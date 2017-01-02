34

„America First“ – und dann globale Konflikte

NEW YORK – Donald Trumps Wahl zum Präsidenten der Vereinigten Staaten stellt nicht nur eine zunehmende populistische Gegenreaktion gegen die Globalisierung dar. Sie könnte sogar das Ende der Pax Americana bedeuten, jener internationalen Ordnung des freien Austausches und der kollektiven Sicherheit, die die USA und ihre Verbündeten nach dem Zweiten Weltkrieg aufgebaut haben.

Diese von den USA angeführte Weltordnung hat 70 Jahre des Wohlstands ermöglicht. Sie beruht auf marktorientierten Programmen zur Handelsliberalisierung, einer erhöhten Mobilität des Kapitals und einer angemessenen Sozialpolitik, die durch amerikanische Sicherheitsgarantien für Europa, den Mittleren Osten und Asien im Rahmen der NATO und verschiedener anderer Bündnisse gestützt werden.

Trump jedoch könnte eine populistische, globalisierungsfeindliche und protektionistische Politik verfolgen, die den Handel behindert und die Freizügigkeit der Arbeitskräfte und den freien Kapitalfluss beschränkt. Und er hat bestehende US-Sicherheitsgarantien in Zweifel gezogen, indem er nahegelegt hat, dass der Amerikas Verbündete zwingen würde, mehr für ihre Verteidigung zu bezahlen. Wenn Trump es mit seinem Motto des „America first“ ernst meint, wird seine Regierung einen geopolitischen Strategiewandel in Richtung Isolationismus und Unilateralismus vornehmen und nur ihre eigenen nationalen Interessen verfolgen.

Als die USA in den 1920er und 1930er Jahren eine ähnliche Politik verfolgten, trug dies dazu bei, dem Zweiten Weltkrieg den Boden zu bereiten. Ihr Protektionismus, beginnend mit den Smoot-Hawley-Zöllen, die tausende importierter Waren betrafen, löste Handels- und Währungskriege aus, die die Große Depression verschlimmerten. Wichtiger noch: Der amerikanische Isolationismus – der auf der irrigen Überzeugung beruhte, dass die USA durch den Schutz von zwei Ozeanen in Sicherheit seien – erlaubte es Nazideutschland und dem kaiserlichen Japan, Angriffskriege zu führen und die gesamte Welt zu bedrohen. Mit dem Angriff auf Pearl Harbor im Dezember 1941 waren die USA dann endlich gezwungen, den Kopf aus dem Sand zu nehmen.

Auch heute könnte die Hinwendung der USA zum Isolationismus und zur Verfolgung streng US-nationaler Interessen letztlich zu einem globalen Konflikt führen. Selbst ohne die Aussicht einer Abwendung Amerikas von Europa scheinen die Europäische Union und die Eurozone, speziell im Gefolge des britischen Brexit-Votums vom Juni und des gescheiterten italienischen Referendums über eine Verfassungsreform im Dezember, bereits in Auflösung begriffen. Zudem könnten 2017 in Frankreich und Italien (und möglicherweise in anderen Teilen Europas) extreme antieuropäische links- oder rechtsgerichtete populistische Parteien an die Macht kommen.

Ohne aktives Engagement der USA in Europa wird dort ein aggressiv revanchistisches Russland die Lücke schließen. Schon jetzt fordert Russland die USA und die EU in der Ukraine, Syrien, den Baltischen Staaten und auf dem Balkan heraus, und es könnte aus dem drohenden Zusammenbruch der EU Kapital schlagen, indem es in den früheren Ostblockländern erneut seinen Einfluss geltend macht und prorussische Bewegungen innerhalb Europas unterstützt. Sollte Europa allmählich seinen US-Sicherheitsschirm verlieren, wird davon niemand mehr profitieren als der russische Präsident Wladimir Putin.

