Perché le Città Sono Diventate Troppo Care?

NEW HAVEN – La disuguaglianza è solitamente misurata confrontando i redditi tra le famiglie di un paese. Ma esiste anche un diverso tipo di disuguaglianza: relativa all’accessibilità all’abitazione delle città. L’impatto di questa forma di disuguaglianza non è meno preoccupante.
In molti centri urbani del mondo, le case stanno diventando proibitive per le persone con redditi moderati. Poiché i prezzi immobiliari della città aumentano, alcuni abitanti potrebbero sentirsi costretti a andarsene. Naturalmente, se quegli stessi abitanti fossero già in possesso di una casa da poter vendere, potrebbero considerare l’aumento dei prezzi come un guadagno inatteso da poter richiedere partendo. In caso contrario, potrebbero essere costretti ad andar via senza alcuna compensazione.
Le conseguenze non sono solo economiche. Le persone possono essere costrette ad abbandonare le città dove hanno trascorso tutta la loro esistenza. Andarsene comporta la perdita dei legami di una vita e quindi può rivelarsi traumatico. Se troppi residenti di lunga data vengono espulsi da un aumento dei prezzi delle abitazioni, la città stessa soffre di una perdita di identità e persino di cultura.
Dal momento che persone di questo tipo se ne vanno, le città costose diventano gradualmente enclave di famiglie ad alto reddito ed iniziano ad assumerne i valori. La suddivisione crescente di persone con differenti livelli di reddito per aree territoriali può peggiorare le disuguaglianze economiche ed accrescere il rischio di polarizzazione sociale – e persino di gravi conflitti.
Come dimostra l’indagine Demographia International Housing Affordability Survey di quest’anno, esistono già enormi disparità tra le principali città globali (misurate dal rapporto tra i prezzi mediani delle abitazioni ed il reddito mediano delle famiglie). Un rapporto elevato è correlato ad una forte pressione sulle persone ad andare via.
L’indagine di quest’anno, che ha riguardato 92 città in nove paesi, ha dimostrato che Hong Kong, a partire dalla fine del 2016, ha avuto gli alloggi meno accessibili, con un rapporto prezzo/reddito di 18,1. Ciò significa che il pagamento di un mutuo di 30 anni su una casa a prezzo medianopotrebbe costare ad un acquirente di reddito mediano più della metà del proprio reddito – e questo senza interessi. I tassi ipotecari sono bassi ad Hong Kong, ma non a zero, indicando che è quasi impossibile per una famiglia a reddito mediano acquistare una casa lì senza l’accesso a fondi aggiuntivi, provenienti , per esempio, da un genitore, o, se l’acquirente è un immigrato, dall’estero.
Dopo Hong Kong, la lista continua con Sydney (12,2), Vancouver (11,8), Auckland (10), San Jose/Silicon Valley (9,6), Melbourne (9,5) e Los Angeles (9,3). Subito dopo si collocano Londra e Toronto – rispettivamente a 8,5 e 7,7 – dove gli alloggi sono estremamente costosi, ma anche i redditi sono alti.
Al tempo stesso, alcune città attraenti a livello mondiale sono abbastanza convenienti rispetto ai redditi. A New York, il prezzo abitativo mediano è pari a 5,7 volte il reddito mediano delle famiglie. A Montreal e Singapore, tale rapporto è di 4,8; a Tokyo e Yokohama, 4,7; e a Chicago, 3,8.
Forse le cifre per queste città estreme non sono precise. Esse sono difficili da controllare, e potrebbero emergere incongruenze tra città, paesi e continenti. Ad esempio, i confini geografici delle aree utilizzati per calcolare il prezzo e l’affitto mediano possono variare. In alcune città, le case a prezzo più elevato possono presentare una tendenza al cambiamento più veloce che in altre. E alcune città possono essere abitate da famiglie più grandi, implicando case più grandi che altrove.
Ma sembra improbabile che gli errori possano essere così significativi da modificare la conclusione di base: l’accessibilità economica alle abitazioni in tutto il mondo è altamente variabile. La domanda che si pone riguarda i motivi per cui i residenti di alcune città si trovano ad affrontare prezzi estremamente elevati, addirittura proibitivi.
In molti casi, la risposta sembra essere legata agli ostacoli all’edificazione. Utilizzando i dati satellitari per le principali città statunitensi, l’economista Albert Saiz del MIT ha confermato che vincoli fisici più rigidi – come bacini idrici e dislivelli del terreno nelle vicinanze che rendono le proprietà inadeguate ad un’edificazione estensiva – tendono a correlarsi a prezzi abitativi più alti.
Ma i vincoli possono essere anche politici. Una quota molto elevata di edilizia sociale avrebbe un impatto importante sull’accessibilità agli alloggi. Ma gli attuali proprietari di case ad alto prezzo sono poco inclini a sostenere un’edificazione di questo tipo, che diminuirebbe il valore del proprio investimento. Anzi, la loro resistenza può essere altrettanto problematica del bordo di un lago. Di conseguenza, i governi municipali potrebbero non essere disposti a concedere permessi per ampliare l’offerta.
La scarsa possibilità di edificazione può essere la forza trainante per un incremento del rapporto prezzo/reddito, con i prezzi delle case in aumento nel lungo periodo anche se la città non ha acquisito nuove industrie, cachet o talenti. Una volta che la città ha esaurito i siti di costruzione disponibili, la sua continua crescita dovrà soddisfarsi con l’espulsione delle persone a basso reddito.
