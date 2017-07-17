Waarom worden steden onbetaalbaar?

NEW HAVEN – Ongelijkheid wordt doorgaans gemeten door de inkomens van alle huishoudens in een land met elkaar te vergelijken. Maar er bestaat ook een ander soort ongelijkheid: die gaat over de betaalbaarheid van woningen tussen steden onderling. De gevolgen van deze vorm van ongelijkheid zijn niet minder zorgwekkend.
In veel stedelijke centra in de wereld worden huizen onbetaalbaar voor mensen met bescheiden inkomens. Wanneer de vastgoedprijzen in een stad stijgen, kunnen sommige inwoners zich gedwongen zien te vertrekken. Als zo'n inwoner al een huis had in die stad dat hij of zij kan verkopen, ziet hij of zij de prijsstijging misschien wel als een buitenkansje. Maar als dat niet zo is, kan hij of zij verdreven worden zonder enige vorm van compensatie.
De gevolgen zijn niet alleen maar economisch van aard. Mensen kunnen gedwongen worden steden te verlaten waar zij hun hele leven hebben gewoond. Vertrekken kan betekenen dat je langdurige connecties gaat verliezen, en dat kan traumatisch zijn. Als te veel traditionele inwoners door de stijgende huizenprijzen uit de stad worden verdreven, lijdt die stad zelf onder een verlies aan identiteit en zelfs cultuur.
Wanneer zulke mensen vertrekken, wordt een dure stad geleidelijk een enclave van huishoudens met hoge inkomens, en begint zij hun waarden over te nemen. Als mensen met verschillende inkomensniveaus geografisch steeds meer gescheiden worden, kan de inkomensongelijkheid verergeren en het risico van sociale polarisatie – en zelfs ernstige conflicten – toenemen.
Zoals uit de Demographia International Housing Affordability Survey van dit jaar blijkt, is er nu al sprake van grote ongelijkheid tussen belangrijke steden in de wereld (gemeten naar de verhouding tussen de gemiddelde huizenprijzen en de gemiddelde inkomens van de huishoudens). Een groot verschil tussen deze twee eenheden komt overeen met een enorme druk op mensen om te vertrekken.
Uit het onderzoek van dit jaar, waarin 92 steden uit negen landen zijn meegenomen, bleek dat Hong Kong – eind 2016 – de duurste stad was om te wonen, met een verhouding van woonlasten tot inkomens van 18,1. Dit betekent dat het afbetalen van een hypotheek met een looptijd van dertig jaar, op een huis met een gemiddelde prijs, een koper met een gemiddeld inkomen ruim de helft van zijn of haar inkomen kost – en dat zonder rentelasten. De hypotheekrente in Hong Kong is laag, maar niet nul, wat erop duidt dat het voor een huishouden met een gemiddeld inkomen nagenoeg onmogelijk is om daar een huis te kopen zonder toegang tot extra fondsen van bijvoorbeeld een ouder of, als de koper een immigrant is, uit het buitenland.
Na Hong Kong gaat de lijst verder met Sydney (12,2), Vancouver (11,8), Auckland (10), San Jose/Silicon Valley (9,6), Melbourne (9,5) en Los Angeles (9,3). Daarna komen Londen en Toronto – met respectievelijk 8,5 en 7,7 – waar de huizenprijzen buitengewoon hoog zijn, maar de inkomens ook.
Daarnaast zijn een paar aantrekkelijke wereldsteden juist vrij betaalbaar, afgezet tegen de inkomens. In New York City staat de gemiddelde huizenprijs op 5,7 maal het gemiddelde inkomen van de huishoudens. In Montreal en Singapore bedraagt die verhouding 4,8; in Tokio en Yokohama 4,7; en in Chicago 3,8.
Misschien zijn de cijfers voor deze steden niet zo exact. Ze zijn moeilijk te controleren, en er moeten inconsistenties zijn binnen steden, landen en continenten. De geografische grenzen van de gebieden die worden gebruikt om de gemiddelde koopprijs en de gemiddelde huur te berekenen kunnen bijvoorbeeld variëren. In sommige steden gaan hoger geprijsde woningen misschien sneller van de hand dan in andere. En sommige steden worden wellicht bewoond door grotere gezinnen, wat grotere huizen inhoudt dan in andere steden.
Maar het lijkt onwaarschijnlijk dat de fouten zó betekenisvol zijn dat de fundamentele conclusies erdoor zouden veranderen: de betaalbaarheid van woningen over de hele wereld verschilt enorm van plek tot plek. De vraag luidt dus waarom inwoners van sommige steden met extreem – en soms letterlijke onbetaalbaar – hoge prijzen worden geconfronteerd.
