Wat maakt een groot leider?

SINGAPORE – Onlangs probeerden wij tijdens een etentje in Singapore te definiëren over welke kwaliteiten een groot leider moet beschikken. Voor Klaus waren de vijf sleutelelementen hart, brein, spierkracht, sterke zenuwen, en ziel. Voor Kishore waren compassie, gewiekstheid, en moed de sleutel, net zoals het vermogen om talent te identificeren en complexiteit te doorgronden. De mate van overlap is veelzeggend.
Het is geen toeval dat allebei de lijstjes met het hart beginnen. Zoals Nelson Mandela en Mahatma Gandhi kan een leider geen grootsheid bereiken zonder een diepe empathie met zijn of haar volk te voelen – een sentiment dat het gevecht tegen het onrecht waar deze mensen mee te maken hebben aandrijft.
Dit soort heroïsche leiders komen meestal niet naar voren in normale tijden. Maar het zijn geen normale tijden. In tegendeel, de ongekende ongelijkheid van vandaag de dag in grote delen van de wereld is precies het type onrecht dat de opkomst van grote leiders met compassie voor degenen aan de onderkant van de samenleving kan aansporen. De Canadese premier Justin Trudeau, de jonge leider die momenteel het meeste hoop uitstraalt, werd mede verkozen vanwege zijn engagement om gewone mensen te helpen.
Dan is er het ‘brein’ – het vermogen om een schifting aan te brengen in de massa’s informatie waardoor we constant overspoeld worden, om zo slimme beslissingen te kunnen nemen in een complexe en snel veranderende wereld. Op dit vlak tonen sommige huidige leiders heel wat bekwaamheid.
Zo reflecteren de voortdurende groei en ontwikkeling van de Chinese en Indiase economie het feit dat respectievelijk president Xi Jinping en premier Narendra Modi de economische en sociale uitdagingen begrijpen die zijn geïmpliceerd in de Vierde Industriële Revolutie. Ze weten dat ze in deze complexe context nieuwe dynamische industrieën moeten ontwikkelen die hun economieën voorlopers qua technologische en wetenschappelijke vooruitgang zullen maken.
Het slimme gebruik van nieuwe technologie helpt ook de armoede te verlichten. De één miljard Indiërs die hebben zich hebben opgegeven voor een Aadhaar, hun elektronische identiteitskaart, hebben nu directe toegang tot bijstand zonder bureaucratische rompslomp. De één miljard Chinezen die hun smartphones gebruiken om mobiele betalingen te doen genieten nu directe toegang tot allerlei soorten consumptiegoederen die hun levensstijl bevorderen.
Niemand heeft nog betrouwbaar de stimulans voor de welvaart gekwantificeerd die dit soort technologische vooruitgang produceert. Maar het optimisme in zowel China als India groeit snel. Volgens het Pew Research Center heeft 87% van de Chinezen een positief gevoel over de huidige staat van hun economie, en 82% gelooft dat hun kinderen beter af zullen zijn dan hun ouders. Overeenkomstig voelt 83% van de Indiërs zich positief over de economie, en denkt 76% dat hun kinderen beter af zullen zijn.
De derde cruciale kwaliteit van een groot leider is moed – of sterke zenuwen zoals Klaus het noemt. De vloedgolf aan vluchtelingen in Europa, vooral van Syrische asielzoekers in 2015, leidde tot een explosie van populistisch sentiment, waarbij politieke leiders steeds meer riepen om gesloten grenzen. Zwakke leiders zwichtten onder de druk, en schakelden hun retoriek ofwel gelijk met die van de populisten of werden verpletterd door hun vurige concurrenten.
Maar niet de Duitse kanselier Angela Merkel. Ze stelde een krachtig voorbeeld door toe te zeggen een miljoen vluchtelingen op te nemen. In het begin daalde haar populariteit bij de stemmer – en zelfs bij velen uit haar eigen partij – tot op het punt dat sommigen al begonnen haar politieke grafschrift te schrijven. Maar haar opmerkelijke moed betaalde zich uiteindelijk uit. Ze wordt nu wereldwijd als een van de sterkste leiders van ons tijdperk gezien.
