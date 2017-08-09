De que é feito um Grande Líder?

SINGAPURA – Não há muito tempo, durante um jantar em Singapura, tentámos definir as qualidades que fazem um grande líder. Para Klaus, os cinco elementos principais eram o coração, o cérebro, a força, a audácia, e a alma. Para Kishore, a compaixão, a sagacidade, e a coragem eram fundamentais, assim como a capacidade de identificar o talento e de compreender a complexidade. A medida em que estas perspectivas se sobrepõem é reveladora.
Não é coincidência que ambas as listas comecem com o coração. Como Nelson Mandela e Mahatma Gandhi, um líder não consegue alcançar a grandeza sem demonstrar uma profunda empatia pelo seu povo – um sentimento que alimenta a luta contra as injustiças que esse povo pode enfrentar.
É improvável que estes líderes heróicos surjam em tempos normais. Mas estes tempos não são normais. Pelo contrário, as actuais desigualdades sem precedentes em muitas partes do mundo são precisamente o tipo de injustiça que poderia impulsionar a emergência de grandes líderes com compaixão por aqueles que se encontram em pior situação. O primeiro-ministro canadiano Justin Trudeau, o jovem líder que mais esperança irradia actualmente, foi em parte eleito devido ao seu compromisso de ajudar as pessoas normais.
A seguir vem o “cérebro”: a capacidade de filtrar a massa de informações com que somos constantemente inundados, de forma a tomar decisões acertadas num mundo complexo e em rápida mudança. Aqui, alguns líderes actuais demonstram aptidões consideráveis.
Por exemplo, o crescimento e desenvolvimento continuados das economias chinesa e indiana reflectem o facto de que o presidente Xi Jinping e o Primeiro-Ministro Narendra Modi, respectivamente, compreendem os desafios e oportunidades económicos e sociais implícitos na Quarta Revolução Industrial. Eles sabem que, neste contexto complexo, devem desenvolver indústrias novas e dinâmicas que posicionem as suas economias na fronteira do progresso científico e tecnológico.
A utilização inteligente das novas tecnologias também está a ajudar a aliviar a pobreza. Os mil milhões de indianos que se inscreveram no Aadhaar, o seu cartão electrónico de identidade, gozam agora de acesso directo a prestações sociais, sem quaisquer barreiras burocráticas. Os mil milhões de chineses que usam os seus smartphones para fazerem pagamentos electrónicos gozam agora de acesso directo a todos os tipos de produtos de consumo para melhoria das suas vidas.
Ainda ninguém quantificou de forma fiável o impulso que tais avanços tecnológicos produzem sobre o bem-estar. Mas o optimismo cresce, tanto na China como na Índia. De acordo com o Pew Research Center, 87% dos chineses encaram as condições económicas actuais do seu país com uma atitude positiva, e 82% acreditam que os seus filhos viverão melhor do que eles vivem hoje. Da mesma forma, 83% dos indianos encaram a economia com uma atitude positiva, e 76% pensam que os seus filhos viverão melhor do que eles.
A terceira qualidade crítica de um grande líder é a coragem – ou a audácia, como refere Klaus. O aumento de refugiados na Europa, especialmente de requerentes de asilo sírios em 2015, levou a uma explosão de sentimentos populistas, com os líderes políticos a pedirem cada vez mais o encerramento de fronteiras. Os líderes mais fracos sucumbiram à pressão, escolhendo entre alinharem a sua retórica com a dos populistas ou serem cilindrados pelos seus inflamados concorrentes.
Não foi o caso da chanceler alemã, Angela Merkel. Ela deu um exemplo poderoso, ao concordar em aceitar um milhão de refugiados. A princípio, a sua posição junto dos eleitores (e muitos destes, no seu próprio partido) pareceu vacilar, fazendo até com que alguns começassem a redigir o seu epitáfio político. Mas a sua coragem notável acabou por dar frutos. Hoje, ela é reconhecida mundialmente como um dos líderes mais fortes da nossa época.
No seu modo pessoal e discreto, o presidente Joko “Jokowi” Widodo da Indonésia demonstrou uma coragem semelhante. A Indonésia, tal como a Europa, está a ser confrontada com uma pressão crescente das vozes nacionalistas e populistas que procuram abalar os cinco princípios da tolerância (os “Pancasila”) em que assenta a soberania Indonésia.
O encarceramento do aliado político de Jokowi (o antigo governador de Jacarta, Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, também conhecido como Ahok), por blasfémia contra o Islão, reforçou essa pressão. Porém Jokowi, tal como Merkel, continuou a lutar contra os extremistas, chegando mesmo a ilegalizar o grupo extremista Hizb ut-Tahrir.
É evidente que traduzir a coragem em mudanças positivas requer músculo, ou a influência e a autoridade para agir, que por sua vez requerem um entendimento astuto das realidades políticas. Essa sagacidade foi vital para concretizar a mudança poderosa no sistema político irlandês, por exemplo, que fez com que este país profundamente conservador elegesse Leo Varadkar, um homem gay de origem Indiana, para seu primeiro-ministro.
O Papa Francisco demonstra como estas diversas qualidades se podem congregar para produzirem uma liderança forte. A argúcia, a coragem, a moralidade e a inteligência têm sustentado o seu esforço de mudança do posicionamento e da percepção da Igreja Católica Romana no mundo.
Por exemplo, embora a tradição proíba o papa de aprovar a homossexualidade, o Papa Francisco teve a coragem de dizer: “Se uma pessoa for gay e procurar sinceramente o Senhor, quem sou eu para julgar essa pessoa?” Do mesmo modo, o Papa Francisco afastou-se da posição tradicional da Igreja, ao sugerir que as mulheres expostas ao vírus Zika, que assolou partes da América Latina no ano passado, poderiam usar meios contraceptivos.
De forma mais ampla, o Papa Francisco demonstrou coragem e sabedoria ao aceitar uma estrutura mais descentralizada para a igreja, e ao perspectivar uma igreja inclusiva que seja uma “casa para todos”. Numa outra jogada astuta, promoveu a substituição gradual dos responsáveis do Vaticano, em vez de optar por uma remodelação súbita.
O Papa Francisco também tem aquilo a que Klaus chamaria alma de líder. A maioria dos líderes sucumbe, a determinado ponto, aos atributos confortáveis do poder. Porém, o Papa Francisco continua a viver uma vida simples e despojada, sem as vantagens comummente associadas às posições de liderança, mesmo na esfera religiosa.
Num mundo que muda mais rapidamente que nunca, devemos procurar líderes que possam proteger e servir os interesses dos povos que supostamente representam. Isto significa não só criticar as deficiências dos líderes fracos, mas também sublinhar os sucessos dos fortes. Podem ser raros, mas existem, e devíamos honrá-los.
