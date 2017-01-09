8

La trampa de Kindleberger

CAMBRIDGE – Mientras el presidente electo de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, prepara la política de su administración hacia China, debería tomar conciencia de dos trampas importantes que le ha tendido la historia. La "Trampa de Tucídides", que mencionó el presidente chino, Xi Jinping, se refiere a la advertencia del antiguo historiador griego de que si una potencia establecida (como Estados Unidos) empieza a temerle demasiado a una potencia emergente (como China) puede estallar una guerra cataclísmica. Pero Trump también tiene que preocuparse por la "Trampa de Kindleberger": una China que parece demasiado débil y no demasiado fuerte.

Charles Kindleberger, uno de los arquitectos intelectuales del Plan Marshall que luego fue docente en el MIT, sostenía que la década desastrosa de los años 1930 se originó cuando Estados Unidos sustituyó a Gran Bretaña como la mayor potencia global pero no pudo asumir el rol de Gran Bretaña de proveedor de bienes públicos globales. El resultado fue el colapso del sistema global que derivó en una depresión, un genocidio y una guerra mundial. Hoy, en tanto crece el poder de China, ¿ayudará a proveer bienes públicos globales?

En la política doméstica, los gobiernos producen bienes públicos como la vigilancia policial o un ambiente limpio, de los cuales todos los ciudadanos pueden beneficiarse sin que nadie quede excluido. A nivel global, los bienes públicos -como un clima estable, una estabilidad financiera y la libertad de los mares- corren por cuenta de coaliciones lideradas por las principales potencias.

Los países pequeños tienen pocos incentivos para pagar por estos bienes públicos globales. Como sus pequeñas contribuciones no marcan una gran diferencia en términos de si se benefician o no, es lógico que opten por no pagar. Pero las potencias más grandes pueden ver el efecto y sentir el beneficio de sus contribuciones. De manera que es lógico que los países más grandes lleven la delantera. Cuando no lo hacen, la producción de bienes públicos globales es insuficiente. Cuando Gran Bretaña se volvió demasiado débil como para desempeñar ese papel después de la Primera Guerra Mundial, un Estados Unidos aislacionista siguió sin hacerse cargo, con resultados desastrosos.

Algunos observadores temen que en la medida que vaya creciendo el poder de China, ésta optará por no contribuir a un orden internacional que no creó. Hasta el momento, los antecedentes son contradictorios. China se beneficia del sistema de las Naciones Unidas, donde tiene un poder de veto en el Consejo de Seguridad. Hoy es el segundo financiador más importante de las fuerzas de paz de las Naciones Unidas y participó en programas de las Naciones Unidas vinculados al Ébola y al cambio climático.

China también se ha beneficiado enormemente de instituciones económicas multilaterales como la Organización Mundial de Comercio, el Banco Mundial y el Fondo Monetario Internacional. En 2015, China creó el Banco Asiático de Inversión en Infraestructura, que algunos consideraban como una alternativa del Banco Mundial; pero la nueva institución adhiere a reglas internacionales y coopera con el Banco Mundial.

Por otro lado, el rechazo por parte de China de una sentencia de la Corte Permanente de Arbitraje el año pasado contra sus reclamos territoriales en el Mar de la China Meridional plantea cuestiones problemáticas. Hasta el momento, sin embargo, el comportamiento chino ha intentado no derribar el orden mundial liberal del cual se beneficia, pero sí aumentar su influencia al interior. Ahora bien, si se ve presionada y aislada por la política de Trump, ¿China se convertirá en un oportunista disruptivo que empuja al mundo a la Trampa de Kindleberger?

A Trump también debería preocuparle la más conocida Trampa de Tucídides: una China que parece demasiado fuerte en lugar de demasiado débil. Esta trampa no tiene nada de inevitable y sus efectos suelen ser exagerados. Por ejemplo, el politólogo Graham Allison ha dicho que en 12 de cada 16 casos desde el año 1500, cuando una potencia establecida ha confrontado a una potencia emergente, el resultado ha sido una guerra importante.

Pero estas cifras no son precisas, porque no está claro qué constituye un "caso". Por ejemplo, Gran Bretaña era la potencia mundial dominante a mediados del siglo XIX, pero dejó que Prusia creara un nuevo imperio alemán poderoso en el corazón del continente europeo. Por supuesto, Gran Bretaña combatió contra Alemania medio siglo después, en 1914, ¿pero eso debería contar como un caso o como dos?

La Primera Guerra Mundial no fue simplemente un caso en el que una Gran Bretaña establecida respondía ante una Alemania emergente. Además del ascenso de Alemania, la Primera Guerra Mundial se originó por el miedo en Alemania al poder creciente de Rusia, el miedo al nacionalismo eslavo creciente en una Austria-Hungría en decadencia, así como una infinidad de otros factores totalmente diferentes de la antigua Grecia.

En cuanto a las analogías actuales, la brecha de poder de hoy entre Estados Unidos y China es mucho mayor que la que existía entre Alemania y Gran Bretaña en 1914. Las metáforas pueden ser útiles como precauciones generales, pero se vuelven peligrosas cuando transmiten una sensación de inexorabilidad histórica.

Inclusive el clásico caso griego no es tan claro como pretendía Tucídides. Él decía que la causa de la segunda Guerra del Peloponeso fue el crecimiento del poder de Atenas y el temor que causó en Esparta. Pero el historiador de Yale Donald Kagan ha demostrado que el poder ateniense en verdad no estaba creciendo. Antes de que estallara la guerra en el año 431 AC, el equilibrio de poder había empezado a estabilizarse. Los errores atenienses en materia de políticas llevaron a los espartanos a pensar que valía la pena arriesgarse a una guerra.

El crecimiento de Atenas desencadenó la primera Guerra del Peloponeso a comienzos del siglo, pero luego una Tregua de Treinta Años extinguió el fuego. Kagan sostiene que para que se desatase la segunda guerra desastrosa, sólo se necesitaba que una chispa cayera en uno de los pocos trozos de madera que no habían sido cuidadosamente apagados y que luego fueron atizados de manera continua y vigorosa por malas elecciones políticas. En otras palabras, la guerra no fue causada por fuerzas impersonales, sino por malas decisiones en circunstancias difíciles.

Este es el peligro que Trump enfrenta con China hoy. Debe preocuparle una China que es demasiado débil y demasiado fuerte al mismo tiempo. Para alcanzar sus objetivos, debe evitar la trampa de Kindleberger así como la trampa de Tucídides. Pero, por sobre todas las cosas, debe evitar los errores de cálculos, las percepciones erróneas y las decisiones impulsivas que tanto abundan en la historia humana.