Op zijn eigen stille manier heeft president Joko ‘Jokowi’ Widodo van Indonesië een zelfde soort moed laten zien. Indonesië heeft net zoals Europa te maken met een groeiende druk van nationalistische en populistische stromingen die proberen de vijf principes van tolerantie – de ‘Pancasila’ – die basis zijn van Indonesische staat te verdringen.
De detentie van de voormalige politieke bondgenoot van Jokowi, voormalig gouverneur van Jakarta Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, ook bekend als Ahok, voor blasfemie tegen de islam heeft deze druk vergroot. Toch is Jokowi net als Merkel tegen de extremisten terug blijven vechten en heeft zelfs de extremistische groep Hizb ut-Tahrir verboden.
Natuurlijk vereist het vertalen van moed in positieve verandering ook spierkracht – de invloed en autoriteit om actie te ondernemen – wat weer een direct begrip van de politieke realiteit vergt. Dit soort gewiekstheid was bijvoorbeeld cruciaal om de krachtige verschuiving in het Ierse politieke systeem te bewerkstelligen, waarbij het diep conservatieve land Leo Varadkar, een homoseksueel met Indiase wortels, als premier verkoos.
Paus Franciscus laat zien hoe deze verschillende kwaliteiten samen kunnen komen om krachtig leiderschap te produceren. Sluwheid, moed, moraal, en intelligentie hebben zijn inspanning om de positie en perceptie van de Rooms-Katholieke kerk in de wereld te veranderen onderstut.
Zo had paus Franciscus alhoewel de traditie de paus verbied om homoseksualiteit goed te keuren bijvoorbeeld de moed om te zeggen: ‘wanneer iemand homoseksueel is en zich tot de heer wendt en bereidwillig is, wie ben ik dan om die persoon te veroordelen?’ Op overeenkomstige wijze week paus Franciscus van de traditionele lijn van de kerk af door te suggereren dat vrouwen die blootgesteld waren aan het zikavirus dat afgelopen jaar delen van Zuid-Amerika trof kunstmatige anticonceptie mochten gebruiken.
Breder gezien heeft paus Franciscus moed en wijsheid getoond in het omhelzen van een meer gedecentraliseerde kerkstructuur, en door de visie van een inclusieve kerk die ‘een huis voor allen’ is. In een verdere sluwe zet jaagde hij de vervanging van hoge functionarissen in het Vaticaan gradueel na, in plaats van in één klap.
Paus Franciscus beschikt ook over wat Klaus de ziel van een leider noemt. De meeste leiders bezwijken vroeger of later meestal voor de comfortabele verleidingen van het ambt. Toch blijft paus Franciscus een simpel en overzichtelijk leven leiden, zonder de voordeeltjes die vaak worden geassocieerd met leiderschap, zelfs in de religieuze sfeer.
In een wereld die sneller verandert dan ooit moeten we op zoek naar leiders die de belangen van de mensen die ze behoren te representeren beschermen en dienen. Dit betekent niet alleen het bekritiseren van het falen van zwakke leiders, maar ook het uitlichten van het succes van sterke leiders. Ze zijn wellicht zeldzaam, maar ze bestaan, en we zouden ze moeten koesteren.
Vertaling Melle Trap
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Kishore Mahbubani and Klaus Schwab name a few leaders who exemplify the qualities of great leadership. Five elements - heart, brain, muscle, nerve, and soul - are key for Schwab, while compassion, canniness, and courage as well as the ability to identify talent and understand complexity are essential for Mahbubani. They say extraordinary circumstances, like the ones we are facing, could give rise to "heroic leaders."
Both men believe that "heart" or "compassion" is fundamental for real leadership - "deep empathy" with the people and "a sentiment that fuels the fight against the injustices those people may face." Canada's Justin Trudeau is hailed as a symbol of hope for progressives facing anti-globalization forces. He presented a compelling economic message about Canada's place in the world economy, and was "elected partly because of his commitment to helping ordinary people."
