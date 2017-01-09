كمبريدج ــ فيما يعكف رئيس الولايات المتحدة المنتخب دونالد ترامب على تحضير السياسة التي ستنتهجها إدارته في التعامل مع الصين، ينبغي له أن يتوخى الحذر واليقظة خشية الانزلاق إلى فخين رئيسيين أعدهما له التاريخ. يشير الأول، "فخ ثيوسيديدز"، الذي استشهد به الرئيس الصيني شي جين بينج، إلى التحذير الذي أطلقه المؤرخ اليوناني القديم من احتمال اندلاع حرب كارثية إذا أصبحت قوة راسخة (مثل الولايات المتحدة) شديدة التخوف من قوة صاعدة (مثل الصين). ولكن ينبغي لترامب أن يتوخى الحذر أيضا من "فخ كيندلبرجر": الصين التي تبدو أضعف مما ينبغي وليس أقوى مما ينبغي.
زعم تشارلز كيندلبرجر، المهندس الفِكري لخطة مارشال والذي اشتغل في وقت لاحق بالتدريس في معهد ماساتشوستس للتكنولوجيا، أن عقد الثلاثينيات الكارثي حدث عندما حلت الولايات المتحدة محل بريطانيا باعتبارها القوة العالمية الأكبر ولكنها فشلت في الاضطلاع بالدور الذي لعبته بريطانيا في توفير المصالح العامة العالمية. وكانت النتيجة انهيار النظام العالمي الذي انزلق إلى الكساد، والإبادة الجماعية، والحرب العالمية. واليوم، مع نمو قوة الصين، فهل تساعد في توفير المصالح العامة العالمية؟
في السياسة الداخلية، توفر الحكومات المصالح العامة مثل حفظ الأمن والنظام أو البيئة النظيفة، والتي يستفيد منها كل المواطنين ولا يُستَبعَد منها أحد. وعلى المستوى العالمي، تعمل تحالفات تقودها القوى الأكبر حجما على توفير المصالح العامة ــ مثل المناخ المستقر، أو الاستقرار المالي، أو حرية البِحار.
الدول الصغيرة ليس لديها حافز كبير لتحمل ثمن مثل هذه المصالح العامة العالمية. ولأن مساهماتها الصغيرة لا تُحدِث فارقا كبيرا في مدى استفادتها من عدمها، فمن المنطقي في نظر هذه الدول أن تركب بالمجان. ولكن القوى الأكبر حجما من الممكن أن ترى تأثير مساهماتها وتستشعر فوائدها. لذا فمن المنطقي في نظر الدول الأكبر أن تتولى القيادة. وعندما لا تفعل، تُصبِح المنافع العامة العالمية أقل من الضروري. فعندما أصبحت بريطانيا أضعف من أن تضطلع بهذا الدور بعد الحرب العالمية الأولى، استمرت الولايات المتحدة الانعزالية في ممارسة الركوب بالمجان، وكانت النتائج كارثية.
يخشى بعض المراقبين أن تمارس الصين الركوب المجاني مع نمو قوتها بدلا من المساهمة في النظام الدولي الذي لم تشارك في خلقه. وحتى الآن، كان السجل مختلطا. فالصين تستفيد من نظام الأمم المتحدة، وهي تتمتع بحق النقض في مجلس الأمن. وهي الآن ثاني أكبر دولة ممولة لعمليات حفظ السلام التابعة للأمم المتحدة، كما ساهمت في برامج الأمم المتحدة المتصلة بفيروس الإيبولا وتغير المناخ.
كما استفادت الصين إلى حد كبير من المؤسسات الاقتصادية المتعددة الأطراف مثل منظمة التجارة العالمية، والبنك الدولي، وصندوق النقد الدولي. وفي عام 2015، أطلقت الصين البنك الآسيوي للاستثمار في البنية الأساسية، والذي رأى فيه بعض المراقبين بديلا للبنك الدولي؛ ولكن المؤسسة الجديدة تلتزم بالقواعد الدولية وتتعاون مع البنك الدولي.
م�� ناحية أخرى، كان رفض الصين حكم محكمة التحكيم الدائمة العام الماضي ضد مطالباتها الإقليمية في بحر الصين الجنوبي سببا في إثارة تساؤلات مزعجة. ولكن حتى الآن لم يسع سلوك الصين إلى إسقاط النظام العالمي الليبرالي الذي تستفيد منه، بل تسعى الصين إلى زيادة نفوذها في إطاره. ولكن إذا مورِسَت عليها الضغوط وعُزِلَت بفِعل سياسات ترامب، فهل تصبح الصين راكبا مجانيا يدفع العالم إلى فخ كيندلبرجر؟
ينبغي لترامب أن يخشى أيضا فخ ثيوسيديدز الأكثر شهرة: الصين التي تبدو أقوى مما ينبغي وليس أضعف مما ينبغي. لا شيء في هذا الفخ قد يكون حتميا، وتأثيره مبالغ في تقديره غالبا. على سبيل المثال، زعم العالِم السياسي جراهام أليسون أنه في 12 من 16 حالة منذ عام 1500، عندما تواجه قوة راسخة قوة أخرى صاعدة، كانت النتيجة اندلاع حرب كبرى.
ولكن هذه الأرقام غير دقيقة، لأنه من غير الواضح ما الذي يشكل "حالة". على سبيل المثال، كانت بريطانيا القوة العالمية المهيمنة في منتصف القرن التاسع عشر، ولكنها سمحت لمملكة بروسيا بإنشاء إمبراطورية ألمانية جديدة في قلب القارة الأوروبية. وبطبيعة الحال، خاضت بريطانيا حربا ضد ألمانيا بعد نصف قرن من الزمن في عام 1914، ولكن هل ينبغي لنا أن نعتبر هذا حالة واحدة أو اثنتين؟
لم تكن الحرب العالمية الأولى ببساطة حالة استجابة من قِبَل بريطانيا الراسخة لألمانيا الصاعدة. فبالإضافة إلى صعود ألمانيا، كانت الحرب العالمية الأولى راجعة إلى الخوف داخل ألمانيا من قوة روسيا المتنامية، والخوف من صعود القومية السلافية في الإمبراطورية النمساوية المجرية المنحدرة، فضلا عن عدد لا حصر له من العوامل الأخرى المختلفة عن اليونان القديمة.
أما عن أوجه التشابه الحالية، فإن فجوة القوة بين الولايات المتحدة والصين اليوم أكبر كثيرا مما كانت عليه بين ألمانيا وبريطانيا في عام 1914. وقد تكون المقارنة مفيدة كاحتياط عام، ولكنها تُصبِح خطيرة عندما تنقل حس الحتمية التاريخية.
فحتى الحالة اليونانية الكلاسيكية ليست مباشرة كما جعلها ثيوسيديدز تبدو. فقد زعم أن السبب وراء الحرب البيلوبونيزية الثانية كان نمو قوة أثينا والخوف الذي أحدثه ذلك في اسبرطة. ولكن المؤرخ دونالد كاجان من جامعة ييل أثبت أن قوة أثينا لم تكن تنمو في حقيقة الأمر. فقبل اندلاع الحرب في عام 431 قبل الميلاد، بدأ ميزان القوى يستقر. وقد دفعت الأخطاء السياسية التي ارتكبتها أثينا أهل اسبرطة إلى الاعتقاد بأن الحرب ربما تستحق المجازفة.
كان نمو أثينا سببا في اندلاع الحرب البيلوبونيزية الأولى في وقت سابق من ذلك القرن، ولكن الهدنة التي دامت ثلاثين عاما أخمدت النار. ويزعم كاجان أن بدء الحرب الكارثية الثانية كان يتطلب شرارة تسقط على إحدى حفر النار المتأججة النادرة التي لم تنطفئ بشكل كامل ثم تأججت بشكل مستمر وقوي بفِعل الاختيارات السياسية الرديئة. بعبارة أخرى، لم تندلع الحرب بسبب قوى غير شخصية، بل بفِعل قرارات رديئة في ظروف صعبة.
هذا هو الخطر الذي ينتظر ترامب مع الصين اليوم. وينبغي له أن يخشى الصين التي هي أضعف مما ينبغي وأقوى مما ينبغي في نفس الوقت. ولكي يتسنى له تحقيق أهدافه، يتعين عليه أن يتجنب فخ كيندلبرجر وأيضا فخ ثيوسيديدز. ولكن في المقام الأول من الأهمية، يتعين عليه أن يتجنب الحسابات والتصورات الخاطئة والأحكام السريعة التي تبتلي التاريخ البشري.
ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Britain did not provide any 'global public goods' save of a narrow maritime nature. Even when it came to suppressing piracy or the slave trade, the Admiralty was able to recoup some costs through 'Tiebout sorting'- i.e the underlying good wasn't really non excludable.
