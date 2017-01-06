47

La libertad de expresión y las noticias falsas

PRINCETON – Cerca de una semana antes de las elecciones presidenciales en Estados Unidos en noviembre pasado, alguien publicó en Twitter que Hillary Clinton era parte central de un círculo pedofílico. El rumor se propagó por las redes sociales y un presentador de derechas llamado Alex Jones señaló varas veces que Clinton estaba implicada en abusos sexuales a niños y que su jefe de campaña, John Podesta, participaba en ritos satánicos. En un vídeo de YouTube (que ya se ha eliminado), Jones hablaba de “todos los niños que Hillary Clinton ha asesinado, descuartizado y violado”. Se publicó cuatro días antes de las elecciones y fue visto 400.000 veces.

Por los correos electrónicos difundidos por WikiLeaks se supo que Podesta cenaba a veces en una pizzería de Washington llamada Comet Ping Pong. Parece ser que por eso las acusaciones sobre el círculo pedofílico se centraron en ese lugar, dando origen al hashtag #pizzagate. Muchos de los retuits de las acusaciones se originan en “bots” o programas diseñados para difundir ciertos tipos de mensajes, ayudando así a dar la impresión de que mucha gente se estaba tomando el “pizzagate” en serio. Increíblemente, la historia también fue retuiteada por el General Michael Flynn, que pronto será asesor de seguridad nacional del Presidente electo Donald Trump.

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

Incluso después de la elección de Trump (y a pesar de que el New York Times y el Washington Post la desacreditaran), la historia siguió difundiéndose. El Comet Ping Pong recibió llamadas telefónicas constantes, abusivas y a veces amenazantes. Cuando el gerente se comunicó con la policía de la ciudad, le dijeron que los rumores eran parte de la libertad de expresión protegida por la constitución.

Edgar Welch, uno de los oyentes de Jones, es un cristiano con versos de la Biblia tatuados en su espalda que el 4 de diciembre condujo unas 350 millas desde su hogar en Carolina del Norte hasta Comet Ping Pong, armado con un rifle de asalto, un revolver y un cuchillo. Esperó a que los clientes y el personal se marcharan para ponerse a buscar por los túneles niños supuestamente esclavizados. Disparó al menos una vez con su rifle para abrir una puerta cerrada. Tras no encontrarlos, se entregó a la policía.

Las noticias falsas (“desinformación activa” que se presenta como si procediese de un sitio noticioso serio) es una amenaza a las instituciones democráticas. Ha habido ejemplos menos absurdos, como un falso informe de una amenaza nuclear por parte del ministro de defensa israelí que llevó a su contraparte pakistaní a retuitearlo y advertir a Israel que Pakistán también es una potencia nuclear.

El Presidente Barack Obama reconoció el peligro a las libertades democráticas al hablar con la prensa en Alemania poco antes de las elecciones estadounidenses. Le hayan costado o no la presidencia a Hillary Clinton, está claro que podrían hacer que un candidato pierda las elecciones y afectaran las relaciones internacionales. También son contrarias a uno de los pilares fundamentales de la democracia: el que los votantes pueden tomar decisiones informadas entre los candidatos en competencia.

La Primera Enmienda a la Constitución de EE.UU. señala que “el Congreso no promulgará leyes… que limiten la libertad de expresión o de prensa…” Para 1919, la interpretación de la Corte Suprema de estas palabras llevó a la doctrina de que el Congreso solo podía prohibir la expresión si suponía un “peligro claro y actual” de daños graves.

Una postura que se precisó más aún en la que es quizás la mayor defensa de la libertad de expresión por parte de un juez estadounidense: la opinión coincidente de Louis Brandeis en el caso de 1927 de Whitney v. California. Brandeis describió la libertad de expresión y reunión como “funciones esenciales para una democracia eficaz”, apelando a los “hombres valientes y seguros de sí mismos que, con confianza en el poder de un razonamiento libre y sin temor aplicado mediante los procesos de gobierno popular”. Sobre esa base, para que la expresión signifique un peligro claro y actual que pueda justificar el prohibirla, el daño que pudiera causar tendría que ser tan inminente que impidiera toda oportunidad de debatir plenamente lo que se ha expresado. Brandeis insistió que si “hubiera tiempo para exponer a través del debate la falsedad y las falacias, para evitar que los procesos de educación generen daño, el remedio que se ha de aplicar es un mayor nivel de expresión y no un silencio obligado”.

Hoy cuesta tener tanta confianza en el poder de un “razonamiento libre y sin temor”, especialmente si se ha de “aplicar mediante los procesos de gobierno popular”, lo que se supone requiere que influya sobre elecciones. De manera similar, su creencia de que “más expresión y no un silencio obligado” es el remedio para “la falsedad y las falacias” parece ingenua, especialmente si se aplica en una campaña electoral.

Entonces, ¿cuál es la alternativa? No hay duda de que lo que Jones dijo de Clinton constituye difamación y que ella podría demandarlo ante los tribunales; pero sería costoso y demoroso, y llevaría años hacerlo avanzar por el sistema judicial. En cualquier caso, las demandas por difamación civil solo son eficaces contra quienes poseen los recursos para pagar los daños que se sentencien.

¿Qué podemos decir sobre el delito de calumnia? En el Reino Unido, la “difamación escrita” fue por varios siglos un delito penal, pero cayó en desuso y se abolió en 2010. En Estados Unidos, el delito de calumnia no es delito federal. Sigue siendo un crimen en algunos estados, pero pocos casos se presentan a la justicia.

Un informe de 2015 preparado por A. Jay Wagner y Anthony L. Fargo para el Instituto Internacional de la Prensa describe muchos de los casos recientes como “mezquinos” y considera las leyes de difamación civil como un mejor recurso para las “rencillas personales”. El informe concluye que el delito de calumnia se ha vuelto “redundante e innecesario”.

Fake news or real views Learn More

Los últimos ejemplos de falsas noticias sugieren que la conclusión de Wagner y Fargo es prematura. Acusar durante una campaña electoral a uno de los candidatos a la presidencia de asesinar niños no es mezquino, y las leyes sobre difamación civil no ofrecen un remedio adecuado. En la era de Internet, ¿es tiempo de que al péndulo legal vuelva inclinarse hacia el delito de calumnia?

Traducido del inglés por David Meléndez Tormen