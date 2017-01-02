“美国优先”以及随之而来的全球冲突

发自纽约——唐纳德·特朗普当选美国总统不仅是反对全球化的民粹主义反弹，也可能预示着美国治下的和平（Pax Americana）——美国及其盟国在二战后建立的自由交换及共享安全的国际秩序——即将走向终结。
美国领导的全球秩序造就了过去70年的全球繁荣。它奠基于以市场为导向的贸易自由化制度，资本流动性的提升以及适当的社会福利政策；而其后盾则是由美国通过北约和各种其他联盟组织向欧洲，中东和亚洲提供的安全保障。
然而特朗普却可能追求阻碍贸易并限制劳动力和资本流动的民粹主义，反全球化和保护主义政策。他还对现有的美国安全保障体系提出质疑，声称会迫使美国的盟国承担更多的本国国防支出。如果特朗普真心要推行“美国优先”原则，他的政府就将把美国的地缘政治战略转向孤立主义和单边主义，只以本国利益为重。
当美国在1920~30年代采取类似政策时，它其实帮助播下了第二次世界大战的种子。保护主义——从影响成千上万进口商品的斯穆特-荷雷关税（Smoot-Hawley Tariff）开始，引发了报复性贸易和使大萧条进一步恶化的货币战争。更重要的是美国的孤立主义——基于一个错误的信念，认为美国被两个大洋安全地保护着——坐视纳粹德国和日本帝国发动侵略战争并威胁整个世界。直到1941年12月日本突袭珍珠港，美国才终于被迫把头从沙子里拔了出来。
今天，美国转向孤立主义且一味追求本国利益可能会最终引发一场全球性冲突。即便美国脱离欧洲还八字没一撇，欧盟和欧元区也似乎已经在瓦解，特别是在英国6月公投同意脱欧和意大利12月份关于宪法改革的公投失败之后。此外，在2017年，几个极端反欧洲的左/右翼民粹主义政党很可能会在法国和意大利乃至欧洲其他地区成功夺权。
没有美国对欧洲的积极参与，一个野心勃勃期待复兴旧日威风的俄罗斯将趁机介入。俄罗斯已经在乌克兰，叙利亚，波罗的海地区和巴尔干地区对美国和欧盟发出了挑战，它可以利用欧盟的即将崩溃来重夺对前苏联集团国家的影响力，同时在欧洲内支持亲俄罗斯运动。如果欧洲逐渐失去了美国的安全伞，那么最大的受益者必定是俄罗斯总统普京无疑了。
特朗普的提议还可能令中东局势恶化。他声称将令美国实现能源独立，这就意味着美国将放弃在该地区的利益，并更加依赖本国开采的那些排放温室气体的化石燃料。他坚持认为伊斯兰教本身——而不仅仅是激进伊斯兰教武装分子——是危险的。这一观点得到了特朗普新任命的国家安全顾问，迈克尔·弗林（Michael Flynn）将军的响应，也跟伊斯兰激进分子口中的文明冲突论并无二致。
与此同时，特朗普的“美国优先”做法可能会令沙特和伊朗之间长期存在的逊尼-什叶派代理战争继续恶化。如果美国不再保证其逊尼派盟国的安全，所有区域力量——包括伊朗，沙特，土耳其和埃及——可能只好通过获取核武器来保卫自己，甚至会陆续爆发更致命的冲突。
在亚洲，美国的经济和军事优势确保了几十年的稳定局势；但是一个崛起的中国正对此发出挑战。美国总统奥巴马对亚洲的战略“枢纽”主要依赖于颁布包含12个国家的跨太平洋伙伴关系协定（英文缩写为TPP），但特朗普则声称在他上任第一天就会废除此协议。与此同时，中国正通过“一带一路”政策，亚洲基础设施投资银行，新开发银行（前身为金砖国家银行）迅速加强其在亚洲，太平洋和拉丁美洲的经济关系，并推出一套自己制定的区域自由贸易提案与TPP相抗衡。
如果美国放弃其亚洲盟国，如菲律宾，韩国和台湾，这些国家可能别无选择，只能对中国俯首称臣；而如日本和印度这类美国盟国，可能被迫走上军事化并与中国公开对阵。可见美国从该地区撤军可能最终会在那里造成军事冲突。
在1930年代，当奉行保护主义和孤立主义的美国政策阻碍了全球经济增长和贸易，并为不断膨胀的复辟势力创造了发动世界大战的条件时，类似的政策冲动将为新势力挑战并破坏美国主导的国际秩序创造条件。 孤立主义的特朗普政府的目光局限于东西两岸的广袤大洋，并认为那些野心不断膨胀的势力，如俄罗斯，中国和伊朗无法对本国构成直接威胁。
但美国仍然是这个深度相关联的世界中的一支全球经济和金融力量。但如果放任不理的话，某些国家将最终威胁美国的核心经济和安全利益———无论是在国内还是国外———尤其是在它们强化自身核战和网络战能力之后。历史的记录无比清晰：保护主义，孤立主义和“美国优先”政策是一条通往经济和军事灾难之路。
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (15)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Elizabeth Pula
Very encompassing article. Perhaps, Global Conflict is already first. America isn't even focusing on any picture. If Germany and Europe loses control of their own populations and street-level conflicts, and economic dilemma, Shria Law will be paramount.
Check out these more mundane details...http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-01-02/islamization-germany-2016-we-are-no-longer-safe
Who's first and what's next really won't matter much in escalating real live on-the-street terror zones.
Read more
Comment Commented Alexey Kulikov
My company spent 5 years developing profitable product line, which was transferred to China in course of two weeks. Now we are buying the same thing from China, we need it anyway. It’s all D. Trump fault. Read more
Comment Commented Marendo Müller
Within the next 20 years the economic center of gravity will enter chinese territory, as a consequence, it would be risible to try to keep a world order centered at the very opposite side of the globe, e.g. in Washington. During WW1 and WW2 the ecg was in western territory, more precisely in Europe, but after a tour on the Atlantic ocean has left for Asia, now already above Kazakhstan. The situation is similar to the early stages of a ponzi schemes in that the longer the unsustainable fundamentals are overlooked, the more "entertaining" the disbalances will get. Read more
Comment Commented Julius Bloomfield
Yes, there some big generalizations in this post, but the historical and present trends cannot be ignored. Pedantic arguments about one or two points should not cloud the view of the big picture. Given that there will be a shift in alliances, there will be shift in how trade is conducted in the future. Where will the US consumer get their products at low prices? Will they be prepared to pay for them if they are produced in the US? Perhaps Russia will be the new supplier of cheap goods, produced by US companies operating in Russia? The Turkey/Russia/US alliance is a reality. Where does China fit in? Does it form an alliance with Mexico (which also has warm water ports in the same 2 oceans)? How will Europe deal with Russia without US support? Nobody knows how this will play out, but one thing is certain – a major shift in alliances causes major upheavals in foreign policy and security. Couple all of this with an explosion in population and the ability for third world populations to see how life in like in the modern world, the pressure will continue on mass migration, and the prospect of massive social unrest is very real. Given all of this the public opinion is still of protectionism and a desire to turn the clock back 3 or 4 decades, and once the train of public opinion is going down the tracks it is very hard to stop it, no matter where the track leads. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Kudos to Roubini, the only one so far that didn't get carried away by the Trump adoration.
Amazing how many free market defenders are now oligarch champions... Read more
Comment Commented Armin Schmidt
From my point of view the trend is subgroup liberation. For good reasons. Also feared for good reasons, as mentioned in the article. In my account's biography I propose a safeguarding rule-of-thumb and a bridge towards time of reviving best-for-all spirit. Read more
Comment Commented Jerry F. Hough
This is wildly hysterical and just flat wrong on the history of the 1920s and 1930s. As even Krugman says, Smoot-Hawley had almost no effect at all. Did Ataturk follow Hayek as Roubini wants Trump to do? Did that policy destroy Turkey?
