Wat maakt een groot leider?

SINGAPORE – Onlangs probeerden wij tijdens een etentje in Singapore te definiëren over welke kwaliteiten een groot leider moet beschikken. Voor Klaus waren de vijf sleutelelementen hart, brein, spierkracht, sterke zenuwen, en ziel. Voor Kishore waren compassie, gewiekstheid, en moed de sleutel, net zoals het vermogen om talent te identificeren en complexiteit te doorgronden. De mate van overlap is veelzeggend.

Het is geen toeval dat allebei de lijstjes met het hart beginnen. Zoals Nelson Mandela en Mahatma Gandhi kan een leider geen grootsheid bereiken zonder een diepe empathie met zijn of haar volk te voelen – een sentiment dat het gevecht tegen het onrecht waar deze mensen mee te maken hebben aandrijft.

Dit soort heroïsche leiders komen meestal niet naar voren in normale tijden. Maar het zijn geen normale tijden. In tegendeel, de ongekende ongelijkheid van vandaag de dag in grote delen van de wereld is precies het type onrecht dat de opkomst van grote leiders met compassie voor degenen aan de onderkant van de samenleving kan aansporen. De Canadese premier Justin Trudeau, de jonge leider die momenteel het meeste hoop uitstraalt, werd mede verkozen vanwege zijn engagement om gewone mensen te helpen.

Dan is er het ‘brein’ – het vermogen om een schifting aan te brengen in de massa’s informatie waardoor we constant overspoeld worden, om zo slimme beslissingen te kunnen nemen in een complexe en snel veranderende wereld. Op dit vlak tonen sommige huidige leiders heel wat bekwaamheid.

Zo reflecteren de voortdurende groei en ontwikkeling van de Chinese en Indiase economie het feit dat respectievelijk president Xi Jinping en premier Narendra Modi de economische en sociale uitdagingen begrijpen die zijn geïmpliceerd in de Vierde Industriële Revolutie. Ze weten dat ze in deze complexe context nieuwe dynamische industrieën moeten ontwikkelen die hun economieën voorlopers qua technologische en wetenschappelijke vooruitgang zullen maken.

Het slimme gebruik van nieuwe technologie helpt ook de armoede te verlichten. De één miljard Indiërs die hebben zich hebben opgegeven voor een Aadhaar, hun elektronische identiteitskaart, hebben nu directe toegang tot bijstand zonder bureaucratische rompslomp. De één miljard Chinezen die hun smartphones gebruiken om mobiele betalingen te doen genieten nu directe toegang tot allerlei soorten consumptiegoederen die hun levensstijl bevorderen.

Niemand heeft nog betrouwbaar de stimulans voor de welvaart gekwantificeerd die dit soort technologische vooruitgang produceert. Maar het optimisme in zowel China als India groeit snel. Volgens het Pew Research Center heeft 87% van de Chinezen een positief gevoel over de huidige staat van hun economie, en 82% gelooft dat hun kinderen beter af zullen zijn dan hun ouders. Overeenkomstig voelt 83% van de Indiërs zich positief over de economie, en denkt 76% dat hun kinderen beter af zullen zijn.

De derde cruciale kwaliteit van een groot leider is moed – of sterke zenuwen zoals Klaus het noemt. De vloedgolf aan vluchtelingen in Europa, vooral van Syrische asielzoekers in 2015, leidde tot een explosie van populistisch sentiment, waarbij politieke leiders steeds meer riepen om gesloten grenzen. Zwakke leiders zwichtten onder de druk, en schakelden hun retoriek ofwel gelijk met die van de populisten of werden verpletterd door hun vurige concurrenten.

Maar niet de Duitse kanselier Angela Merkel. Ze stelde een krachtig voorbeeld door toe te zeggen een miljoen vluchtelingen op te nemen. In het begin daalde haar populariteit bij de stemmer – en zelfs bij velen uit haar eigen partij – tot op het punt dat sommigen al begonnen haar politieke grafschrift te schrijven. Maar haar opmerkelijke moed betaalde zich uiteindelijk uit. Ze wordt nu wereldwijd als een van de sterkste leiders van ons tijdperk gezien.

Op zijn eigen stille manier heeft president Joko ‘Jokowi’ Widodo van Indonesië een zelfde soort moed laten zien. Indonesië heeft net zoals Europa te maken met een groeiende druk van nationalistische en populistische stromingen die proberen de vijf principes van tolerantie – de ‘Pancasila’ – die basis zijn van Indonesische staat te verdringen.

De detentie van de voormalige politieke bondgenoot van Jokowi, voormalig gouverneur van Jakarta Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, ook bekend als Ahok, voor blasfemie tegen de islam heeft deze druk vergroot. Toch is Jokowi net als Merkel tegen de extremisten terug blijven vechten en heeft zelfs de extremistische groep Hizb ut-Tahrir verboden.

Natuurlijk vereist het vertalen van moed in positieve verandering ook spierkracht – de invloed en autoriteit om actie te ondernemen – wat weer een direct begrip van de politieke realiteit vergt. Dit soort gewiekstheid was bijvoorbeeld cruciaal om de krachtige verschuiving in het Ierse politieke systeem te bewerkstelligen, waarbij het diep conservatieve land Leo Varadkar, een homoseksueel met Indiase wortels, als premier verkoos.

Paus Franciscus laat zien hoe deze verschillende kwaliteiten samen kunnen komen om krachtig leiderschap te produceren. Sluwheid, moed, moraal, en intelligentie hebben zijn inspanning om de positie en perceptie van de Rooms-Katholieke kerk in de wereld te veranderen onderstut.

Zo had paus Franciscus alhoewel de traditie de paus verbied om homoseksualiteit goed te keuren bijvoorbeeld de moed om te zeggen: ‘wanneer iemand homoseksueel is en zich tot de heer wendt en bereidwillig is, wie ben ik dan om die persoon te veroordelen?’ Op overeenkomstige wijze week paus Franciscus van de traditionele lijn van de kerk af door te suggereren dat vrouwen die blootgesteld waren aan het zikavirus dat afgelopen jaar delen van Zuid-Amerika trof kunstmatige anticonceptie mochten gebruiken.

Breder gezien heeft paus Franciscus moed en wijsheid getoond in het omhelzen van een meer gedecentraliseerde kerkstructuur, en door de visie van een inclusieve kerk die ‘een huis voor allen’ is. In een verdere sluwe zet jaagde hij de vervanging van hoge functionarissen in het Vaticaan gradueel na, in plaats van in één klap.

Paus Franciscus beschikt ook over wat Klaus de ziel van een leider noemt. De meeste leiders bezwijken vroeger of later meestal voor de comfortabele verleidingen van het ambt. Toch blijft paus Franciscus een simpel en overzichtelijk leven leiden, zonder de voordeeltjes die vaak worden geassocieerd met leiderschap, zelfs in de religieuze sfeer.

In een wereld die sneller verandert dan ooit moeten we op zoek naar leiders die de belangen van de mensen die ze behoren te representeren beschermen en dienen. Dit betekent niet alleen het bekritiseren van het falen van zwakke leiders, maar ook het uitlichten van het succes van sterke leiders. Ze zijn wellicht zeldzaam, maar ze bestaan, en we zouden ze moeten koesteren.

Vertaling Melle Trap