Сөз бостандығы және жалған ақпарат

ПРИНСТОН – Өткен қарашада АҚШ-тағы президент сайлауына бір аптадай қалғанда әлдекім «туиттерде» Хилари Клинтон педофилдер тобының мүшесі деген ақпарат жариялады. Бұл өсек әлеуметтік желі арқылы тарады, ал оңшыл ток-шоу жүргізуші Алекс Джонс Клинтонның балаға әлімжеттік жасау ісімен байланысы бар дегенді бірнеше мәрте қайталады, сонымен бірге ол Клинтонның сайлау кампаниясының басшысы Джон Подеста шайтани рәсімдерге қатысты дегенді де айтты. YouTube-ке салынған видеосына (кейіннен алынып тасталған) Джонс «Хиллари Клинтонның жеке өзі өлтіріп, балталап, зорлаған балалар» деп сипаттама жазды. Сайлауға төрт күн қалғанда салынған видео 400 мың мәрте қаралған.

WikiLeaks жариялаған электронды пошта мәліметтеріне қарасақ, Подеста анда-санда Вашингтондағы Comet Ping Pong деп аталатын пицца мейрамханасында ас ішіп тұрған. Сол себептен де балаларды зорлаушылар тобына қатысы бар деп әлгі мейрамханаға жала жабылды, тіпті #pizzagate деген арнайы хэштег те шықты. Бұл айыптауларды боттар, яғни, «белгілі бір типтегі хабарламаларды таратуға арналған бағдарламалар» тарата бастады, соның арқасында жұрттың көбі «Пиццагейтті» шынайы оқиға деп қабылдап жатқандай әсер қалдырды. Бір қызығы, сайланған президент Дональд Трамптың қауіпсіздік жөніндегі кеңесшісі болатын генерал Майкл Флинн де бұл жаңалықпен туиттерде бөлісті.

Тіпті Трамп сайланғаннан кейін де, New York Times және Washington Post басылымдары жоққа шығарғанына қарамастан, бұл ақпарат таратыла берді. Comet Ping Pong мейрамханасына қайта-қайта қорқытып, қорлап, телефон шалатындар жиілеп кетті. Менеджері Колумбия округінің полициясына шағымданғанда, ол «бұл өсектің өзі – конституциямен қорғалған сөз бостандығының белгісі» деп жауап берген.

Арқасына Библияның жолдарын татуировка етіп жазған христиан дінінің өкілі Эдгар Уэлч - Джонстың тыңдармандарының бірі. Автомат, тапанша және пышақпен қаруланған ол 4 желтоқсанда Солтүстік Каролинадағы үйінен 350 миль жол жүріп, Comet Ping Pong мейрамханасына жетеді. Қонақтар мен қызметкерлер шығып кеткен соң ол құбырға жасырылды-мыс деген балаларды іздейді. Құлыптаулы есікті бір оқ атып бұзған Уэлч ешқандай баланы таппаған соң полицияға беріледі.

Байсалды ақпарат құралы таратқан сияқты әдемі әрленген «белсенді дезинформация» - жалған ақпарат демократиялық институттарға қатер төндіреді. Мұндай мысалдар бұрын да болған. Мәселен, Израиль қорғаныс министрі жасады деген елдің ядролық қуаты туралы «баяндама» оның пәкістандық әріптесін шатастырып, ол «Пәкістан да ядролық держава екенін» Израильдің қаперіне салатын туит жариялаған.

АҚШ-тағы сайлаудан соң Германияда баспасөз өкілдерінің алдында сөз сөйлеген президент Барак Обама демократиялық бостандыққа қауіп бар екенін мойындады. Жалған ақпарат Клинтонның жеңілуіне себепкер болсын-болмасын, әйтеуір оның кандидатты жеңіліске ұшыратып, халықаралық қатынасқа салқынын тигізетіні анық. Ол, сондай-ақ,  демократияның ең басты қағидаларының бірі – сайлаушыларға бәсекелес кандидаттардың арасында ақпаратқа сүйене отырып таңдау жасау мүмкіндігін беру принципіне қайшы келеді.

