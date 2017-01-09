CAMBRIDGE – Nu aankomend president van de VS Donald Trump het beleid van zijn regering naar China aan het vormgeven is moet hij oppassen voor twee vallen die de geschiedenis voor hem gezet heeft. De ‘val van Thucydides’, zoals naar voren gebracht door de Chinese president Xi Jinping, refereert aan de waarschuwing door de antieke Griekse historicus dat er desastreuze oorlog kan uitbarsten wanneer een gevestigde macht (zoals de Verenigde Staten) te bang wordt voor een opkomende macht (zoals China). Maar Trump moet zich daarnaast zorgen maken over de ‘val van Kindleberger’: een China dat te zwak lijkt in plaats van te sterk.
Charles Kindleberger, één van de intellectuele architecten van het Marshallplan die later les gaf aan het Massachusetts Institute of Technology, betoogde dat het rampzalige decennium van de jaren dertig ontstond toen de VS de plek van Groot-Brittannië als grootste wereldmacht innam maar er niet in slaagde de Britse rol in het voorzien van mondiale publieke goederen over te nemen. Het resultaat was de ineenstorting van het internationale systeem richting recessie, genocide, en wereldoorlog. Zal China nu zijn macht groeit helpen te voorzien in mondiale publieke goederen?
In de binnenlandse politiek produceren overheden publieke goederen zoals politie of een schoon milieu, waarvan alle burgers kunnen profiteren en niemand wordt uitgesloten. Op mondiaal niveau worden publieke goederen – zoals een stabiel klimaat, financiële stabiliteit, of een vrije zee – voorzien door coalities geleid door de grootste machten.
Kleine landen kennen weinig stimuli om voor zulke mondiale publieke goederen te betalen. Omdat hun kleine bijdragen er weinig verschil in maken of ze profiteren of niet is het rationeel voor ze om gratis mee te liften. Maar grootmachten kunnen het effect en het voordeel van hun bijdragen zien en voelen. Dus het is voor de grootste landen rationeel om hierin leidend te zijn. Wanneer ze dit niet doen volgt er onderproductie van publieke goederen. Toen Groot-Brittannië na de Eerste Wereldoorlog te zwak werd om deze rol te vervullen bleef een isolationistische VS gratis meeliften, met rampzalige gevolgen.
Sommige waarnemers maken zich zorgen dat China terwijl zijn macht groeit liever gratis mee zal liften dan bijdragen aan een internationale orde die het niet gecreëerd heeft. Tot nu toe zijn de resultaten wisselend. China profiteert van het systeem van de Verenigde naties, waar het een veto in de Veiligheidsraad heeft. Het is nu de één na grootste financier van VN-vredesmissies, en participeerde in VN-programma’s gerelateerd aan ebola en klimaatverandering.
China heeft ook zeer geprofiteerd van multilaterale economische instituties zoals de Wereldhandelsorganisatie, de Wereldbank, en het Internationaal Monetair Fonds. In 2015 lanceerde China de Aziatische Infrastructuur Investeringsbank, die sommigen zagen als een alternatief voor de Wereldbank, maar de nieuwe organisatie voegt zich naar internationale regels en werkt samen met de Wereldbank.
Aan de andere kant werpt de Chinese afwijzing afgelopen jaar van een uitspraak van het Permanent Hof van Arbitrage over zijn territoriale claims in de Zuid-Chinese Zee problematische vragen op. Tot nu toe heeft het China met zijn gedrag nog niet geprobeerd de liberale wereldorde waar het van profiteert omver te werpen, maar om zijn invloed erbinnen te vergroten. Wanneer het echter onder druk gezet en geïsoleerd wordt door het beleid van Trump, zal China dan een verstorende free rider worden die de wereld in de val van Kindleberger duwt?
Trump moet zich ook zorgen maken over de meer bekende val van Thucydides: een China dat te sterk lijkt in plaats van te zwak. Er is niets onvermijdelijks aan deze val, en de effecten ervan worden vaak overdreven. Zo heeft politiek wetenschapper Graham Allison bijvoorbeeld betoogd dat sinds 1500 in twaalf van de zestien gevallen van een gevestigde macht die geconfronteerd werd met een opkomende macht, het resultaat een grote oorlog is geweest.
