Свобода слова и фейковые новости

ПРИНСТОН – В ноябре прошлого года, примерно за неделю до президентских выборов в США, некто опубликовал в Twitter сообщение, будто Хиллари Клинтон руководит сетью педофилов. Слух быстро распространился через социальные сети, а ультраправый ведущий ток-шоу Алекс Джонс без устали начал повторять, что Клинтон замешана в жестоком обращении с детьми, а председатель её избирательного штаба Джон Подеста участвует в сатанинских ритуалах. В одном из видеороликов в YouTube (которое затем было удалено) Джонс рассуждает обо «всех детях, которые Хиллари Клинтон лично убила, разрубили на куски и изнасиловала». Это видео, размещённое за четыре дня до выборов, просмотрели более 400 тысяч раз.

По данным опубликованной WikiLeaks электронной переписки, Подеста иногда обедал в Вашингтоне в пиццерии под названием Comet Ping Pong. Вероятно, именно по этой причине обвинения в педофильском сговоре сосредоточились на этой пиццерии и сопровождались хэштегом #pizzagate. В Twitter эти обвинения регулярно повторяли «боты» (программы, написанные специально для распространения определённых сообщений), что создавало впечатление, будто множество людей серьёзно обсуждают «пиццагейт». Удивительно, но эту историю «ретвитнул» даже генерал Майкл Флинн, который вскоре станет советником по национальной безопасности при будущем президенте Дональде Трампе.

Даже после избрания Трампа (и несмотря на опровержения в газетах New York Times и Washington Post) эта история продолжала распространяться. Ресторан Comet Ping Pong начали изводить постоянными, оскорбительными телефонными звонками, часто с угрозами. Когда менеджер ресторана обратился в полицию Вашингтона, ему заявили, что слухи – это свобода слова, защищаемая конституцией.

Эдгар Уэлч, христианин с татуировкой библейских стихов на спине, был одним из слушателей Джонса. 4 декабря он проехал 350 миль от своего дома в Северной Каролине до ре��торана Comet Ping Pong, вооружившись автоматом, револьвером и ножом. Он разрешил посетителям и персоналу ресторана выйти, а сам стал искать порабощённых детей, которые якобы были спрятаны в тоннелях. Он сделал лишь один выстрел, чтобы открыть закрытую дверь. Не найдя никаких детей, он сдался полиции.

Фейковые новости, то есть «активная дезинформация», упакованная так, будто это информация с серьёзных новостных сайтов, является угрозой демократическим институтам. Есть ведь и менее абсурдные примеры: фейковое сообщение о том, что министр обороны Израиля якобы угрожает ядерной атакой, ввело в заблуждение министра обороны Пакистана – тот «ретвитнул» это сообщение, предупредив Израиль, что Пакистан также является ядерной державой.

Разговаривая с прессой в Германии вскоре после американских выборов, президент Барак Обама признал, что речь идёт об угрозе демократическим свободам. Независимо от того, какую роль сыграли фейковые новости в результате Клинтон, они, совершенно очевидно, могут привести к тому, что кандидат проигрывает выборы, а международные отношения оказываются испорчены. Они также противоречат одному из фундаментальных условий, на которые опирается демократия: у избирателей должна быть возможность сделать информированный выбор между конкурирующими кандидатами.

Первая поправка к американской конституции гласит, что «Конгресс не должен принимать законов, …ограничивающих свободу слова или прессы…». К 1919 году интерпретация этих слов Верховным судом привела к появлению доктрины, согласно которой Конгресс может запретить проявления свободы слова, только если это создаёт «реальную и явную угрозу» причинения серьёзного вреда.

Данная позиция была в дальнейшем уточнена решением, которое, возможно, является величайшим актом защиты свободы слова американским судьёй – это частное определение Луи Брэндайса, вынесенное в 1927 году по делу «Уитни против Калифорнии». Брэндайс назвал свободу слова и собраний «неотъемлемыми функциями эффективной демократии». Он говорил о «храбрых, самостоятельных людях, уверенных в силе свободной и безбоязненной дискуссии, реализуемой в рамках процедур народного управления». Исходя из этого, свобода слова может создавать «реальную и явную угрозу», оправдывающую её запрет, только если наносимый ею вред наступает столь мгновенно, что отсутствует сама возможность в полной мере обсудить сказанное. Если же, настаивал Брэндайс, есть «время, чтобы в ходе дискуссий выявить ложь и заблуждения, предотвратить зло с помощью образования, тогда необходимое лекарство – больше свободы слова, а не принуждение к тишине».

Сегодня трудно иметь такую же уверенность в силе «свободной и безбоязненной дискуссии», особенно если предполагается, что она «реализуется через процедуры народного управления» (что, видимо, предполагает влияние свободы слова на выборы). Вера Брэндайса в том, что «больше свободы слова, а не принуждение к тишине» является лекарством от «лжи и заблуждений», выглядит наивной, особенно применительно к избирательной кампании.

Какова же тогда альтернатива? То, что Джонс говорил о Клинтон, является, конечно, клеветой, и она могла бы подать против него гражданский иск; однако это будет дорого и долго: чтобы пройти все судебные инстанции, скорее всего, понадобятся годы. В любом случае, гражданская тяжба по делу о клевете эффективна только против тех, у кого есть имущество, чтобы выплатить присуждённый судом размер ущерба.

А как насчёт уголовного преследования за клевету? В Великобритании клевета, порочащая честь и достоинство, многие столетия считалась уголовным преступлением, однако со временем эту нормы перестали применять, и она была отменена в 2010 году. В США не предусмотрено уголовное наказание за клевету на федеральном уровне. Подобная норма существует в некоторых штатах, но реальных дел очень мало.

В подготовленном в 2015 году по заказу Международного института прессы докладе Эй-Джей Вагнера и Энтони Фарго большинство последних случаев применения этой норм названы «мелкими», а гражданские разбирательства по делам о клевете признаются лучшим способом удовлетворения «личных обид». В докладе делается вывод, что уголовное наказание за клевету стало «избыточным и ненужным».

Судя по свежим примерам фейковых новостей, вывод Вагнера и Фарго был преждевременным. Обвинение кандидата в президенты США в ходе избирательной кампании в том, что он лично убивал детей, – это не «маленькая» клевета. При этом гражданский иск о клевете не является в данном случае адекватным лекарством. Не пришло ли время, чтобы в эпоху Интернета юридический маятник качнулся назад к уголовному наказанию за клевету?