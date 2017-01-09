Le piège de Kindleberger

CAMBRIDGE – Alors que le président américain élu Donald Trump prépare la politique de son administration envers la Chine, il devrait se méfier de deux pièges majeurs que l'histoire a dressé devant lui. Le « piège de Thucydide », cité par le président chinois Xi Jinping, se réfère à l'avertissement de l'historien grec antique pour qui une guerre cataclysmique peut éclater lorsqu’un pouvoir établi (comme les États-Unis) ressent une peur démesurée face à une nouvelle puissance (comme la Chine). Mais Trump devra aussi à se soucier du « piège de Kindleberger »: une Chine qui apparaitrait comme plus faible, et non plus forte, qu’elle ne l’est.
Charles Kindleberger, un architecte intellectuel du Plan Marshall qui a ensuite enseigné au MIT, a fait valoir que la décennie désastreuse des années 1930 a été causée par le fait que les USA ont remplacé la Grande-Bretagne en tant que plus grande puissance mondiale, mais n'ont pas réussi à prendre le rôle de la Grande-Bretagne dans la fourniture de biens publics mondiaux. Le résultat a été l'effondrement du système mondial dans la dépression économique, le génocide et la guerre mondiale. Aujourd'hui, alors que la puissance de la Chine se développe, quelle sera sa contribution aux biens publics mondiaux?
En politique intérieure, les gouvernements produisent des biens publics tels que les services de police ou d'un environnement propre, qui bénéficient à l’ensemble des citoyens et dont personne ne peut être exclus. Au niveau mondial, les biens publics – comme un climat stable, la stabilité financière ou la liberté des mers – sont prévus par des coalitions dirigées par les plus grandes puissances.
Les petits pays ne sont guère incités à payer pour ces biens publics mondiaux. Parce que leurs petites contributions n’influence que très peu leur possibilité de profiter ou non du bien public, il est rationnel pour eux de jouer les passagers clandestins. Par contre, les plus grandes puissances peuvent voir l'effet et sentir le bénéfice de leurs contributions. Donc, il est rationnel pour les plus grands pays de prendre l’initiative. Quand ils ne le font pas, les biens publics mondiaux sont sous-produits. Lorsque la Grande-Bretagne est devenue trop faible pour jouer ce rôle après la Première Guerre mondiale, des Etats-Unis isolationnistes ont continué à être des passagers clandestins, avec des résultats désastreux.
Certains observateurs craignent que, avec le développement de la puissance de la Chine, elle profitera gratuitement plutôt que de contribuer à un ordre international qu'elle n'a pas créé. Jusqu'à présent, le bilan est mitigé. La Chine bénéficie du système des Nations Unies, où elle a un droit de veto au Conseil de sécurité. Elle est maintenant le deuxième plus grand bailleur de fonds des forces de maintien de la paix des Nations Unies, et elle a participé à des programmes des Nations Unies concernent Ebola et le changement climatique.
La Chine a également grandement bénéficié des institutions économiques multilatérales comme l'Organisation mondiale du commerce, la Banque mondiale et le Fonds monétaire international. En 2015, la Chine a lancé la Banque asiatique d'investissement pour les infrastructures, que certains considéraient comme une alternative à la Banque mondiale; mais la nouvelle institution adhère aux règles internationales et coopère avec la Banque mondiale.
D'autre part, le rejet par la Chine d’un jugement de la Cour permanente d'arbitrage l’an dernier qui sanctionnait ses revendications territoriales dans la mer de Chine méridionale soulève des questions gênantes. Jusqu'à présent, cependant, le comportement chinois a cherché à ne pas renverser l'ordre mondial libéral dont elle bénéficie, mais à augmenter son influence en son sein. Si elle se retrouve pressée et isolée par la politique de Trump, cependant, la Chine deviendra-t-elle un passager clandestin perturbateur qui poussera le monde dans un piège de Kindleberger ?
Trump doit également se soucier du piège mieux connu de Thucydide: une Chine qui apparaitrait plus forte, et non plus faible, qu’elle ne l’est. Il n'y a rien qui ne soit inévitable dans ce piège, et ses effets sont souvent exagérés. Par exemple, le politologue Graham Allison a fait valoir que, dans 12 des 16 cas depuis 1500 lorsqu’un pouvoir établi a été confronté à l'apparition d'une nouvelle puissance, le résultat a été une guerre majeure.
Or, ces chiffres ne sont pas corrects, car la définition d’un « cas » n’est pas claire. Par exemple, la Grande-Bretagne était la puissance dominante du monde dans le milieu du XIXe siècle, mais elle a laissé la Prusse créer un nouveau puissant empire allemand au cœur du continent européen. Bien sûr, la Grande-Bretagne a combattu l'Allemagne un demi-siècle plus tard, en 1914, mais cet épisode devrait-il être considéré comme un seul, ou deux cas ?
