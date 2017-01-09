CAMBRIDGE – Mientras el presidente electo de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, prepara la política de su administración hacia China, debería tomar conciencia de dos trampas importantes que le ha tendido la historia. La "Trampa de Tucídides", que mencionó el presidente chino, Xi Jinping, se refiere a la advertencia del antiguo historiador griego de que si una potencia establecida (como Estados Unidos) empieza a temerle demasiado a una potencia emergente (como China) puede estallar una guerra cataclísmica. Pero Trump también tiene que preocuparse por la "Trampa de Kindleberger": una China que parece demasiado débil y no demasiado fuerte.
Charles Kindleberger, uno de los arquitectos intelectuales del Plan Marshall que luego fue docente en el MIT, sostenía que la década desastrosa de los años 1930 se originó cuando Estados Unidos sustituyó a Gran Bretaña como la mayor potencia global pero no pudo asumir el rol de Gran Bretaña de proveedor de bienes públicos globales. El resultado fue el colapso del sistema global que derivó en una depresión, un genocidio y una guerra mundial. Hoy, en tanto crece el poder de China, ¿ayudará a proveer bienes públicos globales?
En la política doméstica, los gobiernos producen bienes públicos como la vigilancia policial o un ambiente limpio, de los cuales todos los ciudadanos pueden beneficiarse sin que nadie quede excluido. A nivel global, los bienes públicos -como un clima estable, una estabilidad financiera y la libertad de los mares- corren por cuenta de coaliciones lideradas por las principales potencias.
Los países pequeños tienen pocos incentivos para pagar por estos bienes públicos globales. Como sus pequeñas contribuciones no marcan una gran diferencia en términos de si se benefician o no, es lógico que opten por no pagar. Pero las potencias más grandes pueden ver el efecto y sentir el beneficio de sus contribuciones. De manera que es lógico que los países más grandes lleven la delantera. Cuando no lo hacen, la producción de bienes públicos globales es insuficiente. Cuando Gran Bretaña se volvió demasiado débil como para desempeñar ese papel después de la Primera Guerra Mundial, un Estados Unidos aislacionista siguió sin hacerse cargo, con resultados desastrosos.
Algunos observadores temen que en la medida que vaya creciendo el poder de China, ésta optará por no contribuir a un orden internacional que no creó. Hasta el momento, los antecedentes son contradictorios. China se beneficia del sistema de las Naciones Unidas, donde tiene un poder de veto en el Consejo de Seguridad. Hoy es el segundo financiador más importante de las fuerzas de paz de las Naciones Unidas y participó en programas de las Naciones Unidas vinculados al Ébola y al cambio climático.
China también se ha beneficiado enormemente de instituciones económicas multilaterales como la Organización Mundial de Comercio, el Banco Mundial y el Fondo Monetario Internacional. En 2015, China creó el Banco Asiático de Inversión en Infraestructura, que algunos consideraban como una alternativa del Banco Mundial; pero la nueva institución adhiere a reglas internacionales y coopera con el Banco Mundial.
Por otro lado, el rechazo por parte de China de una sentencia de la Corte Permanente de Arbitraje el año pasado contra sus reclamos territoriales en el Mar de la China Meridional plantea cuestiones problemáticas. Hasta el momento, sin embargo, el comportamiento chino ha intentado no derribar el orden mundial liberal del cual se beneficia, pero sí aumentar su influencia al interior. Ahora bien, si se ve presionada y aislada por la política de Trump, ¿China se convertirá en un oportunista disruptivo que empuja al mundo a la Trampa de Kindleberger?
A Trump también debería preocuparle la más conocida Trampa de Tucídides: una China que parece demasiado fuerte en lugar de demasiado débil. Esta trampa no tiene nada de inevitable y sus efectos suelen ser exagerados. Por ejemplo, el politólogo Graham Allison ha dicho que en 12 de cada 16 casos desde el año 1500, cuando una potencia establecida ha confrontado a una potencia emergente, el resultado ha sido una guerra importante.
Pero estas cifras no son precisas, porque no está claro qué constituye un "caso". Por ejemplo, Gran Bretaña era la potencia mundial dominante a mediados del siglo XIX, pero dejó que Prusia creara un nuevo imperio alemán poderoso en el corazón del continente europeo. Por supuesto, Gran Bretaña combatió contra Alemania medio siglo después, en 1914, ¿pero eso debería contar como un caso o como dos?
La Primera Guerra Mundial no fue simplemente un caso en el que una Gran Bretaña establecida respondía ante una Alemania emergente. Además del ascenso de Alemania, la Primera Guerra Mundial se originó por el miedo en Alemania al poder creciente de Rusia, el miedo al nacionalismo eslavo creciente en una Austria-Hungría en decadencia, así como una infinidad de otros factores totalmente diferentes de la antigua Grecia.
