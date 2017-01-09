8

Ловушка Киндлбергера

КЕМБРИДЖ (США) – При разработке политики свой администрации в отношении Китая будущему президенту США Дональду Трампу следует помнить о двух серьёзных ловушках, которые для него приготовила история. О «ловушке Фукидида» уже упоминал председатель КНР Си Цзиньпин; это предупреждение древнегреческого историка о том, что может разразиться катастрофическая война, если существующая держава (такая, как США) начинает слишком опасаться набирающей силу новой державы (такой, как Китай). Но Трампу следует опасаться ещё и «ловушки Киндлбергера»: Китай может, наоборот, выглядеть скорее слишком слабым, чем слишком сильным.

Чарльз Киндлбергер, интеллектуальный архитектор плана Маршалла, преподавший затем в МИТ, так объяснял причины катастрофического десятилетия 1930-х: США заняли место Великобритании в качестве крупнейшей глобальной державы, но не взяли на себя британскую роль по обеспечению глобальных общественных благ. В результате, глобальная система распалась, началась депрессия, геноцид, мировая война. Сегодня, когда растёт сила Китая, будет ли эта страна помогать созданию глобальных общественных благ?

Внутри государств правительства создают общественные блага, например, охрану общественного порядка и окружающей среды, которые приносят пользу всем гражданам без исключения. На глобальном же уровне общественные блага, такие как стабильный климат, финансовая стабильность, свобода морей, обеспечиваются коалициями во главе с крупнейшими державами.

У маленьких стран нет стимулов платить за подобные глобальные общественные блага. Их маленькие взносы практически не влияют на возможность пользоваться этими благами, поэтому для них рациональней «бесплатный проезд». А крупнейшие державы способны увидеть эффект и почувствовать выгоду от своих взносов, поэтому для них рациональней быть лидерами этого процесса. Если же они отказываются, тогда глобальные общественные блага создаются в недостаточном объёме. Когда после Первой мировой войны Британия оказалась слишком слаба, чтобы выполнять данную роль, изоляционистски настроенные США продолжали оставаться «безбилетником», что привело к катастрофическим результатам.

Некоторые эксперты беспокоятся, что, несмотря на рост мощи Китая, он решит стать «безбилетником», отказываясь делать взносы в поддержку международного порядка, который не он создал. На сегодня факты противоречивы. Китаю выгодна система ООН, где у него есть право вето в Совете Безопасности. Китай является вторым крупнейшим донором миротворческих сил ООН, он также участвовал в программах ООН, касающихся Эболы и изменения климата.

Кроме того, Китай получил значительную выгоду от участия в многосторонних экономических организациях, в частности, Всемирной торговой организации, Всемирного банка и Международного валютного фонда. В 2015 году Китай создал Азиатский банк инфраструктурных инвестиций, в котором некоторые видят альтернативу Всемирному банку; одн��ко этот новый институт придерживается международных правил и сотрудничает с Всемирным банком.

С другой стороны, отказ Китая признавать прошлогоднее решение Постоянной палаты третейского суда (PCA), отвергшей его территориальные претензии в Южно-Китайском море, вызывает тревожные вопросы. Тем не менее, до сих пор поведение Китая было направлено не на разрушение либерального мирового порядка, который ему выгоден, а на повышение своего влияния в нём. Но если эта страна окажется под давлением и в изоляции из-за политики Трампа, не превратится ли она в того непокладистого «безбилетника», который толкнёт мир в ловушку Киндлбергера?

Трампу также следует тревожиться по поводу лучше известной «ловушки Фукидида»: Китай может выглядеть скорее слишком сильным, чем слишком слабым. Эта ловушка не является чем-то неизбежным, а её влияние часто преувеличивается. Например, политолог Грэм Аллисон утверждает, что, начиная с 1500 года, в 12 из 16 случаев, когда доминирующая держава вступала в конфликт с вновь возникшей державой, результатом этого конфликта была большая война.

Но эти цифры не являются точными, потому что не понятно, что именно считать «случаем». Например, Британия была доминирующей мировой державой в середине XIX века, однако она позволила Пруссии создать могущественную, новую Германскую империю в центре европейского континента. Да, Британия начала воевать с Германией полстолетия спустя, в 1914 году, но это надо считать одним случаем или двумя?

Первая мировая война не была простым случаем реакции существующей державы (Британии) на появление новой (Германии). Помимо подъёма Германии, причинами этой войны были страхи Германии перед растущей мощью России, страхи перед подъёмом славянского национализма в переживавшей упадок Австро-Венгрии, а также множество других факторов, не похожих на ситуацию в древней Греции.

Что касается аналогий с современностью, то на сегодня разница в мощи между США и Китаем намного больше, чем между Германией и Британией в 1914 году. Метафоры можно использовать для обобщённых предостережений, но они становятся опасны, если создают впечатление исторической предопределённости.

Даже классический греческий случай не является таким простым, как его представлял Фукидид. Он считал, что причиной второй Пелопонесской войны был рост мощи Афин и страх, вызванный этим в Спарте. Но, как показал историк из Йеля Дональд Каган, в реальности афинская мощь не росла. Перед войной, начавшейся в 431 году до нашей эры, баланс сил начал стабилизироваться. Спартанцы стали думать, что можно пойти на риск войны, из-за политических ошибок афинян.

Рост Афин был причиной первой Пелопонесской войны, случившейся ранее в том же веке, но этот огонь был затем погашен Тридцатилетним миром. Каган доказывает, что для начала второй, катастрофической войны понадобилось, чтобы небольшая искра попала в одну из редких прорех в защите легковоспламеняющегося материала, а затем её настойчиво и энергично раздували плохими политическими решениями. Иными словами, война была вызвана не безличными силами, а ошибочными решениями, принятыми в сложных обстоятельствах.

Именно в этом опасность, ожидающая сегодня Трампа в отношениях Китаем. Он должен тревожиться по поводу Китая, который одновременно слишком слаб и слишком силён. Для этого ему следует избегать и ловушки Киндлбергера, и ловушки Фукидида. Но в первую очередь ему следует избегать просчётов, ошибочных воззрений и скороспелых суждений, которые являются чумой человеческой истории.