Maar deze getallen kloppen niet, omdat niet duidelijk is wanneer iets een ‘casus’ is. Zo was Groot-Brittannië midden negentiende eeuw bijvoorbeeld de dominante wereldmacht, maar het liet Pruisen een nieuw machtig Duits rijk opbouwen in het hart van het Europese continent. Groot-Brittannië vocht een halve eeuw later in 1914 natuurlijk wel met Duitsland, maar moeten we dit als één of twee gevallen rekenen?
En de Eerste Wereldoorlog was niet een simpelweg een casus van een gevestigd Groot-Brittannië dat antwoordde op een opkomend Duitsland. Behalve door de opkomst van Duitsland werd WOI ook veroorzaakt door de Duitse angst voor de groeiende macht van Rusland, de angst voor Slavisch nationalisme in een aftakelend Oostenrijk-Hongarije, en door een groot aantal andere factoren die verschilden van die in het oude Griekenland.
Wat actuele analogieën betreft is de machtskloof tussen de VS en China veel groter dan die tussen Duitsland en Groot-Brittannië in 1914. Metaforen kunnen nuttig zijn als algemene waarschuwingen, maar ze worden gevaarlijk als ze een gevoel van historische onverbiddelijkheid overbrengen.
Zelfs de klassieke Griekse casus is niet zo helder als Thucydides het deed schijnen. Hij beweerde dat de oorzaak van de tweede Peleponnesische Oorlog de groei van Athene was, en de angst die deze in Sparta veroorzaakte. Maar Yale-historicus Donald Kagan heeft aangetoond dat de macht van Athene in feite niet groeiende was. Voordat de oorlog in 431 voor Christus uitbrak was de machtsbalans zich beginnen te stabiliseren. Atheense beleidsfouten deden de Spartanen denken dat oorlog het risico waard kon zijn.
De groei van Athene had eerder die eeuw de eerste Peleponnesische oorlog veroorzaakt, maar daarna doofde een bestand van dertig jaar het vuur. Kagan betoogt dat om de tweede, desastreuze oorlog te beginnen er een vonk moest landen op een van de weinige stukjes aanmaakhout die niet goed natgehouden waren en daarna krachtig en onafgebroken werden aangewakkerd door slechte beleidskeuzes. Met andere woorden; de oorlog werd niet door onpersoonlijke krachten veroorzaakt, maar door slechte beslissingen in moeilijke omstandigheden.
En dit is het gevaar dat Trump nu met China loopt. Hij moet bezorgd zijn over een China dat tegelijk te sterk en te zwak is. Om zijn doelen te bereiken moet hij zowel de val van Kindleberger als Thucydides zien te ontwijken. Maar bovenal moet hij de misrekeningen, verkeerde percepties, en overhaaste beslissingen vermijden waar de menselijke geschiedenis zo door geplaagd wordt.
Vertaling Melle Trap
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Britain did not provide any 'global public goods' save of a narrow maritime nature. Even when it came to suppressing piracy or the slave trade, the Admiralty was able to recoup some costs through 'Tiebout sorting'- i.e the underlying good wasn't really non excludable.
However, after the Washington Conference, the Royal Navy pointed out that a massive capital injection was required in order to safeguard the Empire. Winston Churchill preferred to take a penny of income tax. He tried to compensate for this, later on, by opposing Imperial preference of a sort that hurt Japan but he was a voice in the wilderness.
The real problem was that Russia was out of the picture as far as the global balance of power was concerned and that Japan and Germany had previously been able to go on the Gold standard only through reparation payments and thus their military stupidly thought that their own build up could be used to profit their countries in a mercantilist, or colonialist, way. There was no 'Kindleberger Trap'- both Japanese and German militarism had to be eradicated completely, both countries had to be occupied, and this required a massive military build up of an unprecedented sort. Diplomacy had no role.
Small countries should adopt a defensive doctrine like Switzerland- i.e. deter aggression by making it too costly at the margin but this entails never using their forces abroad- or else advertise themselves as useful compradors, in which case they should minimize their military establishment. History shows they would be foolish to rely on adversarial alliances or some notion of International Law.
