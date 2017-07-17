13

为何城市让人望而却步？

纽黑文—通常，衡量不平等性的方法是比较一国国内家庭之间的收入。但还有另一种不平等性，存在于城市住房的平价程度之间。这种类型的不平等性的影响同样令人担忧。

在全球许多中心城市，住房对收入一般的群体而言越来越不堪重负。随着一座城市房地产价格的上涨，一些居民将被迫离开。当然，如果这位居民已经拥有了可售住房，那么他可能认为价格上涨等于是天降横财，可以卖了房子带着这笔横财离开。但若非如此的话，他就有可能被迫两手空空一走了之。

其影响不仅在于经济上。人们可能被迫离开生活了一辈子的城市。离开意味着失去这辈子建立起来的关系，堪称一场灾难。如果太多在城市里生活了一辈子的居民因为房价上涨而被迫离开，这座城市自身也将蒙受身份乃至文化损失。

随着这些人群的离开，一座昂贵的城市将逐渐变成属于高收入家庭的飞地，突显出其价值。随着不同收入水平的人群日益被地理隔离，收入不平等可能出现恶化，社会也有可能两极分化，甚至可能出现严重的严重的冲突。

今年的人口统计公司（Demographia）国际住房平价性调查表明，全球主要城市已经出现了巨大的差异（用中位住房价格与中位家庭收入之比衡量）。比例越高说明人们被迫离开的压力也越大。

今年的调查覆盖了九个国家的92个城市。截至2016年底，香港是住房价格最高的城市，其价格-收入比达到了18.1。这意味着，负担中位价格的住房的30年按揭，需要花费中位收入买房者一大半的收入——还是在不计利息的情况下。香港的按揭利率很低，但也没有低到零利率的程度，这意味着，中位收入家庭如果无法获得来自（比如）父母的资助，或者移民购房者如果无法获得海外资金的资助，几乎不可能买得起房。

位居香港之后的城市是悉尼（12.2）、温哥华（11.8）、奥克兰（10）、圣何塞/硅谷（9.6）、墨尔本（9.5）和洛杉矶（9.3）。再接下来分别是伦敦（8.5）和多伦多（7.7）——这两个城市房价非常高，但收入也高。

与此同时，一些很有吸引力的世界城市住房相对收入而言可谓平价。纽约市的中位住房价格为中位家庭收入的5.7倍。在蒙特利尔和新加坡，这一比率为4.8；东京和横滨为4.7；芝加哥为3.8。

些许关于这些异常（outlier）城市的数据不够准确。这些数据难以核实，而且必然会因为城市、国家和洲的不同而出现不一致。比如，用于计算中位价格和中位租金的地理边界可以有多种划法。在一些城市里，价格较高的住房可能更加容易转手。而在一些城市，家庭规模更大，这意味着这些城市的房子也比其他城市更大。

但误差不可能大到能够推翻基本结论的程度，即全球住房平价性存在高度差异。接下来的问题是为何某些城市的居民会面临畸高——甚至无法负担——的价格。

在许多情况中，答案与住房建设的壁垒有关。麻省理工学院的阿尔伯特·赛兹（Albert Saiz）用美国各大城市的卫星数据确认，较严格的物理限制——有水体环绕或土地存在梯度导致无法大量建房——与更高的房价之间存在相关性。

但壁垒也有可能是政治性的。大规模建设中低收入住房能够极大地影响住房平价性。但现有高价房的房主根本没有动力支持这样的建设计划，这会降低他们自己的投资的价值。事实上，他们的抵制就像湖岸一样难以克服。因此，市政政府可能不愿意颁发扩大供给的许可。

建设选项不足可能是推高房价-收入比的因素，住房价格长期总会上涨，即便城市无法吸引到新的产业、声望或人才。一旦城市可供建房用地告罄，其后续增长就必须通过较低收入人群的离开来协调。

房价相对收入的上涨不可能是突然发生的，因为预料到价格变化的投机客会抢先抬价。他们可能会漫天要价，导致房价-收入比率暂时升高到比必要程度还要高，形成房价泡沫，在居民中间造成不必要的焦虑。

但如果公民社会认识到保护低收入住房的重要性，这种趋势就会得到遏制。居民必须明白，许多抵制加大建设的呼声，来自特殊利益集团；事实上，这是一种房主寻求提高自己的房子的转手价值的寻租活动。多伦多大学的理查德·佛罗里达（Richard Florida）在他的新书《新城市危机》（The New Urban Crisis描述了这一现象，将反对建房者与19世纪初砸毁夺走他们的饭碗的机械纺纱机的卢德分子相提并论。

有时，城市可能正在迈向“伟大城市”的途中，应该允许市场力量驱逐不能充分参与到这一伟大进程的低收入人群，为有能力的人让路。但是，更常见的情况是，一个住房价格-收入比率很高城市，与一个缺乏同理心、人道主义使命感以及日益增加的多样性的，并且供给受限的城市相比，更加不像是“伟大城市”。而这会为危险的憎恨创造温床。