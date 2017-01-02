34

"أمريكا أولا" والصراع العالمي لاحقا

نيويورك ــ لا يمكن اعتبار انتخاب دونالد ترامب رئيسا للولايات المتحدة مجرد رد فعل من التيار الشعبوي المتنامي ضد العولمة، فقد يمثل هذا أيضا نذيرا بنهاية "السلام الأمريكي" ــ أي بنهاية النظام العالمي للتبادل الحر والأمن المشترك الذي وضعت أسسه الولايات المتحدة وحلفاؤها بعد الحرب العالمية الثانية.

كان ذلك النظام العالمي بقيادة الولايات المتحدة سببا لتمكين 70 عاما من الازدهار، وقام على أساس أنظمة موجهه صوب السوق تعتمد تحرير التجارة وزيادة حركة الرأسمال وسياسات ملائمة للرفاهية الاجتماعية تدعمها ضمانات أمريكية لأمن أوروبا والشرق الأوسط وآسيا من خلال الناتو وتحالفات أخرى عديدة.

ومع ذلك قد يتبنى ترامب سياسات شعبوية معادية للعولمة تقوم على تدابير الحماية وتعرقل التجارة وتفرض قيودا على حركة العمل والرأسمال، ولقد ألقى بالفعل ظلالا من الشك على ضمانات الأمن الأمريكية القائمة بقوله إنه سيجبر حلفاء أمريكا على أن يدفعوا مقابل مزيد من الدفاع عن أنفسهم. وإذا كان ترامب جادا في تطبيق سياسة "أمريكا أولا"، فستغير إدارته الاستراتيجية الجيوسياسية للولايات المتحدة لتتجه صوب الانعزال والأحادية وملاحقة المصالح الوطنية للبلاد وحسب.

وحين تبنت الولايات المتحدة سياسات مماثلة في عشرينيات وثلاثينيات القرن العشرين، ساعدت بذلك على غرس بذور الحرب العالمية الثانية. وكانت سياسة فرض تدابير الحماية ــ التي بدأت بقانون سموت هاولي للتعريفة الجمركية الذي فُرض على آلاف السلع المستوردة ــ الشرارة التي أشعلت الحروب التجارية الثأرية وحروب العملة، التي فاقمت بدورها أزمة الكساد العظيم. والأهم في الأمر هو أن عزلة أمريكا ــ التي قامت على أساس اعتقاد مضلل بأن الولايات المتحدة يحميها بشكل آمن محيطان ــ سمحت لألمانيا النازية واليابان الإمبريالية بشن حرب عدوانية وتهديد العالم بأسره. وبالهجوم على بيرل هاربر في ديسمبر/كانون الأول من عام 1941، وجدت الولايات المتحدة نفسها في نهاية المطاف مُجبَرَة على رفع رأسها من الرمال.

واليوم أيضا، قد تفضي عودة الولايات المتحدة إلى العزلة واقتصارها على ملاحقة مصالحها الوطنية إلى نزاع كوكبي في نهاية المطاف. ويبدو الاتحاد الأوروبي ومنطقة اليورو في حالة تفكك بالفعل منذ الآن وحتى دون الأخذ بعين الاعتبار احتمال انفصال أمريكا عن أوروبا، وبشكل خاص في أعقاب تصويت المملكة المتحدة على الخروج من الاتحاد الأوروبي في يونيو/حزيران المنصرم والاستفتاء الفاشل في إيطاليا حول الإصلاحات الدستورية في شهر ديسمبر/كانون الأول. وقد يشهد عام 2017 فضلا عن ذلك صعود الأحزاب الشعبوية المتطرفة اليسارية أو اليمينية المناهضة لأوروبا لسدة السلطة في فرنسا وإيطاليا، وربما في أجزاء أخرى من أوروبا.

وبدون الدور النشيط للولايات المتحدة في أوروبا، قد تتدخل روسيا في الشأن الأوروبي بروح انتقامية عدوانية. والآن تتحدى روسيا بالفعل الولايات المتحدة والاتحاد الأوروبي في أوكرايينا وسوريا والبلطيق والبلقان، وقد تستغل انهيار الاتحاد الأوروبي الذي يلوح في الأفق لاستعادة نفوذها في دول الكتلة السوفيتية السابقة، ولدعم الحركات الموالية لروسيا داخل أوروبا. وإذا فقدت أوروبا تدريجيا المظلة الأمريكية لأمنها، فلن يفيد هذا أحدا أكثر من الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين.

