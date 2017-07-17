13

لماذا تُصبِح المدن باهظة؟

نيوهافين ــ تُقاس مستويات التفاوت عادة بالمقارنة بين دخول الأسر داخل بلد بعينه. وهناك أيضا نوع مختلف من التفاوت: في القدرة على تحمل تكاليف المساكن عبر المدن. وتأثير هذا الشكل من أشكال التفاوت ليس أقل إثارة للقلق والانزعاج.

في العديد من المراكز الحضرية في العالَم، تُصبِح المساكن باهظة التكلفة بالنسبة للأشخاص من ذوي الدخول المعتدلة. فمع ارتفاع أسعار العقارات في أي مدينة، ربما يشعر بعض السكان بالاضطرار إلى الرحيل. وبطبيعة الحال، إذا كان الساكن يملك بالفعل مسكنا هناك يمكنه بيعه، فربما ينظر إلى زيادة السعر باعتبارها ثروة غير متوقعة يمكنه تحصيلها بالرحيل. ولكن إذا لم يحدث ذلك فربما يُجبَر على الرحيل بدون تعويض.

والعواقب ليست اقتصادية فحسب. فربما يُضطر الناس إلى الخروج من المدن حيث أمضوا حياتهم بالكامل. ويعادل الرحيل في هذه الحالة خسارة علاقات دامت مدى الحياة، وبالتالي ربما يكون الرحيل مؤلما للغاية. وإذا اضطر عدد كبير من السكان مدى الحياة إلى الرحيل بسبب ارتفاع أسعار المساكن، فإن المدينة ذاتها تعاني من فقدان الهوية بل وحتى الثقافة.

ومع رحيل هؤلاء السكان، تتحول المدينة الباهظة التكلفة تدريجيا إلى جيب للأسر ذات الدخول المرتفعة، وتبدأ في تبني قيمها. ومع انقسام الناس من مختلف مستويات الدخل على نحو متزايد بفِعل الجغرافيا، فربما تتسع فجوة التفاوت في الدخل ويتنامى خطر الاستقطاب الاجتماعي ــ بل وحتى الصراعات الخطيرة.

وكما يُظهِر مسح ديموغرافيا الدولي لتوفر المساكن، هناك بالفعل تفاوتات هائلة بين المدن العالمية الرئيسية (قياسا على نسبة أسعار المسكن المتوسط إلى دخل الأسرة المتوسطة). وترتبط النسبة المرتفعة بارتفاع الضغوط التي تحمل الناس على الرحيل.

أظهرت دراسة هذا العام، التي غطت 92 مدينة في تسع دول، أن هونج كونج كانت بحلول أواخر عام 2016 المدينة حيث الإسكان هو الأقل توفرا، مع بلوغ نسبة الأسعار إلى الدخول 18.1. وهذا يعني أن سداد رهن عقاري لمدة ثلاثين عاما على مسكن متوسط السعر يكلف المشتري المتوسط الدخل أكثر من نصف دخله ــ وهذا دون حساب ا��فوائد. وأسعار الفائدة على الرهن العقاري منخفضة في هونج كونج، ولكنها ليست صِفرا، وهو ما يشير إلى أنه يكاد يكون من المستحيل أن تتمكن أسرة متوسطة الدخل من شراء مسكن هناك من دون الحصول على تمويل إضافي، ولنقل من أحد الوالدين، أو من الخارج إذا كان المشتري مهاجرا.

بعد هونج كونج تستمر القائمة مع سيدني (12.2)، وفانكوفر (11.8)، وأوكلاند (10)، وسان خوسيه/وادي السيليكون (9.6)، وملبورن (9.5)، ولوس أنجلوس (9.3). ثم تأتي لندن (8.5) وتورنتو (7.7) ــ حيث السكن باهظ التكلفة، ولكن الدخول مرتفعة أيضا.

من ناحية أخرى، سنجد أن السكن في بعض المدن العالمية الجذابة متاح بأسعار معقولة للغاية، نسبة إلى الدخول. ففي نيويورك سيتي، يعادل سعر المسكن المتوسط 5.7 ضعف دخل الأسرة المتوسطة. والنسبة في مونتريال وسنغافورة 4.8؛ وفي طوكيو ويوكوهاما 4.7؛ وفي شيكاغو 3.8.

لعل أرقام هذه المدن البعيدة ليست دقيقة. فمن الصعب التحقق منها، ولا يخلو الأمر من بعض تناقضات عبر المدن والدول والقارات بكل تأكيد. على سبيل المثال، ربما تتفاوت الحدود الجغرافية للمناطق المستخدمة لحساب السعر المتوسط والإيجار المتوسط. ففي بعض المدن، ربما تميل المساكن الأعلى سعرا إلى تحقيق العائد المرغوب بسرعة أكبر من مثيلاتها في مدن أخرى. وربما تكون بعض المدن مأهولة بأسر أكبر، مما يعني مساكن أكبر مقارنة بمدن أخرى.

