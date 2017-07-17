Perché le Città Sono Diventate Troppo Care?

Michael Public JUL 18, 2017

The solution is a land tax. Hear me out. The ultimate problem is that land (a limited resource), particularly in cities, has been reduced to a commodity meaning its price will go where demand takes it. When demand is based on access to jobs demand is close to infinite limited only be the wealth of the people in question. So the price will increase to the point where it is un-affordable. If the increase already happened last generation then the current generation literally cannot purchase property in certain places. By creating a land tax you remove the commodity factor and then the only value of a house becomes residential and not financial, driving the prices way down some people can live close to their jobs and not exist as 'working serfs' holding up a land owning class (sound familiar?). A land tax would no doubt be difficult political pill to swallow but it solves the problem properly rather than with silly solutions like building the city outwards (public transport systems can't support) or subsidies (which suffer from allocation problems) and so on. Think about. A land tax. Read more