En cuanto a las analogías actuales, la brecha de poder de hoy entre Estados Unidos y China es mucho mayor que la que existía entre Alemania y Gran Bretaña en 1914. Las metáforas pueden ser útiles como precauciones generales, pero se vuelven peligrosas cuando transmiten una sensación de inexorabilidad histórica.
Inclusive el clásico caso griego no es tan claro como pretendía Tucídides. Él decía que la causa de la segunda Guerra del Peloponeso fue el crecimiento del poder de Atenas y el temor que causó en Esparta. Pero el historiador de Yale Donald Kagan ha demostrado que el poder ateniense en verdad no estaba creciendo. Antes de que estallara la guerra en el año 431 AC, el equilibrio de poder había empezado a estabilizarse. Los errores atenienses en materia de políticas llevaron a los espartanos a pensar que valía la pena arriesgarse a una guerra.
El crecimiento de Atenas desencadenó la primera Guerra del Peloponeso a comienzos del siglo, pero luego una Tregua de Treinta Años extinguió el fuego. Kagan sostiene que para que se desatase la segunda guerra desastrosa, sólo se necesitaba que una chispa cayera en uno de los pocos trozos de madera que no habían sido cuidadosamente apagados y que luego fueron atizados de manera continua y vigorosa por malas elecciones políticas. En otras palabras, la guerra no fue causada por fuerzas impersonales, sino por malas decisiones en circunstancias difíciles.
Este es el peligro que Trump enfrenta con China hoy. Debe preocuparle una China que es demasiado débil y demasiado fuerte al mismo tiempo. Para alcanzar sus objetivos, debe evitar la trampa de Kindleberger así como la trampa de Tucídides. Pero, por sobre todas las cosas, debe evitar los errores de cálculos, las percepciones erróneas y las decisiones impulsivas que tanto abundan en la historia humana.
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (8)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Joseph S. Nye warns against "two major traps" that history has set for Trump. While the "Thucydides Trap" would be Trump's headache, the author says he should also look out for a "Kindleberger Trap."
The "Thucydides Trap" is a popular expression that depicts a stressful situation in which a rapidly rising power - like China - causes fear in an established rival like the US, that escalates to war. Indeed, China wants a bigger say in how the world is managed and the US holds onto the status quo.
The "Kindleberger Trap" is a term coined by the author, who says China "seems too weak rather than too strong." Charles Kindleberger, "an intellectual architect of the Marshall Plan" explained in his book, "The World in Depression 1928-1939" that avoiding a crisis - and when failing to avoid one, successfully exiting from it – requires leadership. This requires leadership by a country with the power of the purse and the willingness to use it.
Nye says the "disastrous decade of the 1930s" was the reluctance of the US - after "replaced Britain as the largest global power," failed to provide leadership and helped resolve the crisis. "The result was the collapse of the global system into depression, genocide, and world war." Nye's question is whether China, the rising power would "help provide global public goods?" Some do worry that Beijing "will free ride rather than contribute to an international order that it did not create."
Before Xi Jinping came to power, China used to see itself as a developping country. But now it certainly sees itself as America's equal partner on the global stage. While Beijing seeks to challenge the current liberal world order - Pax Americana - created after World War II, it has hugely benefited from the global public goods - "a stable climate, financial stability, or freedom of the seas" the US and its allies provide. The author fears if the US turned inward, China might not be able to take the helm, which would lead to a world of chaos.
America may scale down its role as provider of global public goods under Trump, who as a businessman hates free riders. He made it clear during the campaign that US allies and other small countries would have to pay for it. The author believes, "if pressed and isolated by Trump’s policy, however, will China become a disruptive free rider that pushes the world into a Kindleberger Trap." Regardless of free riding mentality among smaller countries, the author points out the danger of having global public goods "under-produced. When Britain became too weak to play that role after World War I, an isolationist US continued to be a free rider, with disastrous results."
The other threat is the Thucydides Trap - "a China that seems too strong rather than too weak." The 2,500-year-old Greek historian, Thucydides wrote: "What made war inevitable was the growth of Athenian power and the fear which this caused in Sparta." The author illustrates several examples in history that relate to the "Thucydides Trap" - tensions among imperial powers in Europe, that led to World War One.
The author highlights "the danger that Trump confronts with China today. He must worry about a China that is simultaneously too weak and too strong. To achieve his objectives, he must avoid the Kindleberger trap as well as the Thucydides trap. But, above all, he must avoid the miscalculations, misperceptions, and rash judgments that plague human history." The problem with Trump is that he lacks the intellect and political acumen. He is thin-skinned and impetuous.
