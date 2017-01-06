La libertad de expresión y las noticias falsas

PRINCETON – Cerca de una semana antes de las elecciones presidenciales en Estados Unidos en noviembre pasado, alguien publicó en Twitter que Hillary Clinton era parte central de un círculo pedofílico. El rumor se propagó por las redes sociales y un presentador de derechas llamado Alex Jones señaló varas veces que Clinton estaba implicada en abusos sexuales a niños y que su jefe de campaña, John Podesta, participaba en ritos satánicos. En un vídeo de YouTube (que ya se ha eliminado), Jones hablaba de “todos los niños que Hillary Clinton ha asesinado, descuartizado y violado”. Se publicó cuatro días antes de las elecciones y fue visto 400.000 veces.
Por los correos electrónicos difundidos por WikiLeaks se supo que Podesta cenaba a veces en una pizzería de Washington llamada Comet Ping Pong. Parece ser que por eso las acusaciones sobre el círculo pedofílico se centraron en ese lugar, dando origen al hashtag #pizzagate. Muchos de los retuits de las acusaciones se originan en “bots” o programas diseñados para difundir ciertos tipos de mensajes, ayudando así a dar la impresión de que mucha gente se estaba tomando el “pizzagate” en serio. Increíblemente, la historia también fue retuiteada por el General Michael Flynn, que pronto será asesor de seguridad nacional del Presidente electo Donald Trump.
Incluso después de la elección de Trump (y a pesar de que el New York Times y el Washington Post la desacreditaran), la historia siguió difundiéndose. El Comet Ping Pong recibió llamadas telefónicas constantes, abusivas y a veces amenazantes. Cuando el gerente se comunicó con la policía de la ciudad, le dijeron que los rumores eran parte de la libertad de expresión protegida por la constitución.
Edgar Welch, uno de los oyentes de Jones, es un cristiano con versos de la Biblia tatuados en su espalda que el 4 de diciembre condujo unas 350 millas desde su hogar en Carolina del Norte hasta Comet Ping Pong, armado con un rifle de asalto, un revolver y un cuchillo. Esperó a que los clientes y el personal se marcharan para ponerse a buscar por los túneles niños supuestamente esclavizados. Disparó al menos una vez con su rifle para abrir una puerta cerrada. Tras no encontrarlos, se entregó a la policía.
Las noticias falsas (“desinformación activa” que se presenta como si procediese de un sitio noticioso serio) es una amenaza a las instituciones democráticas. Ha habido ejemplos menos absurdos, como un falso informe de una amenaza nuclear por parte del ministro de defensa israelí que llevó a su contraparte pakistaní a retuitearlo y advertir a Israel que Pakistán también es una potencia nuclear.
El Presidente Barack Obama reconoció el peligro a las libertades democráticas al hablar con la prensa en Alemania poco antes de las elecciones estadounidenses. Le hayan costado o no la presidencia a Hillary Clinton, está claro que podrían hacer que un candidato pierda las elecciones y afectaran las relaciones internacionales. También son contrarias a uno de los pilares fundamentales de la democracia: el que los votantes pueden tomar decisiones informadas entre los candidatos en competencia.
La Primera Enmienda a la Constitución de EE.UU. señala que “el Congreso no promulgará leyes… que limiten la libertad de expresión o de prensa…” Para 1919, la interpretación de la Corte Suprema de estas palabras llevó a la doctrina de que el Congreso solo podía prohibir la expresión si suponía un “peligro claro y actual” de daños graves.
Una postura que se precisó más aún en la que es quizás la mayor defensa de la libertad de expresión por parte de un juez estadounidense: la opinión coincidente de Louis Brandeis en el caso de 1927 de Whitney v. California. Brandeis describió la libertad de expresión y reunión como “funciones esenciales para una democracia eficaz”, apelando a los “hombres valientes y seguros de sí mismos que, con confianza en el poder de un razonamiento libre y sin temor aplicado mediante los procesos de gobierno popular”. Sobre esa base, para que la expresión signifique un peligro claro y actual que pueda justificar el prohibirla, el daño que pudiera causar tendría que ser tan inminente que impidiera toda oportunidad de debatir plenamente lo que se ha expresado. Brandeis insistió que si “hubiera tiempo para exponer a través del debate la falsedad y las falacias, para evitar que los procesos de educación generen daño, el remedio que se ha de aplicar es un mayor nivel de expresión y no un silencio obligado”.
Hoy cuesta tener tanta confianza en el poder de un “razonamiento libre y sin temor”, especialmente si se ha de “aplicar mediante los procesos de gobierno popular”, lo que se supone requiere que influya sobre elecciones. De manera similar, su creencia de que “más expresión y no un silencio obligado” es el remedio para “la falsedad y las falacias” parece ingenua, especialmente si se aplica en una campaña electoral.
Entonces, ¿cuál es la alternativa? No hay duda de que lo que Jones dijo de Clinton constituye difamación y que ella podría demandarlo ante los tribunales; pero sería costoso y demoroso, y llevaría años hacerlo avanzar por el sistema judicial. En cualquier caso, las demandas por difamación civil solo son eficaces contra quienes poseen los recursos para pagar los daños que se sentencien.
¿Qué podemos decir sobre el delito de calumnia? En el Reino Unido, la “difamación escrita” fue por varios siglos un delito penal, pero cayó en desuso y se abolió en 2010. En Estados Unidos, el delito de calumnia no es delito federal. Sigue siendo un crimen en algunos estados, pero pocos casos se presentan a la justicia.
Un informe de 2015 preparado por A. Jay Wagner y Anthony L. Fargo para el Instituto Internacional de la Prensa describe muchos de los casos recientes como “mezquinos” y considera las leyes de difamación civil como un mejor recurso para las “rencillas personales”. El informe concluye que el delito de calumnia se ha vuelto “redundante e innecesario”.
Los últimos ejemplos de falsas noticias sugieren que la conclusión de Wagner y Fargo es prematura. Acusar durante una campaña electoral a uno de los candidatos a la presidencia de asesinar niños no es mezquino, y las leyes sobre difamación civil no ofrecen un remedio adecuado. En la era de Internet, ¿es tiempo de que al péndulo legal vuelva inclinarse hacia el delito de calumnia?
Traducido del inglés por David Meléndez Tormen
Comment Commented Michael Public
It is an age old debate. Should the state protect the citizens from their own stupidity? If the answer is a resounding YES we introduce a Soviet or Chinese style regime. If it is no we put up with all sorts of malicious behavior that preys on stupidity. My personal viewpoint on this sways from day to day depending on whether it was stupidity or authority which ruined my day. Read more
Comment Commented D. V. Gendre
What about the "fake news" that Hillary wins the election? For month this fake news has spread all over the media. Isn't this also "fake news" spread by serious news site?
Fortunately we live in a free society were you can believe whatever you want - even if your neighbor doesn't like it and even if there may be such radical isolated cases as the ones described in this article.
The bigger threat to democracy is spreading such articles about radical isolated cases - which may be cases for the jurisdiction - and implicating that this is the "norm". Because soon some politicans will take actions and try to pass acts and laws which gives them the power to tell us, the people, what channel, newspaper, internet site etc. can be read, heared or watched and which ones have to be banned. This is the real threat. Read more
Comment Commented Oleksandr Aleksandrovych
One of the means to identify fake news is not to look for the news per se but to look for the people of credibility. If you hear many different and mutually incompatible views on a certain subject, the best way to find the truth is to read or view those sources (journalists or media) which have a long-standing proven record of conscientious journalism. When such sources make a mistake they say "We are sorry, we were wrong", or they say "We do not know" etc. In other words, in the big ocean of lies and fake news, such sources could perform the role of anchors of credibility, honesty and common sense. Read more
Comment Commented joey jay
Interesting, mamy POTUS are womanizers, use expletive words. get drunk, and some are plain warmongers. I see no difference between Trump and Lindon Johnson, or Kennedy or Bushes or Clinton...
They all lied, committed fraud and manipulated the masses, as well as intervened in other democratic elected presidencies.
https://s3-eu-west-1.amazonaws.com/6hvynpc1hm1z8n4/Room_40_British_Naval_Intelligence_1914_18.pdf
It is not as if Trump will destroy our standard of living, because has been destroyed by the globalists, or our education system, or our health care or our environment or will create wars
http://johnpilger.com/videos/the-war-you-dont-see
http://www.yourstrawman.com/Marrs.pdf
And most important is the challenge of the MSM consensus:
http://johnpilger.com/videos/media-and-war-challenging-the-consensus
Npw. John Pilgeris netter positioned to write about fake news than Peter Singer. Noam Chomsly has written about Manufacture Consent many years ago.
So Peter Singer is a joe coming to late...MSM is as responsible for the fake news, like any other media. Read more
Comment Commented joey jay
Carls Berstein, a Clinton supporter, wrote:
http://www.carlbernstein.com/magazine_cia_and_media.php
Read more
Comment Commented Patrice Ayme
Curtis Carpentier asked me to prove that the New York Times censored all my comments for years (so that the NYT can go on with his "Fake News", unchallenged). Mr. Carpentier said he knew two people there, who never heard of me. (It seems to me that going to the New York Times to ask them if they mistreat their subscribers, is a bit like asking wolves if they have seen any sheep recently...)
However, a one minute google search "Patrice Ayme New York Times" brings hits which are not essays of mine, but actually eight years old comments of mine inside the New York Times, remarkable for their depth and wealth of analysis. No comments show up in the last few years. Thus it would seem that my disappearance from New York Times comments is not due to me (I write a lot, and I want my opinions to be known, as I find them more judicious than those of “Fake News” factories, such as the “Times”). Instead, my disappearance from the New York Times comments for a great number of years can only be explained by a systematic, vicious secret blacklist at the New York Times to ban those who threaten the established mental order.
I think this sort of unjustifiable censorship from Mainstream Media should be outright unlawful (as the MSM gets privileges from the government, that is, us). I have never sent a comment to the New York Times which was not very serious, polite, extremely well informed, and informative. I sent thousands of comments to the New York Times. For me, they have become an experience in the viciousness of censorship. The same holds from pseudo-progressive outfits such as the Daily Kos, which banned me in 2009. I cannot be accused of not being progressive (and I am a personal friend of Barack Obama, although I never informed the NYT of that). Read more
Comment Commented M M
Patrice, do not take matters personally, the mass media live in a different era, the NYT managed to survive due to certain considerations without them, they would have gone bust long time ago. Read more
Comment Commented joey jay
Have you read the MagZINE CALLED; Lies of Our Times?
https://archive.org/details/LiesOfOurTimesCollection
a monthly magazine of media criticism. "Our Times" are the times we live in; but they are also the words of The New York Times, the most cited news medium in the United States, our paper of record. The "Lies" are more than literal falsehoods; they encompass subjects that have been ignored, hypocrisies, misleading emphases, and hidden premises -- the biases which systematically shape reporting.
The coverage in "Lies of Our Times" was based on the research of more than one hundred correspondents -- not only media critics, but also academics, journalists, literary figures, and activists. The magazine also solicited the help of a variety of public interest and human rights groups, to advise it of their dealings with the media. It paid close attention to press releases, stories, proposed columns, and letters that fail to make it into the mass media."
Fake news is old as ever:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bzrYMEvAEyw
The last 10 minutes are very powerful and debunk the writer.
Read more
Comment Commented Konstanzhoglo Konstanzhoglo
Western political establishment by their media created their readers/listeners and successfully manipulated them. They also created some themes which are undisputable and being taken by the most of western inhabitants without any critical perception.
For a long time this situation have been benefited to it, but in case of Trump it failed.
Guys, you are responsible for them were tamed by you.:) Read more
Comment Commented thomas greaves
There is a story once told to every child in Western schools, about a man who walked on water, made a blind man see etc. The world is used to myths being paraded as facts. The Sun newspaper once ran a story in its front page about a comedian who ate a canary alive. No one complains about these distortions of reality; so, what is different about myths told about politicians and their antics? In fact, the world view propagated by any culture filters its vision of reality through the lens of its beliefs and values, most of which are contingent upon historical circumstances and conventions. This fake news story is a fake news story. Read more
Comment Commented Robert Kolker
Reinstating criminal libel? How about re-enacting the Libel and Sedition Acts. This is the first step toward destroying our rights under the First and Fourteenth Amendments.
Should a person be criminally prosecuted just because someone else takes what he says seriously and acts on it? If that were public policy you can kiss science fiction and other fictional stories goodbye. Read more
Comment Commented Robert Kolker
The only restrictions on speech should be to punish or deter fomenting a riot, organizing a lynch mob, organizing or partaking in a violent insurrection and revealing certain vital military secrets. Anything else can be dealt with the libel and slander laws (to punish false defamation) and people using their good sense in judging what to believe or not believe. Read more
Comment Commented John Platypus
Pizzagate may be fake news (although if you take the time to look into it, there are circumstantial pieces of evidence and coincidences that at the very least raises questions) but Rotherham wasn't. When the gatekeepers have abdicated their responsibility to present the facts, especially when they are inconvenient to their preferred narrative, they have in the process forfeited their credibility and trustworthiness. Imposing punitive consequences on dissident expression, however "fake" it may be is a dangerous move. You don't win people over by force. Tactics like these will only crystallize the resentment and alienation that masses feel toward the gatekeepers. Read more
Comment Commented Andrés Galia
The author asks if it is time for the legal pendulum to swing back toward the offense of criminal libel. No, it is time to educate people so they can ask for evidence for whatever it is mentioned in the media. If people are so willing to accept whatever they are told, the problem is those people. Read more
Comment Commented Robin Bell
Before the internet, the great Winston observed that a lie can spread halfway around the world before truth gets its pants on. Nowadays, it gets around the world 10 times, or more, before truth wakes up. How to act is not as clear as the need to do something. Read more
Comment Commented Bob Aceti
The 1927 Whitney v. California case cited raises the contextual issue of technology and freedom of speech. It is well resolved that freedom of speech does not condone someone yelling "fire" in a room that includes other people. (Unless there is a fire.) In similar reasoning can we question the speed and broad desimination of false and inciting comments that are transmitted by Internet and Mass Media?
I think the answer should be "yes". The information and broadcasting technologies that exist today did not exist or could have been contemplated in the SCOTUS in 1927 decision.
The present use of fake and 'first-to-market' misleading and false news and opinions laced with strident racist, anti-Islam and planned political targeting of candidates for public office ought to NOT be covered by the freedom of speech gambit provided in the US Constitution (First Amendment) as political speech. Instead, speech or broadcasting by mass media using federal radio-frequency and cable broadcasting and Internet technologies should be considered "commercial" in substance and subject to more restrictive rules that apply to commercial speech, than to politicians that (regrettably) can continue to lie and mislead under the American system of electoral selection.
The presumption of the SCOTUS is that Americans have good education and have sufficient reasoning ability to make good-decisions. I suggest this presumption is also false.
Moreover, the SCOTUS will not hear a case that is "political" in nature - deferring to the executive and legislative branches for resolution. However, we all know that the SCOTUS is "politically biased" - officially as a result of Roosevelt's 1937 "Court-packing" law. Ever since, each POTUS looks to realign the SCOTUS bench with appointments to reflect the political bias acceptable to the current oval office holder. Read more
Comment Commented Bob Aceti
A related cousin to "Fake News" is first to market news stories that are fast and loose pieces that attach any blame to convenient targets. Post 9-11 World Trade Center attack, Janet Napolitano, the U.S. homeland security secretary at the time, claimed the 9-11 terrorists infiltrated the U.S. through Canada. Although this was proven false Senator John McCain (R., AZ) repeated the claim several years later.
The irony was that not only was the news flash by the U.S. leader of Homeland Security false and, later, Sen. McCain's repetition of false statements on record, the truth was that the terrorists were enrolled in large passenger jet flying lessons in the U.S. One airplane trainer claimed that during the course of flight training of one 9-11 terrorist the student explained he was not interested in landing the aircraft, only takeoff and flying. And the flight school trainer did not report or otherwise consider the advice provided as suspicious.
On Friday Jan. 6th a man went to retrieve his luggage after arrival and pulled-out a gun and loaded bullets and killed 5 people. The first flash news report was that the shooter landed from Canada. Later the news was changed to report the truth: the man flew in from Alaska; a former Puerto Rican National Guardsman who served in Iraq and suffered PTSD.
Americans have a tendency to spread false news as a result of broadcasters and news reporters focus on ratings that are driven by audience views: first to market is more important than the truth when it comes to news and opinion reportage. The Alt-Right Mass Media could not have attained market shares without generating a stream of false and deliberately morally depraved attacks on people of color, Islam, "liberals" and anyone in politics that did not accept the extremist right worldview. Read more
Comment Commented Jack A. Goldstone
This is a matter of law catching up with technology. When a person seeks to spread a malicious rumor, it used to reply on word of mouth (where lack of a respectable source hurt credibility anyway). Today, anyone can dress up a website to look like a news institutions and post malicious rumors that can reach hundreds of thousands or millions of viewers. There is no legal method to deal with this new phenomenon of using fake news on social media to inflict deliberate and significant harm on individuals or institutions. Criminal libel laws would fill this gap and are much needed to provide a remedy to this new evil. Read more
Comment Commented Bob Aceti
Most people in the west over-estimate the collective intelligence of Americans. Canadian 'snowbirds' that winter in Florida often return with stories about locals that exhibit poor judgment in serving customers at name-brand stores. No one complains about real prices as most items are more costly back home in Canada than in Florida - including shelter/housing. When Mr. Trump shout-out his affection for the "low-educated" American voters most citizens in the west may have thought he was appealing to a small proportion of American voters - as we all think that Harvard, Stanford, MIT, etc. rule and most Americans are 'reasonably' well-educated - at least sufficiently so to dominate world affairs and global economic trade. But obviously the truth is that there are too many under-educated voters in the U.S. that can and have shown to be a risk to global stability. In the case of the Trump election it is clear that his supporters chose a path of bigotry, racism and an "America First" trade policy. And this after much of today's global political-economy was crafted by generations of American political and business leadership. Read more
Comment Commented Moris Simson
Thanks for this valuable historical perspective. There is no doubt that the American elections have been asymmetrically polluted with disinformation intentionally propagated to affect the outcome. The amazing part is the inaction and passivity of the the Administration under whose nose these abuses were taking place. Inexplicable .... Read more
Comment Commented Oleksandr Aleksandrovych
I fully agree with the author about the need to bring back criminalization of libel. As Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius aptly put it: "A lie is not an alternative point of view". Any person with malicious intent can call himself a journalist and spread around deliberate disinformation and fake news without any punishment whatsoever. This is exactly what the Russian regime is doing capitalizing on the West's obsession with the sacred cow of the free speech. Most of the Russian journalists are simply FSB people doing their job conscientiously to bring about the decline of the West.
Of course, while criminalizing libel, we ought to be very careful not to stifle legitimate and honest media, setting clear rules. Yet, once a person or media outlet are caught red-handed, they must be sued. I am sure that even a few precedents of jailing fake journalists or closing down fake channels or websites would significantly curb the scourge of fake news. Read more
Comment Commented Vidvuds Beldavs
I was shocked to learn that people that I know and that I respected believed the stories that Hillary Clinton had caused the murder of a large string of people that had opposed her Such posts were very frequent on FB. When people who had established reputations such as Rudy Giuliani, Newt Gingrich, and Michael Flynn could lead chants to hang "Killery" things have gone beyond the pale and criminal libel laws would be appropriate to return an element of civility to public speech carried by media outlets including FB. Read more
Comment Commented Adrian C
I admire and I have read all published works of professor Singer. I am also the owner of a large internet and media company which has offered services to hundreds of millions world wide.
With this in mind, I think the professor is mistaking on this particular problem. Fake news is a real problem, but this problem mainly affects society because of mainstream media, not extremist publications.
Be it the New York Times or CNN, there is so much lying by omission and avoidance of real problems or topics. This is a historical problem - how did these icons of democracy present - the Irak war, the Vietnam war ...
Also, the rule of presenting both opposing views as equals - even on problems like climate change - where few consider climate change as subject to debate - is a significant issue to "truth and knowledge finding".
The final problem of mainstream media is that they are owned and controlled in a concentrated fashion. This means there is no real plurality of views, but we control the "truth".
Read more
Comment Commented Marendo Müller
The fake news hysteria has the bright side of making it seem useful to introduce basic notions of non-gullibility in the school curriculum. While the mass media were in the hands of the rich and powerful, maximal gullibility among the masses was probably very desirable.
It allowed to mobilize the "people" for freedom and justice for and against communism, for and against nazism, for and against Saddam Hussein, for or against classism, for or against racism etc., however with the advent of social media and cheap information spreading capabilities the whole point of mass gullibility is lost and new ways of controlling the masses could be developed and implemented.
One method would obviously be truth and moderation internet squads à la chinese, that would be able to block any information that is threatening the interests of e.g. world peace or social harmony.
Read more
Comment Commented Patrice Ayme
Kindly answering Curtis Carpenter: I have been a full subscriber to the New York Times for more than 30 years. When the Internet appeared, the NYT consistently published fake news from the White House about the Iraq War (2003; the Judith Miller affair). They blocked my comments then (my comments were against the war). I accused, then, several writers of the NYT to be liars (including Miller, Thomas Friedman, etc.)
Later the NYT became more lenient, and published 100% of my comments. I am a personal friend of Obama, I helped him campaign in 2007/2008. However the NYT then selectively started to censor my comments about Obamacare (I thought it was crazy), or drones (I was against some usage of them), Qualitative Easing (should have been done differently), and on and on.
In the last two years or so, the New York Times has blocked ALL my comments, literally hundreds of them, perhaps more than a thousand. If I say there is a bad storm in California, on an article about California weather, they block that. I contacted NYT editors, they told me it was the decision of every single editorialist to block me.
I don't believe it. I have a website, with millions of words on it, and it's a very honorable website. Actually my friend BO reads it. As far as I am concerned, the behavior of the NYT should be unlawful in the "newspaper of report" of the USA.
I am still a subscriber, by the way.
Patrice Ayme
Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
Can you give me a name of someone at the NYT that I can contact that will verify your story? The two people I know there have never heard of you Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
For a careful review of the evidence related to Pizzagate, go read "Pizzagate" by Aedon Cassiel over in The Unz Review. A useful quote follows.
"Here’s how a blogger writing under the name Mehrdad Amanpour tells the story of how the story first started reaching people:
Some years ago, a friend sent me a shocking article. It said hundreds of British girls were being systematically gang-raped by Muslim gangs. It claimed this was being covered-up.
I’ve never had time for conspiracy theories, especially when they look as hateful as those in the article. So I checked the links and sources in the piece. I found an American racist-far-right website and from there, saw the original source was a similarly unpleasant website in the UK.
I did a brief search for corroboration from reputable mainstream sources. I found none. So I wrote a curt reply to my friend: “I’d appreciate it if you didn’t send me made-up crap from neo–Nazi websites.”
Some months later, I read the seminal exposé of the (mainly) ethnic-Pakistani grooming gang phenomenon by Andrew Norfolk in The Sunday Times.
I was stunned and horrified — not just that these vile crimes were indeed happening and endemic, but that they really were being ignored and “covered-up” by public authorities and the mainstream media." Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
Fake news is everywhere. After the Cologne attacks, the initial media response was a complete coverup (supposedly the attacks never happened). When the first round of fake news failed, the next round was "native Germans did it'. When the second round of fake news failed, the next story was 'long-standing immigrants did it'. When the third round of fake news failed, the next story was 'recent refugees did it'. The 'recent' part was true. However, the 'refugees' part is just more fake news. Military age males from the a long list of countries that are not at war, are not 'refugees'.
Four rounds of fake news at least. Of course, PC fake news is OK I guess. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
What if "fake news" is itself the fake news? People have tried to sabotage our first amendment rights on lesser grounds haven't they? Read more
Comment Commented Patrice Ayme
It is a bit more complicated than "fake news" as something enemies of Clinton did to her. Arguably, even supposedly honorable newspapers like the New York Times are full of fake news. For example, I did not like aspects of Obamacare and the way Quantitative Easing was made. So the New York Times banned all my comments, on all subjects, including philosophy. As a result, this filtering of comments, and commentators, in a way that would not hold up in court, is a form of "fake news".
Indeed, it leaves partisans of plutocratic globalocracy such as Paul Krugman, free to propagandize without contradiction, thus instilling a fake view of the world.
We have a department of justice. Modern, state organized justice, started in Thirteenth Century France, under Saint Louis (Louis IX). It may be time for the next advance: the state should organize a department of truth.
Yes, I know, it sounds like Big Brother. However, all serious mental functions (care, order, justice, welfare, human services) are the province of the state, because they are too important. They were all progressively incorporated to the state.
Why not the same with truth?
The department of truth could rate, just rate, site, essays, news. Outrageous cases bringing hurt could be referred to the Department of Justice.
The alternative is what is happening now: people such as me banned from many official main stream media such as the New York Times, because they don’t tolerate the truth, and prefer their readers to be exposed to their fake news. Facebook has decided to go down that route, using a number of activists (thus biased) members and biased private outfits to determine what is true, and what is not.
Patrice Ayme’ Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
Do you have any evidence that might convince me that the New York Times banned all of your comments? My experience has always been that they are pretty tolerant, but do have some basic standards of exposition that they insist on. I'd be interested in learning if my general impression is wrong.
Read more
Comment Commented Kenneth Wallenstein
Yelling "Murder!" in a crowded forum is not ethically different from yelling "Fire!" in a crowded theater. People have a right not to be harassed by false accusations. Lawsuits should be directed at individuals - not organizations. Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
As for "Fake News", it is a different subject from the problem of defamation of politicians via false claims.
