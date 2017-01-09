9

金德尔伯格陷阱

坎布里奇——在美国当选总统唐纳德·特朗普筹备其内阁对华政策时，他应当警惕历史为他设置的两大陷阱。其一是中国主席习近平提出的“修西得底斯陷阱”，指的是古希腊历史学家修西得底斯警告如果一个现有大国（如美国）太过恐惧一个正在崛起的大国（如中国），那就有可能爆发灾难性的战争。但特朗普还必须担心“金德尔伯格陷阱”：也就是中国似乎太弱而不是太强。

马歇尔计划的思想构建者之一、后来在麻省理工大学任教的查尔斯·金德尔伯格认为二十世纪三十年代多灾多难的原因是虽然美国取代英国成为世界大国，但却未能接替英国扮演为全球提供公共产品的角色。结果导致全球体系陷入衰退、种族灭绝和世界大战。今天，随着中国力量不断壮大，它是否会为提供全球公共产品贡献自己的力量？

国内政治环境下，政府负责提供维护治安或清洁环境的公共产品，民众可以从中获益，这些产品能够惠及所有人。而在全球环境下，公共产品——如稳定的气候、稳定的金融或航行自由——则由大国领导的联盟负责提供。

小国鲜有意愿为全球公共产品付费。因为它们贡献太小，它们受益与否并没有多大差别，因此他们搭便车是理性行为。但大国可以明显感受到贡献的好处。因此大国领导同样是理性行为。如果大国不承担领导责任，会导致全球公共产品供应短缺。当英国在一次大战后衰落到无法承担这一责任时，奉行孤立主义的美国却继续搭便车，并由此产生了灾难性的后果。

有些观察家担心随着中国力量不断增长，它会免费享受国际秩序所带来的好处，而不是为一套并非由其创建的秩序添砖加瓦。到目前为止，中国的表现比较混合。中国因在安理会掌握否决权而受益于联合国体制。它现在是联合国维和部队排名第二的出资者，并参与了与埃博拉和气候变化有关的联合国项目。

中国同样从世贸组织、世界银行和国际货币基金组织等多边经济体系中受益良多。2015年，中国发起成立了亚洲基础设施投资银行，有人认为这是世界银行的替代性选择；但新体系依然遵守国际法，并与世界银行展开合作。

另一方面，有人质疑中国去年拒绝接受常设仲裁庭就其南海领土要求所做出的仲裁结果。但到目前为止，中国的所作所为并非以推翻现有自由世界秩序为目的，而是为了强化其自身对国际秩序的影响。但如果遭到特朗普政策的压制和孤立，中国是否会成为破坏性的免费受益者，从而将世界体系推入到金德尔伯格陷阱之中？

特朗普同样必须担心更加著名的修西得底斯陷阱：即中国太过强势而不是太过衰弱。落入这一陷阱并非不可避免，而且由此带来的后果往往被外界夸大。例如，政治学家格雷厄姆·艾利森认为从1500年后现有大国面对崛起大国共有十六个案例，其中十二个案例均以爆发大规模战争收场。

但这样的数字并不准确，因为“案例”包括哪些并没有明确指出。举例而言，英国是十九世纪中叶的全球主导力量，但却任由普鲁士在欧洲大陆的核心缔造了强大的新德意志帝国。当然，英国半个世纪后确实于1914年与德国开战，但这究竟应当算作一个案例还是两个？

第一次世界大战并不仅涉及现有大国英国和正在崛起的德国。除德国崛起外，一战爆发的原因还有德国害怕俄国势力不断增长、害怕奥匈帝国势力不断衰落的同时斯拉夫民族主义不断壮大以及不同于古希腊案例的其他理由。

回到当前类比，今天美中之间的实力差距远大于1914年的德国和英国。比喻作为一般预警制度或许有效，但在断定历史无法改变时却是颇具危险性的。

就连经典的希腊案例也不像修西得底斯所说的那样直截了当。他声称雅典人崛起和斯巴达人因此产生的恐惧导致了第��次伯罗奔尼撒战争。但耶鲁历史学家唐纳德·卡根（Donald Kagan）已经证明雅典人的力量其实并未增长。在公元前431年战争爆发前，力量平衡已经开始趋于稳定。雅典政策失误导致斯巴达人误以为可能值得冒险发动战争。

雅典的不断壮大导致那个世纪早些时候爆发了第一次伯罗奔尼撒战争，但之后长达三十年的停火阻止了蔓延的战火。卡根认为导致第二次灾难性的战火需要未能被彻底浇灭、其后又被不断大力煽动的愚昧政策的罕见余火重新引燃。换句话说，战争不是由与人无关的力量造成的，恰恰是困难情况下的愚昧决策导致战火重燃。

这是特朗普今天在处理中国问题时所面临的危险。他必须同时担心太过衰弱和太过强大的中国。为实现目标，他必须同时避开金德尔伯格和修西得底斯陷阱。但更重要的是，他必须避免人类历史随处可见的误算、误解和草率判断。

翻译：Xu Binbin