La Première Guerre mondiale n’était pas simplement une situation dans laquelle une Grande-Bretagne établie réagissait à une Allemagne qui montait en puissance. Outre l’essor de l'Allemagne, la Première Guerre mondiale a été causée par la peur allemande d’une Russie de plus en plus puissante, la crainte d’une montée du nationalisme slave dans une Autriche-Hongrie en déclin, ainsi que d'autres facteurs innombrables bien différents de la Grèce antique.
Quant aux analogies actuelles, l'écart de puissance qui existe aujourd'hui entre les Etats-Unis et la Chine est beaucoup plus grand que celui qui prévalait entre l'Allemagne et la Grande-Bretagne en 1914. Les métaphores peuvent être utiles en tant que précautions générales, mais elles deviennent dangereuses quand elles véhiculent un sentiment d'inexorabilité historique.
Même le cas grec classique n’est pas aussi simple que ce que Thucydide n’a fait paraître. Il a affirmé que la cause de la deuxième guerre du Péloponnèse a été la croissance de la puissance d'Athènes et la peur qu'elle a engendrée pour Sparte. Mais, en fait, l'historien de Yale Donald Kagan a montré que la puissance athénienne n’était pas en augmentation. Avant que la guerre n’éclate en 431 avant JC, l'équilibre du pouvoir avait commencé à se stabiliser. Ce sont certaines erreurs politiques des Athéniens qui amené les Spartiates à penser que la guerre pourrait valoir le risque.
La croissance d'Athènes a provoqué la première guerre du Péloponnèse au début du siècle, mais ensuite une Trêve de trente ans a éteint l’incendie. Kagan soutient que pour donner lieu à la deuxième guerre désastreuse, une étincelle a dû atterrir sur un des rares morceaux de bois qui n'avaient pas été complètement trempés, puis continuellement et vigoureusement attisée par de mauvais choix politiques. En d'autres termes, la guerre n'a pas été causée par des forces impersonnelles, mais bien par de mauvaises décisions dans des circonstances difficiles.
Tel est le risque entre Trump et la Chine aujourd'hui. Il doit s’inquiéter à la fois de la force et de la faiblesse de la Chine. Pour atteindre ses objectifs, il doit éviter le piège de Kindleberger tout comme le piège de Thucydide. Mais, surtout, il doit éviter les mauvaises évaluations, perceptions erronées et jugements irréfléchis qui ont régulièrement empoisonné l'histoire humaine.
Traduit de l’anglais par Timothée Demont
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Joseph S. Nye warns against "two major traps" that history has set for Trump. While the "Thucydides Trap" would be Trump's headache, the author says he should also look out for a "Kindleberger Trap."
The "Thucydides Trap" is a popular expression that depicts a stressful situation in which a rapidly rising power - like China - causes fear in an established rival like the US, that escalates to war. Indeed, China wants a bigger say in how the world is managed and the US holds onto the status quo.
The "Kindleberger Trap" is a term coined by the author, who says China "seems too weak rather than too strong." Charles Kindleberger, "an intellectual architect of the Marshall Plan" explained in his book, "The World in Depression 1928-1939" that avoiding a crisis - and when failing to avoid one, successfully exiting from it – requires leadership. This requires leadership by a country with the power of the purse and the willingness to use it.
Nye says the "disastrous decade of the 1930s" was the reluctance of the US - after "replaced Britain as the largest global power," failed to provide leadership and helped resolve the crisis. "The result was the collapse of the global system into depression, genocide, and world war." Nye's question is whether China, the rising power would "help provide global public goods?" Some do worry that Beijing "will free ride rather than contribute to an international order that it did not create."
Before Xi Jinping came to power, China used to see itself as a developping country. But now it certainly sees itself as America's equal partner on the global stage. While Beijing seeks to challenge the current liberal world order - Pax Americana - created after World War II, it has hugely benefited from the global public goods - "a stable climate, financial stability, or freedom of the seas" the US and its allies provide. The author fears if the US turned inward, China might not be able to take the helm, which would lead to a world of chaos.
America may scale down its role as provider of global public goods under Trump, who as a businessman hates free riders. He made it clear during the campaign that US allies and other small countries would have to pay for it. The author believes, "if pressed and isolated by Trump’s policy, however, will China become a disruptive free rider that pushes the world into a Kindleberger Trap." Regardless of free riding mentality among smaller countries, the author points out the danger of having global public goods "under-produced. When Britain became too weak to play that role after World War I, an isolationist US continued to be a free rider, with disastrous results."
The other threat is the Thucydides Trap - "a China that seems too strong rather than too weak." The 2,500-year-old Greek historian, Thucydides wrote: "What made war inevitable was the growth of Athenian power and the fear which this caused in Sparta." The author illustrates several examples in history that relate to the "Thucydides Trap" - tensions among imperial powers in Europe, that led to World War One.
