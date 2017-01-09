Ловушка Киндлбергера

КЕМБРИДЖ (США) – При разработке политики свой администрации в отношении Китая будущему президенту США Дональду Трампу следует помнить о двух серьёзных ловушках, которые для него приготовила история. О «ловушке Фукидида» уже упоминал председатель КНР Си Цзиньпин; это предупреждение древнегреческого историка о том, что может разразиться катастрофическая война, если существующая держава (такая, как США) начинает слишком опасаться набирающей силу новой державы (такой, как Китай). Но Трампу следует опасаться ещё и «ловушки Киндлбергера»: Китай может, наоборот, выглядеть скорее слишком слабым, чем слишком сильным.
Чарльз Киндлбергер, интеллектуальный архитектор плана Маршалла, преподавший затем в МИТ, так объяснял причины катастрофического десятилетия 1930-х: США заняли место Великобритании в качестве крупнейшей глобальной державы, но не взяли на себя британскую роль по обеспечению глобальных общественных благ. В результате, глобальная система распалась, началась депрессия, геноцид, мировая война. Сегодня, когда растёт сила Китая, будет ли эта страна помогать созданию глобальных общественных благ?
Внутри государств правительства создают общественные блага, например, охрану общественного порядка и окружающей среды, которые приносят пользу всем гражданам без исключения. На глобальном же уровне общественные блага, такие как стабильный климат, финансовая стабильность, свобода морей, обеспечиваются коалициями во главе с крупнейшими державами.
У маленьких стран нет стимулов платить за подобные глобальные общественные блага. Их маленькие взносы практически не влияют на возможность пользоваться этими благами, поэтому для них рациональней «бесплатный проезд». А крупнейшие державы способны увидеть эффект и почувствовать выгоду от своих взносов, поэтому для них рациональней быть лидерами этого процесса. Если же они отказываются, тогда глобальные общественные блага создаются в недостаточном объёме. Когда после Первой мировой войны Британия оказалась слишком слаба, чтобы выполнять данную роль, изоляционистски настроенные США продолжали оставаться «безбилетником», что привело к катастрофическим результатам.
Некоторые эксперты беспокоятся, что, несмотря на рост мощи Китая, он решит стать «безбилетником», отказываясь делать взносы в поддержку международного порядка, который не он создал. На сегодня факты противоречивы. Китаю выгодна система ООН, где у него есть право вето в Совете Безопасности. Китай является вторым крупнейшим донором миротворческих сил ООН, он также участвовал в программах ООН, касающихся Эболы и изменения климата.
Кроме того, Китай получил значительную выгоду от участия в многосторонних экономических организациях, в частности, Всемирной торговой организации, Всемирного банка и Международного валютного фонда. В 2015 году Китай создал Азиатский банк инфраструктурных инвестиций, в котором некоторые видят альтернативу Всемирному банку; одн��ко этот новый институт придерживается международных правил и сотрудничает с Всемирным банком.
С другой стороны, отказ Китая признавать прошлогоднее решение Постоянной палаты третейского суда (PCA), отвергшей его территориальные претензии в Южно-Китайском море, вызывает тревожные вопросы. Тем не менее, до сих пор поведение Китая было направлено не на разрушение либерального мирового порядка, который ему выгоден, а на повышение своего влияния в нём. Но если эта страна окажется под давлением и в изоляции из-за политики Трампа, не превратится ли она в того непокладистого «безбилетника», который толкнёт мир в ловушку Киндлбергера?
Трампу также следует тревожиться по поводу лучше известной «ловушки Фукидида»: Китай может выглядеть скорее слишком сильным, чем слишком слабым. Эта ловушка не является чем-то неизбежным, а её влияние часто преувеличивается. Например, политолог Грэм Аллисон утверждает, что, начиная с 1500 года, в 12 из 16 случаев, когда доминирующая держава вступала в конфликт с вновь возникшей державой, результатом этого конфликта была большая война.
Но эти цифры не являются точными, потому что не понятно, что именно считать «случаем». Например, Британия была доминирующей мировой державой в середине XIX века, однако она позволила Пруссии создать могущественную, новую Германскую империю в центре европейского континента. Да, Британия начала воевать с Германией полстолетия спустя, в 1914 году, но это надо считать одним случаем или двумя?
Первая мировая война не была простым случаем реакции существующей державы (Британии) на появление новой (Германии). Помимо подъёма Германии, причинами этой войны были страхи Германии перед растущей мощью России, страхи перед подъёмом славянского национализма в переживавшей упадок Австро-Венгрии, а также множество других факторов, не похожих на ситуацию в древней Греции.