In veel gevallen lijkt het antwoord gerelateerd aan het opwerpen van hindernissen voor de woningbouw. Met gebruikmaking van satellietgegevens voor grote Amerikaanse steden heeft econoom Albert Saiz van het MIT bevestigd dat nauwere fysieke beperkingen – zoals omringende waterlichamen of geaccidenteerd land, waardoor bepaalde gronden ongeschikt zijn voor uitgebreide bebouwing – vaak samengaan met hogere huizenprijzen.
Maar de hindernissen kunnen ook politiek van aard zijn. Veel meer woningbouw voor bescheiden inkomens zou grote gevolgen hebben voor de betaalbaarheid. Maar de bestaande bezitters van dure huizen zullen weinig gemotiveerd zijn om zoiets te ondersteunen, omdat dit de waarde van hun eigen investeringen zou verlagen. Hun weerstand zou wel eens net zo hardnekkig kunnen zijn als de rand van een meer onbeweeglijk is. Als gevolg daarvan zijn gemeentelijke overheden misschien niet bereid om vergunningen te verstrekken om het aanbod te verruimen.
Ontoereikende mogelijkheden voor nieuwbouw kunnen de drijvende kracht zijn achter een oplopende verhouding tussen prijzen en inkomens, waardoor de huizenprijzen op de langere termijn stijgen, zelfs als de stad geen nieuwe industrieën, allure of talenten heeft verworven. Als de stad eenmaal door de beschikbare bouwplekken heen is, moet de voortgaande groei worden vergemakkelijkt door het vertrek van mensen met lagere inkomens.
De stijging van de huizenprijzen in verhouding tot de inkomens zal waarschijnlijk niet plotseling zijn, niet in de laatste plaats omdat speculanten die de verandering zien aankomen de prijzen al van te voren omhoog kunnen bieden. Ze kunnen daarbij zelfs overdrijven, waardoor de verhouding tijdelijk nóg hoger uitvalt dan noodzakelijk is en een zeepbel ontstaat, met alle onplezierige – en onnodige – gevolgen van dien voor de inwoners.
Maar deze tendens kan worden afgezwakt, als de civil society het belang onderkent van het behoud van woningen voor de lagere inkomens. De inwoners moeten begrijpen dat veel van de oproepen om zich tegen nóg meer nieuwbouw te keren afkomstig zijn van speciale belangengroepen; zij komen neer op een pogingen van huiseigenaren om de verkoopwaarde van hun woningen omhoog te krijgen. In zijn recent verschenen boek The New Urban Crisis betreurt Richard Florida van de Universiteit van Toronto dit fenomeen, en vergelijkt hij de tegenstanders van nieuwbouw met de begin-negentiende-eeuwse Luddites, die mechanische weefgetouwen vernietigden omdat zij voor minder werkgelegenheid in de kledingindustrie zorgden.
In sommige gevallen is een stad misschien op weg een “grote stad” te worden en moeten marktkrachten de gelegenheid krijgen om mensen met lagere inkomens te verdrijven, die hier niet volledig in kunnen participeren, teneinde plaats te maken voor degenen die dat wél kunnen. Maar vaker is het dat zo dat een stad met een hoge verhouding van de huizenprijzen ten opzichte van de inkomens niet zozeer een “grote stad” is, maar eerder een stad die empathie, humanitaire impulsen en – steeds meer – diversiteit ontbeert. En dat zorgt voor een vruchtbare bodem voor gevaarlijke tegenstellingen.
Vertaling: Menno Grootveld
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (18)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Bernard Fudim
Those cities with an unreasonably growing disparity in affordable housing will likely in the future have to rely to a greater extent upon robots to provide essential city maintenance and essential services. It is unlikely that tax rates will be able to show the same growth rates sufficiently able to compensate for the income adjustments necessary to maintain human services. At some point those cities have to implode. Read more
Comment Commented Yury Yatsynovich
Maybe self-driving cars will solve this problem by making 1-2 hours commuting an acceptable option Read more
Comment Commented philip meguire
I warmly agree that inequalities in housing affordability may be more consequential than inequalities in income and wealth, and that restrictions on the supply of affordable housing largely stem from zoning practices.
Henry George's teachings may be more a propos than ever before. Read more
Comment Commented Bernhard Kopp
If someone earns $ 300,000 per year through hard work, as a professor, a doctor, or whatever, he will be heavily taxed in most highly developed countries. If the same person collects a capital gain-windfall in the same amount, he will either pay no tax at all, or a substantially reduced capital gains tax. If the income tax on capital gain-windfalls would be substantially higher, maybe double, the income tax on income generated from continuing hard work, than the rate on the latter could be substantially lower. It would have a material effect on the affordability of housing in metropolitan areas if the tax systems would not be upside-down. Read more
Comment Commented Prince Amar
Now a days housing is prominent subject talk on. Who and where are the basic questions on that. As we know day by day urbanization increasing it's pace, we can predict in coming years; Rural areas would be disappear, will exist only in text books.
