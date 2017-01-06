47

Svoboda slova a falešné zprávy

PRINCETON – Zhruba týden před loňskými listopadovými prezidentskými volbami v USA kdosi uveřejnil na Twitteru, že kolem Hillary Clintonové působí pedofilní skupina. Fáma se šířila sociálními médii a moderátor pravicového diskusního pořadu Alex Jones opakovaně prohlásil, že se Clintonová podílela na zneužívání dětí a že vedoucí její kampaně John Podesta se účastní satanských rituálů. Na videu na YouTube (dnes už staženém) Jones hovořil o „všech těch dětech, které Hillary Clintonová osobně zavraždila a rozsekala a znásilnila“. Video, zveřejněné čtyři dny před volbami, bylo zhlédnuto víc 400 000krát.

Emaily zveřejněné serverem WikiLeaks ukazují, že Podesta ve Washingtonu občas večeřel v pizzerii Comet Ping Pong. Zřejmě z toho důvodu se obvinění ze spolčení kvůli dětskému sexu zaměřila na tuto pizzerii a používala hashtag #pizzagate. Nařčení zhusta dál na Twitteru sdíleli „boti,“ programy určené k šíření určitých typů zpráv, což přispělo k dojmu, že skandál „Pizzagate“ bere vážně mnoho lidí. Zprávu kupodivu retvítoval i generál Michael Flynn, jenž se má brzy stát poradcem prezidentského čekatele Donalda Trumpa pro národní bezpečnost.

Fáma se šířila dál i po Trumpově zvolení – a navzdory tomu, že ji vyvrátily deníky New York Times a Washington Post. Pizzerii Comet Ping Pong obtěžovaly neustálé sprosté a často výhrůžné telefonáty. Když se její manažer obrátil na washingtonskou policii, bylo mu řečeno, že fámy jsou ústavně chráněným projevem.

Jedním z Jonesových posluchačů byl Edgar Welch, křesťan, který má na zádech vytetované verše z Bible. Ten 4. prosince ujel 350 mil z domova v Severní Karolíně do Comet Ping Pong, ozbrojen útočnou puškou, revolverem a nožem. Nechal hosty i personál odejít a hledal zotročené děti, domněle ukryté v tunelech. Přinejmenším jednou vystřelil z pušky, aby si otevřel dveře. Když žádné děti nenašel, vzdal se policii.

Falešné novinky – „aktivní dezinformace“ servírované tak, aby vznikl dojem, že pocházejí ze seriózního zpravodajského webu – jsou hrozbou pro demokratické instituce. Objevily se i méně absurdní příklady, včetně falešné zprávy o jaderné pohrůžce izraelského ministra obrany, jíž se nechal zmýlit jeho pákistánský protějšek, který zprávu retvítoval a varoval Izrael, že i Pákistán je jaderná mocnost.

Prezident Barack Obama nebezpečí pro demokratické svobody připustil, když krátce po amerických volbách hovořil s tiskem v Německu. Ať už smyšlené novinky připravily Clintonovou o úřad prezidenta, nebo ne, zjevně by mohly zapříčinit neúspěch kandidáta ve volbách a narušit mezinárodní vztahy. Jsou také v rozporu s jednou ze stěžejních premis, o něž se demokracie opírá: že se voliči mohou poučeně rozhodovat mezi soupeřícími kandidáty.

Vyplývá to z prvního dodatku Ústavy USA. „Kongres nepřijme zákon… zkracující svobodu slova nebo tisku…“ Už do roku 1919 interpretace těchto slov Nejvyšším soudem vyústila v doktrínu, že Kongres může zakázat projev, pouze pokud představuje „zřetelné a bezprostřední nebezpečí“ vážné újmy.

Tento postoj dále precizovaly úvahy představující snad nejskvělejší obranu svobody slova od amerického soudce: Souhlasný názor Louise Brandeise z roku 1927 v případu Whitneyová versus Kalifornie. Brandeis popsal svobodu slova a shromažďování jako „funkce podstatné pro účinnou demokracii“. Apeloval na „odvážné, nezávislé lidi s důvěrou v moc svobodné a nebojácné argumentace uplatňované napříč postupy všelidové vlády“. Dovodil, že aby projev představoval zřetelné a bezprostřední nebezpečí, které může opravňovat k jeho potlačení, újma, již by projev mohl zapříčinit, musí být tak akutní, že by mohla znemožnit všechny příležitosti k úplné diskusi nad tím, co bylo vyřčeno. Jestliže existuje, naléhal Brandeis, „čas rozkrýt nepravdy a záludnosti v diskusi, odvrátit zlo osvětou, lékem, který je třeba nasadit, není vynucené mlčení, nýbrž další projevy“.

Dnes je těžké mít tolik důvěry v moc „svobodné a nebojácné argumentace,“ zejména pokud se má „uplatnit napříč postupy všelidové vlády“ – což patrně vyžaduje, aby ovlivnila volby. Taktéž Brandeisovo přesvědčení, že lékem proti „nepravdám a záludnostem“ není „vynucené mlčení, nýbrž další projevy,“ působí naivně, zejména při aplikaci na předvolební kampaň.

Jaká je ale alternativa? Jonesovy výroky o Clintonové jsou jistě nactiutrháním, takže by proti němu mohla vznést občanskoprávní žalobu; to by ale bylo nákladné a časově náročné, neboť projít soudy by pravděpodobně trvalo roky. Každopádně civilní soudní spory o ochranu cti jsou účinné pouze proti těm, kdo mají prostředky na to, aby uhradili přiznané odškodné.

Co tedy trestní oznámení pro pomluvu? Ve Spojeném království byla „hanlivá pomluva“ po mnoho staletí trestným činem, ale přestala se používat a v roce 2010 byla zrušena. V USA federální zákon trestní pomluvu nestíhá. V některých státech je nadále zločinem, ale objevuje se málo případů.

Zpráva z roku 2015 od A. Jaye Wagnera a Anthonyho L. Farga pro Mezinárodní tiskový institut označuje mnohé z nedávných případů za „bezvýznamné“ a za lepší východisko při „dotčení osobnosti“ považuje civilní právo týkající se urážky na cti. Zpráva uzavírá, že trestní pomluva je už „nadbytečná a nepotřebná“.

Nedávné příklady falešných zpráv naznačují, že Wagnerův a Fargův závěr byl předčasný. Obvinit prezidentského kandidáta během předvolební kampaně, že osobně vraždí děti, není bezvýznamné, a ochrana cti v soukromém právu neposkytuje dostatečnou nápravu. Je v internetovém věku načase, aby se kyvadlo práva vychýlilo zpět ke zločinu trestní pomluvy?

Z angličtiny přeložil David Daduč