وتهدد مقترحات ترامب أيضا بتفاقم الوضع في الشرق الأوسط، فقد قال إنه سيحرر قطاع الطاقة في أمريكا من أي احتياج للاستيراد من الخارج، وهذا يعني بطبيعة الحال التخلي عن مصالح الولايات المتحدة في المنطقة والاعتماد بشكل أكبر على الإنتاج المحلي من الوقود الأحفوري الذي يُطلِق الانبعاثات الغازية المسببة للانحباس الحراري الكوكبي. ويظل ترامب متمسكا بموقفه القائل إن الدين الإسلامي نفسه، وليس الإسلام الجهادي المتشدد، يمثل خطرا. ويصب هذا الموقف، الذي يتبناه الجنرال مايكل فلين مستشار ترامب القادم لشؤون الأمن الوطني، مباشرة في خدمة سرد المتشددين الإسلاميين حول صدام الحضارات.

من ناحية أخرى، من المرجح أن يؤدي مفهوم "أمريكا أولا" في ظل حكم ترامب إلى تفاقم حروب الوكالة السُنّية الشيعية المزمنة بين المملكة العربية السعودية وإيران. وإذا كفت الولايات المتحدة عن تقديم ضمانات لأمن حلفائها من السُنّة، فقد تُقرر كل القوى الإقليمية ــ بما في ذلك إيران والمملكة العربية السعودية وتركيا ومصر ـ أنها لن تتمكن من الدفاع عن نفسها إلا من خلال امتلاك الأسلحة النووية، وهو ما من شأنه أن يفضي إلى نزاع أشد فتكا.

وفي آسيا وقف التفوق الاقتصادي والعسكري الأمريكي خلف عقود من الاستقرار، بيد أن الصين الصاعدة تتحدى الآن هذا الوضع القائم. ولقد ارتكز المحور الاستراتيجي لسياسات الرئيس الأمريكي باراك أوباما فيما يتعلق بآسيا في المقام الأول على إقرار اتفاقية الشراكة عبر المحيط الهادئ التي تضم 12 دولة، والتي وعد ترامب بهجرها منذ اليوم الأول لتوليه مهام منصبه. هذا بينما تسرع الصين لتعزيز روابطها الاقتصادية في آسيا والمحيط الهادي وأمريكا اللاتينية من خلال سياسة "حزام واحد طريق واحد" والبنك الآسيوي لاستثمارات البنية التحتية والبنك الجديد للتنمية، بالإضافة إلى خططها الخاصة المتعلقة بالتجارة الإقليمية الحرة لمنافسة الشراكة عبر المحيط الهادئ.

وإذا تخلت الولايات المتحدة عن حلفائها الآسيويين مثل الفلبين وكوريا الجنوبية وتايوان، فقد لا تملك هذه الدول خيارا آخر إلا الانبطاح أمام الصين، وقد يُضطر حلفاء آخرون للولايات المتحدة، مثل اليابان والهند، إلى التسلح للتصدي صراحة للصين. وهكذا، فانسحاب أمريكا من المنطقة من الممكن جدا أن يعجل في نهاية المطاف باندلاع نزاع مسلح هناك.

ومثلما حدث في ثلاثينيات القرن العشرين، حين عرقلت سياسات الحماية والانعزالية التي تبنتها الولايات المتحدة نمو الاقتصاد والتجارة العالميين وعَبَّدَت الطريق للقوى الصاعدة المطالبة بمراجعة التاريخ العالمي لشن حرب عالمية، قد تمهد سياسة مماثلة التربة لقوى جديدة لتتحدى النظام العالمي الذي تقوده الولايات المتحدة وتقوضه. وقد تتأمل إدارة ترامب الانعزالية المحيطات العميقة التي تطوقها من الشرق والغرب، فتتصور أن القوي المتنامية الطموح مثل روسيا والصين وإيران لا تشكل خطرا مباشرا على الوطن.

وبرغم ذلك، تظل الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية قوة اقتصادية ومالية كوكبية في عالم مترابط الأجزاء بشدة، عالم إذا تُرِكَ بلا قوة رادعة فسوف تتمكن هذه البلدان في نهاية المطاف من تهديد المصالح الأمريكية الأساسية الاقتصادية والأمنية ــ في الداخل والخارج ــ وبشكل خاص إذا تمكنت من توسيع قدراتها النووية وقدراتها على خوض الحروب الإلكترونية. وتشهد سجلات التاريخ على أن: سياسات الحماية والانعزالية و"أمريكا أولا" هي الوصفة المثلى لكارثة اقتصادية وعسكرية.

