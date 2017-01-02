"أمريكا أولا" والصراع العالمي لاحقا

j. von Hettlingen JAN 4, 2017

Nouriel Roubini takes a look at America's history of isolationism and protectionism in the 1920s-1930s that "helped sow the seeds of World War II," and gives an idea about the danger Trump's "America First" policy could portend - "a recipe for econmic and military disaster." Trump touted for "pursuing only the national interests of the homeland" - bringing jobs back. He has vowed to scrap America's decades-old commitment towards allies and their "security guarantees", by turning its military into an enterprise, and allies into customers, who would have to pay for their defence.

This "America First" in geopolitics could plunge the country into isolationism. It's unlikely that the GOP Congress would let Trump make good on his campaign pledges. Republicans and Democrats are proud of their "Pax Americana," that has allowed the international community to benefit from the global "order of free exchange and shared security" since World War II. They need their overseas allies to secure America's "global economic and financial power in a deeply interconnected world. If left unchecked, these countries will eventually be able to threaten core US economic and security interests."

The author is right about an "American disengagement from Europe" being a victory for Putin, who had annexed Crimea, invaded eastern Ukraine and committed war crimes in Syria. Putin has always seen the EU and NATO as thorns in his side. It plays into his hands that the EU and the eurozone be weakened by crises, as it would allow him to reassert "influence in the former Soviet bloc." It's true that the Brexit vote last June and Italy’s "failed referendum on constitutional reforms" in December have taken a toll on the European project, whose future is now being threatened by "extreme anti-Europe left- or right-wing populist parties /that/ could come to power in France and Italy, and possibly in other parts of Europe" in upcoming elections. But Europeans seem to learn a lesson from the US election and seek to prevent Russia from duplicating its success in their countries.

The absence of America's role as global cop would embolden countries with an expansionist ambition to flex their muscles, leading to "a global conflict." The Shia-Sunni conflict in the Middle East could escalate, pitting Iran against Saudi Arabia in their power struggle for regional hegemony and triggering a potential nuclear arms race among key players like Egypt, Iran, Saudi Arabia and Turkey; China's territorial disputes with countries in the East and South China Seas would heighten tensions in Asia, encouraging Japan and South Korea to go nuclear and defend themselves against China and North Korea.

While Trump is smitten with admiration for Putin's strong leadershp and has vowed to mend ties with Russia, he is obsessed with China bashing and has raised Beijing hackles by speaking to Taiwan's leader and appointing the economist and China hawk, Peter Navarro to lead his new National Trade Council. Navarro said it "was the worst political and economic mistake in American history in the last 100 years" that Bill Clinton helped China join the World Trade Organisation, allowing cheap Chinese imports inundate the American market.

The Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act of 1930 that the author mentions, forced foreign automobile manufacturers to build their models for export to America in America, with American parts and labour. If Trump sets tariffs on Chinese imports with similar attempts to protect America's home economy, experts believe it would be destructive in a world of economic interdependence. Even Navarro finds protectionist measures like the Smoot-Hawley Tariffs a bad idea, as it led into the Great Depression. Nevertheless the "countervailing tariffs" - barriers imposed to stop unfair trading practices that he accuses China of following, could trigger a trade war.

The author says America's protectionist and isolationist policies in the 1930s "hampered global economic growth and trade, and created the conditions for rising revisionist powers to start a world war." Today, he says "similar policy impulses could set the stage for new powers to challenge and undermine the American-led international order." A century ago geography helped America stay away from conflicts and crises, nowadays it won't help protect the "isolationist" Trump from threats posed by "ambitous powers such as Russia, China and Iran" - especially his own personal interests abroad, that are vulnerable to terrorist attacks. Read more