坎布里奇——在美国当选总统唐纳德·特朗普筹备其内阁对华政策时，他应当警惕历史为他设置的两大陷阱。其一是中国主席习近平提出的“修西得底斯陷阱”，指的是古希腊历史学家修西得底斯警告如果一个现有大国（如美国）太过恐惧一个正在崛起的大国（如中国），那就有可能爆发灾难性的战争。但特朗普还必须担心“金德尔伯格陷阱”：也就是中国似乎太弱而不是太强。
马歇尔计划的思想构建者之一、后来在麻省理工大学任教的查尔斯·金德尔伯格认为二十世纪三十年代多灾多难的原因是虽然美国取代英国成为世界大国，但却未能接替英国扮演为全球提供公共产品的角色。结果导致全球体系陷入衰退、种族灭绝和世界大战。今天，随着中国力量不断壮大，它是否会为提供全球公共产品贡献自己的力量？
国内政治环境下，政府负责提供维护治安或清洁环境的公共产品，民众可以从中获益，这些产品能够惠及所有人。而在全球环境下，公共产品——如稳定的气候、稳定的金融或航行自由——则由大国领导的联盟负责提供。
小国鲜有意愿为全球公共产品付费。因为它们贡献太小，它们受益与否并没有多大差别，因此他们搭便车是理性行为。但大国可以明显感受到贡献的好处。因此大国领导同样是理性行为。如果大国不承担领导责任，会导致全球公共产品供应短缺。当英国在一次大战后衰落到无法承担这一责任时，奉行孤立主义的美国却继续搭便车，并由此产生了灾难性的后果。
有些观察家担心随着中国力量不断增长，它会免费享受国际秩序所带来的好处，而不是为一套并非由其创建的秩序添砖加瓦。到目前为止，中国的表现比较混合。中国因在安理会掌握否决权而受益于联合国体制。它现在是联合国维和部队排名第二的出资者，并参与了与埃博拉和气候变化有关的联合国项目。
中国同样从世贸组织、世界银行和国际货币基金组织等多边经济体系中受益良多。2015年，中国发起成立了亚洲基础设施投资银行，有人认为这是世界银行的替代性选择；但新体系依然遵守国际法，并与世界银行展开合作。
另一方面，有人质疑中国去年拒绝接受常设仲裁庭就其南海领土要求所做出的仲裁结果。但到目前为止，中国的所作所为并非以推翻现有自由世界秩序为目的，而是为了强化其自身对国际秩序的影响。但如果遭到特朗普政策的压制和孤立，中国是否会成为破坏性的免费受益者，从而将世界体系推入到金德尔伯格陷阱之中？
特朗普同样必须担心更加著名的修西得底斯陷阱：即中国太过强势而不是太过衰弱。落入这一陷阱并非不可避免，而且由此带来的后果往往被外界夸大。例如，政治学家格雷厄姆·艾利森认为从1500年后现有大国面对崛起大国共有十六个案例，其中十二个案例均以爆发大规模战争收场。
但这样的数字并不准确，因为“案例”包括哪些并没有明确指出。举例而言，英国是十九世纪中叶的全球主导力量，但却任由普鲁士在欧洲大陆的核心缔造了强大的新德意志帝国。当然，英国半个世纪后确实于1914年与德国开战，但这究竟应当算作一个案例还是两个？
第一次世界大战并不仅涉及现有大国英国和正在崛起的德国。除德国崛起外，一战爆发的原因还有德国害怕俄国势力不断增长、害怕奥匈帝国势力不断衰落的同时斯拉夫民族主义不断壮大以及不同于古希腊案例的其他理由。
回到当前类比，今天美中之间的实力差距远大于1914年的德国和英国。比喻作为一般预警制度或许有效，但在断定历史无法改变时却是颇具危险性的。
就连经典的希腊案例也不像修西得底斯所说的那样直截了当。他声称雅典人崛起和斯巴达人因此产生的恐惧导致了第��次伯罗奔尼撒战争。但耶鲁历史学家唐纳德·卡根（Donald Kagan）已经证明雅典人的力量其实并未增长。在公元前431年战争爆发前，力量平衡已经开始趋于稳定。雅典政策失误导致斯巴达人误以为可能值得冒险发动战争。
雅典的不断壮大导致那个世纪早些时候爆发了第一次伯罗奔尼撒战争，但之后长达三十年的停火阻止了蔓延的战火。卡根认为导致第二次灾难性的战火需要未能被彻底浇灭、其后又被不断大力煽动的愚昧政策的罕见余火重新引燃。换句话说，战争不是由与人无关的力量造成的，恰恰是困难情况下的愚昧决策导致战火重燃。
这是特朗普今天在处理中国问题时所面临的危险。他必须同时担心太过衰弱和太过强大的中国。为实现目标，他必须同时避开金德尔伯格和修西得底斯陷阱。但更重要的是，他必须避免人类历史随处可见的误算、误解和草率判断。
翻译：Xu Binbin
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (9)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Britain did not provide any 'global public goods' save of a narrow maritime nature. Even when it came to suppressing piracy or the slave trade, the Admiralty was able to recoup some costs through 'Tiebout sorting'- i.e the underlying good wasn't really non excludable.