Those who had observed Nelson Mandela closely said he always carried himself as someone who was born to lead, who knew the meaning of leadership. As an icon of freedom and the most vivid example of the power of forgiveness and reconciliation, he displayed a conspicuous sense of dignity and humanity that nothing in 27 years of imprisonment had been capable of destroying. As an activist and a guerrilla leader he challenged the apartheid state and was prepared to die for the ideal of a democratic and free society in which all people live together in harmony and with equal opportunities. In 1994 he led the African National Congress into government in South Africa.
Next year marks the 70th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi's assassination. Known for his messages of truth, religious harmony and non-violence, he was murdered by Nathuram Godse, a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the right wing advocate of Hindu nationalism, which is the fountainhead of India's ruling party, the BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Many Indians remember Gandhi as a leader who had lived and died for the cause of Hindu-Muslim amity. He led a hunger strike on January 13, 1948 seeking to restore religious harmony in the country. Godse shot him 17 days later, because he thought Gandhi favoured the political demands of India's Muslims during the partition of the Indian subcontinent in August 1947.
Another crucial element of great leadership is "brain" that is synonymous with intellect or "canniness." It is the ability to separate the wheat from the chaff, and "make smart decisions in a complex and rapidly changing world."
The authors name Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi as leaders, who have been able to lift hundreds of millions of people out of poverty and boost growth. They have realised the horizon new technologies and approaches open up - the Fourth Industrial Revolution - and capitalise on them to alleviate poverty (in India) and facilitate business dealing (in China). But Xi and Modi can't really claim the credit by reaping the harvest for the seeds their predecessors had sown, even though the majority of their citizens are content with the "current economic condition."
There is a shortage of courageous leaders in today's world, but Angela Merkel is one of the very few. Cultivating the image of a prudent and judicious leader, she has defied the rise of populism in Europe and beyond. Seen as the sole leader to assume the mantle of Western leadership since Trump's election she seeks to defend liberal democracy. Her decision to open the borders to refugees fleeing conflict in Syria in 2015 had been widely criticised. She stopped short of admitting the mistake, but has tried to be pragmatic and move on.
Indonesia's Joko Widodo won a closely fought presidential election on promises to break with the authoritarian past, improve welfare for the poor and take on corruption, end nepotism and intolerance, which had flourished during the 31-year-long dictatorship of former President Suharto. He seeks to focus on education and modern technology and enjoyed a good relationship with Obama. He now hopes to continue to work together with Trump "to build peace and create prosperity for the world."
Although Pope Francis is a spiritual leader, he doesn't hesitate to intervene in geopolitics that harms or poses a threat to mankind. His courage and wisdom in embracing pragmatism have won him much respect. His ambition to decentralise the church structure, turning it into a "home for all" shows that he recognises social changes and seems prepared to adapt himself.
Schwab says, Pope Francis has "the soul of a leader." It is true that "most leaders succumb, at one point or another, to the comfortable trappings of office. Yet Pope Francis continues to live a simple and uncluttered life," like Uruguay's former president, Jose Mujica, who lived on a ramshackle farm and gave away most of his salary.
The authors advise: "In a world that is changing more rapidly than ever, we should seek leaders who can protect and serve the interests of the people they are supposed to represent. This means not just criticizing the failings of weak leaders, but also highlighting the successes of strong ones. They may be rare, but they do exist, and we should celebrate them." Not a word about Trump and Putin. But then, the two don't have the real interests of their people at heart.
Read more
Comment Commented INS Vikrant
PS, this is wrong , how did u come to know that 83% indians feel positive about economy and 76 % think that their children wil be better off, this is not accceptable , 99% the pm lies about govt schemes , his MPs are involved in Drug trafficking , scandals, PM lies even about history , now thy are removing history lessons as Mughals ruled here earlier and most of the structures here are made by mughals and british. Your statistics are wrong, plz gt ur facts right Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Big hands. Read more
Comment Commented Anthony DeAngelis
"In a world that is changing more rapidly than ever, we should seek leaders who can protect and serve the interests of the people they are supposed to represent. "
Please tell me how the authors can end their OP with this quote, but still elevate Merkel is a great leader? She'd singularly pushed for this influx of migrants that has brought huge costs (both in dollars and lives) to her country and the rest of Europe. Just today, 6 French soldiers died from a car attack, the continuation of a near constant steam of attacks.
