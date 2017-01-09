9

De val van Kindleberger

CAMBRIDGE – Nu aankomend president van de VS Donald Trump het beleid van zijn regering naar China aan het vormgeven is moet hij oppassen voor twee vallen die de geschiedenis voor hem gezet heeft. De ‘val van Thucydides’, zoals naar voren gebracht door de Chinese president Xi Jinping, refereert aan de waarschuwing door de antieke Griekse historicus dat er desastreuze oorlog kan uitbarsten wanneer een gevestigde macht (zoals de Verenigde Staten) te bang wordt voor een opkomende macht (zoals China). Maar Trump moet zich daarnaast zorgen maken over de ‘val van Kindleberger’: een China dat te zwak lijkt in plaats van te sterk.

Charles Kindleberger, één van de intellectuele architecten van het Marshallplan die later les gaf aan het Massachusetts Institute of Technology, betoogde dat het rampzalige decennium van de jaren dertig ontstond toen de VS de plek van Groot-Brittannië als grootste wereldmacht innam maar er niet in slaagde de Britse rol in het voorzien van mondiale publieke goederen over te nemen. Het resultaat was de ineenstorting van het internationale systeem richting recessie, genocide, en wereldoorlog. Zal China nu zijn macht groeit helpen te voorzien in mondiale publieke goederen?

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

In de binnenlandse politiek produceren overheden publieke goederen zoals politie of een schoon milieu, waarvan alle burgers kunnen profiteren en niemand wordt uitgesloten. Op mondiaal niveau worden publieke goederen – zoals een stabiel klimaat, financiële stabiliteit, of een vrije zee – voorzien door coalities geleid door de grootste machten.

Kleine landen kennen weinig stimuli om voor zulke mondiale publieke goederen te betalen. Omdat hun kleine bijdragen er weinig verschil in maken of ze profiteren of niet is het rationeel voor ze om gratis mee te liften. Maar grootmachten kunnen het effect en het voordeel van hun bijdragen zien en voelen. Dus het is voor de grootste landen rationeel om hierin leidend te zijn. Wanneer ze dit niet doen volgt er onderproductie van publieke goederen. Toen Groot-Brittannië na de Eerste Wereldoorlog te zwak werd om deze rol te vervullen bleef een isolationistische VS gratis meeliften, met rampzalige gevolgen.

Sommige waarnemers maken zich zorgen dat China terwijl zijn macht groeit liever gratis mee zal liften dan bijdragen aan een internationale orde die het niet gecreëerd heeft. Tot nu toe zijn de resultaten wisselend. China profiteert van het systeem van de Verenigde naties, waar het een veto in de Veiligheidsraad heeft. Het is nu de één na grootste financier van VN-vredesmissies, en participeerde in VN-programma’s gerelateerd aan ebola en klimaatverandering.

China heeft ook zeer geprofiteerd van multilaterale economische instituties zoals de Wereldhandelsorganisatie, de Wereldbank, en het Internationaal Monetair Fonds. In 2015 lanceerde China de Aziatische Infrastructuur Investeringsbank, die sommigen zagen als een alternatief voor de Wereldbank, maar de nieuwe organisatie voegt zich naar internationale regels en werkt samen met de Wereldbank.

Aan de andere kant werpt de Chinese afwijzing afgelopen jaar van een uitspraak van het Permanent Hof van Arbitrage over zijn territoriale claims in de Zuid-Chinese Zee problematische vragen op. Tot nu toe heeft het China met zijn gedrag nog niet geprobeerd de liberale wereldorde waar het van profiteert omver te werpen, maar om zijn invloed erbinnen te vergroten. Wanneer het echter onder druk gezet en geïsoleerd wordt door het beleid van Trump, zal China dan een verstorende free rider worden die de wereld in de val van Kindleberger duwt?

Trump moet zich ook zorgen maken over de meer bekende val van Thucydides: een China dat te sterk lijkt in plaats van te zwak. Er is niets onvermijdelijks aan deze val, en de effecten ervan worden vaak overdreven. Zo heeft politiek wetenschapper Graham Allison bijvoorbeeld betoogd dat sinds 1500 in twaalf van de zestien gevallen van een gevestigde macht die geconfronteerd werd met een opkomende macht, het resultaat een grote oorlog is geweest.

Maar deze getallen kloppen niet, omdat niet duidelijk is wanneer iets een ‘casus’ is. Zo was Groot-Brittannië midden negentiende eeuw bijvoorbeeld de dominante wereldmacht, maar het liet Pruisen een nieuw machtig Duits rijk opbouwen in het hart van het Europese continent. Groot-Brittannië vocht een halve eeuw later in 1914 natuurlijk wel met Duitsland, maar moeten we dit als één of twee gevallen rekenen?

En de Eerste Wereldoorlog was niet een simpelweg een casus van een gevestigd Groot-Brittannië dat antwoordde op een opkomend Duitsland. Behalve door de opkomst van Duitsland werd WOI ook veroorzaakt door de Duitse angst voor de groeiende macht van Rusland, de angst voor Slavisch nationalisme in een aftakelend Oostenrijk-Hongarije, en door een groot aantal andere factoren die verschilden van die in het oude Griekenland.

Wat actuele analogieën betreft is de machtskloof tussen de VS en China veel groter dan die tussen Duitsland en Groot-Brittannië in 1914. Metaforen kunnen nuttig zijn als algemene waarschuwingen, maar ze worden gevaarlijk als ze een gevoel van historische onverbiddelijkheid overbrengen.

Zelfs de klassieke Griekse casus is niet zo helder als Thucydides het deed schijnen. Hij beweerde dat de oorzaak van de tweede Peleponnesische Oorlog de groei van Athene was, en de angst die deze in Sparta veroorzaakte. Maar Yale-historicus Donald Kagan heeft aangetoond dat de macht van Athene in feite niet groeiende was. Voordat de oorlog in 431 voor Christus uitbrak was de machtsbalans zich beginnen te stabiliseren. Atheense beleidsfouten deden de Spartanen denken dat oorlog het risico waard kon zijn.

De groei van Athene had eerder die eeuw de eerste Peleponnesische oorlog veroorzaakt, maar daarna doofde een bestand van dertig jaar het vuur. Kagan betoogt dat om de tweede, desastreuze oorlog te beginnen er een vonk moest landen op een van de weinige stukjes aanmaakhout die niet goed natgehouden waren en daarna krachtig en onafgebroken werden aangewakkerd door slechte beleidskeuzes. Met andere woorden; de oorlog werd niet door onpersoonlijke krachten veroorzaakt, maar door slechte beslissingen in moeilijke omstandigheden.

Fake news or real views Learn More

En dit is het gevaar dat Trump nu met China loopt. Hij moet bezorgd zijn over een China dat tegelijk te sterk en te zwak is. Om zijn doelen te bereiken moet hij zowel de val van Kindleberger als Thucydides zien te ontwijken. Maar bovenal moet hij de misrekeningen, verkeerde percepties, en overhaaste beslissingen vermijden waar de menselijke geschiedenis zo door geplaagd wordt.

Vertaling Melle Trap