Redefreiheit und gefakte Nachrichten

PRINCETON – Etwa eine Woche vor den US-Präsidentschaftswahlen im vergangenen November postete jemand auf Twitter, dass Hillary Clinton im Mittelpunkt eines Pädophilenrings stünde. Das Gerücht verbreitete sich über die sozialen Medien, und ein rechtsgerichteter Talkmaster namens Alex Jones erklärte wiederholt, dass Clinton an Kindesmissbrauch beteiligt sei und dass der Chef ihres Wahlkampfteams, John Podesta, an satanistischen Ritualen teilnehme. In einem (inzwischen gelöschten) YouTube-Video verwies Jones auf „all die Kinder, die Hillary Clinton persönlich ermordet, zerstückelt und vergewaltigt hat“. Das vier Tage vor dem Wahltermin gepostete Video wurde mehr als 400.000 aufgerufen.

Von WikiLeaks veröffentlichte E-Mails zeigten, dass Podesta manchmal in einer Washingtoner Pizzeria mit Namen Comet Ping Pong zu Abend aß. Wohl deshalb konzentrierten sich die Kindersex-Anschuldigungen auf diese Pizzeria und verwendeten dabei das Hashtag #pizzagate. Die Anschuldigungen wurden immer wieder durch sogenannte „Bots“ – Programme, die für die Verbreitung bestimmter Arten von Nachrichten konzipiert sind – auf Twitter weitergeleitet, was zu dem Eindruck betrug, dass viele Menschen „Pizzagate“ ernst nähmen. Erstaunlicherweise wurde die Geschichte sogar von General Michael Flynn, dem kommenden nationalen Sicherheitsberater des designierten Präsidenten Donald Trump, auf Twitter weiterverbreitet.

Selbst nach Trumps Wahlsieg – und obwohl sie von der New York Times und der Washington Post als unwahr entlarvt worden war – verbreitete sich die Geschichte weiter. Comet Ping Pong wurde durch ständige beleidigende und häufig mit Drohungen verbundene Telefonanrufe schikaniert. Als der Geschäftsführer sich an die Washingtoner Polizei wandte, erklärte man ihm dort, dass die Gerüchte unter den Schutz der Redefreiheit der Verfassung fielen.

Edgar Welch (ein Christ mit auf dem Rück auftätowierten Bibelversen) war einer von Jones’ Zuhörern. Am 4. Dezember fuhr er – bewaffnet mit einem Sturmgewehr, einem Revolver und einem Messer – die 350 Meilen von seinem Heimatort in North Carolina zum Comet Ping Pong. Er erlaubte Gästen und Mitarbeitern, das Restaurant zu verlassen, während er nach angeblich in Tunneln versteckten versklavten Kindern suchte. Er feuerte sein Gewehr dabei mindestens einmal ab, um eine verschlossene Tür zu öffnen. Als er keine Kinder fand, stellte er sich der Polizei.

Gefakte Nachrichten – „aktiv verbreitete Falschinformationen“, die so aufbereitet sind, als kämen sie von einer ernstzunehmenden Nachrichten-Website – sind eine Bedrohung für demokratische Institutionen. Es gibt weniger absurde Beispiele, darunter einen gefakten Bericht über eine angebliche nukleare Drohung des israelischen Verteidigungsministers, der dessen pakistanischen Kollegen veranlasste, diesen Bericht auf Twitter weiterzuleiten und Israel zu warnen, dass Pakistan ebenfalls eine Atommacht sei.

Präsident Barack Obama räumte die hiervon ausgehende Gefahr für die demokratischen Freiheiten ein, als er kurz nach der US-Wahl mit der deutschen Presse sprach. Gleichgültig, ob gefakte Nachrichten Clinton die Präsidentschaft gekostet haben oder nicht: Es ist eindeutig, dass sie dazu führen könnten, dass ein Kandidat eine Wahl verliert, und dass sie die internationalen Beziehungen stören können. Sie widersprechen zudem einer der grundlegenden Prämissen, auf denen die Demokratie beruht: dass die Wähler eine begründete Entscheidung zwischen konkurrierenden Kandidaten treffen können.

