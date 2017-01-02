«Сначала Америка», затем глобальный конфликт

НЬЮ-ЙОРК – Избрание Дональда Трампа президентом США является не просто результатом нарастающей популистской реакции против глобализации. Возможно, оно предвещает конец «Американского мира» (Pax Americana) – международного порядка со свободным обменом и коллективной безопасностью, который США и их союзники построили после Второй мировой войны.
Благодаря мировому порядку во главе с США, стали возможными 70 лет процветания. Этот порядок опирается на рыночно-ориентированные режимы – торговая либерализация, повышение мобильности капитала, реализация необходимых мер социальной защиты. И он обеспечен американскими гарантиями безопасности в Европе, на Ближнем Востоке и в Азии с помощью НАТО и других альянсов.
Однако Трамп, вероятно, будет проводить популистскую, антиглобалистскую, протекционистскую политику, которая будет препятствовать внешней торговле и ограничит движение трудовых ресурсов и капитала. Он также поставил под вопрос действующие американские гарантии безопасности, заявив, что заставит американских союзников больше платить за их собственную оборону. Если Трамп серьёзно воспринимает свой лозунг «Сначала Америка», тогда его администрация развернёт американскую геополитическую стратегию в сторону изоляционизма и односторонних решений, отстаивая исключительно национальные интересы отечества.
В 1920-х и 1930-х годах США уже проводили аналогичную политику, что помогло посеять семена Второй мировой. Эта политика началась с введения пошлины Смута-Хоули, которая коснулась тысяч импортных товаров и спровоцировала ответные торговые и валютные войны, увеличив тяжесть Великой депрессии. Более того, американский изоляционизм, основанный на ложной уверенности в том, что США надёжно защищены двумя океанами, позволил нацистской Германии и имперской Японии развязать агрессивную войну и поставить под угрозу весь мир. После атаки на Перл-Харбор в декабре 1941 года США были, наконец, вынуждены высунуть голову из песка.
И сегодня поворот США к изоляционизму и отстаиванию исключительно американских национальных интересов может со временем привести к глобальному конфликту. Даже не считая перспектив американского ухода из Европы, Евросоюз и еврозона уже, похоже, разваливаются, особенно после июньского голосования Великобритании за Брексит и декабрьского провала итальянского конституционного референдума. Более того, в 2017 году антиевропейские, левые и правые, популистские партии могут прийти к власти во Франции и Италии, а, может быть, и в других странах Европы.
Без активного участия США в европейских делах агрессивно реваншистская Россия выйдет на первый план. Россия уже бросила вызов США и ЕС в Украине, Сирии, Прибалтике и на Балканах. Она может воспользоваться перспективой распада ЕС, укрепив своё влияние в бывших странах советского блока и поддержав пророссийские движения в европейских странах. Если Европа будет постепенно терять свой американский зонтик безопасности, тогда никто от этого не выиграет больше, чем президент России Владимир Путин.
Предложения Трампа грозят ухудшением ситуации и на Ближнем Востоке. Он заявил, что сделает Америку энергетически независимой, что подразумевает отказ от американских интересов в этом регионе и наращивание опоры на собственную добычу экологически вредного ископаемого топлива. Он также не отказывается от своих утверждений, что сам ислам, – а не просто радикальный ислам боевиков, – опасен. Это мнение, которое разделяет также назначенный Трапом советником по национальной безопасности генерал Майкл Флинн, играет на руку пропаганде исламских боевиков о столкновении цивилизаций.
Тем временем, подход «Сначала Америка», выбранный Трампом, может усугубить ход уже давно ведущихся суннитско-шиитских прокси-войн между Саудовской Аравией и Ираном. Если США откажутся гарантировать безопасность своих суннитских союзников, тогда все региональные державы, включая Иран, Саудовскую Аравию, Турцию и Египет, решат, что смогут защитить себя только с помощью ядерного оружия, следствием чего может стать ещё более смертоносный конфликт.
В Азии экономическое и военное первенство США обеспечило десятилетия стабильности; однако растущий Китай сейчас бросает вызов сложившемуся статус-кво. Стратегический «поворот» президента США Барака Обамы в сторону Азии опирался, главным образом, на проект создания Транс-Тихоокеанского партнёрства 12 стран (ТТП), но Трамп пообещал отменить его в свой первый же день на посту президента. Между тем, Китай быстро укрепляет свои экономические связи в Азии, Тихоокеанском регионе и Латинской Америке с помощью программы «Один пояс, одна дорога», Азиатского банка инфраструктурных инвестиций, Нового банка развития (ранее Банк БРИКС), а также собственных проектов региональных зон свободной торговли, конкурирующих с ТТП.
