为何城市让人望而却步？

纽黑文—通常，衡量不平等性的方法是比较一国国内家庭之间的收入。但还有另一种不平等性，存在于城市住房的平价程度之间。这种类型的不平等性的影响同样令人担忧。
在全球许多中心城市，住房对收入一般的群体而言越来越不堪重负。随着一座城市房地产价格的上涨，一些居民将被迫离开。当然，如果这位居民已经拥有了可售住房，那么他可能认为价格上涨等于是天降横财，可以卖了房子带着这笔横财离开。但若非如此的话，他就有可能被迫两手空空一走了之。
其影响不仅在于经济上。人们可能被迫离开生活了一辈子的城市。离开意味着失去这辈子建立起来的关系，堪称一场灾难。如果太多在城市里生活了一辈子的居民因为房价上涨而被迫离开，这座城市自身也将蒙受身份乃至文化损失。
随着这些人群的离开，一座昂贵的城市将逐渐变成属于高收入家庭的飞地，突显出其价值。随着不同收入水平的人群日益被地理隔离，收入不平等可能出现恶化，社会也有可能两极分化，甚至可能出现严重的严重的冲突。
今年的人口统计公司（Demographia）国际住房平价性调查表明，全球主要城市已经出现了巨大的差异（用中位住房价格与中位家庭收入之比衡量）。比例越高说明人们被迫离开的压力也越大。
今年的调查覆盖了九个国家的92个城市。截至2016年底，香港是住房价格最高的城市，其价格-收入比达到了18.1。这意味着，负担中位价格的住房的30年按揭，需要花费中位收入买房者一大半的收入——还是在不计利息的情况下。香港的按揭利率很低，但也没有低到零利率的程度，这意味着，中位收入家庭如果无法获得来自（比如）父母的资助，或者移民购房者如果无法获得海外资金的资助，几乎不可能买得起房。
位居香港之后的城市是悉尼（12.2）、温哥华（11.8）、奥克兰（10）、圣何塞/硅谷（9.6）、墨尔本（9.5）和洛杉矶（9.3）。再接下来分别是伦敦（8.5）和多伦多（7.7）——这两个城市房价非常高，但收入也高。
与此同时，一些很有吸引力的世界城市住房相对收入而言可谓平价。纽约市的中位住房价格为中位家庭收入的5.7倍。在蒙特利尔和新加坡，这一比率为4.8；东京和横滨为4.7；芝加哥为3.8。
些许关于这些异常（outlier）城市的数据不够准确。这些数据难以核实，而且必然会因为城市、国家和洲的不同而出现不一致。比如，用于计算中位价格和中位租金的地理边界可以有多种划法。在一些城市里，价格较高的住房可能更加容易转手。而在一些城市，家庭规模更大，这意味着这些城市的房子也比其他城市更大。
但误差不可能大到能够推翻基本结论的程度，即全球住房平价性存在高度差异。接下来的问题是为何某些城市的居民会面临畸高——甚至无法负担——的价格。
在许多情况中，答案与住房建设的壁垒有关。麻省理工学院的阿尔伯特·赛兹（Albert Saiz）用美国各大城市的卫星数据确认，较严格的物理限制——有水体环绕或土地存在梯度导致无法大量建房——与更高的房价之间存在相关性。
但壁垒也有可能是政治性的。大规模建设中低收入住房能够极大地影响住房平价性。但现有高价房的房主根本没有动力支持这样的建设计划，这会降低他们自己的投资的价值。事实上，他们的抵制就像湖岸一样难以克服。因此，市政政府可能不愿意颁发扩大供给的许可。
建设选项不足可能是推高房价-收入比的因素，住房价格长期总会上涨，即便城市无法吸引到新的产业、声望或人才。一旦城市可供建房用地告罄，其后续增长就必须通过较低收入人群的离开来协调。
房价相对收入的上涨不可能是突然发生的，因为预料到价格变化的投机客会抢先抬价。他们可能会漫天要价，导致房价-收入比率暂时升高到比必要程度还要高，形成房价泡沫，在居民中间造成不必要的焦虑。
但如果公民社会认识到保护低收入住房的重要性，这种趋势就会得到遏制。居民必须明白，许多抵制加大建设的呼声，来自特殊利益集团；事实上，这是一种房主寻求提高自己的房子的转手价值的寻租活动。多伦多大学的理查德·佛罗里达（Richard Florida）在他的新书《新城市危机》（The New Urban Crisis）描述了这一现象，将反对建房者与19世纪初砸毁夺走他们的饭碗的机械纺纱机的卢德分子相提并论。
有时，城市可能正在迈向“伟大城市”的途中，应该允许市场力量驱逐不能充分参与到这一伟大进程的低收入人群，为有能力的人让路。但是，更常见的情况是，一个住房价格-收入比率很高城市，与一个缺乏同理心、人道主义使命感以及日益增加的多样性的，并且供给受限的城市相比，更加不像是“伟大城市”。而这会为危险的憎恨创造温床。
Comment Commented Prince Amar
Now a days housing is prominent subject talk on. Who and where are the basic questions on that. As we know day by day urbanization increasing it's pace, we can predict in coming years; Rural areas would be disappear, will exist only in text books.
Affordable housing is mere illusion only, we can dream only in really its far from middle class. Land prices going steep day by that as comparison to the income, So its quite obvious that only people having Big Fat money are eligible for owning House. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
The solution is a land tax. Hear me out. The ultimate problem is that land (a limited resource), particularly in cities, has been reduced to a commodity meaning its price will go where demand takes it. When demand is based on access to jobs demand is close to infinite limited only be the wealth of the people in question. So the price will increase to the point where it is un-affordable. If the increase already happened last generation then the current generation literally cannot purchase property in certain places. By creating a land tax you remove the commodity factor and then the only value of a house becomes residential and not financial, driving the prices way down some people can live close to their jobs and not exist as 'working serfs' holding up a land owning class (sound familiar?). A land tax would no doubt be difficult political pill to swallow but it solves the problem properly rather than with silly solutions like building the city outwards (public transport systems can't support) or subsidies (which suffer from allocation problems) and so on. Think about. A land tax. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
The other factor is foreigners investing in investment properties. In Vancouver a lot of Chinese investment drove up prices. so what they did was change the laws so that you have to live there for two years before you are allowed to purchase. Similar problems in London, Paris, Cape Town and other popular megacities. Read more
Comment Commented Avraam Dectis
.
Might have a bit to do with a lack of imagination caused by thought processes constrained by early twentieth century assumptions.
. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
It could be argued that all problems relate to outdated thinking but to pin back to the early 20th is to ignore all the medieval and Roman period thinking going on. Read more
Comment Commented Alex Leo
Who will decide who gets the housing? Look at SF and how abused their affordable housing system is with folks listing and getting their monthly rental over a long weekend of ARBnB. Really who will decide whether the next flat will go to a young couple fresh out of college with a baby whose earnings will increase and so will their economic contribution, or a middle age family with little education making the same income? Who will decide on the relative priorities, whether infrastructure is built to connect an inner city or an up and coming suburban community? Humans will, and there will be corruption and favoritism and . . .well. socialism, in its ugliest forms. . . Read more
Comment Commented M M
It is all due to governments policies of the last decade or so. As long as governments and their cronies continue to encourage private entrepreneurialship of the likes of buy to let schemes, etc...everyone shall be excluded from housing, let alone affordable housing. There are huge portfolios of empty properties across the globe mostly owned by financial institutions or individuals backed by financial institutions and speculators. As long as this lack of sanity continues in the housing markets and the speculators and their agents are having free hands to do as they wish, the bubble is likely to burst and this time the 2008 crisis will look like a mild wave rather than the Tsunami that is to come. The Central Bankers, starting with the Fed, are still living in denial on this and many other issues. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Still amazes me that on this day and age we work for a living and cannot afford a house...
How is it even possible? Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Real inequality is not measured in dollars, it is measured in houses. A generation ago median incomes bought median houses. Now median incomes buy the privilege to finance a house over two generations, or sometimes three. Read more
Comment Commented Armin Schmidt
A major counter-trend could then maybe be efficient (albeit at the moment) creation of new cities. When construction costs grow way slower than rent, at some point there arises a financial opportunity.
If, as an extra, there grows demand for a constructional feature, that an "old" city can hardly provide, i.e. parking space in an old italian city or all-time fluent traffic, this appears to add to reasons for leaving an "old" city for a new one. Gentrification, a concept used to describe population dynamics in quarters of cities, with increasing mobility might scale up to whole cities.
I am interested in what a reader from a fast-urbanizing country like India says to this issue.
Read more
Comment Commented Armin Schmidt
..efficient (albeit at the moment shunned) creation... Read more
Comment Commented Keith Roberts
It is conventional for cities and states to try alleviating a lack of housing by mandating and financing the construction of housing for moderate and low income families. I wonder if a better approach might not be for cities and states to finance the extension of efficient public transit to poorly served neighborhoods, and let private developers build housing there in response. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Thanks Keith - spending 3 and a half hours in commute a day is enough to render any house worthless. A fast train into the city center makes all the difference. Read more