ولكن يبدو من غير المرجح أن تكون الأخطاء كبيرة إلى الحد الذي قد يسمح لها بتغيير الاستنتاج الأساسي: وهو أن القدرة على تحمل تكاليف المنازل في مختلف أنحاء العالَم متفاوتة للغاية. السؤال إذن هو لماذا يواجه سكان بعض المدن أسعارا باهظة ــ وربما حتى إلى الحد الذي يجعلها مستحيلة.

يبدو أن الإجابة على هذا السؤال ترتبط في العديد من الحالات بالحواجز التي تحول دون بناء المساكن. باستخدام بيانات الأقمار الصناعية للمدن الكبرى في الولايات المتحدة، أَكَّد الخبير الاقتصادي ألبرت سايز من معهد ماساتشوستس للتكنولوجيا أن القيود المادية الأكثر صرامة ــ مثل المسطحات المائية المحيطة أو المنحدرات الأرضية التي تجعل الأراضي غير مناسبة للبناء المكثف ــ تميل إلى الارتباط بارتفاع أسعار المساكن.

بيد أن الحواجز ربما تكون سياسية أيضا. إن توفر جرعة كبيرة من بناء المساكن لأصحاب الدخول المعتدلة من شأنه أن يخلف تأثيرا كبيرا على مدى إتاحة المساكن. ولكن أصحاب المساكن المرتفعة الثمن القائمة ليس لديهم حافز يُذكَر لدعم مثل هذا البناء، والذي من شأنه أن يقلل من قيمة استثماراتهم. والواقع أن مقاومتهم ربما تكون عنيدة. ونتيجة لهذا، ربما تكون الحكومات البلدية غير راغبة في منح التصاريح لتوسيع المعروض.

وربما تكون الخيارات غير الكافية للبناء هي القوة الدافعة وراء ارتفاع نسبة السعر إلى الدخل، مع ارتفاع أسعار المساكن في الأمد البعيد حتى لو لم تكتسب المدينة صناعة جديدة، أو موهبة جديدة، أو طابع جديد. وبمجرد نفاد المتاح من مواقع البناء المتاحة في أي مدينة، فلابد أن يكون استمرار نموها مصحوبا برحيل الأشخاص من ذوي الدخل المنخفض.

من غير المرجح أن يكون ارتفاع أسعار المساكن نسبة إلى الدخل مفاجئا، خاصة وأن المضاربين، الذين يتوقعون التغيير، ربما يدفعون الأسعار إلى الارتفاع مقدما. بل وربما يبالغون بشكل كبير، الأمر الذي يدفع النسب إلى الارتفاع مؤقتا إلى مستويات أعلى من الضروري، فيخلق هذا فقاعة وحالة غير مبررة من الهلع بين المقيمين.

ولكن التخفيف من هذا الاتجاه أمر ممكن، إذا أدرك المجتمع المدني أهمية الحفاظ على الإسكان لمتوسطي الدخل. ويتعين على المقيمين أن يفهموا أن العديد من الدعوات لمقاومة المزيد من البناء يطلقها أصحاب المصالح الخاصة؛ والواقع أن هذا مجرد نوع من البحث عن الريع من قِبَل أصحاب المساكن الذين يسعون إلى تعزيز قيمة إعادة بيع مساكنهم. في كتابه الأخير بعنوان "الأزمة الحضرية الجديدة"، يقدم ريتشارد فلوريدا من جامعة تورونتو وصفا لهذه الظاهرة، فيقارن بين معارضي بناء المساكن والمخربين في أوائل القرن التاسع عشر، الذين حطموا الأنوال الميكانيكية التي كانت تستولي على وظائفهم في مصانع النسيج.

في بعض الحالات، ربما تكون مدينة ما في طريقها إلى أن تصبح "مدينة عظيمة"، وينبغي لنا أن نسمح لقوى السوق بإبعاد الأشخاص من ذوي الدخل المنخفض الذين لا يمكنهم المشاركة بشكل كامل في هذه العظمة. ولكن في أغلب الأحيان، تكون المدينة حيث نسبة أسعار السكن إلى الدخل مرتفعة أقل ميلا إلى استحقاق وصف "المدينة العظيمة" مقارنة بمدينة أخرى المعروض فيها مقيد وتفتقر إلى التعاطف والدوافع الإنسانية، والتنوع على نحو متزايد. وهذا كفيل بخلق أرض خصبة لعداوات وأحقاد بالغة الخطورة.

ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي          Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali