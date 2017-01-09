8

Le piège de Kindleberger

CAMBRIDGE – Alors que le président américain élu Donald Trump prépare la politique de son administration envers la Chine, il devrait se méfier de deux pièges majeurs que l'histoire a dressé devant lui. Le « piège de Thucydide », cité par le président chinois Xi Jinping, se réfère à l'avertissement de l'historien grec antique pour qui une guerre cataclysmique peut éclater lorsqu’un pouvoir établi (comme les États-Unis) ressent une peur démesurée face à une nouvelle puissance (comme la Chine). Mais Trump devra aussi à se soucier du « piège de Kindleberger »: une Chine qui apparaitrait comme plus faible, et non plus forte, qu’elle ne l’est.

Charles Kindleberger, un architecte intellectuel du Plan Marshall qui a ensuite enseigné au MIT, a fait valoir que la décennie désastreuse des années 1930 a été causée par le fait que les USA ont remplacé la Grande-Bretagne en tant que plus grande puissance mondiale, mais n'ont pas réussi à prendre le rôle de la Grande-Bretagne dans la fourniture de biens publics mondiaux. Le résultat a été l'effondrement du système mondial dans la dépression économique, le génocide et la guerre mondiale. Aujourd'hui, alors que la puissance de la Chine se développe, quelle sera sa contribution aux biens publics mondiaux?

En politique intérieure, les gouvernements produisent des biens publics tels que les services de police ou d'un environnement propre, qui bénéficient à l’ensemble des citoyens et dont personne ne peut être exclus. Au niveau mondial, les biens publics – comme un climat stable, la stabilité financière ou la liberté des mers – sont prévus par des coalitions dirigées par les plus grandes puissances.

Les petits pays ne sont guère incités à payer pour ces biens publics mondiaux. Parce que leurs petites contributions n’influence que très peu leur possibilité de profiter ou non du bien public, il est rationnel pour eux de jouer les passagers clandestins. Par contre, les plus grandes puissances peuvent voir l'effet et sentir le bénéfice de leurs contributions. Donc, il est rationnel pour les plus grands pays de prendre l’initiative. Quand ils ne le font pas, les biens publics mondiaux sont sous-produits. Lorsque la Grande-Bretagne est devenue trop faible pour jouer ce rôle après la Première Guerre mondiale, des Etats-Unis isolationnistes ont continué à être des passagers clandestins, avec des résultats désastreux.

Certains observateurs craignent que, avec le développement de la puissance de la Chine, elle profitera gratuitement plutôt que de contribuer à un ordre international qu'elle n'a pas créé. Jusqu'à présent, le bilan est mitigé. La Chine bénéficie du système des Nations Unies, où elle a un droit de veto au Conseil de sécurité. Elle est maintenant le deuxième plus grand bailleur de fonds des forces de maintien de la paix des Nations Unies, et elle a participé à des programmes des Nations Unies concernent Ebola et le changement climatique.

La Chine a également grandement bénéficié des institutions économiques multilatérales comme l'Organisation mondiale du commerce, la Banque mondiale et le Fonds monétaire international. En 2015, la Chine a lancé la Banque asiatique d'investissement pour les infrastructures, que certains considéraient comme une alternative à la Banque mondiale; mais la nouvelle institution adhère aux règles internationales et coopère avec la Banque mondiale.

D'autre part, le rejet par la Chine d’un jugement de la Cour permanente d'arbitrage l’an dernier qui sanctionnait ses revendications territoriales dans la mer de Chine méridionale soulève des questions gênantes. Jusqu'à présent, cependant, le comportement chinois a cherché à ne pas renverser l'ordre mondial libéral dont elle bénéficie, mais à augmenter son influence en son sein. Si elle se retrouve pressée et isolée par la politique de Trump, cependant, la Chine deviendra-t-elle un passager clandestin perturbateur qui poussera le monde dans un piège de Kindleberger ?

Trump doit également se soucier du piège mieux connu de Thucydide: une Chine qui apparaitrait plus forte, et non plus faible, qu’elle ne l’est. Il n'y a rien qui ne soit inévitable dans ce piège, et ses effets sont souvent exagérés. Par exemple, le politologue Graham Allison a fait valoir que, dans 12 des 16 cas depuis 1500 lorsqu’un pouvoir établi a été confronté à l'apparition d'une nouvelle puissance, le résultat a été une guerre majeure.

Or, ces chiffres ne sont pas corrects, car la définition d’un « cas » n’est pas claire. Par exemple, la Grande-Bretagne était la puissance dominante du monde dans le milieu du XIXe siècle, mais elle a laissé la Prusse créer un nouveau puissant empire allemand au cœur du continent européen. Bien sûr, la Grande-Bretagne a combattu l'Allemagne un demi-siècle plus tard, en 1914, mais cet épisode devrait-il être considéré comme un seul, ou deux cas ?

La Première Guerre mondiale n’était pas simplement une situation dans laquelle une Grande-Bretagne établie réagissait à une Allemagne qui montait en puissance. Outre l’essor de l'Allemagne, la Première Guerre mondiale a été causée par la peur allemande d’une Russie de plus en plus puissante, la crainte d’une montée du nationalisme slave dans une Autriche-Hongrie en déclin, ainsi que d'autres facteurs innombrables bien différents de la Grèce antique.

Quant aux analogies actuelles, l'écart de puissance qui existe aujourd'hui entre les Etats-Unis et la Chine est beaucoup plus grand que celui qui prévalait entre l'Allemagne et la Grande-Bretagne en 1914. Les métaphores peuvent être utiles en tant que précautions générales, mais elles deviennent dangereuses quand elles véhiculent un sentiment d'inexorabilité historique.

Même le cas grec classique n’est pas aussi simple que ce que Thucydide n’a fait paraître. Il a affirmé que la cause de la deuxième guerre du Péloponnèse a été la croissance de la puissance d'Athènes et la peur qu'elle a engendrée pour Sparte. Mais, en fait, l'historien de Yale Donald Kagan a montré que la puissance athénienne n’était pas en augmentation. Avant que la guerre n’éclate en 431 avant JC, l'équilibre du pouvoir avait commencé à se stabiliser. Ce sont certaines erreurs politiques des Athéniens qui amené les Spartiates à penser que la guerre pourrait valoir le risque.

La croissance d'Athènes a provoqué la première guerre du Péloponnèse au début du siècle, mais ensuite une Trêve de trente ans a éteint l’incendie. Kagan soutient que pour donner lieu à la deuxième guerre désastreuse, une étincelle a dû atterrir sur un des rares morceaux de bois qui n'avaient pas été complètement trempés, puis continuellement et vigoureusement attisée par de mauvais choix politiques. En d'autres termes, la guerre n'a pas été causée par des forces impersonnelles, mais bien par de mauvaises décisions dans des circonstances difficiles.

Tel est le risque entre Trump et la Chine aujourd'hui. Il doit s’inquiéter à la fois de la force et de la faiblesse de la Chine. Pour atteindre ses objectifs, il doit éviter le piège de Kindleberger tout comme le piège de Thucydide. Mais, surtout, il doit éviter les mauvaises évaluations, perceptions erronées et jugements irréfléchis qui ont régulièrement empoisonné l'histoire humaine.