However, after the Washington Conference, the Royal Navy pointed out that a massive capital injection was required in order to safeguard the Empire. Winston Churchill preferred to take a penny of income tax. He tried to compensate for this, later on, by opposing Imperial preference of a sort that hurt Japan but he was a voice in the wilderness.
The real problem was that Russia was out of the picture as far as the global balance of power was concerned and that Japan and Germany had previously been able to go on the Gold standard only through reparation payments and thus their military stupidly thought that their own build up could be used to profit their countries in a mercantilist, or colonialist, way. There was no 'Kindleberger Trap'- both Japanese and German militarism had to be eradicated completely, both countries had to be occupied, and this required a massive military build up of an unprecedented sort. Diplomacy had no role.
Small countries should adopt a defensive doctrine like Switzerland- i.e. deter aggression by making it too costly at the margin but this entails never using their forces abroad- or else advertise themselves as useful compradors, in which case they should minimize their military establishment. History shows they would be foolish to rely on adversarial alliances or some notion of International Law.
It is crazy to think that the US, excluded from a lot of lucrative Colonial markets by Imperial preference, was a 'free rider' in the Twenties and Thirties. It demanded and got the pound of flesh it had been previously denied in order to come to Britain's rescue. Both the Americans and the Brits recognized that no 'free riding' had previously obtained. It is ludicrous for Nye, at this late date, to suggest otherwise.
Nye writes as though Economists don't know that no good is truly Public. Mechanism Design can always extract surpluses in line with the Revelation Principle.
The US has not been a fairy godmother. It has extracted surpluses with a vengeance. China, acting rationally, is building sea-power in much the same manner. It is finding ways to internalize any external benefit it provides.
Why on earth, now Trump has been elected, is Nye pretending that the US ever had or ever will abide meekly by the judgement of any International Court- unless it suits them?
Nye quite sensibly- and he is a sensible man unlike some of his ignorant acolytes- dismisses the 'Thucydides Trap' though the too well read Xi may invoke it to show off his erudition- but trips up by relying on a sophomoric notion of Public Goods rather than Shapley 'threat points'. Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Joseph S. Nye warns against "two major traps" that history has set for Trump. While the "Thucydides Trap" would be Trump's headache, the author says he should also look out for a "Kindleberger Trap."
The "Thucydides Trap" is a popular expression that depicts a stressful situation in which a rapidly rising power - like China - causes fear in an established rival like the US, that escalates to war. Indeed, China wants a bigger say in how the world is managed and the US holds onto the status quo.
The "Kindleberger Trap" is a term coined by the author, who says China "seems too weak rather than too strong." Charles Kindleberger, "an intellectual architect of the Marshall Plan" explained in his book, "The World in Depression 1928-1939" that avoiding a crisis - and when failing to avoid one, successfully exiting from it – requires leadership. This requires leadership by a country with the power of the purse and the willingness to use it.
Nye says the "disastrous decade of the 1930s" was the reluctance of the US - after "replaced Britain as the largest global power," failed to provide leadership and helped resolve the crisis. "The result was the collapse of the global system into depression, genocide, and world war." Nye's question is whether China, the rising power would "help provide global public goods?" Some do worry that Beijing "will free ride rather than contribute to an international order that it did not create."
Before Xi Jinping came to power, China used to see itself as a developping country. But now it certainly sees itself as America's equal partner on the global stage. While Beijing seeks to challenge the current liberal world order - Pax Americana - created after World War II, it has hugely benefited from the global public goods - "a stable climate, financial stability, or freedom of the seas" the US and its allies provide. The author fears if the US turned inward, China might not be able to take the helm, which would lead to a world of chaos.
America may scale down its role as provider of global public goods under Trump, who as a businessman hates free riders. He made it clear during the campaign that US allies and other small countries would have to pay for it. The author believes, "if pressed and isolated by Trump’s policy, however, will China become a disruptive free rider that pushes the world into a Kindleberger Trap." Regardless of free riding mentality among smaller countries, the author points out the danger of having global public goods "under-produced. When Britain became too weak to play that role after World War I, an isolationist US continued to be a free rider, with disastrous results."
The other threat is the Thucydides Trap - "a China that seems too strong rather than too weak." The 2,500-year-old Greek historian, Thucydides wrote: "What made war inevitable was the growth of Athenian power and the fear which this caused in Sparta." The author illustrates several examples in history that relate to the "Thucydides Trap" - tensions among imperial powers in Europe, that led to World War One.
The author highlights "the danger that Trump confronts with China today. He must worry about a China that is simultaneously too weak and too strong. To achieve his objectives, he must avoid the Kindleberger trap as well as the Thucydides trap. But, above all, he must avoid the miscalculations, misperceptions, and rash judgments that plague human history." The problem with Trump is that he lacks the intellect and political acumen. He is thin-skinned and impetuous.