The populism that mattered in the 1920s and 1930s came from a populist reaction in Europe--a reaction to excessive free market policies there combined with excessively harsh treatment of Germany.
If the world is lucky, Trump will expand an alliance with Russia to include Turkey (that is, will join the the existing Russia-Turkey alliance) and return to the arrangement that produced peace in Iraq for hundreds of years. Give the South to Persia (that is how the South became Shiite) and the North to Ottomans and predecessors (that is, how the area became Sunni).
What Trump should do is call for Turkish divisions to conquer Mosul--a Sunni city--and tame the Kurds throughout the area with whatever repression is needed. Then let Turkey rule northern Iraq as a tightly run protectorate.
Roubini could not pass an exam in a Freshman American history course. Let him teach Americans something about Turkish history. Most Americans cannot even locate Turkey on a map. Turkey with its 80 million people and a NATO army is the natural great power in the region, not tiny Israel. Read more
Comment Commented Mirek Fatyga
In some ways it is gratifying to see that the "deep thinkers" and "black swan theorists" of the world have finally awoken to recognize the obvious (borrowing from (in)famous works): A spectre is haunting Europe — the spectre of fascism. Today not just Europe, but the world. If it leads to the typical outcome, world war, this time around the specter may end it all since this war will be fought with nukes on day one.
We are experiencing a major case of generational forgetting. Our grandfathers did their best to immunize the world against a return of fascism, always a dormant virus in any modern society, alas they are now gone and , it seems, in some important ways they came up short. Out of expediency all fault for ww2 and attendant monstrous atrocities was laid on the Germans, while everyone else was allowed to assume a posture of a victim. Which worked then, but was really a dangerous falsification of history. Fascism was widespread in interwar Europe. As a result of this expedient omission we are witnessing a historical paradox: Germany appears to be the last bastion of democracy and human rights in Europe (perhaps also Scandinavia, to be fair), while fascism is ascendant everywhere else.
It is wise to remember: fascism is so dangerous because, as a methodology of political control, it works better than the democracy does. Fascism controls society through propaganda, usually propaganda of scapegoating, which is an appeal to emotion, namely fear. Democracy is meant to function as an appeal to reason. Fear is more potent than reason. All there is to it. Can periodic outbreaks of fascism be prevented? Oddly enough, prevention is best when based on fear as well, namely culturally preserved and reinforced memory of consequences of fascism. The concept of human rights, so central to the cold war, and now so disparaged as multi-kulti political correctness, was central to the immunization strategy, and perhaps it was not enough.
What to do? Well, it is about five minutes to midnight. The first step is to abandon political correctness on all sides and state clearly what we are facing: an outbreak of fascism. Second, do some mea culpa. Managed Capitalism defeated economically and ideologically State Socialism in the former Soviet Block. It does not logically follow that returning Managed Capitalism to it's Victorian roots would do better still. Abandon, ideologically, market fundamentalism. Explain, that some stagnation in the living standards or even decline in living standards of advanced societies may be temporarily inevitable due to world population explosion. Consequences should be more evenly distributed. The decline will be temporary if advanced societies focus on developing technologies that relieve the pressure on resources, while it will be permanent if they focus on war. Hope that when this argument is made clearly and forcefully, the reason will prevail. Fight vigorously against fascist propaganda. Fake news is not some new phenomenon, but political propaganda with new channels of efficient dissemination. Engage and fight it vigorously.
