«Сначала Америка», затем глобальный конфликт

НЬЮ-ЙОРК – Избрание Дональда Трампа президентом США является не просто результатом нарастающей популистской реакции против глобализации. Возможно, оно предвещает конец «Американского мира» (Pax Americana) – международного порядка со свободным обменом и коллективной безопасностью, который США и их союзники построили после Второй мировой войны.

Благодаря мировому порядку во главе с США, стали возможными 70 лет процветания. Этот порядок опирается на рыночно-ориентированные режимы – торговая либерализация, повышение мобильности капитала, реализация необходимых мер социальной защиты. И он обеспечен американскими гарантиями безопасности в Европе, на Ближнем Востоке и в Азии с помощью НАТО и других альянсов.

Однако Трамп, вероятно, будет проводить популистскую, антиглобалистскую, протекционистскую политику, которая будет препятствовать внешней торговле и ограничит движение трудовых ресурсов и капитала. Он также поставил под вопрос действующие американские гарантии безопасности, заявив, что заставит американских союзников больше платить за их собственную оборону. Если Трамп серьёзно воспринимает свой лозунг  «Сначала Америка», тогда его администрация развернёт американскую геополитическую стратегию в сторону изоляционизма и односторонних решений, отстаивая исключительно национальные интересы отечества.

В 1920-х и 1930-х годах США уже проводили аналогичную политику, что помогло посеять семена Второй мировой. Эта политика началась с введения пошлины Смута-Хоули, которая коснулась тысяч импортных товаров и спровоцировала ответные торговые и валютные войны, увеличив тяжесть Великой депрессии. Более того, американский изоляционизм, основанный на ложной уверенности в том, что США надёжно защищены двумя океанами, позволил нацистской Германии и имперской Японии развязать агрессивную войну и поставить под угрозу весь мир. После атаки на Перл-Харбор в декабре 1941 года США были, наконец, вынуждены высунуть голову из песка.

И сегодня поворот США к изоляционизму и отстаиванию исключительно американских национальных интересов может со временем привести к глобальному конфликту. Даже не считая перспектив американского ухода из Европы, Евросоюз и еврозона уже, похоже, разваливаются, особенно после июньского голосования Великобритании за Брексит и декабрьского провала итальянского конституционного референдума. Более того, в 2017 году антиевропейские, левые и правые, популистские партии могут прийти к власти во Франции и Италии, а, может быть, и в других странах Европы.

Без активного участия США в европейских делах агрессивно реваншистская Россия выйдет на первый план. Россия уже бросила вызов США и ЕС в Украине, Сирии, Прибалтике и на Балканах. Она может воспользоваться перспективой распада ЕС, укрепив своё влияние в бывших странах советского блока и поддержав пророссийские движения в европейских странах. Если Европа будет постепенно терять свой американский зонтик безопасности, тогда никто от этого не выиграет больше, чем президент России Владимир Путин.

Предложения Трампа грозят ухудшением ситуации и на Ближнем Востоке. Он заявил, что сделает Америку энергетически независимой, что подразумевает отказ от американских интересов в этом регионе и наращивание опоры на собственную добычу экологически вредного ископаемого топлива. Он также не отказывается от своих утверждений, что сам ислам, – а не просто радикальный ислам боевиков, – опасен. Это мнение, которое разделяет также назначенный Трапом советником по национальной безопасности генерал Майкл Флинн, играет на руку пропаганде исламских боевиков о столкновении цивилизаций.

Тем временем, подход «Сначала Америка», выбранный Трампом, может усугубить ход уже давно ведущихся суннитско-шиитских прокси-войн между Саудовской Аравией и Ираном. Если США откажутся гарантировать безопасность своих суннитских союзников, тогда все региональные державы, включая Иран, Саудовскую Аравию, Турцию и Египет, решат, что смогут защитить себя только с помощью ядерного оружия, следствием чего может стать ещё более смертоносный конфликт.

В Азии экономическое и военное первенство США обеспечило десятилетия стабильности; однако растущий Китай сейчас бросает вызов сложившемуся статус-кво. Стратегический «поворот» президента США Барака Обамы в сторону Азии опирался, главным образом, на проект создания Транс-Тихоокеанского партнёрства 12 стран (ТТП), но Трамп пообещал отменить его в свой первый же день на посту президента. Между тем, Китай быстро укрепляет свои экономические связи в Азии, Тихоокеанском регионе и Латинской Америке с помощью программы «Один пояс, одна дорога», Азиатского банка инфраструктурных инвестиций, Нового банка развития (ранее Банк БРИКС), а также собственных проектов региональных зон свободной торговли, конкурирующих с ТТП.

Если США бросят своих азиатских союзников, таких как Филиппины, Южная Корея, Тайвань, тогда у этих стран не будет иного выбора, кроме как пасть ниц перед Китаем. Другим союзники США, таким как Япония и Индия, придётся заняться милитаризацией и открыто выступить против Китая. В результате, уход Америки из региона вполне может привести со временем к началу военного конфликта.

Как и в 1930-х годах, когда протекционистские, изоляционистские меры США стали тормозом мирового экономического роста и торговли, открыв путь для быстро развивавшихся, ревизионистских держав к развязыванию мировой войны, сегодня аналогичные политические сигналы могут открыть путь для новых держав бросить вызов международному порядку во главе с США и разрушить его. Изоляционистская администрация Трампа может видеть широкие океаны на западе и востоке и думать, что державы с растущими амбициями (Россия, Китай, Иран) не создают для их родины прямой угрозы.

Но дело в том, что США по-прежнему являются глобальной экономической и финансовой державой в мире, который глубоко взаимосвязан. Без контроля и сдержек эти страны со временем начнут угрожать ключевым американским интересам в сфере экономики и безопасности как внутри страны, так и за рубежом, особенно если они сумеет нарастить свой ядерный и кибер-потенциал. Урок истории совершенно ясен: протекционизм, изоляционизм и политика «Сначала Америка» являются рецептом экономической и военной катастрофы.