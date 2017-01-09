9

فخ كيندلبرجر

كمبريدج ــ فيما يعكف رئيس الولايات المتحدة المنتخب دونالد ترامب على تحضير السياسة التي ستنتهجها إدارته في التعامل مع الصين، ينبغي له أن يتوخى الحذر واليقظة خشية الانزلاق إلى فخين رئيسيين أعدهما له التاريخ. يشير الأول، "فخ ثيوسيديدز"، الذي استشهد به الرئيس الصيني شي جين بينج، إلى التحذير الذي أطلقه المؤرخ اليوناني القديم من احتمال اندلاع حرب كارثية إذا أصبحت قوة راسخة (مثل الولايات المتحدة) شديدة التخوف من قوة صاعدة (مثل الصين). ولكن ينبغي لترامب أن يتوخى الحذر أيضا من "فخ كيندلبرجر": الصين التي تبدو أضعف مما ينبغي وليس أقوى مما ينبغي.

زعم تشارلز كيندلبرجر، المهندس الفِكري لخطة مارشال والذي اشتغل في وقت لاحق بالتدريس في معهد ماساتشوستس للتكنولوجيا، أن عقد الثلاثينيات الكارثي حدث عندما حلت الولايات المتحدة محل بريطانيا باعتبارها القوة العالمية الأكبر ولكنها فشلت في الاضطلاع بالدور الذي لعبته بريطانيا في توفير المصالح العامة العالمية. وكانت النتيجة انهيار النظام العالمي الذي انزلق إلى الكساد، والإبادة الجماعية، والحرب العالمية. واليوم، مع نمو قوة الصين، فهل تساعد في توفير المصالح العامة العالمية؟

في السياسة الداخلية، توفر الحكومات المصالح العامة مثل حفظ الأمن والنظام أو البيئة النظيفة، والتي يستفيد منها كل المواطنين ولا يُستَبعَد منها أحد. وعلى المستوى العالمي، تعمل تحالفات تقودها القوى الأكبر حجما على توفير المصالح العامة ــ مثل المناخ المستقر، أو الاستقرار المالي، أو حرية البِحار.

الدول الصغيرة ليس لديها حافز كبير لتحمل ثمن مثل هذه المصالح العامة العالمية. ولأن مساهماتها الصغيرة لا تُحدِث فارقا كبيرا في مدى استفادتها من عدمها، فمن المنطقي في نظر هذه الدول أن تركب بالمجان. ولكن القوى الأكبر حجما من الممكن أن ترى تأثير مساهماتها وتستشعر فوائدها. لذا فمن المنطقي في نظر الدول الأكبر أن تتولى القيادة. وعندما لا تفعل، تُصبِح المنافع العامة العالمية أقل من الضروري. فعندما أصبحت بريطانيا أضعف من أن تضطلع بهذا الدور بعد الحرب العالمية الأولى، استمرت الولايات المتحدة الانعزالية في ممارسة الركوب بالمجان، وكانت النتائج كارثية.

يخشى بعض المراقبين أن تمارس الصين الركوب المجاني مع نمو قوتها بدلا من المساهمة في النظام الدولي الذي لم تشارك في خلقه. وحتى الآن، كان السجل مختلطا. فالصين تستفيد من نظام الأمم المتحدة، وهي تتمتع بحق النقض في مجلس الأمن. وهي الآن ثاني أكبر دولة ممولة لعمليات حفظ السلام التابعة للأمم المتحدة، كما ساهمت في برامج الأمم المتحدة المتصلة بفيروس الإيبولا وتغير المناخ.

كما استفادت الصين إلى حد كبير من المؤسسات الاقتصادية المتعددة الأطراف مثل منظمة التجارة العالمية، والبنك الدولي، وصندوق النقد الدولي. وفي عام 2015، أطلقت الصين البنك الآسيوي للاستثمار في البنية الأساسية، والذي رأى فيه بعض المراقبين بديلا للبنك الدولي؛ ولكن المؤسسة الجديدة تلتزم بالقواعد الدولية وتتعاون مع البنك الدولي.

