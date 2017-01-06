47

Liberté d'expression et fausses informations

PRINCETON – Environ une semaine avant les élections présidentielles américaines de novembre dernier, quelqu'un a publié sur Twitter qu'Hillary Clinton était à la tête d'un réseau pédophile. La rumeur a circulé sur les médias sociaux et Alex Jones, l'hôte d'un talk-show de droite, a affirmé à plusieurs reprises qu'elle avait participé à des actes de violence sur des enfants et que son directeur de campagne John Podesta avait participé à des rituels sataniques. Dans une vidéo sur YouTube (qui a été retirée depuis), Jones faisait référence à « tous les enfants qu'Hillary Clinton avait tués, coupés en morceaux et violés de ses propres mains. » La vidéo, publiée quatre jours avant les élections, a été vue plus de 400 000 fois.

Des e-mails publiés par WikiLeaks ont montré que parfois Podesta prenaient ses repas dans une pizzeria de Washington, DC, du nom de Comet Ping Pong. Pour cette raison apparente, les accusations de réseau pédophile se sont concentrées sur la pizzeria et ont utilisé le hashtag #pizzagate. Les allégations étaient fréquemment retweetées par des « bots » (des programmes conçus pour diffuser certains types de messages), ce qui a contribué à donner l'impression que de nombreuses personnes prenaient le « Pizzagate » au sérieux. L'histoire, étonnamment, a également été retweetée par le Général Michael Flynn, qui sera le prochain conseiller à la sécurité nationale du président élu Donald Trump.

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

Même après l'élection de Trump (et en dépit de son démenti par le New York Times et le Washington Post), l'histoire a continué à se diffuser. Le Comet Ping Pong a été harcelé par des appels téléphoniques constants, injurieux et souvent porteurs de menaces. Quand son directeur s'est adressé à la police de Washington, DC, on lui a répondu que les rumeurs étaient protégées par la constitution en vertu de la liberté d'expression.

Edgar Welch, un chrétien qui porte des versets de la Bible tatoués dans le dos, était l'un des auditeurs de Jones. Le 4 décembre, il a parcouru plus de 560 km depuis son domicile de Caroline du Nord vers Comet Ping Pong, armé d'un fusil d'assaut, d'un revolver et d'un couteau. Il a autorisé les clients et le personnel à quitter les lieux pendant qu'il recherchait des enfants retenus en esclavage, qu'il pensait être cachés dans les tunnels. Il a tiré au moins un coup de fusil, pour ouvrir une porte verrouillée. Comme il n'a trouvé aucun enfant, il s'est rendu à la police.

Les fausses informations - « la désinformation active » présentée pour avoir l'apparence d'émaner d'un site d'informations sérieux - sont une menace envers les institutions démocratiques. Il y a eu des exemples moins absurdes, notamment un faux rapport de menace nucléaire par le ministre de la défense d'Israël, qui a trompé son homologue pakistanais en le poussant à retweeter le rapport et à avertir Israël que le Pakistan était également une puissance nucléaire.

Le président Barack Obama a reconnu le danger pour les libertés démocratiques en parlant à la presse en Allemagne peu après les élections américaines. Que de fausses informations aient coûté ou non la présidence à Clinton, elles auraient clairement pu entraîner la défaite d'un candidat à une élection et bouleverser les relations internationales. Cela est également contraire à l'un des principes fondamentaux sur lesquels repose la démocratie : que les électeurs puissent faire des choix éclairés entre les candidats en lice.

Le Premier Amendement de la Constitution américaine le stipule. « Le Congrès ne promulguera aucune loi () réduisant la liberté d'expression, ou de la presse. (...) » En 1919, l'interprétation de ces mots par la Cour suprême avait conduit à la doctrine selon laquelle le Congrès ne pouvait interdire un discours que s'il constituait « un danger présent et manifeste » de préjudice grave.

Cette position a été raffinée dans ce qui est peut-être la plus grande défense de la liberté d'expression par un juge américain : l'opinion concordante de Louis Brandeis dans l'affaire Whitney contre l'Etat de Californie en 1927. Brandeis a décrit la liberté d'expression et de réunion comme des « fonctions essentielles à l'efficacité de la démocratie. » Il a lancé un appel « aux hommes courageux, autonomes, ayant confiance dans le pouvoir de la libre pensée sans peur, appliqué aux processus d'un gouvernement populaire. » Sur cette base, pour qu'un discours constitue un danger présent et manifeste qui puisse justifier qu'on l'interdise, le préjudice que l'intervention causerait doit être si imminent qu'il exclue toute occasion de discuter pleinement ce qui a été dit. Brandeis insistait en disant que dans le cas où « il y a le temps d'exposer par la discussion le mensonge et les erreurs, d'éviter le mal par les processus d'éducation, le remède à appliquer est davantage de discours, pas le silence imposé. »

Actuellement, il est difficile d'avoir une telle confiance dans le pouvoir de la « libre pensée sans peur », surtout si elle est censée « s'appliquer par les processus d'un gouvernement populaire », qui vraisemblablement exige qu'elle influence les élections. De même, la conviction de Brandeis selon laquelle « davantage de discours, pas le silence imposé » est le remède contre « le mensonge et les erreurs » paraît naïf, surtout quand il s'applique à une campagne électorale.

Cependant, quelle est l'alternative ? Ce que Jones a dit à propos de Clinton est sûrement de la diffamation et Clinton pourrait lancer une poursuite civile contre lui ; mais cela est coûteux et prend du temps, ce qui risque très certainement de prendre des années avant d'arriver devant les tribunaux. Quoi qu'il en soit, les poursuites pour diffamation ne sont efficaces que contre ceux qui ont les moyens de payer les dommages et intérêts qui sont accordés. 

Qu'en est-il du libelle criminel ? Au Royaume-Uni, le « libelle diffamatoire » a été pendant des siècles une infraction criminelle, mais il est tombé en désuétude et a été aboli en 2010. Aux Etats-Unis, la diffamation n'est pas un délit fédéral. Elle continue à être un crime dans certains Etats, mais peu d'affaires passent en jugement.

Fake news or real views Learn More

Un rapport de 2015 par A. Jay Wagner et Anthony L. Fargo pour l'Institut international de la presse décrit plusieurs affaires récentes comme « mineures » et considère loi sur la diffamation civile comme un meilleur recours pour les « griefs personnels ». Le rapport conclut que le libelle diffamatoire est devenu « superflu et inutile. »

Des exemples récents de fausses informations suggèrent que la conclusion de Wagner et Fargo était prématurée. Accuser, pendant une campagne électorale, un candidat à la présidence des Etats-Unis d'avoir tué des enfants de ses propres mains n'est pas un fait mineur et la diffamation civile n'offre aucun recours adéquat. Al'ère d'Internet, le balancier de la loi doit-il pencher à nouveau en faveur du libelle diffamatoire ?