It is crazy to think that the US, excluded from a lot of lucrative Colonial markets by Imperial preference, was a 'free rider' in the Twenties and Thirties. It demanded and got the pound of flesh it had been previously denied in order to come to Britain's rescue. Both the Americans and the Brits recognized that no 'free riding' had previously obtained. It is ludicrous for Nye, at this late date, to suggest otherwise.
Nye writes as though Economists don't know that no good is truly Public. Mechanism Design can always extract surpluses in line with the Revelation Principle.
The US has not been a fairy godmother. It has extracted surpluses with a vengeance. China, acting rationally, is building sea-power in much the same manner. It is finding ways to internalize any external benefit it provides.
Why on earth, now Trump has been elected, is Nye pretending that the US ever had or ever will abide meekly by the judgement of any International Court- unless it suits them?
Nye quite sensibly- and he is a sensible man unlike some of his ignorant acolytes- dismisses the 'Thucydides Trap' though the too well read Xi may invoke it to show off his erudition- but trips up by relying on a sophomoric notion of Public Goods rather than Shapley 'threat points'. Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Joseph S. Nye warns against "two major traps" that history has set for Trump. While the "Thucydides Trap" would be Trump's headache, the author says he should also look out for a "Kindleberger Trap."
The "Thucydides Trap" is a popular expression that depicts a stressful situation in which a rapidly rising power - like China - causes fear in an established rival like the US, that escalates to war. Indeed, China wants a bigger say in how the world is managed and the US holds onto the status quo.
The "Kindleberger Trap" is a term coined by the author, who says China "seems too weak rather than too strong." Charles Kindleberger, "an intellectual architect of the Marshall Plan" explained in his book, "The World in Depression 1928-1939" that avoiding a crisis - and when failing to avoid one, successfully exiting from it – requires leadership. This requires leadership by a country with the power of the purse and the willingness to use it.
Nye says the "disastrous decade of the 1930s" was the reluctance of the US - after "replaced Britain as the largest global power," failed to provide leadership and helped resolve the crisis. "The result was the collapse of the global system into depression, genocide, and world war." Nye's question is whether China, the rising power would "help provide global public goods?" Some do worry that Beijing "will free ride rather than contribute to an international order that it did not create."
Before Xi Jinping came to power, China used to see itself as a developping country. But now it certainly sees itself as America's equal partner on the global stage. While Beijing seeks to challenge the current liberal world order - Pax Americana - created after World War II, it has hugely benefited from the global public goods - "a stable climate, financial stability, or freedom of the seas" the US and its allies provide. The author fears if the US turned inward, China might not be able to take the helm, which would lead to a world of chaos.
America may scale down its role as provider of global public goods under Trump, who as a businessman hates free riders. He made it clear during the campaign that US allies and other small countries would have to pay for it. The author believes, "if pressed and isolated by Trump’s policy, however, will China become a disruptive free rider that pushes the world into a Kindleberger Trap." Regardless of free riding mentality among smaller countries, the author points out the danger of having global public goods "under-produced. When Britain became too weak to play that role after World War I, an isolationist US continued to be a free rider, with disastrous results."
The other threat is the Thucydides Trap - "a China that seems too strong rather than too weak." The 2,500-year-old Greek historian, Thucydides wrote: "What made war inevitable was the growth of Athenian power and the fear which this caused in Sparta." The author illustrates several examples in history that relate to the "Thucydides Trap" - tensions among imperial powers in Europe, that led to World War One.
The author highlights "the danger that Trump confronts with China today. He must worry about a China that is simultaneously too weak and too strong. To achieve his objectives, he must avoid the Kindleberger trap as well as the Thucydides trap. But, above all, he must avoid the miscalculations, misperceptions, and rash judgments that plague human history." The problem with Trump is that he lacks the intellect and political acumen. He is thin-skinned and impetuous.