L’aumento dei prezzi delle abitazioni rispetto al reddito non è probabile che sia improvviso, anche perché gli speculatori, prevenendo il cambiamento, possono aumentare i prezzi in anticipo. Essi potrebbero persino esagerare, facendo temporaneamente innalzare i rapporti anche oltre il necessario, creando bolle e provocando inutili angosce tra i residenti.
Ma questa tendenza può essere mitigata se la società civile riconosce l’importanza di preservare gli alloggi a basso reddito. I residenti devono capire che molti degli appelli ad opporsi ad ulteriori costruzioni sono fatti da interessi particolari; anzi, essi rappresentano un modo per avere una rendita da parte dei proprietari di abitazioni che cercano di incrementare il valore di rivendita delle proprie case. Nel suo recente libro The New Urban Crisis, Richard Florida, dell’ Università di Toronto, denuncia questo fenomeno, paragonando gli oppositori alla costruzione di abitazioni ai Luddisti di inizio diciannovesimo secolo, che distruggevano i telai meccanici che stavano sostituendo il loro lavoro di tessitura.
In alcuni casi, una città può essere in procinto di diventare una “grande città” e alle forze di mercato dovrebbe essere consentito di espellere le persone a basso reddito che non possono partecipare pienamente a questa grandezza per far posto a chi può. Ma, più spesso, una città con un elevato rapporto prezzo abitativo/reddito più che una “grande città” risulta essere un centro urbano con offerta limitata, priva di empatia, slancio umanitario ed, in misura sempre crescente, di diversità. E questo crea terreno fertile per animosità pericolose.
Now a days housing is prominent subject talk on. Who and where are the basic questions on that. As we know day by day urbanization increasing it's pace, we can predict in coming years; Rural areas would be disappear, will exist only in text books.
Affordable housing is mere illusion only, we can dream only in really its far from middle class. Land prices going steep day by that as comparison to the income, So its quite obvious that only people having Big Fat money are eligible for owning House. Read more
The solution is a land tax. Hear me out. The ultimate problem is that land (a limited resource), particularly in cities, has been reduced to a commodity meaning its price will go where demand takes it. When demand is based on access to jobs demand is close to infinite limited only be the wealth of the people in question. So the price will increase to the point where it is un-affordable. If the increase already happened last generation then the current generation literally cannot purchase property in certain places. By creating a land tax you remove the commodity factor and then the only value of a house becomes residential and not financial, driving the prices way down some people can live close to their jobs and not exist as 'working serfs' holding up a land owning class (sound familiar?). A land tax would no doubt be difficult political pill to swallow but it solves the problem properly rather than with silly solutions like building the city outwards (public transport systems can't support) or subsidies (which suffer from allocation problems) and so on. Think about. A land tax. Read more
The other factor is foreigners investing in investment properties. In Vancouver a lot of Chinese investment drove up prices. so what they did was change the laws so that you have to live there for two years before you are allowed to purchase. Similar problems in London, Paris, Cape Town and other popular megacities. Read more
Might have a bit to do with a lack of imagination caused by thought processes constrained by early twentieth century assumptions.
It could be argued that all problems relate to outdated thinking but to pin back to the early 20th is to ignore all the medieval and Roman period thinking going on. Read more
Who will decide who gets the housing? Look at SF and how abused their affordable housing system is with folks listing and getting their monthly rental over a long weekend of ARBnB. Really who will decide whether the next flat will go to a young couple fresh out of college with a baby whose earnings will increase and so will their economic contribution, or a middle age family with little education making the same income? Who will decide on the relative priorities, whether infrastructure is built to connect an inner city or an up and coming suburban community? Humans will, and there will be corruption and favoritism and . . .well. socialism, in its ugliest forms. . . Read more
It is all due to governments policies of the last decade or so. As long as governments and their cronies continue to encourage private entrepreneurialship of the likes of buy to let schemes, etc...everyone shall be excluded from housing, let alone affordable housing. There are huge portfolios of empty properties across the globe mostly owned by financial institutions or individuals backed by financial institutions and speculators. As long as this lack of sanity continues in the housing markets and the speculators and their agents are having free hands to do as they wish, the bubble is likely to burst and this time the 2008 crisis will look like a mild wave rather than the Tsunami that is to come. The Central Bankers, starting with the Fed, are still living in denial on this and many other issues. Read more
Still amazes me that on this day and age we work for a living and cannot afford a house...
How is it even possible? Read more
Real inequality is not measured in dollars, it is measured in houses. A generation ago median incomes bought median houses. Now median incomes buy the privilege to finance a house over two generations, or sometimes three. Read more
A major counter-trend could then maybe be efficient (albeit at the moment) creation of new cities. When construction costs grow way slower than rent, at some point there arises a financial opportunity.
If, as an extra, there grows demand for a constructional feature, that an "old" city can hardly provide, i.e. parking space in an old italian city or all-time fluent traffic, this appears to add to reasons for leaving an "old" city for a new one. Gentrification, a concept used to describe population dynamics in quarters of cities, with increasing mobility might scale up to whole cities.
I am interested in what a reader from a fast-urbanizing country like India says to this issue.
It is conventional for cities and states to try alleviating a lack of housing by mandating and financing the construction of housing for moderate and low income families. I wonder if a better approach might not be for cities and states to finance the extension of efficient public transit to poorly served neighborhoods, and let private developers build housing there in response. Read more
