive free market policies there combined with excessively harsh treatment of Germany.
If the world is lucky, Trump will expand an alliance with Russia to include Turkey (that is, will join the the existing Russia-Turkey alliance) and return to the arrangement that produced peace in Iraq for hundreds of years. Give the South to Persia (that is how the South became Shiite) and the North to Ottomans and predecessors (that is, how the area became Sunni).
What Trump should do is call for Turkish divisions to conquer Mosul--a Sunni city--and tame the Kurds throughout the area with whatever repression is needed. Then let Turkey rule northern Iraq as a tightly run protectorate.
Roubini could not pass an exam in a Freshman American history course. Let him teach Americans something about Turkish history. Most Americans cannot even locate Turkey on a map. Turkey with its 80 million people and a NATO army is the natural great power in the region, not tiny Israel. Read more
Comment Commented Mirek Fatyga
In some ways it is gratifying to see that the "deep thinkers" and "black swan theorists" of the world have finally awoken to recognize the obvious (borrowing from (in)famous works): A spectre is haunting Europe — the spectre of fascism. Today not just Europe, but the world. If it leads to the typical outcome, world war, this time around the specter may end it all since this war will be fought with nukes on day one.
We are experiencing a major case of generational forgetting. Our grandfathers did their best to immunize the world against a return of fascism, always a dormant virus in any modern society, alas they are now gone and , it seems, in some important ways they came up short. Out of expediency all fault for ww2 and attendant monstrous atrocities was laid on the Germans, while everyone else was allowed to assume a posture of a victim. Which worked then, but was really a dangerous falsification of history. Fascism was widespread in interwar Europe. As a result of this expedient omission we are witnessing a historical paradox: Germany appears to be the last bastion of democracy and human rights in Europe (perhaps also Scandinavia, to be fair), while fascism is ascendant everywhere else.
It is wise to remember: fascism is so dangerous because, as a methodology of political control, it works better than the democracy does. Fascism controls society through propaganda, usually propaganda of scapegoating, which is an appeal to emotion, namely fear. Democracy is meant to function as an appeal to reason. Fear is more potent than reason. All there is to it. Can periodic outbreaks of fascism be prevented? Oddly enough, prevention is best when based on fear as well, namely culturally preserved and reinforced memory of consequences of fascism. The concept of human rights, so central to the cold war, and now so disparaged as multi-kulti political correctness, was central to the immunization strategy, and perhaps it was not enough.
What to do? Well, it is about five minutes to midnight. The first step is to abandon political correctness on all sides and state clearly what we are facing: an outbreak of fascism. Second, do some mea culpa. Managed Capitalism defeated economically and ideologically State Socialism in the former Soviet Block. It does not logically follow that returning Managed Capitalism to it's Victorian roots would do better still. Abandon, ideologically, market fundamentalism. Explain, that some stagnation in the living standards or even decline in living standards of advanced societies may be temporarily inevitable due to world population explosion. Consequences should be more evenly distributed. The decline will be temporary if advanced societies focus on developing technologies that relieve the pressure on resources, while it will be permanent if they focus on war. Hope that when this argument is made clearly and forcefully, the reason will prevail. Fight vigorously against fascist propaganda. Fake news is not some new phenomenon, but political propaganda with new channels of efficient dissemination. Engage and fight it vigorously.
A tall order at five minutes to midnight, but there does not seem to be much else to do. Read more
Comment Commented Chris Jones
We must avoid a economic collapse that occurred, as many believe, by the Smoot-Hawley protectionist catalyst which was exacerbated by monetary policy as I recall. The U.S. has been blessed with energy innovations that will insulate us from many causes of past conflicts. Combined with our technological innovations and market based framework, an emphasis on lessening the inhibiting factors of a waste, fraud, and abuse government bureaucracy should provide needed stimulus. Restructuring our defense capabilities while insisting our allies pull their weight in defending the Pax Americana principles that have brought about a world into truly wondrous times seems prudent. There are many dangers of malevolent governments and militant forces mounting. Revamping our scientific outlook to concentrate on dangerous natural catastrophic from our planet and beyond instead of putting too many valuable research money into trendy AGW movement that ignores climate history and throws bones of prophetic warning that has not been confirmed in their modeling seems timely as well. Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
The problem professor is the average American Voter is sick of having to sacrifice his interests for the greater good of the 3rd world and Europe. The average Tax payer is sick unto death of being reduced to poverty by jobs shipped to benefit the 3rd world while his tax money is spent to defend European Nation who can damn well defend themselves. Meanwhile the money spent to defend Germany, Holland, Austria and the others might be better spent helping US citizens whom Globalism and 3rd world Labor costs are flushing down the toilet. We are sick unto death of let the Americans do and pay for everything, while they use the money saved to help their own people while they kick us in the teeth. Let the rest of the world take care of themselves. We in the working class are tired of our interests being sacrificed for the 3rd world and foreign nations. Read more
Comment Commented Jan Czaja
Thank you very much. Why does US needs hundreds of military bases around the world...to retain Mr. Roubini's sense of security? I just don't understand why should US taxpayers underwrite his sense of security. Europe needs to step up and pay for its own common security. Many European countries already spend 3% of their budget on defense but all should. Middle East has been, still is, and will continue to remain a mess. Rise of China in East Asia or rather return to status quo (China has been a hegemon for majority of its 3,000+ years history) is inevitable and unstoppable. World needs to learn to live without America acting as its policeman. Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
Re: sowing the seeds of WWII
Alarmist? After the economic upheavals of toe 1920's and 1930's, voters in democratic nations rejected the free-market-purist conception of capitalism. The main alternatives were communism and fascism. Communism was considered the more threatening of the two.
I'm not saying we'll see anything similar today. Take-over-the-world type communism is dead and buried. The leftist alternative consists of basically advocating a return to social democracy and the a more substantial welfare state. Yet this is fought almost as viciously in ideological terms as communism was.
I find it annoying that the story is presented as if WWII was the only alternative to a continuation of the as-implemented "global order" in the 1930's, or as if Today, the only alternative to the as-implemented "global order" is a xenophobic authoritarianism. That is pure nonsense, but if it is repeated loud enough and often enough, people will believe it and that is exactly what will happen.
(and by the way, several items in the 2nd paragraph need a reality check) Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Although I don't think there are Imperialistic aspirations in today’s governments (except for Russia), for sure we are witnessing a re-emergence of the Corporative Statism in place between wars.
This is a fight we have to keep on fighting, we thought it was over and that was our mistake.
Read more
Comment Commented Mirek Fatyga
those who do not learn history, are destined to repeat it. The reason: human nature and generational forgetting are the two, and the only, constants of history. Read more
Comment Commented Hubert Gantz
really, a good piece of writing.
Hubert Gantz,
from a "wishy-washy" country ( Austria) Read more
Featured
A New Year’s Development Resolution
Kaushik Basu, ET AL identify eight principles that should guide economic policymakers.
A Socialist Market Economy With Chinese Contradictions
Adair Turner asks whether China can continue to outperform expectations, as it clearly did in 2016.
After Aleppo
Christopher R. Hill laments the failure of the US to pursue effective diplomacy in Syria.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air: The Super Germ Threat
In the latest edition of PS On Air , Jim O’Neill discusses how to beat antimicrobial resistance, which threatens millions of lives, with Gavekal Dragonomics’ Anatole Kaletsky and Leonardo Maisano of Il Sole 24 Ore.