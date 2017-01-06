47

حرية التعبير والأخبار الزائفة

برينستون ــ قبل أسبوع تقريبا من الانتخابات الرئاسية التي جَرَت في الولايات المتحدة في نوفمبر/تشرين الثاني الماضي، نشر أحد الأشخاص على موقع تويتر أن هيلاري كلينتون تدير شبكة لدعارة الأطفال. وانتشرت الشائعة عبر وسائل الإعلام الاجتماعية، وعلى نحو متكرر، ذَكَر أليكس جونز، وهو يميني يدير أحد البرامج الحوارية، أنها متورطة في إساءة معاملة الأطفال وأن رئيس حملتها جون بودستا شارَك في طقوس شيطانية. وفي مقطع فيديو على موقع يوتيوب (أزيل منذ ذلك الحين)، أشار جونز إلى "كل الأطفال الذين قتلتهم هيلاري كلينتون شخصيا ومزقت أجسادهم واغتصبتهم". وقد شوهِد هذا الفيديو الذي نُشِر قبل أربعة أيام من الانتخابات أكثر من 400 ألف مرة.

أظهرت رسائل بريد إلكتروني سربها موقع ويكيليكس أن بودستا كان يرتاد في بعض الأحيان أحد مطاعم البيتزا في واشنطن العاصمة يسمى "كوميت بِنج بونج". ومن الواضح لهذا السبب أن الاتهامات بشأن شبكة دعارة الأطفال رَكَّزَت على مطعم البيتزا واستخدمت الهاشتاج #pizzagate. وكثيرا ما أعيد نشر الادعاءات على موقع تويتر باستخدام برامج طفيلية مصممة لنشر مثل هذا النوع من الرسائل ــ الأمر الذي أسهم في نقل انطباع بأن عددا كبيرا من الناس يأخذون هذه الاتهامات على محمل الجد. ومن المذهل أن هذه القصة أعيد نشرها على موقع تويتر بواسطة الجنرال مايكل فلين، الذي سيتولى قريبا منصب مستشار الرئيس المنتخب دونالد ترامب لشؤون الأمن القومي.

وحتى بعد انتخاب ترامب ــ وعلى الرغم من فضح زيفها على صفحات نيويورك تايمز وواشنطن بوست ــ استمرت القصة في الانتشار. ولوحِق مطعم كوميت بِنج بونج بمكالمات الإساءة، والتهديد أحيانا كثيرة. وعندما لجأ مدير المطعم إلى شرطة العاصمة، قيل له إن الشائعات تندرج تحت بند حرية التعبير المحمية دستوريا.

كان إدجار وِلش، وهو مسيحي يحمل ظهره وشما يتألف من آيات من الكتاب المقدس، من المستمعين إلى جونز. وفي الرابع من ديسمبر/كانون الأول، قاد سيارته لمسافة 350 ميلا من منزله في ولاية نورث كارولينا إلى مطعم كوميت بنج بونج، وكان مسلحا ببندقية هجومية نصف آلية، ومسدس، وسكين. اقتحم وِلش المكان وسَمَح لضيوف المطعم وال��املين بالخروج ثم شَرَع في البحث عن أطفال مستعبدين مخبأين في أنفاق كما افترض. وقد أطلق وِلش بندقيته مرة واحدة على الأقل، لفتح باب مغلق، ثم استسلم للشرطة بعد أن فشل في العثور على أية أطفال.

الواقع الأن الأخبار الزائفة ــ "التضليل النشط" الذي يغلف ببراعة بحيث يبدو وكأنه صادر عن موقع إخباري جاد ــ تشكل تهديدا للمؤسسات الديمقراطية. وكانت هناك أمثلة أقل سخفا، بما في ذلك تقرير زائف عن تهديد نووي أطلقه وزير الدفاع الإسرائيلي، وكان التقرير متقنا إلى الحد الذي دفع وزير الدفاع الباكستاني إلى إعادة نشر التقرير على موقع تويتر وتحذير إسرائيل بأن باكستان أيضا قوة نووية.

وقد اعترف الرئيس باراك أوباما بالخطر الذي يهدد الحريات الديمقراطية عندما تحدث إلى الصحافة في ألمانيا بعد فترة وجيزة من الانتخابات الأميركية. وسواء كانت الأخبار الكاذبة من الأسباب التي أدت إل خسارة كلينتون لمنصب الرئاسة أو لم تكن، فمن الواضح أنها قد تتسبب في خسارة أي مرشح للانتخابات وقد تُكَدِّر العلاقات الدولية. وهي تتعارض أيضا مع إحدى الركائز الأساسية التي تقوم عليها الديمقراطية: تمكين الناخبين من الاختيار بشكل مستنير ومدروس بين المرشحين المتنافسين.

