لماذا تُصبِح المدن باهظة؟

نيوهافين ــ تُقاس مستويات التفاوت عادة بالمقارنة بين دخول الأسر داخل بلد بعينه. وهناك أيضا نوع مختلف من التفاوت: في القدرة على تحمل تكاليف المساكن عبر المدن. وتأثير هذا الشكل من أشكال التفاوت ليس أقل إثارة للقلق والانزعاج.
في العديد من المراكز الحضرية في العالَم، تُصبِح المساكن باهظة التكلفة بالنسبة للأشخاص من ذوي الدخول المعتدلة. فمع ارتفاع أسعار العقارات في أي مدينة، ربما يشعر بعض السكان بالاضطرار إلى الرحيل. وبطبيعة الحال، إذا كان الساكن يملك بالفعل مسكنا هناك يمكنه بيعه، فربما ينظر إلى زيادة السعر باعتبارها ثروة غير متوقعة يمكنه تحصيلها بالرحيل. ولكن إذا لم يحدث ذلك فربما يُجبَر على الرحيل بدون تعويض.
والعواقب ليست اقتصادية فحسب. فربما يُضطر الناس إلى الخروج من المدن حيث أمضوا حياتهم بالكامل. ويعادل الرحيل في هذه الحالة خسارة علاقات دامت مدى الحياة، وبالتالي ربما يكون الرحيل مؤلما للغاية. وإذا اضطر عدد كبير من السكان مدى الحياة إلى الرحيل بسبب ارتفاع أسعار المساكن، فإن المدينة ذاتها تعاني من فقدان الهوية بل وحتى الثقافة.
ومع رحيل هؤلاء السكان، تتحول المدينة الباهظة التكلفة تدريجيا إلى جيب للأسر ذات الدخول المرتفعة، وتبدأ في تبني قيمها. ومع انقسام الناس من مختلف مستويات الدخل على نحو متزايد بفِعل الجغرافيا، فربما تتسع فجوة التفاوت في الدخل ويتنامى خطر الاستقطاب الاجتماعي ــ بل وحتى الصراعات الخطيرة.
وكما يُظهِر مسح ديموغرافيا الدولي لتوفر المساكن، هناك بالفعل تفاوتات هائلة بين المدن العالمية الرئيسية (قياسا على نسبة أسعار المسكن المتوسط إلى دخل الأسرة المتوسطة). وترتبط النسبة المرتفعة بارتفاع الضغوط التي تحمل الناس على الرحيل.
أظهرت دراسة هذا العام، التي غطت 92 مدينة في تسع دول، أن هونج كونج كانت بحلول أواخر عام 2016 المدينة حيث الإسكان هو الأقل توفرا، مع بلوغ نسبة الأسعار إلى الدخول 18.1. وهذا يعني أن سداد رهن عقاري لمدة ثلاثين عاما على مسكن متوسط السعر يكلف المشتري المتوسط الدخل أكثر من نصف دخله ــ وهذا دون حساب ا��فوائد. وأسعار الفائدة على الرهن العقاري منخفضة في هونج كونج، ولكنها ليست صِفرا، وهو ما يشير إلى أنه يكاد يكون من المستحيل أن تتمكن أسرة متوسطة الدخل من شراء مسكن هناك من دون الحصول على تمويل إضافي، ولنقل من أحد الوالدين، أو من الخارج إذا كان المشتري مهاجرا.
بعد هونج كونج تستمر القائمة مع سيدني (12.2)، وفانكوفر (11.8)، وأوكلاند (10)، وسان خوسيه/وادي السيليكون (9.6)، وملبورن (9.5)، ولوس أنجلوس (9.3). ثم تأتي لندن (8.5) وتورنتو (7.7) ــ حيث السكن باهظ التكلفة، ولكن الدخول مرتفعة أيضا.
من ناحية أخرى، سنجد أن السكن في بعض المدن العالمية الجذابة متاح بأسعار معقولة للغاية، نسبة إلى الدخول. ففي نيويورك سيتي، يعادل سعر المسكن المتوسط 5.7 ضعف دخل الأسرة المتوسطة. والنسبة في مونتريال وسنغافورة 4.8؛ وفي طوكيو ويوكوهاما 4.7؛ وفي شيكاغو 3.8.