АҚШ Конституциясына енгізілген Бірінші толықтыруда: «Конгресс сөз не баспасөз бостандығын шектейтін... заңдар қабылдай алмайды» деп жазылған. 1919 жылы бұл бапқа түсініктеме берген Жоғарғы Сот «анық әрі шынайы қауіп» төндірсе не зиян тигізетін болса ғана сөз бостандығын шектеуге болады деген қағиданы енгізді.

Бәлкім Америка судьяларының ішінде сөз бостандығын ең күшті қорғаған Луис Брандейстің 1927 жылғы Уитни мен Калифорния арасындағы іс кезінде айтқан пікірі бұл ұстанымды одан әрі анықтай түсті. Брандейс сөз және жиналу бостандығын «тиімді демократия үшін өте қажетті функциялар» деп бағалады. Ол «халықтың басқаруы процесіне сүйеніп, еркін әрі батыл пікір білдіру мүмкіндігіне сенетін өжет әрі өзіне сенімді адамдарға» қайырыла сөйледі. Осы негізге сүйенсек, сөйленетін сөзден анық әрі тікелей қауіп төнетіні сондай, айтылған сөзді талқылауға да мүмкіндік болмайтыны дәлелденгенде ғана оны айтуға тыйым салынады. Брандейстің айтуынша, «егер талқылау арқылы өтірік пен жасандылықты әшкерелеуге, білім беру арқылы зұлымдықты жеңуге уақыт бар болса, онда одан күшпен үнін өшіру емес, көбірек сөз беру арқылы қорғануға болады».

Ал бүгінде, әсіресе «халықтың басқаруы процесіне» сүйеніп, сайлауға әсер ету үшін айтылатын «еркін әрі батыл пікірдің» күшіне сену қиын. Демек, Брандейстің «өтірік пен жасандылықты әшкерелеу» үшін «күшпен үнін өшіру емес, көбірек сөз беру» әдісін қолдану қажет деген пікірі тым аңғал көрінеді, әсіресе сайлау науқаны кезінде.

Ал, сонда, бұған қандай балама бар? Джонстың Клинтон туралы айтқаны – нағыз жала екені рас, ол Джонсты азаматтық сотқа тарта алады. Бірақ бұл тым қымбат әрі көп уақыт алады, сотта нәтижеге жету үшін бірнеше жыл кетуі мүмкін. Қалай болғанда да, жала туралы азаматтық сот процестері моральдық шығынды өтеуге мүмкіндігі бар адамдарға қарсы қозғалғанда ғана тиімді болады.

Ал қылмыстық жала ше? Ұлыбританияда «беделін түсіретін жала» ғасырлар бойы қылмыс түріне жатқызылып келген, бірақ көптен қолданылмай, 2010 жылы жойылған. Ал АҚШ-та жала федералдық деңгейде қылмыс болып саналмайды. Кей штаттарда ол әлі де қылмыс қатарына жатады, бірақ мұндай істер өте сирек.

Джей Вагнер мен Энтони Фаргоның «Халықаралық баспасөз институтына» арнап жасаған 2015 жылғы есебінде мұндай істердің көбі «азаматтық жала заңына» жататын, көбіне жеке адамдар «кек алу мақсатында» бастайтын мардымсыз жайттар деген баға беріледі. Есепте қылмыстық жала туралы бап «орынсыз әрі қажетсіз» деген тұжырым жасалады.

Соңғы кездері тараған жалған ақпараттар Вагнер мен Фаргоның асығыс қорытынды жасағанын аңғартады. Сайлау науқаны кезінде АҚШ президенттігіне кандидатты «балаларды өлтірді» деп айыптауы мардымсыз жайт емес, әрі азаматтық құқықта бұдан қорғайтын әдіс жоқ. Интернет дәуірінде құқықтық сағаттың тілін кері бұрып, жала жабуды қылмыс қатарына жатқызатын кез келген жоқ па?