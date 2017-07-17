13

Perché le Città Sono Diventate Troppo Care?

NEW HAVEN – La disuguaglianza è solitamente misurata confrontando i redditi tra le famiglie di un paese. Ma esiste anche un diverso tipo di disuguaglianza: relativa all’accessibilità all’abitazione delle città. L’impatto di questa forma di disuguaglianza non è meno preoccupante.

In molti centri urbani del mondo, le case stanno diventando proibitive per le persone con redditi moderati. Poiché i prezzi immobiliari della città aumentano, alcuni abitanti potrebbero sentirsi costretti a andarsene. Naturalmente, se quegli stessi abitanti fossero già in possesso di una casa da poter vendere, potrebbero considerare l’aumento dei prezzi come un guadagno inatteso da poter richiedere partendo. In caso contrario, potrebbero essere costretti ad andar via senza alcuna compensazione.

Le conseguenze non sono solo economiche. Le persone possono essere costrette ad abbandonare le città dove hanno trascorso tutta la loro esistenza. Andarsene comporta la perdita dei legami di una vita e quindi può rivelarsi traumatico. Se troppi residenti di lunga data vengono espulsi da un aumento dei prezzi delle abitazioni, la città stessa soffre di una perdita di identità e persino di cultura.

Dal momento che persone di questo tipo se ne vanno, le città costose diventano gradualmente enclave di famiglie ad alto reddito ed iniziano ad assumerne i valori. La suddivisione crescente di persone con differenti livelli di reddito per aree territoriali può peggiorare le disuguaglianze economiche ed accrescere il rischio di polarizzazione sociale – e persino di gravi conflitti.

Come dimostra l’indagine Demographia International Housing Affordability Survey di quest’anno, esistono già enormi disparità tra le principali città globali (misurate dal rapporto tra i prezzi mediani delle abitazioni ed il reddito mediano delle famiglie). Un rapporto elevato è correlato ad una forte pressione sulle persone ad andare via.

L’indagine di quest’anno, che ha riguardato 92 città in nove paesi, ha dimostrato che Hong Kong, a partire dalla fine del 2016, ha avuto gli alloggi meno accessibili, con un rapporto prezzo/reddito di 18,1. Ciò significa che il pagamento di un mutuo di 30 anni su una casa a prezzo medianopotrebbe costare ad un acquirente di reddito mediano più della metà del proprio reddito – e questo senza interessi. I tassi ipotecari sono bassi ad Hong Kong, ma non a zero, indicando che è quasi impossibile per una famiglia a reddito mediano acquistare una casa lì senza l’accesso a fondi aggiuntivi, provenienti , per esempio, da un genitore, o, se l’acquirente è un immigrato, dall’estero.

Dopo Hong Kong, la lista continua con Sydney (12,2), Vancouver (11,8), Auckland (10), San Jose/Silicon Valley (9,6), Melbourne (9,5) e Los Angeles (9,3). Subito dopo si collocano Londra e Toronto – rispettivamente a 8,5 e 7,7 – dove gli alloggi sono estremamente costosi, ma anche i redditi sono alti.

Al tempo stesso, alcune città attraenti a livello mondiale sono abbastanza convenienti rispetto ai redditi. A New York, il prezzo abitativo mediano è pari a 5,7 volte il reddito mediano delle famiglie. A Montreal e Singapore, tale rapporto è di 4,8; a Tokyo e Yokohama, 4,7; e a Chicago, 3,8.

Forse le cifre per queste città estreme non sono precise. Esse sono difficili da controllare, e potrebbero emergere incongruenze tra città, paesi e continenti. Ad esempio, i confini geografici delle aree utilizzati per calcolare il prezzo e l’affitto mediano possono variare. In alcune città, le case a prezzo più elevato possono presentare una tendenza al cambiamento più veloce che in altre. E alcune città possono essere abitate da famiglie più grandi, implicando case più grandi che altrove.

Ma sembra improbabile che gli errori possano essere così significativi da modificare la conclusione di base: l’accessibilità economica alle abitazioni in tutto il mondo è altamente variabile. La domanda che si pone riguarda i motivi per cui i residenti di alcune città si trovano ad affrontare prezzi estremamente elevati, addirittura proibitivi.

In molti casi, la risposta sembra essere legata agli ostacoli all’edificazione. Utilizzando i dati satellitari per le principali città statunitensi, l’economista Albert Saiz del MIT ha confermato che vincoli fisici più rigidi – come bacini idrici e dislivelli del terreno nelle vicinanze che rendono le proprietà inadeguate ad un’edificazione estensiva – tendono a correlarsi a prezzi abitativi più alti.

Ma i vincoli possono essere anche politici. Una quota molto elevata di edilizia sociale avrebbe un impatto importante sull’accessibilità agli alloggi. Ma gli attuali proprietari di case ad alto prezzo sono poco inclini a sostenere un’edificazione di questo tipo, che diminuirebbe il valore del proprio investimento. Anzi, la loro resistenza può essere altrettanto problematica del bordo di un lago. Di conseguenza, i governi municipali potrebbero non essere disposti a concedere permessi per ampliare l’offerta.

La scarsa possibilità di edificazione può essere la forza trainante per un incremento del rapporto prezzo/reddito, con i prezzi delle case in aumento nel lungo periodo anche se la città non ha acquisito nuove industrie, cachet o talenti. Una volta che la città ha esaurito i siti di costruzione disponibili, la sua continua crescita dovrà soddisfarsi con l’espulsione delle persone a basso reddito.

L’aumento dei prezzi delle abitazioni rispetto al reddito non è probabile che sia improvviso, anche perché gli speculatori, prevenendo il cambiamento, possono aumentare i prezzi in anticipo. Essi potrebbero persino esagerare, facendo temporaneamente innalzare i rapporti anche oltre il necessario, creando bolle e provocando inutili angosce tra i residenti.

Ma questa tendenza può essere mitigata se la società civile riconosce l’importanza di preservare gli alloggi a basso reddito. I residenti devono capire che molti degli appelli ad opporsi ad ulteriori costruzioni sono fatti da interessi particolari; anzi, essi rappresentano un modo per avere una rendita da parte dei proprietari di abitazioni che cercano di incrementare il valore di rivendita delle proprie case. Nel suo recente libro The New Urban Crisis, Richard Florida, dell’ Università di Toronto, denuncia questo fenomeno, paragonando gli oppositori alla costruzione di abitazioni ai Luddisti di inizio diciannovesimo secolo, che distruggevano i telai meccanici che stavano sostituendo il loro lavoro di tessitura.

In alcuni casi, una città può essere in procinto di diventare una “grande città” e alle forze di mercato dovrebbe essere consentito di espellere le persone a basso reddito che non possono partecipare pienamente a questa grandezza per far posto a chi può. Ma, più spesso, una città con un elevato rapporto prezzo abitativo/reddito più che una “grande città” risulta essere un centro urbano con offerta limitata, priva di empatia, slancio umanitario ed, in misura sempre crescente, di diversità. E questo crea terreno fertile per animosità pericolose.