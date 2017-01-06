Redefreiheit und gefakte Nachrichten

Patrice Ayme JAN 9, 2017

Curtis Carpentier asked me to prove that the New York Times censored all my comments for years (so that the NYT can go on with his "Fake News", unchallenged). Mr. Carpentier said he knew two people there, who never heard of me. (It seems to me that going to the New York Times to ask them if they mistreat their subscribers, is a bit like asking wolves if they have seen any sheep recently...)



However, a one minute google search "Patrice Ayme New York Times" brings hits which are not essays of mine, but actually eight years old comments of mine inside the New York Times, remarkable for their depth and wealth of analysis. No comments show up in the last few years. Thus it would seem that my disappearance from New York Times comments is not due to me (I write a lot, and I want my opinions to be known, as I find them more judicious than those of “Fake News” factories, such as the “Times”). Instead, my disappearance from the New York Times comments for a great number of years can only be explained by a systematic, vicious secret blacklist at the New York Times to ban those who threaten the established mental order.



I think this sort of unjustifiable censorship from Mainstream Media should be outright unlawful (as the MSM gets privileges from the government, that is, us). I have never sent a comment to the New York Times which was not very serious, polite, extremely well informed, and informative. I sent thousands of comments to the New York Times. For me, they have become an experience in the viciousness of censorship. The same holds from pseudo-progressive outfits such as the Daily Kos, which banned me in 2009. I cannot be accused of not being progressive (and I am a personal friend of Barack Obama, although I never informed the NYT of that). Read more