Если США бросят своих азиатских союзников, таких как Филиппины, Южная Корея, Тайвань, тогда у этих стран не будет иного выбора, кроме как пасть ниц перед Китаем. Другим союзники США, таким как Япония и Индия, придётся заняться милитаризацией и открыто выступить против Китая. В результате, уход Америки из региона вполне может привести со временем к началу военного конфликта.
Как и в 1930-х годах, когда протекционистские, изоляционистские меры США стали тормозом мирового экономического роста и торговли, открыв путь для быстро развивавшихся, ревизионистских держав к развязыванию мировой войны, сегодня аналогичные политические сигналы могут открыть путь для новых держав бросить вызов международному порядку во главе с США и разрушить его. Изоляционистская администрация Трампа может видеть широкие океаны на западе и востоке и думать, что державы с растущими амбициями (Россия, Китай, Иран) не создают для их родины прямой угрозы.
Но дело в том, что США по-прежнему являются глобальной экономической и финансовой державой в мире, который глубоко взаимосвязан. Без контроля и сдержек эти страны со временем начнут угрожать ключевым американским интересам в сфере экономики и безопасности как внутри страны, так и за рубежом, особенно если они сумеет нарастить свой ядерный и кибер-потенциал. Урок истории совершенно ясен: протекционизм, изоляционизм и политика «Сначала Америка» являются рецептом экономической и военной катастрофы.
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (34)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Cary Fraser
The Pax Americana ended under the George W. Bush administration. The Obama administration marked the search for a framework for American leadership within a rapidly changing international order. Trump's election signals the abdication of American leadership which opens the way for a long-term restructuring process across the international system - driven by the growing strategic importance and economic dynamism of the Asian states. It is the end of the North Atlantic centred international order.
Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
Yes, that's a correct interpretation from my point of view as well. The open questions are 1) how the transition to a new order will occur and 2) what the new order will look like when it finally arrives. The transition to the new order is likely to be messy as others seek to establish a leadership role for themselves. Europe and Japan in particular have cause to be alarmed.
The certainty it seems to me though, is that nature abhors a vacuum -- and Donald Trump is nothing if not a vacuum.
For all of the faults, failures and bitter complaints people had with Pax Americana, it will be missed one day. Read more
Comment Commented John Doyle
Fair bit of wild surmising here. It's too early to know which way Trump will go, so it's not very productive to mention it yet.
The comment that SE asian nations may have to prostrate them selves before China is really stupid. Would it be first prize or second prize to have to do that. When one takes into account all the SE Asian mischief that emanated from the USA over the 20th Century, China dominance might actually come as a relief! Read more
Comment Commented yw yap
FAIR Comment :) Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Nouriel Roubini takes a look at America's history of isolationism and protectionism in the 1920s-1930s that "helped sow the seeds of World War II," and gives an idea about the danger Trump's "America First" policy could portend - "a recipe for econmic and military disaster." Trump touted for "pursuing only the national interests of the homeland" - bringing jobs back. He has vowed to scrap America's decades-old commitment towards allies and their "security guarantees", by turning its military into an enterprise, and allies into customers, who would have to pay for their defence.
This "America First" in geopolitics could plunge the country into isolationism. It's unlikely that the GOP Congress would let Trump make good on his campaign pledges. Republicans and Democrats are proud of their "Pax Americana," that has allowed the international community to benefit from the global "order of free exchange and shared security" since World War II. They need their overseas allies to secure America's "global economic and financial power in a deeply interconnected world. If left unchecked, these countries will eventually be able to threaten core US economic and security interests."
The author is right about an "American disengagement from Europe" being a victory for Putin, who had annexed Crimea, invaded eastern Ukraine and committed war crimes in Syria. Putin has always seen the EU and NATO as thorns in his side. It plays into his hands that the EU and the eurozone be weakened by crises, as it would allow him to reassert "influence in the former Soviet bloc." It's true that the Brexit vote last June and Italy’s "failed referendum on constitutional reforms" in December have taken a toll on the European project, whose future is now being threatened by "extreme anti-Europe left- or right-wing populist parties /that/ could come to power in France and Italy, and possibly in other parts of Europe" in upcoming elections. But Europeans seem to learn a lesson from the US election and seek to prevent Russia from duplicating its success in their countries.
