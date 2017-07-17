Waarom worden steden onbetaalbaar?

Robert J. Shiller, a 2013 Nobel laureate in economics, is Professor of Economics at Yale University and the co-creator of the Case-Shiller Index of US house prices. He is the author of Irrational Exuberance , the third edition of which was published in January 2015, and, most recently, Phishing for P… read more

NEW HAVEN – Ongelijkheid wordt doorgaans gemeten door de inkomens van alle huishoudens in een land met elkaar te vergelijken. Maar er bestaat ook een ander soort ongelijkheid: die gaat over de betaalbaarheid van woningen tussen steden onderling. De gevolgen van deze vorm van ongelijkheid zijn niet minder zorgwekkend.

In veel stedelijke centra in de wereld worden huizen onbetaalbaar voor mensen met bescheiden inkomens. Wanneer de vastgoedprijzen in een stad stijgen, kunnen sommige inwoners zich gedwongen zien te vertrekken. Als zo'n inwoner al een huis had in die stad dat hij of zij kan verkopen, ziet hij of zij de prijsstijging misschien wel als een buitenkansje. Maar als dat niet zo is, kan hij of zij verdreven worden zonder enige vorm van compensatie.

De gevolgen zijn niet alleen maar economisch van aard. Mensen kunnen gedwongen worden steden te verlaten waar zij hun hele leven hebben gewoond. Vertrekken kan betekenen dat je langdurige connecties gaat verliezen, en dat kan traumatisch zijn. Als te veel traditionele inwoners door de stijgende huizenprijzen uit de stad worden verdreven, lijdt die stad zelf onder een verlies aan identiteit en zelfs cultuur.

Wanneer zulke mensen vertrekken, wordt een dure stad geleidelijk een enclave van huishoudens met hoge inkomens, en begint zij hun waarden over te nemen. Als mensen met verschillende inkomensniveaus geografisch steeds meer gescheiden worden, kan de inkomensongelijkheid verergeren en het risico van sociale polarisatie – en zelfs ernstige conflicten – toenemen.

Zoals uit de Demographia International Housing Affordability Survey van dit jaar blijkt, is er nu al sprake van grote ongelijkheid tussen belangrijke steden in de wereld (gemeten naar de verhouding tussen de gemiddelde huizenprijzen en de gemiddelde inkomens van de huishoudens). Een groot verschil tussen deze twee eenheden komt overeen met een enorme druk op mensen om te vertrekken.

Uit het onderzoek van dit jaar, waarin 92 steden uit negen landen zijn meegenomen, bleek dat Hong Kong – eind 2016 – de duurste stad was om te wonen, met een verhouding van woonlasten tot inkomens van 18,1. Dit betekent dat het afbetalen van een hypotheek met een looptijd van dertig jaar, op een huis met een gemiddelde prijs, een koper met een gemiddeld inkomen ruim de helft van zijn of haar inkomen kost – en dat zonder rentelasten. De hypotheekrente in Hong Kong is laag, maar niet nul, wat erop duidt dat het voor een huishouden met een gemiddeld inkomen nagenoeg onmogelijk is om daar een huis te kopen zonder toegang tot extra fondsen van bijvoorbeeld een ouder of, als de koper een immigrant is, uit het buitenland.

Na Hong Kong gaat de lijst verder met Sydney (12,2), Vancouver (11,8), Auckland (10), San Jose/Silicon Valley (9,6), Melbourne (9,5) en Los Angeles (9,3). Daarna komen Londen en Toronto – met respectievelijk 8,5 en 7,7 – waar de huizenprijzen buitengewoon hoog zijn, maar de inkomens ook.

Daarnaast zijn een paar aantrekkelijke wereldsteden juist vrij betaalbaar, afgezet tegen de inkomens. In New York City staat de gemiddelde huizenprijs op 5,7 maal het gemiddelde inkomen van de huishoudens. In Montreal en Singapore bedraagt die verhouding 4,8; in Tokio en Yokohama 4,7; en in Chicago 3,8.