A tall order at five minutes to midnight, but there does not seem to be much else to do. Read more
Comment Commented Chris Jones
We must avoid a economic collapse that occurred, as many believe, by the Smoot-Hawley protectionist catalyst which was exacerbated by monetary policy as I recall. The U.S. has been blessed with energy innovations that will insulate us from many causes of past conflicts. Combined with our technological innovations and market based framework, an emphasis on lessening the inhibiting factors of a waste, fraud, and abuse government bureaucracy should provide needed stimulus. Restructuring our defense capabilities while insisting our allies pull their weight in defending the Pax Americana principles that have brought about a world into truly wondrous times seems prudent. There are many dangers of malevolent governments and militant forces mounting. Revamping our scientific outlook to concentrate on dangerous natural catastrophic from our planet and beyond instead of putting too many valuable research money into trendy AGW movement that ignores climate history and throws bones of prophetic warning that has not been confirmed in their modeling seems timely as well. Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
The problem professor is the average American Voter is sick of having to sacrifice his interests for the greater good of the 3rd world and Europe. The average Tax payer is sick unto death of being reduced to poverty by jobs shipped to benefit the 3rd world while his tax money is spent to defend European Nation who can damn well defend themselves. Meanwhile the money spent to defend Germany, Holland, Austria and the others might be better spent helping US citizens whom Globalism and 3rd world Labor costs are flushing down the toilet. We are sick unto death of let the Americans do and pay for everything, while they use the money saved to help their own people while they kick us in the teeth. Let the rest of the world take care of themselves. We in the working class are tired of our interests being sacrificed for the 3rd world and foreign nations. Read more
Comment Commented Jan Czaja
Thank you very much. Why does US needs hundreds of military bases around the world...to retain Mr. Roubini's sense of security? I just don't understand why should US taxpayers underwrite his sense of security. Europe needs to step up and pay for its own common security. Many European countries already spend 3% of their budget on defense but all should. Middle East has been, still is, and will continue to remain a mess. Rise of China in East Asia or rather return to status quo (China has been a hegemon for majority of its 3,000+ years history) is inevitable and unstoppable. World needs to learn to live without America acting as its policeman. Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
Re: sowing the seeds of WWII
Alarmist? After the economic upheavals of toe 1920's and 1930's, voters in democratic nations rejected the free-market-purist conception of capitalism. The main alternatives were communism and fascism. Communism was considered the more threatening of the two.
I'm not saying we'll see anything similar today. Take-over-the-world type communism is dead and buried. The leftist alternative consists of basically advocating a return to social democracy and the a more substantial welfare state. Yet this is fought almost as viciously in ideological terms as communism was.
I find it annoying that the story is presented as if WWII was the only alternative to a continuation of the as-implemented "global order" in the 1930's, or as if Today, the only alternative to the as-implemented "global order" is a xenophobic authoritarianism. That is pure nonsense, but if it is repeated loud enough and often enough, people will believe it and that is exactly what will happen.
(and by the way, several items in the 2nd paragraph need a reality check) Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Although I don't think there are Imperialistic aspirations in today’s governments (except for Russia), for sure we are witnessing a re-emergence of the Corporative Statism in place between wars.
This is a fight we have to keep on fighting, we thought it was over and that was our mistake.
Read more
Comment Commented Mirek Fatyga
those who do not learn history, are destined to repeat it. The reason: human nature and generational forgetting are the two, and the only, constants of history. Read more
Comment Commented Hubert Gantz
really, a good piece of writing.
Hubert Gantz,
from a "wishy-washy" country ( Austria) Read more
Featured
A New Year’s Development Resolution
Kaushik Basu, ET AL identify eight principles that should guide economic policymakers.
A Socialist Market Economy With Chinese Contradictions
Adair Turner asks whether China can continue to outperform expectations, as it clearly did in 2016.
After Aleppo
Christopher R. Hill laments the failure of the US to pursue effective diplomacy in Syria.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air: The Super Germ Threat
In the latest edition of PS On Air , Jim O’Neill discusses how to beat antimicrobial resistance, which threatens millions of lives, with Gavekal Dragonomics’ Anatole Kaletsky and Leonardo Maisano of Il Sole 24 Ore.