Что касается аналогий с современностью, то на сегодня разница в мощи между США и Китаем намного больше, чем между Германией и Британией в 1914 году. Метафоры можно использовать для обобщённых предостережений, но они становятся опасны, если создают впечатление исторической предопределённости.
Даже классический греческий случай не является таким простым, как его представлял Фукидид. Он считал, что причиной второй Пелопонесской войны был рост мощи Афин и страх, вызванный этим в Спарте. Но, как показал историк из Йеля Дональд Каган, в реальности афинская мощь не росла. Перед войной, начавшейся в 431 году до нашей эры, баланс сил начал стабилизироваться. Спартанцы стали думать, что можно пойти на риск войны, из-за политических ошибок афинян.
Рост Афин был причиной первой Пелопонесской войны, случившейся ранее в том же веке, но этот огонь был затем погашен Тридцатилетним миром. Каган доказывает, что для начала второй, катастрофической войны понадобилось, чтобы небольшая искра попала в одну из редких прорех в защите легковоспламеняющегося материала, а затем её настойчиво и энергично раздували плохими политическими решениями. Иными словами, война была вызвана не безличными силами, а ошибочными решениями, принятыми в сложных обстоятельствах.
Именно в этом опасность, ожидающая сегодня Трампа в отношениях Китаем. Он должен тревожиться по поводу Китая, который одновременно слишком слаб и слишком силён. Для этого ему следует избегать и ловушки Киндлбергера, и ловушки Фукидида. Но в первую очередь ему следует избегать просчётов, ошибочных воззрений и скороспелых суждений, которые являются чумой человеческой истории.
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (8)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Joseph S. Nye warns against "two major traps" that history has set for Trump. While the "Thucydides Trap" would be Trump's headache, the author says he should also look out for a "Kindleberger Trap."
The "Thucydides Trap" is a popular expression that depicts a stressful situation in which a rapidly rising power - like China - causes fear in an established rival like the US, that escalates to war. Indeed, China wants a bigger say in how the world is managed and the US holds onto the status quo.
The "Kindleberger Trap" is a term coined by the author, who says China "seems too weak rather than too strong." Charles Kindleberger, "an intellectual architect of the Marshall Plan" explained in his book, "The World in Depression 1928-1939" that avoiding a crisis - and when failing to avoid one, successfully exiting from it – requires leadership. This requires leadership by a country with the power of the purse and the willingness to use it.
Nye says the "disastrous decade of the 1930s" was the reluctance of the US - after "replaced Britain as the largest global power," failed to provide leadership and helped resolve the crisis. "The result was the collapse of the global system into depression, genocide, and world war." Nye's question is whether China, the rising power would "help provide global public goods?" Some do worry that Beijing "will free ride rather than contribute to an international order that it did not create."
Before Xi Jinping came to power, China used to see itself as a developping country. But now it certainly sees itself as America's equal partner on the global stage. While Beijing seeks to challenge the current liberal world order - Pax Americana - created after World War II, it has hugely benefited from the global public goods - "a stable climate, financial stability, or freedom of the seas" the US and its allies provide. The author fears if the US turned inward, China might not be able to take the helm, which would lead to a world of chaos.
America may scale down its role as provider of global public goods under Trump, who as a businessman hates free riders. He made it clear during the campaign that US allies and other small countries would have to pay for it. The author believes, "if pressed and isolated by Trump’s policy, however, will China become a disruptive free rider that pushes the world into a Kindleberger Trap." Regardless of free riding mentality among smaller countries, the author points out the danger of having global public goods "under-produced. When Britain became too weak to play that role after World War I, an isolationist US continued to be a free rider, with disastrous results."
The other threat is the Thucydides Trap - "a China that seems too strong rather than too weak." The 2,500-year-old Greek historian, Thucydides wrote: "What made war inevitable was the growth of Athenian power and the fear which this caused in Sparta." The author illustrates several examples in history that relate to the "Thucydides Trap" - tensions among imperial powers in Europe, that led to World War One.
The author highlights "the danger that Trump confronts with China today. He must worry about a China that is simultaneously too weak and too strong. To achieve his objectives, he must avoid the Kindleberger trap as well as the Thucydides trap. But, above all, he must avoid the miscalculations, misperceptions, and rash judgments that plague human history." The problem with Trump is that he lacks the intellect and political acumen. He is thin-skinned and impetuous.
