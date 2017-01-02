15

“美国优先”以及随之而来的全球冲突

发自纽约——唐纳德·特朗普当选美国总统不仅是反对全球化的民粹主义反弹，也可能预示着美国治下的和平（Pax Americana）——美国及其盟国在二战后建立的自由交换及共享安全的国际秩序——即将走向终结。

美国领导的全球秩序造就了过去70年的全球繁荣。它奠基于以市场为导向的贸易自由化制度，资本流动性的提升以及适当的社会福利政策；而其后盾则是由美国通过北约和各种其他联盟组织向欧洲，中东和亚洲提供的安全保障。

然而特朗普却可能追求阻碍贸易并限制劳动力和资本流动的民粹主义，反全球化和保护主义政策。他还对现有的美国安全保障体系提出质疑，声称会迫使美国的盟国承担更多的本国国防支出。如果特朗普真心要推行“美国优先”原则，他的政府就将把美国的地缘政治战略转向孤立主义和单边主义，只以本国利益为重。

当美国在1920~30年代采取类似政策时，它其实帮助播下了第二次世界大战的种子。保护主义——从影响成千上万进口商品的斯穆特-荷雷关税（Smoot-Hawley Tariff）开始，引发了报复性贸易和使大萧条进一步恶化的货币战争。更重要的是美国的孤立主义——基于一个错误的信念，认为美国被两个大洋安全地保护着——坐视纳粹德国和日本帝国发动侵略战争并威胁整个世界。直到1941年12月日本突袭珍珠港，美国才终于被迫把头从沙子里拔了出来。

今天，美国转向孤立主义且一味追求本国利益可能会最终引发一场全球性冲突。即便美国脱离欧洲还八字没一撇，欧盟和欧元区也似乎已经在瓦解，特别是在英国6月公投同意脱欧和意大利12月份关于宪法改革的公投失败之后。此外，在2017年，几个极端反欧洲的左/右翼民粹主义政党很可能会在法国和意大利乃至欧洲其他地区成功夺权。

没有美国对欧洲的积极参与，一个野心勃勃期待复兴旧日威风的俄罗斯将趁机介入。俄罗斯已经在乌克兰，叙利亚，波罗的海地区和巴尔干地区对美国和欧盟发出了挑战，它可以利用欧盟的即将崩溃来重夺对前苏联集团国家的影响力，同时在欧洲内支持亲俄罗斯运动。如果欧洲逐渐失去了美国的安全伞，那么最大的受益者必定是俄罗斯总统普京无疑了。

特朗普的提议还可能令中东局势恶化。他声称将令美国实现能源独立，这就意味着美国将放弃在该地区的利益，并更加依赖本国开采的那些排放温室气体的化石燃料。他坚持认为伊斯兰教本身——而不仅仅是激进伊斯兰教武装分子——是危险的。这一观点得到了特朗普新任命的国家安全顾问，迈克尔·弗林（Michael Flynn）将军的响应，也跟伊斯兰激进分子口中的文明冲突论并无二致。

与此同时，特朗普的“美国优先”做法可能会令沙特和伊朗之间长期存在的逊尼-什叶派代理战争继续恶化。如果美国不再保证其逊尼派盟国的安全，所有区域力量——包括伊朗，沙特，土耳其和埃及——可能只好通过获取核武器来保卫自己，甚至会陆续爆发更致命的冲突。

在亚洲，美国的经济和军事优势确保了几十年的稳定局势；但是一个崛起的中国正对此发出挑战。美国总统奥巴马对亚洲的战略“枢纽”主要依赖于颁布包含12个国家的跨太平洋伙伴关系协定（英文缩写为TPP），但特朗普则声称在他上任第一天就会废除此协议。与此同时，中国正通过“一带一路”政策，亚洲基础设施投资银行，新开发银行（前身为金砖国家银行）迅速加强其在亚洲，太平洋和拉丁美洲的经济关系，并推出一套自己制定的区域自由贸易提案与TPP相抗衡。

如果美国放弃其亚洲盟国，如菲律宾，韩国和台湾，这些国家可能别无选择，只能对中国俯首称臣；而如日本和印度这类美国盟国，可能被迫走上军事化并与中国公开对阵。可见美国从该地区撤军可能最终会在那里造成军事冲突。

在1930年代，当奉行保护主义和孤立主义的美国政策阻碍了全球经济增长和贸易，并为不断膨胀的复辟势力创造了发动世界大战的条件时，类似的政策冲动将为新势力挑战并破坏美国主导的国际秩序创造条件。 孤立主义的特朗普政府的目光局限于东西两岸的广袤大洋，并认为那些野心不断膨胀的势力，如俄罗斯，中国和伊朗无法对本国构成直接威胁。

但美国仍然是这个深度相关联的世界中的一支全球经济和金融力量。但如果放任不理的话，某些国家将最终威胁美国的核心经济和安全利益———无论是在国内还是国外———尤其是在它们强化自身核战和网络战能力之后。历史的记录无比清晰：保护主义，孤立主义和“美国优先”政策是一条通往经济和军事灾难之路。