No doubt Xi Jinping will show Trump what leadership is all about. In his speech in Seattle in September 2015, he tackled the threat of the two nations' strategic rivalry head on:
"There is no such thing as the so-called Thucydides trap in the world. But should major countries time and again make the mistakes of strategic miscalculation, they might create such traps for themselves." Read more
Comment Commented Ken Verrett
The US needs a POTUS on the order of Nixon and a Sec of State like Kissinger. We don't appear to have that POTUS but it remains th be seen if a Sec of State has and can project a long term vision. Nothing to do but wait and see... Read more
Comment Commented Marendo Müller
Scientific racism reached its limits of savoriness with Adolf Hitler, after having had an epic run with the British Empire. Nowadays one might wonder if scientific "culturism" (à la Francis Fukushima's end of history hypothesis were the supreme cultural model is reached by rational enquiry of a mechanistically explainable human being) will not find its limits of savoriness with Donald Trump.
China, historically, ressembles a militarized civilization, at the polar opposite of the Western civilization that ressembles a civilized militarization due to durable infightings within divided Europe powers and interesting neighbours e.g. the ottomans.
Western global empires were seemingly all centered on the notion of a "something" intrinsically superior that justifies domination, e.g. race, culture, but if a central role for China emerges it might be a very different situation, where China isn't about "something" but about adaptability and flexibility à la leaf of grass and empty center of a wheel. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
I honestly don't see any imperialistic desires both on Trump nor on China.
Nobody can win a nuclear war, that's the beauty of it Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Article seems to exist in a theoretical reality. An American-Chinese war is not going to happen. The US has 2000 nuclear weapons and the Chinese an estimated 400. If even only 40 reached their targets inside mainland USA the country would be reduced no more than a bunch of rednecks trying to farm mushrooms under the ash clouds of burnt cities. China would probably end up with a population of zero. Ergo, there is not going to be a war. Read more
Comment Commented Yoshimichi Moriyama
China has undoubtedly benefited from international institutions which were founded and maintained by the West, but it has been unwilling to share the political burdens and costs to keep them going except when doing so lets it shine in the limelight; it wants to stand out in these institutions; but it has the desire to replace them with or turn them into more Sino-centric ones in the long run.
AIIB was the Chinese attempt to take the place of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), to export China's over-supplied labor and iron and to let the world bathe in Chinese political and cultural glory, but it has not made any success because it has failed to collect funds and because it does not have good know-how of where and on what projects to put the money without incurring losses. It made three small contracts last year, all on the advice of ADB. Though not reported by the People's Daily and the Global News, China has been asking Japan, under the table of course, to take part in AIIB.
President Obama's failure in his East Asian policy came from his thought that simply displaying US forces would be enougj to deter China in the South China Sea, but Xi Jinping knew much better because he clearly saw that those forces were just for show and that there was no reason for him to be afraid of them.
The Chinese strategy of "bit by bit" can be countered by the same "bit by bit," not by "outright all at once." Read more
Comment Commented Jeremy Edwards
China's national ambitions are not the problem. America's projection of world hegemony through military power is a much greater threat. America, and all other world powers, should seek a cooperative, multi-polar global power structure, which is the only just future we can build, and consequently the only path to world peace. Read more
Comment Commented Cal Bengoshi
I think it would be a serious error to base future policy decisions on Kindleberger's theory regarding the cause of the Great Depression of 1929-1940 when that theory does not explain either the prior "Long Depression" of 1873-1896 or the more recent "Great Recession" of 2007-2011.
Rather than focusing on "global public goods," I think the US should focus on what is likely to benefit the US in the long term.
IMO, an objective analysis in each of the US and China is likely to lead to the conclusion that certain policies will benefit both countries while others will benefit one but not the other, and still others will benefit one of them while harming the other.
As to those policies likely to benefit both countries, cooperation would appear to be the logical course of action. As to those likely to benefit only one of them without significant risk of harm to the other, I think it is logical to assume that the country likely to be benefited will follow those policies, also.
The real problem rests with those policies that, if put into effect, are likely to benefit only one of China and the US while harming the other. These, I think, are the ones to avoid because they contain the greatest risk for causing a confrontation between China and the US that could endanger not only both the US and China but the rest of the world. Read more
Featured
Trumpian Uncertainty
Joseph E. Stiglitz confidently predicts that 2017 will make a mockery of most economic forecasts.
America’s Failures of Representation and Prospects for Democracy
Rob Johnson thinks Donald Trump has grasped a central problem of the US political economy, but doubts he can fix it.
Free Speech and Fake News
Peter Singer asks whether the time has come to resurrect the offense of criminal libel.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air: The Super Germ Threat
In the latest edition of PS On Air , Jim O’Neill discusses how to beat antimicrobial resistance, which threatens millions of lives, with Gavekal Dragonomics’ Anatole Kaletsky and Leonardo Maisano of Il Sole 24 Ore.