However, after the Washington Conference, the Royal Navy pointed out that a massive capital injection was required in order to safeguard the Empire. Winston Churchill preferred to take a penny of income tax. He tried to compensate for this, later on, by opposing Imperial preference of a sort that hurt Japan but he was a voice in the wilderness.
The real problem was that Russia was out of the picture as far as the global balance of power was concerned and that Japan and Germany had previously been able to go on the Gold standard only through reparation payments and thus their military stupidly thought that their own build up could be used to profit their countries in a mercantilist, or colonialist, way. There was no 'Kindleberger Trap'- both Japanese and German militarism had to be eradicated completely, both countries had to be occupied, and this required a massive military build up of an unprecedented sort. Diplomacy had no role.
Small countries should adopt a defensive doctrine like Switzerland- i.e. deter aggression by making it too costly at the margin but this entails never using their forces abroad- or else advertise themselves as useful compradors, in which case they should minimize their military establishment. History shows they would be foolish to rely on adversarial alliances or some notion of International Law.
It is crazy to think that the US, excluded from a lot of lucrative Colonial markets by Imperial preference, was a 'free rider' in the Twenties and Thirties. It demanded and got the pound of flesh it had been previously denied in order to come to Britain's rescue. Both the Americans and the Brits recognized that no 'free riding' had previously obtained. It is ludicrous for Nye, at this late date, to suggest otherwise.
Nye writes as though Economists don't know that no good is truly Public. Mechanism Design can always extract surpluses in line with the Revelation Principle.
The US has not been a fairy godmother. It has extracted surpluses with a vengeance. China, acting rationally, is building sea-power in much the same manner. It is finding ways to internalize any external benefit it provides.
Why on earth, now Trump has been elected, is Nye pretending that the US ever had or ever will abide meekly by the judgement of any International Court- unless it suits them?
Nye quite sensibly- and he is a sensible man unlike some of his ignorant acolytes- dismisses the 'Thucydides Trap' though the too well read Xi may invoke it to show off his erudition- but trips up by relying on a sophomoric notion of Public Goods rather than Shapley 'threat points'. Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Joseph S. Nye warns against "two major traps" that history has set for Trump. While the "Thucydides Trap" would be Trump's headache, the author says he should also look out for a "Kindleberger Trap."
The "Thucydides Trap" is a popular expression that depicts a stressful situation in which a rapidly rising power - like China - causes fear in an established rival like the US, that escalates to war. Indeed, China wants a bigger say in how the world is managed and the US holds onto the status quo.
The "Kindleberger Trap" is a term coined by the author, who says China "seems too weak rather than too strong." Charles Kindleberger, "an intellectual architect of the Marshall Plan" explained in his book, "The World in Depression 1928-1939" that avoiding a crisis - and when failing to avoid one, successfully exiting from it – requires leadership. This requires leadership by a country with the power of the purse and the willingness to use it.
Nye says the "disastrous decade of the 1930s" was the reluctance of the US - after "replaced Britain as the largest global power," failed to provide leadership and helped resolve the crisis. "The result was the collapse of the global system into depression, genocide, and world war." Nye's question is whether China, the rising power would "help provide global public goods?" Some do worry that Beijing "will free ride rather than contribute to an international order that it did not create."
Before Xi Jinping came to power, China used to see itself as a developping country. But now it certainly sees itself as America's equal partner on the global stage. While Beijing seeks to challenge the current liberal world order - Pax Americana - created after World War II, it has hugely benefited from the global public goods - "a stable climate, financial stability, or freedom of the seas" the US and its allies provide. The author fears if the US turned inward, China might not be able to take the helm, which would lead to a world of chaos.
America may scale down its role as provider of global public goods under Trump, who as a businessman hates free riders. He made it clear during the campaign that US allies and other small countries would have to pay for it. The author believes, "if pressed and isolated by Trump’s policy, however, will China become a disruptive free rider that pushes the world into a Kindleberger Trap." Regardless of free riding mentality among smaller countries, the author points out the danger of having global public goods "under-produced. When Britain became too weak to play that role after World War I, an isolationist US continued to be a free rider, with disastrous results."
The other threat is the Thucydides Trap - "a China that seems too strong rather than too weak." The 2,500-year-old Greek historian, Thucydides wrote: "What made war inevitable was the growth of Athenian power and the fear which this caused in Sparta." The author illustrates several examples in history that relate to the "Thucydides Trap" - tensions among imperial powers in Europe, that led to World War One.
The author highlights "the danger that Trump confronts with China today. He must worry about a China that is simultaneously too weak and too strong. To achieve his objectives, he must avoid the Kindleberger trap as well as the Thucydides trap. But, above all, he must avoid the miscalculations, misperceptions, and rash judgments that plague human history." The problem with Trump is that he lacks the intellect and political acumen. He is thin-skinned and impetuous.
No doubt Xi Jinping will show Trump what leadership is all about. In his speech in Seattle in September 2015, he tackled the threat of the two nations' strategic rivalry head on:
"There is no such thing as the so-called Thucydides trap in the world. But should major countries time and again make the mistakes of strategic miscalculation, they might create such traps for themselves." Read more
Comment Commented Ken Verrett
The US needs a POTUS on the order of Nixon and a Sec of State like Kissinger. We don't appear to have that POTUS but it remains th be seen if a Sec of State has and can project a long term vision. Nothing to do but wait and see... Read more
Comment Commented Marendo Müller
Scientific racism reached its limits of savoriness with Adolf Hitler, after having had an epic run with the British Empire. Nowadays one might wonder if scientific "culturism" (à la Francis Fukushima's end of history hypothesis were the supreme cultural model is reached by rational enquiry of a mechanistically explainable human being) will not find its limits of savoriness with Donald Trump.
China, historically, ressembles a militarized civilization, at the polar opposite of the Western civilization that ressembles a civilized militarization due to durable infightings within divided Europe powers and interesting neighbours e.g. the ottomans.
Western global empires were seemingly all centered on the notion of a "something" intrinsically superior that justifies domination, e.g. race, culture, but if a central role for China emerges it might be a very different situation, where China isn't about "something" but about adaptability and flexibility à la leaf of grass and empty center of a wheel. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
I honestly don't see any imperialistic desires both on Trump nor on China.
Nobody can win a nuclear war, that's the beauty of it Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Article seems to exist in a theoretical reality. An American-Chinese war is not going to happen. The US has 2000 nuclear weapons and the Chinese an estimated 400. If even only 40 reached their targets inside mainland USA the country would be reduced no more than a bunch of rednecks trying to farm mushrooms under the ash clouds of burnt cities. China would probably end up with a population of zero. Ergo, there is not going to be a war. Read more
Comment Commented Yoshimichi Moriyama
China has undoubtedly benefited from international institutions which were founded and maintained by the West, but it has been unwilling to share the political burdens and costs to keep them going except when doing so lets it shine in the limelight; it wants to stand out in these institutions; but it has the desire to replace them with or turn them into more Sino-centric ones in the long run.
AIIB was the Chinese attempt to take the place of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), to export China's over-supplied labor and iron and to let the world bathe in Chinese political and cultural glory, but it has not made any success because it has failed to collect funds and because it does not have good know-how of where and on what projects to put the money without incurring losses. It made three small contracts last year, all on the advice of ADB. Though not reported by the People's Daily and the Global News, China has been asking Japan, under the table of course, to take part in AIIB.
President Obama's failure in his East Asian policy came from his thought that simply displaying US forces would be enougj to deter China in the South China Sea, but Xi Jinping knew much better because he clearly saw that those forces were just for show and that there was no reason for him to be afraid of them.
The Chinese strategy of "bit by bit" can be countered by the same "bit by bit," not by "outright all at once." Read more
Comment Commented Jeremy Edwards
China's national ambitions are not the problem. America's projection of world hegemony through military power is a much greater threat. America, and all other world powers, should seek a cooperative, multi-polar global power structure, which is the only just future we can build, and consequently the only path to world peace. Read more
Comment Commented Cal Bengoshi
I think it would be a serious error to base future policy decisions on Kindleberger's theory regarding the cause of the Great Depression of 1929-1940 when that theory does not explain either the prior "Long Depression" of 1873-1896 or the more recent "Great Recession" of 2007-2011.
Rather than focusing on "global public goods," I think the US should focus on what is likely to benefit the US in the long term.
IMO, an objective analysis in each of the US and China is likely to lead to the conclusion that certain policies will benefit both countries while others will benefit one but not the other, and still others will benefit one of them while harming the other.
As to those policies likely to benefit both countries, cooperation would appear to be the logical course of action. As to those likely to benefit only one of them without significant risk of harm to the other, I think it is logical to assume that the country likely to be benefited will follow those policies, also.
The real problem rests with those policies that, if put into effect, are likely to benefit only one of China and the US while harming the other. These, I think, are the ones to avoid because they contain the greatest risk for causing a confrontation between China and the US that could endanger not only both the US and China but the rest of the world. Read more