No doubt Xi Jinping will show Trump what leadership is all about. In his speech in Seattle in September 2015, he tackled the threat of the two nations' strategic rivalry head on:
"There is no such thing as the so-called Thucydides trap in the world. But should major countries time and again make the mistakes of strategic miscalculation, they might create such traps for themselves." Read more
Comment Commented Ken Verrett
The US needs a POTUS on the order of Nixon and a Sec of State like Kissinger. We don't appear to have that POTUS but it remains th be seen if a Sec of State has and can project a long term vision. Nothing to do but wait and see... Read more
Comment Commented Marendo Müller
Scientific racism reached its limits of savoriness with Adolf Hitler, after having had an epic run with the British Empire. Nowadays one might wonder if scientific "culturism" (à la Francis Fukushima's end of history hypothesis were the supreme cultural model is reached by rational enquiry of a mechanistically explainable human being) will not find its limits of savoriness with Donald Trump.
China, historically, ressembles a militarized civilization, at the polar opposite of the Western civilization that ressembles a civilized militarization due to durable infightings within divided Europe powers and interesting neighbours e.g. the ottomans.
Western global empires were seemingly all centered on the notion of a "something" intrinsically superior that justifies domination, e.g. race, culture, but if a central role for China emerges it might be a very different situation, where China isn't about "something" but about adaptability and flexibility à la leaf of grass and empty center of a wheel. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
I honestly don't see any imperialistic desires both on Trump nor on China.
Nobody can win a nuclear war, that's the beauty of it Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Article seems to exist in a theoretical reality. An American-Chinese war is not going to happen. The US has 2000 nuclear weapons and the Chinese an estimated 400. If even only 40 reached their targets inside mainland USA the country would be reduced no more than a bunch of rednecks trying to farm mushrooms under the ash clouds of burnt cities. China would probably end up with a population of zero. Ergo, there is not going to be a war. Read more
Comment Commented Yoshimichi Moriyama
China has undoubtedly benefited from international institutions which were founded and maintained by the West, but it has been unwilling to share the political burdens and costs to keep them going except when doing so lets it shine in the limelight; it wants to stand out in these institutions; but it has the desire to replace them with or turn them into more Sino-centric ones in the long run.
AIIB was the Chinese attempt to take the place of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), to export China's over-supplied labor and iron and to let the world bathe in Chinese political and cultural glory, but it has not made any success because it has failed to collect funds and because it does not have good know-how of where and on what projects to put the money without incurring losses. It made three small contracts last year, all on the advice of ADB. Though not reported by the People's Daily and the Global News, China has been asking Japan, under the table of course, to take part in AIIB.
President Obama's failure in his East Asian policy came from his thought that simply displaying US forces would be enougj to deter China in the South China Sea, but Xi Jinping knew much better because he clearly saw that those forces were just for show and that there was no reason for him to be afraid of them.
The Chinese strategy of "bit by bit" can be countered by the same "bit by bit," not by "outright all at once." Read more
Comment Commented Jeremy Edwards
China's national ambitions are not the problem. America's projection of world hegemony through military power is a much greater threat. America, and all other world powers, should seek a cooperative, multi-polar global power structure, which is the only just future we can build, and consequently the only path to world peace. Read more
Comment Commented Cal Bengoshi
I think it would be a serious error to base future policy decisions on Kindleberger's theory regarding the cause of the Great Depression of 1929-1940 when that theory does not explain either the prior "Long Depression" of 1873-1896 or the more recent "Great Recession" of 2007-2011.
Rather than focusing on "global public goods," I think the US should focus on what is likely to benefit the US in the long term.
IMO, an objective analysis in each of the US and China is likely to lead to the conclusion that certain policies will benefit both countries while others will benefit one but not the other, and still others will benefit one of them while harming the other.
As to those policies likely to benefit both countries, cooperation would appear to be the logical course of action. As to those likely to benefit only one of them without significant risk of harm to the other, I think it is logical to assume that the country likely to be benefited will follow those policies, also.
The real problem rests with those policies that, if put into effect, are likely to benefit only one of China and the US while harming the other. These, I think, are the ones to avoid because they contain the greatest risk for causing a confrontation between China and the US that could endanger not only both the US and China but the rest of the world. Read more
Featured
Trumpian Uncertainty
Joseph E. Stiglitz confidently predicts that 2017 will make a mockery of most economic forecasts.
America’s Failures of Representation and Prospects for Democracy
Rob Johnson thinks Donald Trump has grasped a central problem of the US political economy, but doubts he can fix it.
Free Speech and Fake News
Peter Singer asks whether the time has come to resurrect the offense of criminal libel.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air: The Super Germ Threat
In the latest edition of PS On Air , Jim O’Neill discusses how to beat antimicrobial resistance, which threatens millions of lives, with Gavekal Dragonomics’ Anatole Kaletsky and Leonardo Maisano of Il Sole 24 Ore.