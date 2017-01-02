“美国优先”以及随之而来的全球冲突

Mirek Fatyga JAN 2, 2017

In some ways it is gratifying to see that the "deep thinkers" and "black swan theorists" of the world have finally awoken to recognize the obvious (borrowing from (in)famous works): A spectre is haunting Europe — the spectre of fascism. Today not just Europe, but the world. If it leads to the typical outcome, world war, this time around the specter may end it all since this war will be fought with nukes on day one.

We are experiencing a major case of generational forgetting. Our grandfathers did their best to immunize the world against a return of fascism, always a dormant virus in any modern society, alas they are now gone and , it seems, in some important ways they came up short. Out of expediency all fault for ww2 and attendant monstrous atrocities was laid on the Germans, while everyone else was allowed to assume a posture of a victim. Which worked then, but was really a dangerous falsification of history. Fascism was widespread in interwar Europe. As a result of this expedient omission we are witnessing a historical paradox: Germany appears to be the last bastion of democracy and human rights in Europe (perhaps also Scandinavia, to be fair), while fascism is ascendant everywhere else.

It is wise to remember: fascism is so dangerous because, as a methodology of political control, it works better than the democracy does. Fascism controls society through propaganda, usually propaganda of scapegoating, which is an appeal to emotion, namely fear. Democracy is meant to function as an appeal to reason. Fear is more potent than reason. All there is to it. Can periodic outbreaks of fascism be prevented? Oddly enough, prevention is best when based on fear as well, namely culturally preserved and reinforced memory of consequences of fascism. The concept of human rights, so central to the cold war, and now so disparaged as multi-kulti political correctness, was central to the immunization strategy, and perhaps it was not enough.

What to do? Well, it is about five minutes to midnight. The first step is to abandon political correctness on all sides and state clearly what we are facing: an outbreak of fascism. Second, do some mea culpa. Managed Capitalism defeated economically and ideologically State Socialism in the former Soviet Block. It does not logically follow that returning Managed Capitalism to it's Victorian roots would do better still. Abandon, ideologically, market fundamentalism. Explain, that some stagnation in the living standards or even decline in living standards of advanced societies may be temporarily inevitable due to world population explosion. Consequences should be more evenly distributed. The decline will be temporary if advanced societies focus on developing technologies that relieve the pressure on resources, while it will be permanent if they focus on war. Hope that when this argument is made clearly and forcefully, the reason will prevail. Fight vigorously against fascist propaganda. Fake news is not some new phenomenon, but political propaganda with new channels of efficient dissemination. Engage and fight it vigorously.

A tall order at five minutes to midnight, but there does not seem to be much else to do. Read more