لعل أرقام هذه المدن البعيدة ليست دقيقة. فمن الصعب التحقق منها، ولا يخلو الأمر من بعض تناقضات عبر المدن والدول والقارات بكل تأكيد. على سبيل المثال، ربما تتفاوت الحدود الجغرافية للمناطق المستخدمة لحساب السعر المتوسط والإيجار المتوسط. ففي بعض المدن، ربما تميل المساكن الأعلى سعرا إلى تحقيق العائد المرغوب بسرعة أكبر من مثيلاتها في مدن أخرى. وربما تكون بعض المدن مأهولة بأسر أكبر، مما يعني مساكن أكبر مقارنة بمدن أخرى.
ولكن يبدو من غير المرجح أن تكون الأخطاء كبيرة إلى الحد الذي قد يسمح لها بتغيير الاستنتاج الأساسي: وهو أن القدرة على تحمل تكاليف المنازل في مختلف أنحاء العالَم متفاوتة للغاية. السؤال إذن هو لماذا يواجه سكان بعض المدن أسعارا باهظة ــ وربما حتى إلى الحد الذي يجعلها مستحيلة.
يبدو أن الإجابة على هذا السؤال ترتبط في العديد من الحالات بالحواجز التي تحول دون بناء المساكن. باستخدام بيانات الأقمار الصناعية للمدن الكبرى في الولايات المتحدة، أَكَّد الخبير الاقتصادي ألبرت سايز من معهد ماساتشوستس للتكنولوجيا أن القيود المادية الأكثر صرامة ــ مثل المسطحات المائية المحيطة أو المنحدرات الأرضية التي تجعل الأراضي غير مناسبة للبناء المكثف ــ تميل إلى الارتباط بارتفاع أسعار المساكن.
بيد أن الحواجز ربما تكون سياسية أيضا. إن توفر جرعة كبيرة من بناء المساكن لأصحاب الدخول المعتدلة من شأنه أن يخلف تأثيرا كبيرا على مدى إتاحة المساكن. ولكن أصحاب المساكن المرتفعة الثمن القائمة ليس لديهم حافز يُذكَر لدعم مثل هذا البناء، والذي من شأنه أن يقلل من قيمة استثماراتهم. والواقع أن مقاومتهم ربما تكون عنيدة. ونتيجة لهذا، ربما تكون الحكومات البلدية غير راغبة في منح التصاريح لتوسيع المعروض.
وربما تكون الخيارات غير الكافية للبناء هي القوة الدافعة وراء ارتفاع نسبة السعر إلى الدخل، مع ارتفاع أسعار المساكن في الأمد البعيد حتى لو لم تكتسب المدينة صناعة جديدة، أو موهبة جديدة، أو طابع جديد. وبمجرد نفاد المتاح من مواقع البناء المتاحة في أي مدينة، فلابد أن يكون استمرار نموها مصحوبا برحيل الأشخاص من ذوي الدخل المنخفض.
من غير المرجح أن يكون ارتفاع أسعار المساكن نسبة إلى الدخل مفاجئا، خاصة وأن المضاربين، الذين يتوقعون التغيير، ربما يدفعون الأسعار إلى الارتفاع مقدما. بل وربما يبالغون بشكل كبير، الأمر الذي يدفع النسب إلى الارتفاع مؤقتا إلى مستويات أعلى من الضروري، فيخلق هذا فقاعة وحالة غير مبررة من الهلع بين المقيمين.
ولكن التخفيف من هذا الاتجاه أمر ممكن، إذا أدرك المجتمع المدني أهمية الحفاظ على الإسكان لمتوسطي الدخل. ويتعين على المقيمين أن يفهموا أن العديد من الدعوات لمقاومة المزيد من البناء يطلقها أصحاب المصالح الخاصة؛ والواقع أن هذا مجرد نوع من البحث عن الريع من قِبَل أصحاب المساكن الذين يسعون إلى تعزيز قيمة إعادة بيع مساكنهم. في كتابه الأخير بعنوان "الأزمة الحضرية الجديدة"، يقدم ريتشارد فلوريدا من جامعة تورونتو وصفا لهذه الظاهرة، فيقارن بين معارضي بناء المساكن والمخربين في أوائل القرن التاسع عشر، الذين حطموا الأنوال الميكانيكية التي كانت تستولي على وظائفهم في مصانع النسيج.
في بعض الحالات، ربما تكون مدينة ما في طريقها إلى أن تصبح "مدينة عظيمة"، وينبغي لنا أن نسمح لقوى السوق بإبعاد الأشخاص من ذوي الدخل المنخفض الذين لا يمكنهم المشاركة بشكل كامل في هذه العظمة. ولكن في أغلب الأحيان، تكون المدينة حيث نسبة أسعار السكن إلى الدخل مرتفعة أقل ميلا إلى استحقاق وصف "المدينة العظيمة" مقارنة بمدينة أخرى المعروض فيها مقيد وتفتقر إلى التعاطف والدوافع الإنسانية، والتنوع على نحو متزايد. وهذا كفيل بخلق أرض خصبة لعداوات وأحقاد بالغة الخطورة.
ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali
Read Comments (13)

Comment Commented Prince Amar
Now a days housing is prominent subject talk on. Who and where are the basic questions on that. As we know day by day urbanization increasing it's pace, we can predict in coming years; Rural areas would be disappear, will exist only in text books.
Affordable housing is mere illusion only, we can dream only in really its far from middle class. Land prices going steep day by that as comparison to the income, So its quite obvious that only people having Big Fat money are eligible for owning House. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
The solution is a land tax. Hear me out. The ultimate problem is that land (a limited resource), particularly in cities, has been reduced to a commodity meaning its price will go where demand takes it. When demand is based on access to jobs demand is close to infinite limited only be the wealth of the people in question. So the price will increase to the point where it is un-affordable. If the increase already happened last generation then the current generation literally cannot purchase property in certain places. By creating a land tax you remove the commodity factor and then the only value of a house becomes residential and not financial, driving the prices way down some people can live close to their jobs and not exist as 'working serfs' holding up a land owning class (sound familiar?). A land tax would no doubt be difficult political pill to swallow but it solves the problem properly rather than with silly solutions like building the city outwards (public transport systems can't support) or subsidies (which suffer from allocation problems) and so on. Think about. A land tax. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
The other factor is foreigners investing in investment properties. In Vancouver a lot of Chinese investment drove up prices. so what they did was change the laws so that you have to live there for two years before you are allowed to purchase. Similar problems in London, Paris, Cape Town and other popular megacities. Read more
Comment Commented Avraam Dectis
.
Might have a bit to do with a lack of imagination caused by thought processes constrained by early twentieth century assumptions.
. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
It could be argued that all problems relate to outdated thinking but to pin back to the early 20th is to ignore all the medieval and Roman period thinking going on. Read more
Comment Commented Alex Leo
Who will decide who gets the housing? Look at SF and how abused their affordable housing system is with folks listing and getting their monthly rental over a long weekend of ARBnB. Really who will decide whether the next flat will go to a young couple fresh out of college with a baby whose earnings will increase and so will their economic contribution, or a middle age family with little education making the same income? Who will decide on the relative priorities, whether infrastructure is built to connect an inner city or an up and coming suburban community? Humans will, and there will be corruption and favoritism and . . .well. socialism, in its ugliest forms. . . Read more
Comment Commented M M
It is all due to governments policies of the last decade or so. As long as governments and their cronies continue to encourage private entrepreneurialship of the likes of buy to let schemes, etc...everyone shall be excluded from housing, let alone affordable housing. There are huge portfolios of empty properties across the globe mostly owned by financial institutions or individuals backed by financial institutions and speculators. As long as this lack of sanity continues in the housing markets and the speculators and their agents are having free hands to do as they wish, the bubble is likely to burst and this time the 2008 crisis will look like a mild wave rather than the Tsunami that is to come. The Central Bankers, starting with the Fed, are still living in denial on this and many other issues. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Still amazes me that on this day and age we work for a living and cannot afford a house...
How is it even possible? Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Real inequality is not measured in dollars, it is measured in houses. A generation ago median incomes bought median houses. Now median incomes buy the privilege to finance a house over two generations, or sometimes three. Read more
Comment Commented Armin Schmidt
A major counter-trend could then maybe be efficient (albeit at the moment) creation of new cities. When construction costs grow way slower than rent, at some point there arises a financial opportunity.
If, as an extra, there grows demand for a constructional feature, that an "old" city can hardly provide, i.e. parking space in an old italian city or all-time fluent traffic, this appears to add to reasons for leaving an "old" city for a new one. Gentrification, a concept used to describe population dynamics in quarters of cities, with increasing mobility might scale up to whole cities.
I am interested in what a reader from a fast-urbanizing country like India says to this issue.
Read more
Comment Commented Armin Schmidt
..efficient (albeit at the moment shunned) creation... Read more
Comment Commented Keith Roberts
It is conventional for cities and states to try alleviating a lack of housing by mandating and financing the construction of housing for moderate and low income families. I wonder if a better approach might not be for cities and states to finance the extension of efficient public transit to poorly served neighborhoods, and let private developers build housing there in response. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Thanks Keith - spending 3 and a half hours in commute a day is enough to render any house worthless. A fast train into the city center makes all the difference. Read more
