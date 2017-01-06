47

自由言论和假新闻

普林斯顿——去年11月美国总统大选一周前，有人在推特上发帖称，希拉里·克林顿是一个恋童癖团伙的核心成员。有人通过社交媒体不断散播谣言，还有一位右翼脱口秀节目主持人亚历克斯·琼斯反复指控她参与虐待儿童，还指控她的竞选主席约翰·波德斯塔参与撒旦的邪恶仪式。在一段YouTube视频中（后来被删除），琼斯提到“希拉里·克林顿亲手谋杀、切碎和强奸的所有儿童。”这段视频在大选前四天被上传至网络，并被观看超过400,000次。

维基解密发布的电子邮件显示波德斯塔有时会去华盛顿特区一家名叫彗星乒乓的比萨饼餐厅就餐。显然因为这个原因，儿童性团伙的指控就聚焦这座比萨饼餐厅，并采用了#比萨门的主题标签。旨在散播某类信息的机器人程序大肆转发上述指控——给人留下的印象是很多民众都在严肃探讨“比萨门”。令人吃惊的是，迈克尔·弗林将军也转发了这则推特，而这位将军很快就将成为当选总统唐纳德·特朗普的国家安全顾问。

即使在特朗普胜选后——虽然谎言被《纽约时报》《华盛顿邮报》所拆穿——这则故事仍然继续传播。彗星乒乓餐厅经常接到辱骂、往往还带有威胁意味的骚扰电话。当餐厅经理向华盛顿警方求助时，他被告知谣言是受到宪法保护的言论。

埃德加·韦尔奇是一位把圣经经文纹在背上的基督徒，也是琼斯的忠实听众之一。12月4日，他从家乡北卡罗来纳驱车350英里抵达彗星乒乓餐厅，随身携带突击步枪、左轮手枪和刀具。他让客人和工作人员离开后搜查被认为藏在隧道里的受到奴役的儿童。他用突击步枪至少射击一次，目的是打开一扇被锁住的房门。在没有找到孩子后，他向警方投降。

虚假消息——即精心包装、看似来自严肃新闻网站的“主动误导”——对民主制度构成了严重威胁。还有一些不那么荒谬的例子，其中包括以色列国防部长核威胁的虚假报告 ，误导其巴基斯坦同行转发了这份报告，并警告以色列巴基斯坦同样是有核国。

巴拉克·奥巴马总统在美国大选刚刚结束时接受德国媒体采访，承认了谣言对民主自由的威胁。无论假新闻是否导致克林顿在总统大选中落败，它显然可以导致候选人选举失利，并破坏国际关系。谣言也违背了民主体制赖以存在的一个基本前提：即选民可以在完全知情的情况下选择候选人。

美国宪法第一修正案规定“国会不应制定任何法律...限制言论或新闻自由...”。到1919年，最高法院对上述条款的解释已经树立了国会只有在构成“明确且现实威胁”的情况下才能对言论进行限制的原则。

这一立场在路易斯·布兰戴斯对1927年惠特尼诉加利福尼亚案表达部分赞同意见后进一步得以强化，这或许是美国法官对言论自由最有力的支持。布兰戴斯将言论和集会自由形容为“有效民主所必须的职能”。他呼吁民众“勇敢、自力更生，对民选政府流程贯彻自由和无畏理性的能力抱有完全的��任。”在这样的基础上，如果某一言论构成明确而现实的威胁，并在此基础上满足启动限制规定需要满足的条件，那么上述言论必须造成直接的损害，以至于充分探讨言论内容的任何可能性都被预先排除。布兰戴斯坚持认为如果“有时间通过讨论来揭露谎言和谬误，通过教育来避免邪恶向前发展，那么就必须以更多言论来进行补救，而不是强制谣言散播者不许发声。”

今天，尤其在本应“由民主政府通过特定程序来贯彻执行的前提下”，很难对“自由和无畏推理”的力量抱有如此强烈的信心——这个假设成立的前提条件是“自由和无畏的推理”能够影响选举进程。同样，布兰戴斯认定“更多讨论、而非强制沉默”是“虚假和谬误”的补救办法看上去也非常天真，尤其如果适用于竞选活动中。

那么，还有哪些可以采纳的替代方法？琼斯对克林顿的言论无疑涉及诽谤，她可以对他提出民事诉讼；但那种方法注定耗时、昂贵，法院审理很有可能要历时数年才能完成。无论如何，民事诽谤诉讼仅对那些有财力支付判决赔偿的人才有效。

那么诽谤罪怎样？在英国，“诽谤”几百年来都属于刑事犯罪，但后来却逐渐停用并于2010年被彻底取消。在美国，刑事诽谤不属于联邦犯罪之列。某些州仍将诽谤列为刑事犯罪，但实际审理诽谤案件的情况却少之又少。

2015年杰伊·瓦格纳和安托尼·法格为国际新闻研究所提交的一份报告用“琐碎”来形容许多近期案例，并把民事诽谤法视为发泄“个人不满”的渠道。该报告认定刑事诽谤罪已经变得“多余和没有必要”。

近期的假新闻事例表明瓦格纳和法戈的结论为时过早。在大选期间指责一位美国总统候选人亲手杀害儿童绝非小事，而民事诽谤法没有提供任何充分的补救。在互联网时代里，法律的钟摆再次回归刑事诽谤罪的时机是否已经成熟？