ينص التعديل الأول لدستور الولايات المتحدة على هذا: "لا يجوز للكونجرس الأميركي إصدار أي قانون... يحد من حرية التعبير أو حرية الصحافة...". وبحلول عام 1919، أدى تفسير المحكمة العليا لهذه الكلمات إلى مبدأ مفاده أن الكونجرس لا يجوز له حظر التعبير الحر إلا إذا فَرَض "تهديدا واضحا وقائما" بإحداث ضرر خطير.

ثُم أُخضَع هذا الموقف للمزيد من الصقل في إطار ما قد يكون أعظم دفاع عن حرية التعبير من قِبَل قاض أميركي: الرأي المتوافق الصادر عن لويس برانديز في قضية ويتني ضد كاليفورنيا في عام 1927. فقد وصف برانديز حرية التعبير والتجمع بأنها "وظائف أساسية للديمقراطية الفعّالة. وقد احتكم إلى "الرجال الشجعان المعتمدين على أنفسهم، الذين وضعوا ثقتهم في قوة العقل الحر الذي لا يعرف خوفا والذي كان تطبيقهم له من خلال عمليات الحكم الشعبي". وعلى هذا الأساس، لكي يفرض التعبير الحر خطرا واضحا وقائما يبرر الحظر أو المنع، فلابد أن يكون الضرر الذي يُحدِثه داهما ووشيكا إلى الحد الذي قد يحول دون توفر أي فرصة لمناقشة ما قيل بشكل كامل. وأكد برانديز أنه "إذا كان الوقت متاحا لفضح الزيف والمغالطات بشكل كامل، لتجنب الشر من خلال العملية التعليمية، فلابد أن يكون العلاج اللازم المزيد من حرية التعبير، وليس فرض الصمت قسرا".

اليوم، بات من الصعب أن نضع مثل هذا القدر من الثقة في قوة "العقل الحر الذي لا يعرف الخوف"، وخاصة إذا كان المفترض أن "تُطَبَّق من خلال عمليات الحكم الشعبي" ــ التي تستلزم فرضا أنها تؤثر على الانتخابات. وعلى نحو مماثل، يبدو اعتقاد برانديز بأن "المزيد من حرية التعبير، وليس فرض الصمت قسرا" هو علاج "الزيف والمغالطات" ساذجا، وخاصة إذا ما طُبِّق في الحملة الانتخابية.

ولكن ما هو البديل رغم كل هذا؟ من المؤكد أن ما قاله جونز عن هيلاري كلينتون تشويه لسمعتها، ومن حقها أن تقيم ضده دعوى مدنية؛ ولكن هذا أمر مكلف ويستغرق وقتا طويلا، وربما سنوات لكي يتحرك عبر المحاكم. ولا تكون الدعاوى القضائية في حالات تشويه السمعة فعّالة على أية حال إلا ضد أولئك الذين يملكون من الأصول ما يكفي لسداد التعويضات التي قد تقررها المحكمة.

ولكن ماذا عن التشهير الجنائي؟ في المملكة المتحدة، كان "التشهير الافترائي" لقرون عديدة جريمة جنائية، ولكنه أُهمِل ثم أُلغي في عام 2010. وفي الولايات المتحدة لا يُعد التشهير الجنائي جريمة فيدرالية. فلا يزال يشكل جريمة في بعض الولايات، ولكن دعاوى التشهير التي تقام فعليا قليلة.

يَصِف تقرير من إعداد أ. جاي واجنر وأنطوني ل. فارجو في عام 2015، لصالح المعهد الدولي للصحافة، العديد من القضايا الأخيرة باعتبارها "تافهة"، ويعتبر قانون التشهير المدني ملاذا أفضل لتسوية "المظالم الشخصية". ويخلص التقرير إلى أن التشهير الجنائي أصبح "زائدا عن الحاجة وغير ضروري".

الواقع أن الأمثلة الأخيرة للأخبار الكاذبة والزائفة والملفقة تشير إلى أن استنتاج واجنر وفارجو كان سابقا لأوانه. فمن المؤكد أن اتهام مرشح لرئاسة الولايات المتحدة خلال الحملة الانتخابية بقتل الأطفال شخصيا ليس أمرا تافها، ولا يوفر قانون التشهير المدني العلاج الكافي. ألم يحن الوقت، في عصر الإنترنت، أن يعيد النظام القضائي توجيه مؤشره نحو جريمة التشهير الجنائي؟