Affordable housing is mere illusion only, we can dream only in really its far from middle class. Land prices going steep day by that as comparison to the income, So its quite obvious that only people having Big Fat money are eligible for owning House. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Affordable housing may be a pipe dream but if you follow the link in the article you will see that people in Kansas City pay fx annual earnings for a house while those in Santa Cruz, CA pay 12x earnings for a house even though they earn more. 5x is way more affordable. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
The solution is a land tax. Hear me out. The ultimate problem is that land (a limited resource), particularly in cities, has been reduced to a commodity meaning its price will go where demand takes it. When demand is based on access to jobs demand is close to infinite limited only be the wealth of the people in question. So the price will increase to the point where it is un-affordable. If the increase already happened last generation then the current generation literally cannot purchase property in certain places. By creating a land tax you remove the commodity factor and then the only value of a house becomes residential and not financial, driving the prices way down some people can live close to their jobs and not exist as 'working serfs' holding up a land owning class (sound familiar?). A land tax would no doubt be difficult political pill to swallow but it solves the problem properly rather than with silly solutions like building the city outwards (public transport systems can't support) or subsidies (which suffer from allocation problems) and so on. Think about. A land tax. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
The other factor is foreigners investing in investment properties. In Vancouver a lot of Chinese investment drove up prices. so what they did was change the laws so that you have to live there for two years before you are allowed to purchase. Similar problems in London, Paris, Cape Town and other popular megacities. Read more
Comment Commented Avraam Dectis
.
Might have a bit to do with a lack of imagination caused by thought processes constrained by early twentieth century assumptions.
. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
It could be argued that all problems relate to outdated thinking but to pin back to the early 20th is to ignore all the medieval and Roman period thinking going on. Read more
Comment Commented Alex Leo
Who will decide who gets the housing? Look at SF and how abused their affordable housing system is with folks listing and getting their monthly rental over a long weekend of ARBnB. Really who will decide whether the next flat will go to a young couple fresh out of college with a baby whose earnings will increase and so will their economic contribution, or a middle age family with little education making the same income? Who will decide on the relative priorities, whether infrastructure is built to connect an inner city or an up and coming suburban community? Humans will, and there will be corruption and favoritism and . . .well. socialism, in its ugliest forms. . . Read more
Comment Commented M M
It is all due to governments policies of the last decade or so. As long as governments and their cronies continue to encourage private entrepreneurialship of the likes of buy to let schemes, etc...everyone shall be excluded from housing, let alone affordable housing. There are huge portfolios of empty properties across the globe mostly owned by financial institutions or individuals backed by financial institutions and speculators. As long as this lack of sanity continues in the housing markets and the speculators and their agents are having free hands to do as they wish, the bubble is likely to burst and this time the 2008 crisis will look like a mild wave rather than the Tsunami that is to come. The Central Bankers, starting with the Fed, are still living in denial on this and many other issues. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Still amazes me that on this day and age we work for a living and cannot afford a house...
How is it even possible? Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Real inequality is not measured in dollars, it is measured in houses. A generation ago median incomes bought median houses. Now median incomes buy the privilege to finance a house over two generations, or sometimes three. Read more
Comment Commented Armin Schmidt
A major counter-trend could then maybe be efficient (albeit at the moment) creation of new cities. When construction costs grow way slower than rent, at some point there arises a financial opportunity.
If, as an extra, there grows demand for a constructional feature, that an "old" city can hardly provide, i.e. parking space in an old italian city or all-time fluent traffic, this appears to add to reasons for leaving an "old" city for a new one. Gentrification, a concept used to describe population dynamics in quarters of cities, with increasing mobility might scale up to whole cities.
I am interested in what a reader from a fast-urbanizing country like India says to this issue.
Read more
Comment Commented Armin Schmidt
..efficient (albeit at the moment shunned) creation... Read more
Comment Commented Keith Roberts
It is conventional for cities and states to try alleviating a lack of housing by mandating and financing the construction of housing for moderate and low income families. I wonder if a better approach might not be for cities and states to finance the extension of efficient public transit to poorly served neighborhoods, and let private developers build housing there in response. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Thanks Keith - spending 3 and a half hours in commute a day is enough to render any house worthless. A fast train into the city center makes all the difference. Read more
Featured
A “Macroneconomic” Revolution?
Anatole Kaletsky thinks a new policymaking doctrine could be replacing the market fundamentalism that failed in 2007.
The Protocols of Donald J. Trump
Robert Skidelsky considers why the spread of "fake news" has accelerated – and what should be done about it.
The New Abnormal in Monetary Policy
Nouriel Roubini thinks central banks will have no choice but to use unconventional policies in the next recession.
PS authors in concise videos
Trump’s Yes to NATO
Jacek Rostowski discusses whether Donald Trump’s commitment in Warsaw to Article 5 of the NATO Treaty was the result of a carefully laid plot.