The author highlights "the danger that Trump confronts with China today. He must worry about a China that is simultaneously too weak and too strong. To achieve his objectives, he must avoid the Kindleberger trap as well as the Thucydides trap. But, above all, he must avoid the miscalculations, misperceptions, and rash judgments that plague human history." The problem with Trump is that he lacks the intellect and political acumen. He is thin-skinned and impetuous.
No doubt Xi Jinping will show Trump what leadership is all about. In his speech in Seattle in September 2015, he tackled the threat of the two nations' strategic rivalry head on:
"There is no such thing as the so-called Thucydides trap in the world. But should major countries time and again make the mistakes of strategic miscalculation, they might create such traps for themselves." Read more
Comment Commented Ken Verrett
The US needs a POTUS on the order of Nixon and a Sec of State like Kissinger. We don't appear to have that POTUS but it remains th be seen if a Sec of State has and can project a long term vision. Nothing to do but wait and see... Read more
Comment Commented Marendo Müller
Scientific racism reached its limits of savoriness with Adolf Hitler, after having had an epic run with the British Empire. Nowadays one might wonder if scientific "culturism" (à la Francis Fukushima's end of history hypothesis were the supreme cultural model is reached by rational enquiry of a mechanistically explainable human being) will not find its limits of savoriness with Donald Trump.
China, historically, ressembles a militarized civilization, at the polar opposite of the Western civilization that ressembles a civilized militarization due to durable infightings within divided Europe powers and interesting neighbours e.g. the ottomans.
Western global empires were seemingly all centered on the notion of a "something" intrinsically superior that justifies domination, e.g. race, culture, but if a central role for China emerges it might be a very different situation, where China isn't about "something" but about adaptability and flexibility à la leaf of grass and empty center of a wheel. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
I honestly don't see any imperialistic desires both on Trump nor on China.
Nobody can win a nuclear war, that's the beauty of it Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Article seems to exist in a theoretical reality. An American-Chinese war is not going to happen. The US has 2000 nuclear weapons and the Chinese an estimated 400. If even only 40 reached their targets inside mainland USA the country would be reduced no more than a bunch of rednecks trying to farm mushrooms under the ash clouds of burnt cities. China would probably end up with a population of zero. Ergo, there is not going to be a war. Read more
Comment Commented Yoshimichi Moriyama
China has undoubtedly benefited from international institutions which were founded and maintained by the West, but it has been unwilling to share the political burdens and costs to keep them going except when doing so lets it shine in the limelight; it wants to stand out in these institutions; but it has the desire to replace them with or turn them into more Sino-centric ones in the long run.
AIIB was the Chinese attempt to take the place of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), to export China's over-supplied labor and iron and to let the world bathe in Chinese political and cultural glory, but it has not made any success because it has failed to collect funds and because it does not have good know-how of where and on what projects to put the money without incurring losses. It made three small contracts last year, all on the advice of ADB. Though not reported by the People's Daily and the Global News, China has been asking Japan, under the table of course, to take part in AIIB.
President Obama's failure in his East Asian policy came from his thought that simply displaying US forces would be enougj to deter China in the South China Sea, but Xi Jinping knew much better because he clearly saw that those forces were just for show and that there was no reason for him to be afraid of them.
The Chinese strategy of "bit by bit" can be countered by the same "bit by bit," not by "outright all at once." Read more
Comment Commented Jeremy Edwards
China's national ambitions are not the problem. America's projection of world hegemony through military power is a much greater threat. America, and all other world powers, should seek a cooperative, multi-polar global power structure, which is the only just future we can build, and consequently the only path to world peace. Read more
Comment Commented Cal Bengoshi
I think it would be a serious error to base future policy decisions on Kindleberger's theory regarding the cause of the Great Depression of 1929-1940 when that theory does not explain either the prior "Long Depression" of 1873-1896 or the more recent "Great Recession" of 2007-2011.
Rather than focusing on "global public goods," I think the US should focus on what is likely to benefit the US in the long term.
IMO, an objective analysis in each of the US and China is likely to lead to the conclusion that certain policies will benefit both countries while others will benefit one but not the other, and still others will benefit one of them while harming the other.
As to those policies likely to benefit both countries, cooperation would appear to be the logical course of action. As to those likely to benefit only one of them without significant risk of harm to the other, I think it is logical to assume that the country likely to be benefited will follow those policies, also.
The real problem rests with those policies that, if put into effect, are likely to benefit only one of China and the US while harming the other. These, I think, are the ones to avoid because they contain the greatest risk for causing a confrontation between China and the US that could endanger not only both the US and China but the rest of the world. Read more