م�� ناحية أخرى، كان رفض الصين حكم محكمة التحكيم الدائمة العام الماضي ضد مطالباتها الإقليمية في بحر الصين الجنوبي سببا في إثارة تساؤلات مزعجة. ولكن حتى الآن لم يسع سلوك الصين إلى إسقاط النظام العالمي الليبرالي الذي تستفيد منه، بل تسعى الصين إلى زيادة نفوذها في إطاره. ولكن إذا مورِسَت عليها الضغوط وعُزِلَت بفِعل سياسات ترامب، فهل تصبح الصين راكبا مجانيا يدفع العالم إلى فخ كيندلبرجر؟

ينبغي لترامب أن يخشى أيضا فخ ثيوسيديدز الأكثر شهرة: الصين التي تبدو أقوى مما ينبغي وليس أضعف مما ينبغي. لا شيء في هذا الفخ قد يكون حتميا، وتأثيره مبالغ في تقديره غالبا. على سبيل المثال، زعم العالِم السياسي جراهام أليسون أنه في 12 من 16 حالة منذ عام 1500، عندما تواجه قوة راسخة قوة أخرى صاعدة، كانت النتيجة اندلاع حرب كبرى.

ولكن هذه الأرقام غير دقيقة، لأنه من غير الواضح ما الذي يشكل "حالة". على سبيل المثال، كانت بريطانيا القوة العالمية المهيمنة في منتصف القرن التاسع عشر، ولكنها سمحت لمملكة بروسيا بإنشاء إمبراطورية ألمانية جديدة في قلب القارة الأوروبية. وبطبيعة الحال، خاضت بريطانيا حربا ضد ألمانيا بعد نصف قرن من الزمن في عام 1914، ولكن هل ينبغي لنا أن نعتبر هذا حالة واحدة أو اثنتين؟

لم تكن الحرب العالمية الأولى ببساطة حالة استجابة من قِبَل بريطانيا الراسخة لألمانيا الصاعدة. فبالإضافة إلى صعود ألمانيا، كانت الحرب العالمية الأولى راجعة إلى الخوف داخل ألمانيا من قوة روسيا المتنامية، والخوف من صعود القومية السلافية في الإمبراطورية النمساوية المجرية المنحدرة، فضلا عن عدد لا حصر له من العوامل الأخرى المختلفة عن اليونان القديمة.

أما عن أوجه التشابه الحالية، فإن فجوة القوة بين الولايات المتحدة والصين اليوم أكبر كثيرا مما كانت عليه بين ألمانيا وبريطانيا في عام 1914. وقد تكون المقارنة مفيدة كاحتياط عام، ولكنها تُصبِح خطيرة عندما تنقل حس الحتمية التاريخية.

فحتى الحالة اليونانية الكلاسيكية ليست مباشرة كما جعلها ثيوسيديدز تبدو. فقد زعم أن السبب وراء الحرب البيلوبونيزية الثانية كان نمو قوة أثينا والخوف الذي أحدثه ذلك في اسبرطة. ولكن المؤرخ دونالد كاجان من جامعة ييل أثبت أن قوة أثينا لم تكن تنمو في حقيقة الأمر. فقبل اندلاع الحرب في عام 431 قبل الميلاد، بدأ ميزان القوى يستقر. وقد دفعت الأخطاء السياسية التي ارتكبتها أثينا أهل اسبرطة إلى الاعتقاد بأن الحرب ربما تستحق المجازفة.

كان نمو أثينا سببا في اندلاع الحرب البيلوبونيزية الأولى في وقت سابق من ذلك القرن، ولكن الهدنة التي دامت ثلاثين عاما أخمدت النار. ويزعم كاجان أن بدء الحرب الكارثية الثانية كان يتطلب شرارة تسقط على إحدى حفر النار المتأججة النادرة التي لم تنطفئ بشكل كامل ثم تأججت بشكل مستمر وقوي بفِعل الاختيارات السياسية الرديئة. بعبارة أخرى، لم تندلع الحرب بسبب قوى غير شخصية، بل بفِعل قرارات رديئة في ظروف صعبة.

هذا هو الخطر الذي ينتظر ترامب مع الصين اليوم. وينبغي له أن يخشى الصين التي هي أضعف مما ينبغي وأقوى مما ينبغي في نفس الوقت. ولكي يتسنى له تحقيق أهدافه، يتعين عليه أن يتجنب فخ كيندلبرجر وأيضا فخ ثيوسيديدز. ولكن في المقام الأول من الأهمية، يتعين عليه أن يتجنب الحسابات والتصورات الخاطئة والأحكام السريعة التي تبتلي التاريخ البشري.

ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي          Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali