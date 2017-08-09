De que é feito um Grande Líder?

vivek iyer AUG 9, 2017

Leaders solve a coordination problem. Thus, a 'price leader' may be a small firm but if it is considered to have a good understanding of the market, then its actions are followed by other firms in the industry and this behaviour may not trigger alarm bells for Competition Policy. A 'dominant firm' which is the price leader, on the other hand, is more likely to be manipulating prices for a strategic purpose so as to increase or exploit market power.



The authors think Xi is a good leader. He is not. He is a dictator- good or bad, history will decide. People are not following him voluntarily. There is no judicial process which will save them from incarceration or execution if they fail to do what he wants. Modi is a good leader because he builds consensus and has a conciliatory approach. However, the one instance where he acted on his own initiative (because of the market sensitive nature of the operation) without prior consultation- I am referring to demonetisation- it is by no means clear that he did the right thing. More generally, it appears that he is not pushing for radical reform at a brisk enough pace. Still, he is a good leader in the sense that people follow him voluntarily towards good and worthwhile ends. However, whether he was a good Chief Executive only History will decide. It may be that his caution will be viewed as a calamity. On the other hand, it may turn out to have been a blessing in disguise.



Merkel was a bad leader when it came to migrants. She gave the wrong signal- viz. if you manage to reach Germany you will be looked after. This led thousands of desperate people to risk their lives to get to Germany before the borders closed. Merkel did a U turn. As a result hundreds of thousands are trapped in terrible circumstances. One result of Merkel's grandstanding is that some British voters backed 'Brexit' because they were afraid that millions of refugees would be let into the EU and that Britain would have to take a large number of them. Another result is that the standing of the Hungarian and Polish leaders went up and they were emboldened to undermine the rule of Law in their own countries.



Pope Francis is a nice man who has not been spoiled by 'the perks of office'. Nor were his predecessors. However, it is far from clear that he is leading anything even within the Church. He may do so in the future. We certainly pray that he will do so. But, so far, he has not achieved anything.



Jokowi certainly appears to be growing in office. Trudeau and Macron, similarly, are attractive figures. However, they are yet to face their baptism of fire. It may be that popularity reinforces good leadership. However, history shows that the reverse is more likely. Popular leaders may become hostages to their own cultus and prefer cosmetic measures to surgical interventions.



Great leaders are incapable of showing empathy for those whom they lead. Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela and Winston Churchill and Chairman Mao and so on would have lived a quiet life if they had empathised with the suffering that their leadership would cause their followers. Mandela and Churchill only became electable once they were in their dotage and no longer had the stomach for any great upheaval. Gandhi's assassination, though mourned, was felt to be a good thing for the polity by no less a statesman as Dr. Ambedkar.



We live in an age of 'Big Data' & burgeoning Artificial Intelligence. It may well be that 'Expert Systems' will increasingly take leadership roles- i.e. their actions will solve coordination and concurrency problems. Our hearts may misgive us, but our brains may see this is as a good thing. Compassion- as Ethical theorists and Behavioral Psychologists are increasingly finding- may be counterproductive. It may paralyse rather than catalyse needful policy decisions.