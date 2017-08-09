Wat maakt een groot leider?

j. von Hettlingen AUG 12, 2017

Kishore Mahbubani and Klaus Schwab name a few leaders who exemplify the qualities of great leadership. Five elements - heart, brain, muscle, nerve, and soul - are key for Schwab, while compassion, canniness, and courage as well as the ability to identify talent and understand complexity are essential for Mahbubani. They say extraordinary circumstances, like the ones we are facing, could give rise to "heroic leaders."

Both men believe that "heart" or "compassion" is fundamental for real leadership - "deep empathy" with the people and "a sentiment that fuels the fight against the injustices those people may face." Canada's Justin Trudeau is hailed as a symbol of hope for progressives facing anti-globalization forces. He presented a compelling economic message about Canada's place in the world economy, and was "elected partly because of his commitment to helping ordinary people."

Those who had observed Nelson Mandela closely said he always carried himself as someone who was born to lead, who knew the meaning of leadership. As an icon of freedom and the most vivid example of the power of forgiveness and reconciliation, he displayed a conspicuous sense of dignity and humanity that nothing in 27 years of imprisonment had been capable of destroying. As an activist and a guerrilla leader he challenged the apartheid state and was prepared to die for the ideal of a democratic and free society in which all people live together in harmony and with equal opportunities. In 1994 he led the African National Congress into government in South Africa.

Next year marks the 70th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi's assassination. Known for his messages of truth, religious harmony and non-violence, he was murdered by Nathuram Godse, a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the right wing advocate of Hindu nationalism, which is the fountainhead of India's ruling party, the BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Many Indians remember Gandhi as a leader who had lived and died for the cause of Hindu-Muslim amity. He led a hunger strike on January 13, 1948 seeking to restore religious harmony in the country. Godse shot him 17 days later, because he thought Gandhi favoured the political demands of India's Muslims during the partition of the Indian subcontinent in August 1947.

Another crucial element of great leadership is "brain" that is synonymous with intellect or "canniness." It is the ability to separate the wheat from the chaff, and "make smart decisions in a complex and rapidly changing world."

The authors name Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi as leaders, who have been able to lift hundreds of millions of people out of poverty and boost growth. They have realised the horizon new technologies and approaches open up - the Fourth Industrial Revolution - and capitalise on them to alleviate poverty (in India) and facilitate business dealing (in China). But Xi and Modi can't really claim the credit by reaping the harvest for the seeds their predecessors had sown, even though the majority of their citizens are content with the "current economic condition."

There is a shortage of courageous leaders in today's world, but Angela Merkel is one of the very few. Cultivating the image of a prudent and judicious leader, she has defied the rise of populism in Europe and beyond. Seen as the sole leader to assume the mantle of Western leadership since Trump's election she seeks to defend liberal democracy. Her decision to open the borders to refugees fleeing conflict in Syria in 2015 had been widely criticised. She stopped short of admitting the mistake, but has tried to be pragmatic and move on.

Indonesia's Joko Widodo won a closely fought presidential election on promises to break with the authoritarian past, improve welfare for the poor and take on corruption, end nepotism and intolerance, which had flourished during the 31-year-long dictatorship of former President Suharto. He seeks to focus on education and modern technology and enjoyed a good relationship with Obama. He now hopes to continue to work together with Trump "to build peace and create prosperity for the world."

Although Pope Francis is a spiritual leader, he doesn't hesitate to intervene in geopolitics that harms or poses a threat to mankind. His courage and wisdom in embracing pragmatism have won him much respect. His ambition to decentralise the church structure, turning it into a "home for all" shows that he recognises social changes and seems prepared to adapt himself.

Schwab says, Pope Francis has "the soul of a leader." It is true that "most leaders succumb, at one point or another, to the comfortable trappings of office. Yet Pope Francis continues to live a simple and uncluttered life," like Uruguay's former president, Jose Mujica, who lived on a ramshackle farm and gave away most of his salary.

The authors advise: "In a world that is changing more rapidly than ever, we should seek leaders who can protect and serve the interests of the people they are supposed to represent. This means not just criticizing the failings of weak leaders, but also highlighting the successes of strong ones. They may be rare, but they do exist, and we should celebrate them." Not a word about Trump and Putin. But then, the two don't have the real interests of their people at heart.

Read more