If we wanted to be straightforward about the problem, the term to use would be rumor-mongering, unsubstantiated allegations, innuendo, cherry-picking, misleading spin. These techniques are embraced by both the brand-name MSM as well as off-brand infotainment sources.
"Fake News" is a catchy term, which makes me think of "Fake Gucci Bag" - i.e., something that is an imitation of a brand name product. The fakeness diminishes prestige and exclusivity without saying much about function either way -- even if a Fake Gucci bag was high quality, that would be just as damaging. When lawyers go to court, they point out that the cheap availability of a "Fake Gucci bag" does damage to the real Gucci brand's value by watering it down.
And this is exactly what is happening with the MSM - their product is no longer unique, and is often shown to be not especially valuable (i.e., accurate). Too bad for them.
Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
Being able to sue for defamation won't help anyone's political campaign, since you'll just see third parties delivering the message - as with the "Swift Boat" story from the 2004 presidential campaign. Third party. Bush not responsible. The end. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
To Free Speech and Fake News I suggest you add Fake speech - being the careful skewed presentation made by so many politicians - with lying now being referred to as Mis-speaking. In a world where a paediatrician (every hospital should have one) can be abused at their home by members of the public who think this means they are a paedophile (every hospital should not have one) anything is possible because to some people words are entirely plastic in their meaning Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
For a careful review of the evidence related to Pizzagate, go read "Pizzagate" by Aedon Cassiel over in The Unz Review Read more
Comment Commented Faruk Timuroglu
It was a ferocious election campaign ever and neither side was less cruel than the other was. It's time to get over and let the President-elect focus on his work. Alas no, Obama is trying to foment a putsch against him! Read more
Comment Commented M M
Obama is vindictive and a liar and a lousy golf player, among a whole list of things, the main reasons why he made the Democratic Party loose the elections. Read more
Comment Commented Lawrence Tomko
Government constraint of free speech is dangerous for a democracy. I would suggest that speech should continue to be protected, but the identity of the speaker should be made know to the audience. I realize the difficulty in doing so in the internet era. Read more
Comment Commented M M
The author of this article assumes that all people are stupid and that they beleive the gossip in the media. Can this assumption be perceived as misinformation or propaganda of some sort? Read more
Comment Commented M M
Steve, where are you Shakespeare now that you are so badly needed.. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
"I don't know what you mean by 'glory,' " Alice said.
Humpty Dumpty smiled contemptuously. "Of course you don't—till I tell you. I meant 'there's a nice knock-down argument for you!' "
"But 'glory' doesn't mean 'a nice knock-down argument'," Alice objected.
"When I use a word," Humpty Dumpty said, in rather a scornful tone, "it means just what I choose it to mean—neither more nor less."
"The question is," said Alice, "whether you can make words mean so many different things."
"The question is," said Humpty Dumpty, "which is to be master—that's all." Read more
Comment Commented M M
Carsten, I cannot disagree with your rational, although prejudices can come into play in it as well. Therefore the matter is not as clear cut as the author of this article is making it sound to be. Read more
Comment Commented Carsten von Wersebe
I don't think it's that bad of an assumption to think that many people believe in rumors. He even gave an example of the lone gunman who went out to find the "hidden" children. Sure it may be a one off case but if someone went through such extremes because of the rumors then surely its reasonable to assume that they affect others as well. Read more
Comment Commented Rick Puglisi
We shouldn't make criminals out of people for fake news. It leads to book burning. I enjoy The Onion and sarcastic, funny, fake news. I am smart enough to know it is fake like almost everyone else. It is even funny when North Korea or some dictator publishes an article from the Onion thinking it is real. It exposes their ignorance and bigotry. Have respect for your fellow citizens instead of being an arrogant elitist. Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
A very good article, but nothing new! Misinformation, distortion or utter falsification of history about others and oneself are as old as humanity. That Jews were practicing blood of children in their rituals was a lie was used by politicians and clerics all through history.
Czars and Nazis were good at it. Sometimes even civillized nations used stories of brutality and rape to infuriate citizens very cleverly, both in times of war and peace. So libel laws should be used rigorously as a deterrent but it won't completely eradicate fake news and lies! Read more
Comment Commented Paul Daley
Great article. Criminal libel laws should be revived at all levels of government, and tested in the Supreme Court. News aggregators should also probably be treated as publishers in libel actions. Read more