No doubt Xi Jinping will show Trump what leadership is all about. In his speech in Seattle in September 2015, he tackled the threat of the two nations' strategic rivalry head on:
"There is no such thing as the so-called Thucydides trap in the world. But should major countries time and again make the mistakes of strategic miscalculation, they might create such traps for themselves." Read more
Comment Commented Ken Verrett
The US needs a POTUS on the order of Nixon and a Sec of State like Kissinger. We don't appear to have that POTUS but it remains th be seen if a Sec of State has and can project a long term vision. Nothing to do but wait and see... Read more
Comment Commented Marendo Müller
Scientific racism reached its limits of savoriness with Adolf Hitler, after having had an epic run with the British Empire. Nowadays one might wonder if scientific "culturism" (à la Francis Fukushima's end of history hypothesis were the supreme cultural model is reached by rational enquiry of a mechanistically explainable human being) will not find its limits of savoriness with Donald Trump.
China, historically, ressembles a militarized civilization, at the polar opposite of the Western civilization that ressembles a civilized militarization due to durable infightings within divided Europe powers and interesting neighbours e.g. the ottomans.
Western global empires were seemingly all centered on the notion of a "something" intrinsically superior that justifies domination, e.g. race, culture, but if a central role for China emerges it might be a very different situation, where China isn't about "something" but about adaptability and flexibility à la leaf of grass and empty center of a wheel. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
I honestly don't see any imperialistic desires both on Trump nor on China.
Nobody can win a nuclear war, that's the beauty of it Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Article seems to exist in a theoretical reality. An American-Chinese war is not going to happen. The US has 2000 nuclear weapons and the Chinese an estimated 400. If even only 40 reached their targets inside mainland USA the country would be reduced no more than a bunch of rednecks trying to farm mushrooms under the ash clouds of burnt cities. China would probably end up with a population of zero. Ergo, there is not going to be a war. Read more
Comment Commented Yoshimichi Moriyama
China has undoubtedly benefited from international institutions which were founded and maintained by the West, but it has been unwilling to share the political burdens and costs to keep them going except when doing so lets it shine in the limelight; it wants to stand out in these institutions; but it has the desire to replace them with or turn them into more Sino-centric ones in the long run.
AIIB was the Chinese attempt to take the place of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), to export China's over-supplied labor and iron and to let the world bathe in Chinese political and cultural glory, but it has not made any success because it has failed to collect funds and because it does not have good know-how of where and on what projects to put the money without incurring losses. It made three small contracts last year, all on the advice of ADB. Though not reported by the People's Daily and the Global News, China has been asking Japan, under the table of course, to take part in AIIB.
President Obama's failure in his East Asian policy came from his thought that simply displaying US forces would be enougj to deter China in the South China Sea, but Xi Jinping knew much better because he clearly saw that those forces were just for show and that there was no reason for him to be afraid of them.
The Chinese strategy of "bit by bit" can be countered by the same "bit by bit," not by "outright all at once." Read more
Comment Commented Jeremy Edwards
China's national ambitions are not the problem. America's projection of world hegemony through military power is a much greater threat. America, and all other world powers, should seek a cooperative, multi-polar global power structure, which is the only just future we can build, and consequently the only path to world peace. Read more
Comment Commented Cal Bengoshi
I think it would be a serious error to base future policy decisions on Kindleberger's theory regarding the cause of the Great Depression of 1929-1940 when that theory does not explain either the prior "Long Depression" of 1873-1896 or the more recent "Great Recession" of 2007-2011.
Rather than focusing on "global public goods," I think the US should focus on what is likely to benefit the US in the long term.
IMO, an objective analysis in each of the US and China is likely to lead to the conclusion that certain policies will benefit both countries while others will benefit one but not the other, and still others will benefit one of them while harming the other.
As to those policies likely to benefit both countries, cooperation would appear to be the logical course of action. As to those likely to benefit only one of them without significant risk of harm to the other, I think it is logical to assume that the country likely to be benefited will follow those policies, also.
The real problem rests with those policies that, if put into effect, are likely to benefit only one of China and the US while harming the other. These, I think, are the ones to avoid because they contain the greatest risk for causing a confrontation between China and the US that could endanger not only both the US and China but the rest of the world. Read more