No doubt Xi Jinping will show Trump what leadership is all about. In his speech in Seattle in September 2015, he tackled the threat of the two nations' strategic rivalry head on:
"There is no such thing as the so-called Thucydides trap in the world. But should major countries time and again make the mistakes of strategic miscalculation, they might create such traps for themselves." Read more
Comment Commented Ken Verrett
The US needs a POTUS on the order of Nixon and a Sec of State like Kissinger. We don't appear to have that POTUS but it remains th be seen if a Sec of State has and can project a long term vision. Nothing to do but wait and see... Read more
Comment Commented Marendo Müller
Scientific racism reached its limits of savoriness with Adolf Hitler, after having had an epic run with the British Empire. Nowadays one might wonder if scientific "culturism" (à la Francis Fukushima's end of history hypothesis were the supreme cultural model is reached by rational enquiry of a mechanistically explainable human being) will not find its limits of savoriness with Donald Trump.
China, historically, ressembles a militarized civilization, at the polar opposite of the Western civilization that ressembles a civilized militarization due to durable infightings within divided Europe powers and interesting neighbours e.g. the ottomans.
Western global empires were seemingly all centered on the notion of a "something" intrinsically superior that justifies domination, e.g. race, culture, but if a central role for China emerges it might be a very different situation, where China isn't about "something" but about adaptability and flexibility à la leaf of grass and empty center of a wheel. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
I honestly don't see any imperialistic desires both on Trump nor on China.
Nobody can win a nuclear war, that's the beauty of it Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Article seems to exist in a theoretical reality. An American-Chinese war is not going to happen. The US has 2000 nuclear weapons and the Chinese an estimated 400. If even only 40 reached their targets inside mainland USA the country would be reduced no more than a bunch of rednecks trying to farm mushrooms under the ash clouds of burnt cities. China would probably end up with a population of zero. Ergo, there is not going to be a war. Read more
Comment Commented Yoshimichi Moriyama
China has undoubtedly benefited from international institutions which were founded and maintained by the West, but it has been unwilling to share the political burdens and costs to keep them going except when doing so lets it shine in the limelight; it wants to stand out in these institutions; but it has the desire to replace them with or turn them into more Sino-centric ones in the long run.
AIIB was the Chinese attempt to take the place of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), to export China's over-supplied labor and iron and to let the world bathe in Chinese political and cultural glory, but it has not made any success because it has failed to collect funds and because it does not have good know-how of where and on what projects to put the money without incurring losses. It made three small contracts last year, all on the advice of ADB. Though not reported by the People's Daily and the Global News, China has been asking Japan, under the table of course, to take part in AIIB.
President Obama's failure in his East Asian policy came from his thought that simply displaying US forces would be enougj to deter China in the South China Sea, but Xi Jinping knew much better because he clearly saw that those forces were just for show and that there was no reason for him to be afraid of them.
The Chinese strategy of "bit by bit" can be countered by the same "bit by bit," not by "outright all at once." Read more
Comment Commented Jeremy Edwards
China's national ambitions are not the problem. America's projection of world hegemony through military power is a much greater threat. America, and all other world powers, should seek a cooperative, multi-polar global power structure, which is the only just future we can build, and consequently the only path to world peace. Read more
Comment Commented Cal Bengoshi
I think it would be a serious error to base future policy decisions on Kindleberger's theory regarding the cause of the Great Depression of 1929-1940 when that theory does not explain either the prior "Long Depression" of 1873-1896 or the more recent "Great Recession" of 2007-2011.
Rather than focusing on "global public goods," I think the US should focus on what is likely to benefit the US in the long term.
IMO, an objective analysis in each of the US and China is likely to lead to the conclusion that certain policies will benefit both countries while others will benefit one but not the other, and still others will benefit one of them while harming the other.
As to those policies likely to benefit both countries, cooperation would appear to be the logical course of action. As to those likely to benefit only one of them without significant risk of harm to the other, I think it is logical to assume that the country likely to be benefited will follow those policies, also.
The real problem rests with those policies that, if put into effect, are likely to benefit only one of China and the US while harming the other. These, I think, are the ones to avoid because they contain the greatest risk for causing a confrontation between China and the US that could endanger not only both the US and China but the rest of the world. Read more
Featured
Trumpian Uncertainty
Joseph E. Stiglitz confidently predicts that 2017 will make a mockery of most economic forecasts.
America’s Failures of Representation and Prospects for Democracy
Rob Johnson thinks Donald Trump has grasped a central problem of the US political economy, but doubts he can fix it.
Free Speech and Fake News
Peter Singer asks whether the time has come to resurrect the offense of criminal libel.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air: The Super Germ Threat
In the latest edition of PS On Air , Jim O’Neill discusses how to beat antimicrobial resistance, which threatens millions of lives, with Gavekal Dragonomics’ Anatole Kaletsky and Leonardo Maisano of Il Sole 24 Ore.