Trumps Vorschläge drohen zugleich, die Lage im Mittleren Osten zu verschärfen. Er hat geäußert, Amerika in Energiefragen autark machen zu wollen. Dies bedeutet, die US-Interessen in der Region aufzugeben und sich stärker auf im eigenen Lande produzierte, Treibhausgase abgebende fossile Brennstoffe zu stützen. Und er hat seine Position aufrechterhalten, dass der Islam selbst (und nicht nur der radikale militante Islam) gefährlich sei. Diese von Trumps kommendem nationalen Sicherheitsberater General Michael Flynn geteilte Ansicht spielt der von militanten Islamisten propagierten Sicht eines Kampfes zwischen den Kulturen unmittelbar in die Hände.

Zugleich dürfte ein unter Trump verfolgter „America first“-Ansatz die langjährigen sunnitisch-schiitischen Stellvertreterkriege zwischen Saudi-Arabien und dem Iran weiter verschärfen. Und wenn die USA nicht länger die Sicherheit ihrer sunnitischen Verbündeten garantieren, könnten alle regionalen Mächte – der Iran, Saudi-Arabien, die Türkei und Ägypten – zu der Ansicht gelangen, dass sie sich nur durch den Erwerb von Atomwaffen verteidigen können, und es wird zu noch tödlicheren Konflikten kommen.

In Asien hat die wirtschaftliche und militärische Vorherrschaft der USA für Jahrzehnte der Stabilität gesorgt, doch ein aufstrebendes China stellt dort inzwischen den Status quo infrage. Die strategische Ausrichtung von US-Präsident Barack Obama auf Asien stützte sich in erster Linie auf die Umsetzung der zwölf Länder umfassenden Transpazifischen Partnerschaft (TPP), die Trump nach eigener Aussage am ersten Tag seiner Amtszeit ausrangieren will. Zugleich ist China dabei, seine eigenen Wirtschaftsbeziehungen in Asien, dem pazifischen Raum und Lateinamerika mit hohem Tempo durch seine eigene, als „Ein Gürtel, eine Straße“ bekannte Seidenstraßen-Strategie, die Asiatische Infrastruktur-Investitionsbank, die Neue Entwicklungsbank (vormals als die „BRICS-Bank“ bekannt) und einen eigenen, mit der TPP konkurrierenden Freihandelsvorschlag für die Region zu stärken.

Falls die USA ihre asiatischen Verbündeten wie die Philippinen, Südkorea und Taiwan aufgeben, haben diese Länder möglicherweise keine andere Wahl, als sich China zu unterwerfen, und andere US-Verbündete wie Japan und Indien könnten gezwungen sein, aufzurüsten und China offen herauszufordern. Ein amerikanischer Rückzug aus der Region könnte daher sehr wohl langfristig einen militärischen Konflikt dort hervorrufen.

Wie in den 1930er Jahren, als die protektionistische, isolationistische US-Politik das globale Wirtschaftswachstum und den Welthandel behinderte und die Voraussetzungen dafür schuf, das aufstrebende revisionistische Mächte einen Weltkrieg begannen, könnten ähnliche politische Impulse die Weichen dafür stellen, dass neue Mächte die von Amerika angeführte internationale Ordnung herausfordern und untergraben. Eine isolationistische Trump-Administration könnte angesichts der weiten Ozeane im Osten und Westen glauben, dass zunehmend ehrgeizige Mächte wie Russland, China und der Iran für die USA selbst keine unmittelbare Herausforderung darstellen.

Doch die USA bleiben eine globale Wirtschafts- und Finanzmacht in einer zutiefst vernetzten Welt. Wenn ihnen niemand Paroli bietet, werden diese Länder irgendwann in der Lage sein, zentrale Wirtschafts- und Sicherheitsinteressen der USA im In- und Ausland zu bedrohen – insbesondere, wenn sie ihre nuklearen Kapazitäten und ihre Fähigkeiten zu Cyberkriegsführung ausweiten. Die historische Bilanz ist eindeutig: Protektionismus, Isolationismus und eine „America first“-Politik sind ein Rezept für eine wirtschaftliche und militärische Katastrophe.

Aus dem Englischen von Jan Doolan