Im ersten Zusatz zur US-Verfassung heißt es: „Der Kongress darf kein Gesetz erlassen … dass die Freiheit der Rede oder der Presse einschränkt …“ Im Jahre 1919 hatte die Auslegung dieser Formulierung durch den Obersten Gerichtshof der USA zu der Doktrin geführt, dass der Kongress Redeäußerungen nur verbieten könne, wenn von ihnen „eine eindeutige und allgegenwärtige Gefahr“ ersten Schadens ausgehe.

Diese Position wurde in der vielleicht großartigsten Verteidigung der Redefreiheit seitens eines amerikanischen Richters weiter präzisiert: Louis Brandeis’ zustimmender Stellungnahme im Fall Whitney v. California aus dem Jahr 1927. Brandeis beschrieb darin die Rede- und Versammlungsfreiheit als „für eine effektive Demokratie unverzichtbare Funktionen“. Er appellierte an „mutige, eigenständige Männer mit Vertrauen in die Macht freien und furchtlosen logischen Denkens, angewandt durch die Prozesse der Volksherrschaft.“ Auf dieser Basis müsste, damit Redeäußerungen eine eindeutige und allgegenwärtige Gefahr darstellen würden, die ihr Verbot rechtfertigen könnte, der Schaden, den diese Redeäußerungen verursachen könnten, so unmittelbar bevorstehen, dass er jede Gelegenheit einer umfassenden Diskussion des Gesagten ausschließen könnte. Falls „Zeit bestehe, in der Diskussion die Falschheiten und Irrtümer aufzudecken, um das Böse durch die Prozesse der Bildung abzuwenden“, so Brandeis, „ist das anzuwendende Mittel mehr Reden, nicht erzwungene Stille“.

Es ist heute schwierig, derart viel Vertrauen in die Macht „freien und furchtlosen logischen Denkens“ zu haben, insbesondere wenn dieses „durch die Abläufe der Volksherrschaft“ angewandt werden soll – was vermutlich erfordert, dass es Wahlen beeinflusst. In ähnlicher Weise nimmt sich Brandeis’ Glauben, dass „mehr Reden, nicht erzwungene Stille“ das richtige Mittel gegen „Falschheiten und Irrtümer“ sei, naiv aus, insbesondere im Wahlkampf.

Was aber ist die Alternative? Was Jones über Clinton äußerte, ist wohl mit Sicherheit üble Nachrede, und sie könnte ein Zivilverfahren gegen ihn einleiten. Aber das wäre kostspielig und zeitaufwendig, und der Instanzenweg würde vermutlich Jahre erfordern. So oder so sind Zivilverfahren wegen übler Nachrede nur gegenüber jenen wirksam, die ausreichend vermögend sind, um eventuell zugesprochenen Schadensersatz auch leisten zu können.

Was ist mit dem Tatbestand der Verleumdung? In Großbritannien war „ehrenrührige Verleumdung“ für viele Jahrhunderte eine Straftat, geriet dann jedoch in Vergessenheit und wurde 2010 als Straftatbestand abgeschafft. In den USA ist der Tatbestand der Verleumdung kein Bundesvergehen. Sie ist in manchen Staaten nach wie vor eine Straftat, wird aber kaum verfolgt.

Ein Bericht aus dem Jahre 2015 von A. Jay Wagner und Anthony L. Fargo für das International Press Institute beschreibt viele der damals aktuellen Fälle als „läppisch“ und sieht das zivile Ehrenschutzrecht als eine bessere Möglichkeit für das Vorgehen bei „persönlichen Beschwerden“. Der Bericht kommt zu dem Schluss, dass die Verleumdung als Tatbestand des Strafrechts „redundant und unnötig“ geworden sei.

Jüngste Beispiele gefakter Nachrichten legen nahe, dass diese Schlussfolgerung von Wagner und Fargo voreilig war. Einen US-Präsidentschaftskandidaten im Wahlkampf persönlich des Mordes an Kindern zu bezichtigen, ist keine Lappalie, und das zivile Ehrenschutzrecht bietet keine angemessene Abhilfe. Ist es in der Ära des Internets Zeit, dass das rechtliche Pendel zurückschwingt in Richtung eines Straftatbestands der Verleumdung?

Aus dem Englischen von Jan Doolan