The absence of America's role as global cop would embolden countries with an expansionist ambition to flex their muscles, leading to "a global conflict." The Shia-Sunni conflict in the Middle East could escalate, pitting Iran against Saudi Arabia in their power struggle for regional hegemony and triggering a potential nuclear arms race among key players like Egypt, Iran, Saudi Arabia and Turkey; China's territorial disputes with countries in the East and South China Seas would heighten tensions in Asia, encouraging Japan and South Korea to go nuclear and defend themselves against China and North Korea.
While Trump is smitten with admiration for Putin's strong leadershp and has vowed to mend ties with Russia, he is obsessed with China bashing and has raised Beijing hackles by speaking to Taiwan's leader and appointing the economist and China hawk, Peter Navarro to lead his new National Trade Council. Navarro said it "was the worst political and economic mistake in American history in the last 100 years" that Bill Clinton helped China join the World Trade Organisation, allowing cheap Chinese imports inundate the American market.
The Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act of 1930 that the author mentions, forced foreign automobile manufacturers to build their models for export to America in America, with American parts and labour. If Trump sets tariffs on Chinese imports with similar attempts to protect America's home economy, experts believe it would be destructive in a world of economic interdependence. Even Navarro finds protectionist measures like the Smoot-Hawley Tariffs a bad idea, as it led into the Great Depression. Nevertheless the "countervailing tariffs" - barriers imposed to stop unfair trading practices that he accuses China of following, could trigger a trade war.
The author says America's protectionist and isolationist policies in the 1930s "hampered global economic growth and trade, and created the conditions for rising revisionist powers to start a world war." Today, he says "similar policy impulses could set the stage for new powers to challenge and undermine the American-led international order." A century ago geography helped America stay away from conflicts and crises, nowadays it won't help protect the "isolationist" Trump from threats posed by "ambitous powers such as Russia, China and Iran" - especially his own personal interests abroad, that are vulnerable to terrorist attacks. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
"Protectionism – starting with the Smoot-Hawley Tariff"
Alas, ignorance rules. The U.S. imposed very high tariffs with the Fordney–McCumber Tariff starting in 1922. Somehow the U.S. and Europe survived for another 7 years. Indeed, the Smoot-Hawley Tariff was a consequence of the Depression, not a cause.
A broader point is that after WWII, America balanced its foreign trade (massive trade deficits came decades later) and rigorously enforced its immigration laws. The U.S. boomed and the world prospered.
Open Borders and huge trade deficits have grievously wounded the USA. We can only hope that Trump will fix these critical problems.
Read more
Comment Commented John Landrum
Well said! Thanks. Read more
Comment Commented Joe Zammit-Lucia
"Russia is already challenging the US and the EU in Ukraine, Syria...etc"
Of course this is true. But also true is that the US and the EU have consistently challenged Russia - expansion of NATO to Russian borders, drawing in Ukraine (a highly sensitive buffer country), etc. It is not clear what an appropriate Russian response should be to these developments. Read more
Comment Commented Christopher williams
Too many facets to cover in a single article, but I would suggest concentrating on one aspect, namely how democracy has been shocked during 2016 - and how we need to understand the reason before the potential of 2017 as a series of after shocks (often more damaging).
The Trump phenomenon is partly caused by a similar protectionism in USA to 90 years ago, but based on economic, rather than military, reasoning. Most middle Americans (i.e. nor from either coast) do not have an interest in the rest of the world; they are concentrating on why their relative wealth has declined over the last 20 years. What Trump has done has been extraordinary in the way he uses simple thoughts and social media to connect with this important sector of America. His message of America First is clearly successful, not least in demanding that foreigners pay for the security that USA offers. In that regard, Trump's apparent friendship with Putin (and therefore, by extension, with Erdogan) should have every European looking very hard at what that means, both on its Eastern borders and for potential flows of migrants from Asia and Africa.
Whether Trump can manage to hold together his rump support in USA is something to consider - although we should assume he can do that, at least for the next year or more - while Europe has to come to big decisions this year. Have we seen the worst in its divisiveness with Brexit, or will French, Dutch, Italian and German electorates be as gullible regarding populist social media?
There is a real danger, both militarily (particularly for Europe) and financially for everyone, but it is hard to see USA coming to help the rest, under its new leader - without enormous sums of money being paid. Is Europe too divided to organize itself, either to negotiate a reasonable sum or to build an alternative defense? I am afraid the answer is 'yes', while each country is becoming more short-termist in its electioneering and choices of new leaders.