Merkel will be the cause of populism rising and dominating in the next 10-20 years. A decade ago, the National Front received a fraction of the vote. This year, made it to the final round with a significant share. Populism is on the rise throughout Europe as well. Maybe not winning today, but the seeds have been sown.
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-34131911
And keep pushing the lie that migrants are coming from only war torn Syria. This heart string logic was used to open the borders, and you can see that people are coming, unchecked, from throughout the ME.
Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
What makes a great leader - Luck, right time,right place, right opportunity Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
The line between leaders and opportunists is often quite blurred. Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Leaders solve a coordination problem. Thus, a 'price leader' may be a small firm but if it is considered to have a good understanding of the market, then its actions are followed by other firms in the industry and this behaviour may not trigger alarm bells for Competition Policy. A 'dominant firm' which is the price leader, on the other hand, is more likely to be manipulating prices for a strategic purpose so as to increase or exploit market power.
The authors think Xi is a good leader. He is not. He is a dictator- good or bad, history will decide. People are not following him voluntarily. There is no judicial process which will save them from incarceration or execution if they fail to do what he wants. Modi is a good leader because he builds consensus and has a conciliatory approach. However, the one instance where he acted on his own initiative (because of the market sensitive nature of the operation) without prior consultation- I am referring to demonetisation- it is by no means clear that he did the right thing. More generally, it appears that he is not pushing for radical reform at a brisk enough pace. Still, he is a good leader in the sense that people follow him voluntarily towards good and worthwhile ends. However, whether he was a good Chief Executive only History will decide. It may be that his caution will be viewed as a calamity. On the other hand, it may turn out to have been a blessing in disguise.
Merkel was a bad leader when it came to migrants. She gave the wrong signal- viz. if you manage to reach Germany you will be looked after. This led thousands of desperate people to risk their lives to get to Germany before the borders closed. Merkel did a U turn. As a result hundreds of thousands are trapped in terrible circumstances. One result of Merkel's grandstanding is that some British voters backed 'Brexit' because they were afraid that millions of refugees would be let into the EU and that Britain would have to take a large number of them. Another result is that the standing of the Hungarian and Polish leaders went up and they were emboldened to undermine the rule of Law in their own countries.
Pope Francis is a nice man who has not been spoiled by 'the perks of office'. Nor were his predecessors. However, it is far from clear that he is leading anything even within the Church. He may do so in the future. We certainly pray that he will do so. But, so far, he has not achieved anything.
Jokowi certainly appears to be growing in office. Trudeau and Macron, similarly, are attractive figures. However, they are yet to face their baptism of fire. It may be that popularity reinforces good leadership. However, history shows that the reverse is more likely. Popular leaders may become hostages to their own cultus and prefer cosmetic measures to surgical interventions.
Great leaders are incapable of showing empathy for those whom they lead. Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela and Winston Churchill and Chairman Mao and so on would have lived a quiet life if they had empathised with the suffering that their leadership would cause their followers. Mandela and Churchill only became electable once they were in their dotage and no longer had the stomach for any great upheaval. Gandhi's assassination, though mourned, was felt to be a good thing for the polity by no less a statesman as Dr. Ambedkar.
We live in an age of 'Big Data' & burgeoning Artificial Intelligence. It may well be that 'Expert Systems' will increasingly take leadership roles- i.e. their actions will solve coordination and concurrency problems. Our hearts may misgive us, but our brains may see this is as a good thing. Compassion- as Ethical theorists and Behavioral Psychologists are increasingly finding- may be counterproductive. It may paralyse rather than catalyse needful policy decisions. Read more