Misschien zijn de cijfers voor deze steden niet zo exact. Ze zijn moeilijk te controleren, en er moeten inconsistenties zijn binnen steden, landen en continenten. De geografische grenzen van de gebieden die worden gebruikt om de gemiddelde koopprijs en de gemiddelde huur te berekenen kunnen bijvoorbeeld variëren. In sommige steden gaan hoger geprijsde woningen misschien sneller van de hand dan in andere. En sommige steden worden wellicht bewoond door grotere gezinnen, wat grotere huizen inhoudt dan in andere steden.

Maar het lijkt onwaarschijnlijk dat de fouten zó betekenisvol zijn dat de fundamentele conclusies erdoor zouden veranderen: de betaalbaarheid van woningen over de hele wereld verschilt enorm van plek tot plek. De vraag luidt dus waarom inwoners van sommige steden met extreem – en soms letterlijke onbetaalbaar – hoge prijzen worden geconfronteerd.

In veel gevallen lijkt het antwoord gerelateerd aan het opwerpen van hindernissen voor de woningbouw. Met gebruikmaking van satellietgegevens voor grote Amerikaanse steden heeft econoom Albert Saiz van het MIT bevestigd dat nauwere fysieke beperkingen – zoals omringende waterlichamen of geaccidenteerd land, waardoor bepaalde gronden ongeschikt zijn voor uitgebreide bebouwing – vaak samengaan met hogere huizenprijzen.

Maar de hindernissen kunnen ook politiek van aard zijn. Veel meer woningbouw voor bescheiden inkomens zou grote gevolgen hebben voor de betaalbaarheid. Maar de bestaande bezitters van dure huizen zullen weinig gemotiveerd zijn om zoiets te ondersteunen, omdat dit de waarde van hun eigen investeringen zou verlagen. Hun weerstand zou wel eens net zo hardnekkig kunnen zijn als de rand van een meer onbeweeglijk is. Als gevolg daarvan zijn gemeentelijke overheden misschien niet bereid om vergunningen te verstrekken om het aanbod te verruimen.

Ontoereikende mogelijkheden voor nieuwbouw kunnen de drijvende kracht zijn achter een oplopende verhouding tussen prijzen en inkomens, waardoor de huizenprijzen op de langere termijn stijgen, zelfs als de stad geen nieuwe industrieën, allure of talenten heeft verworven. Als de stad eenmaal door de beschikbare bouwplekken heen is, moet de voortgaande groei worden vergemakkelijkt door het vertrek van mensen met lagere inkomens.

De stijging van de huizenprijzen in verhouding tot de inkomens zal waarschijnlijk niet plotseling zijn, niet in de laatste plaats omdat speculanten die de verandering zien aankomen de prijzen al van te voren omhoog kunnen bieden. Ze kunnen daarbij zelfs overdrijven, waardoor de verhouding tijdelijk nóg hoger uitvalt dan noodzakelijk is en een zeepbel ontstaat, met alle onplezierige – en onnodige – gevolgen van dien voor de inwoners.

Maar deze tendens kan worden afgezwakt, als de civil society het belang onderkent van het behoud van woningen voor de lagere inkomens. De inwoners moeten begrijpen dat veel van de oproepen om zich tegen nóg meer nieuwbouw te keren afkomstig zijn van speciale belangengroepen; zij komen neer op een pogingen van huiseigenaren om de verkoopwaarde van hun woningen omhoog te krijgen. In zijn recent verschenen boek The New Urban Crisis betreurt Richard Florida van de Universiteit van Toronto dit fenomeen, en vergelijkt hij de tegenstanders van nieuwbouw met de begin-negentiende-eeuwse Luddites, die mechanische weefgetouwen vernietigden omdat zij voor minder werkgelegenheid in de kledingindustrie zorgden.

In sommige gevallen is een stad misschien op weg een “grote stad” te worden en moeten marktkrachten de gelegenheid krijgen om mensen met lagere inkomens te verdrijven, die hier niet volledig in kunnen participeren, teneinde plaats te maken voor degenen die dat wél kunnen. Maar vaker is het dat zo dat een stad met een hoge verhouding van de huizenprijzen ten opzichte van de inkomens niet zozeer een “grote stad” is, maar eerder een stad die empathie, humanitaire impulsen en – steeds meer – diversiteit ontbeert. En dat zorgt voor een vruchtbare bodem voor gevaarlijke tegenstellingen.

Vertaling: Menno Grootveld