For Asia and Africa, no more space in this comment .. but just as many worries ...
Read more
Comment Commented Mazen Salhab
Seems ' Mr. Roubini is the official spokesman of the democratic US state department ! I might agree with him that the protectionism & isolationism are not the best scenario the US could have , however we have to major concepts : first , the world now is totally different from 1930s & 1930s , the globalization , the technology integration and the global powers. Second ' the US remains the global power and no country would have the ability nor capability to be the super power , at least now . I don't think the Trump's selected administration would be ideological than pragmatic . Trump could have different domestic social & economic policies ' however managing the foreign relations is likely to be pragmatic than what he declared as a presidential candidate , simply because there is no other solution , and making America great again means the economic isolationism is a just another slogan supported by the conservative politicians. Read more
Comment Commented yw yap
"Making America great again" won him the seat. Whether he will do exactly that is yet to be seen. Hmm, Endless possibilities..... Read more
Comment Commented Jack Lee
When America was first in the 50's 60's 70's 80's and early 90's we did just fine and will again. "Magically" linking America first to isolationism does not make them the same. Historically the US has done best when we kept our interests first. Frankly this whole article is sophomoric. Read more
Comment Commented Norm Winn
Keeping our interests first and shooting ourselves in the foot aren't the same thing! Read more
Comment Commented Alexey Kulikov
My company spent 5 years developing profitable product line, which was transferred to China in course of two weeks. Now we are buying the same thing from China, we need it anyway. It’s all D. Trump fault. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Its called free markets, and market eficiency, and guess what Mr. Trumps party was allways a greate defender of those.
Bue guess what Democrats were trying to make that in the case your BOSS (mosyt probably a Republican) outsourced the work to china, at least you had the basic to provide food and health to your children Read more
Comment Commented Marendo Müller
Within the next 20 years the economic center of gravity will enter chinese territory, as a consequence, it would be risible to try to keep a world order centered at the very opposite side of the globe, e.g. in Washington. During WW1 and WW2 the ecg was in western territory, more precisely in Europe, but after a tour on the Atlantic ocean has left for Asia, now already above Kazakhstan. The situation is similar to the early stages of a ponzi schemes in that the longer the unsustainable fundamentals are overlooked, the more "entertaining" the disbalances will get. Read more
Comment Commented Marendo Müller
I was simply thinking about the situation when a promised return to investors, say 5% annually becomes impractical due to a decrease in profitability and the fund "manager" thinking of a temporary downturn fails to decrease the return and instead uses new investor money to pay the return. Often the "temporary" downturn becomes permanent and a ponzi is born.
The analogy comes from the fact that the economic "centrality" of the west and particularly of the US seems to be in a downturn that it would be wrong to consider temporary, in other words the longer the US keeps assuming the role manager of world order, the bigger the disconnect will become between capability and promises. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
I would say more a fixed exchange rate problem, where you grow your debt to keep parity and try to prevent the funds flowing out off your country Remember the gold standard and the end of the British empire? Read more
Comment Commented yw yap
i like your using of Ponzi scheme as an example. Guess it will boil down to timing and timing difference? Read more
Comment Commented Julius Bloomfield
Yes, there some big generalizations in this post, but the historical and present trends cannot be ignored. Pedantic arguments about one or two points should not cloud the view of the big picture. Given that there will be a shift in alliances, there will be shift in how trade is conducted in the future. Where will the US consumer get their products at low prices? Will they be prepared to pay for them if they are produced in the US? Perhaps Russia will be the new supplier of cheap goods, produced by US companies operating in Russia? The Turkey/Russia/US alliance is a reality. Where does China fit in? Does it form an alliance with Mexico (which also has warm water ports in the same 2 oceans)? How will Europe deal with Russia without US support? Nobody knows how this will play out, but one thing is certain – a major shift in alliances causes major upheavals in foreign policy and security. Couple all of this with an explosion in population and the ability for third world populations to see how life in like in the modern world, the pressure will continue on mass migration, and the prospect of massive social unrest is very real. Given all of this the public opinion is still of protectionism and a desire to turn the clock back 3 or 4 decades, and once the train of public opinion is going down the tracks it is very hard to stop it, no matter where the track leads. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Kudos to Roubini, the only one so far that didn't get carried away by the Trump adoration.
Amazing how many free market defenders are now oligarch champions... Read more
Comment Commented Norm Winn
Oligarch is perhaps the best descriptor of Trump in his thinking, his methods and more importantly, is telling about how he will govern. That is why he admires Putin, someone whom has levered his time in office into a personal fortune estimated at 85 billion (as reported). Do not be surprised if and when his personal fortune starts influencing his official actions as President. Read more
Comment Commented Armin Schmidt
From my point of view the trend is subgroup liberation. For good reasons. Also feared for good reasons, as mentioned in the article. In my account's biography I propose a safeguarding rule-of-thumb and a bridge towards time of reviving best-for-all spirit. Read more
Comment Commented Jerry F. Hough
This is wildly hysterical and just flat wrong on the history of the 1920s and 1930s. As even Krugman says, Smoot-Hawley had almost no effect at all. Did Ataturk follow Hayek as Roubini wants Trump to do? Did that policy destroy Turkey?
The populism that mattered in the 1920s and 1930s came from a populist reaction in Europe--a reaction to excessive free market policies there combined with excessively harsh treatment of Germany.
If the world is lucky, Trump will expand an alliance with Russia to include Turkey (that is, will join the the existing Russia-Turkey alliance) and return to the arrangement that produced peace in Iraq for hundreds of years. Give the South to Persia (that is how the South became Shiite) and the North to Ottomans and predecessors (that is, how the area became Sunni).
What Trump should do is call for Turkish divisions to conquer Mosul--a Sunni city--and tame the Kurds throughout the area with whatever repression is needed. Then let Turkey rule northern Iraq as a tightly run protectorate.
Roubini could not pass an exam in a Freshman American history course. Let him teach Americans something about Turkish history. Most Americans cannot even locate Turkey on a map. Turkey with its 80 million people and a NATO army is the natural great power in the region, not tiny Israel. Read more
Comment Commented yw yap
Guess turkey is what many Westerners feast on during the Christmas holiday? :) Read more
Comment Commented Mirek Fatyga
In some ways it is gratifying to see that the "deep thinkers" and "black swan theorists" of the world have finally awoken to recognize the obvious (borrowing from (in)famous works): A spectre is haunting Europe — the spectre of fascism. Today not just Europe, but the world. If it leads to the typical outcome, world war, this time around the specter may end it all since this war will be fought with nukes on day one.
We are experiencing a major case of generational forgetting. Our grandfathers did their best to immunize the world against a return of fascism, always a dormant virus in any modern society, alas they are now gone and , it seems, in some important ways they came up short. Out of expediency all fault for ww2 and attendant monstrous atrocities was laid on the Germans, while everyone else was allowed to assume a posture of a victim. Which worked then, but was really a dangerous falsification of history. Fascism was widespread in interwar Europe. As a result of this expedient omission we are witnessing a historical paradox: Germany appears to be the last bastion of democracy and human rights in Europe (perhaps also Scandinavia, to be fair), while fascism is ascendant everywhere else.
It is wise to remember: fascism is so dangerous because, as a methodology of political control, it works better than the democracy does. Fascism controls society through propaganda, usually propaganda of scapegoating, which is an appeal to emotion, namely fear. Democracy is meant to function as an appeal to reason. Fear is more potent than reason. All there is to it. Can periodic outbreaks of fascism be prevented? Oddly enough, prevention is best when based on fear as well, namely culturally preserved and reinforced memory of consequences of fascism. The concept of human rights, so central to the cold war, and now so disparaged as multi-kulti political correctness, was central to the immunization strategy, and perhaps it was not enough.
What to do? Well, it is about five minutes to midnight. The first step is to abandon political correctness on all sides and state clearly what we are facing: an outbreak of fascism. Second, do some mea culpa. Managed Capitalism defeated economically and ideologically State Socialism in the former Soviet Block. It does not logically follow that returning Managed Capitalism to it's Victorian roots would do better still. Abandon, ideologically, market fundamentalism. Explain, that some stagnation in the living standards or even decline in living standards of advanced societies may be temporarily inevitable due to world population explosion. Consequences should be more evenly distributed. The decline will be temporary if advanced societies focus on developing technologies that relieve the pressure on resources, while it will be permanent if they focus on war. Hope that when this argument is made clearly and forcefully, the reason will prevail. Fight vigorously against fascist propaganda. Fake news is not some new phenomenon, but political propaganda with new channels of efficient dissemination. Engage and fight it vigorously.
A tall order at five minutes to midnight, but there does not seem to be much else to do. Read more
Comment Commented Chris Jones
We must avoid a economic collapse that occurred, as many believe, by the Smoot-Hawley protectionist catalyst which was exacerbated by monetary policy as I recall. The U.S. has been blessed with energy innovations that will insulate us from many causes of past conflicts. Combined with our technological innovations and market based framework, an emphasis on lessening the inhibiting factors of a waste, fraud, and abuse government bureaucracy should provide needed stimulus. Restructuring our defense capabilities while insisting our allies pull their weight in defending the Pax Americana principles that have brought about a world into truly wondrous times seems prudent. There are many dangers of malevolent governments and militant forces mounting. Revamping our scientific outlook to concentrate on dangerous natural catastrophic from our planet and beyond instead of putting too many valuable research money into trendy AGW movement that ignores climate history and throws bones of prophetic warning that has not been confirmed in their modeling seems timely as well. Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
The problem professor is the average American Voter is sick of having to sacrifice his interests for the greater good of the 3rd world and Europe. The average Tax payer is sick unto death of being reduced to poverty by jobs shipped to benefit the 3rd world while his tax money is spent to defend European Nation who can damn well defend themselves. Meanwhile the money spent to defend Germany, Holland, Austria and the others might be better spent helping US citizens whom Globalism and 3rd world Labor costs are flushing down the toilet. We are sick unto death of let the Americans do and pay for everything, while they use the money saved to help their own people while they kick us in the teeth. Let the rest of the world take care of themselves. We in the working class are tired of our interests being sacrificed for the 3rd world and foreign nations. Read more
Comment Commented Jan Czaja
Thank you very much. Why does US needs hundreds of military bases around the world...to retain Mr. Roubini's sense of security? I just don't understand why should US taxpayers underwrite his sense of security. Europe needs to step up and pay for its own common security. Many European countries already spend 3% of their budget on defense but all should. Middle East has been, still is, and will continue to remain a mess. Rise of China in East Asia or rather return to status quo (China has been a hegemon for majority of its 3,000+ years history) is inevitable and unstoppable. World needs to learn to live without America acting as its policeman. Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
Re: sowing the seeds of WWII
Alarmist? After the economic upheavals of toe 1920's and 1930's, voters in democratic nations rejected the free-market-purist conception of capitalism. The main alternatives were communism and fascism. Communism was considered the more threatening of the two.
I'm not saying we'll see anything similar today. Take-over-the-world type communism is dead and buried. The leftist alternative consists of basically advocating a return to social democracy and the a more substantial welfare state. Yet this is fought almost as viciously in ideological terms as communism was.
I find it annoying that the story is presented as if WWII was the only alternative to a continuation of the as-implemented "global order" in the 1930's, or as if Today, the only alternative to the as-implemented "global order" is a xenophobic authoritarianism. That is pure nonsense, but if it is repeated loud enough and often enough, people will believe it and that is exactly what will happen.
(and by the way, several items in the 2nd paragraph need a reality check) Read more
Comment Commented yw yap
Becoz Communism was propagated as Evil, many Hongkies during pre-1997 chose to leave to the Western world. 2 decades later (Today), HK is still deemed an open-mkt economy. And her people have learnt a great deal as to how to behave as responsible global citizens.
Propaganda will be there. However, the ultimate outcome could somehow different from earlier Expectation. Trump could say one thing and do another. Cheers! Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Although I don't think there are Imperialistic aspirations in today’s governments (except for Russia), for sure we are witnessing a re-emergence of the Corporative Statism in place between wars.
This is a fight we have to keep on fighting, we thought it was over and that was our mistake.
Read more
Comment Commented Mirek Fatyga
those who do not learn history, are destined to repeat it. The reason: human nature and generational forgetting are the two, and the only, constants of history. Read more
Comment Commented Hubert Gantz
really, a good piece of writing.
Hubert Gantz,
from a "wishy-washy" country ( Austria) Read more
Featured
Comrade Trump and the Truth
Chris Patten predicts that divisiveness and scandal will consume the new administration from its first day.
Trump’s Tax Plan and the Dollar
Emmanuel Farhi, ET AL do not expect corporate-tax cuts paired with tariffs to improve US competitiveness.
A New Year’s Development Resolution
Kaushik Basu, ET AL identify eight principles that should guide economic policymakers.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air: The Super Germ Threat
In the latest edition of PS On Air , Jim O’Neill discusses how to beat antimicrobial resistance, which threatens millions of lives, with Gavekal Dragonomics’ Anatole Kaletsky and Leonardo Maisano of Il Sole 24 Ore.