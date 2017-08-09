كيف تصنع قائدا عظيما؟

سنغافورة ــ قبل وقت ليس ببعيد، حاولنا أثناء تناولنا طعام العشاء في سنغافورة تحديد الصفات التي تصنع قائدا عظيما. وكان رأي كلاوس أن العناصر الأساسية الخمسة هي القلب، والدماغ، والعضلات، والأعصاب، والروح. ورأى كيشور أن الرحماء، والفِطنة، والشجاعة عناصر أساسية، وكذلك القدرة على تحديد المواهب وفهم التعقيدات. وينبئنا مدى التداخل هنا بالكثير.
ليس من قبيل المصادفة أن تبدأ القائمتان بالقلب. فالزعيم، مثله في ذلك كمثل نيلسون مانديلا والمهاتما غاندي، لا يمكنه تحقيق العظمة دون أن يُظهِر تعاطفا عميقا مع شعبه ــ وهو الشعور الذي يغذي الكفاح ضد المظالم التي ربما تواجهها الشعوب.
ومن غير المرجح أن يظهر أمثال هؤلاء الزعماء البطوليين في الأوقات العادية. ولكن هذه ليست أوقاتا عادية. بل على العكس من ذلك، يعتبر التفاوت غير المسبوق اليوم بين الناس في مختلف أنحاء العالَم ذلك النوع على وجه التحديد من الظلم الكفيل بتحفيز ظهور قادة عظماء يتعاطفون مع أولئك الذين يعيشون عند القاع. فيرجع أحد أسباب انتخاب رئيس الوزراء الكندي جوستين ترودو، الزعيم الشاب الذي يشع بالأمل اليوم، إلى التزامه بمساعدة الناس العاديين.
ثم هناك "الدماغ" ــ القدرة على فحص وتدقيق كميات ضخمة من المعلومات التي تغمرنا على نحو لا ينقطع، من أجل اتخاذ قرارات ذكية في عالَم معقد وسريع التغير. وهنا، يُظهِر بعض القادة الحاليين مقدارا وافرا من البراعة.
على سبيل المثال، يعكس استمرار النمو والتنمية في الاقتصادين الصيني والهندي حقيقة مفادها أن الرئيس شي جين بينج ورئيس الوزراء نارندرا مودي يفهمان التحديات الاقتصادية والاجتماعية ويقدران الفرص التي تتيحها ضمنا الثورة الصناعية الرابعة. وهما يعرفان أنهما في هذا السياق المعقد يتعين عليهما أن يعملا على تطوير صناعات جديدة ديناميكية تضع الاقتصاد في بلديهما على حدود التقدم العلمي والتكنولوجي.
كما يساعد الاستخدام الذكي للتكنولوجيا الجديدة في التخفيف من وطأة الفقر. فالآن يتمتع مليار من الهنود الذين شاركوا في نظام Aadhaar، أو بطاقة الهوية الإلكترونية، بالقدرة على الوصول المباشر إلى استحقاقات الرعاية الاجتماعية من دون عوائق بيروقراطية. والآن يتمتع المليار صيني الذين يستخدمون هواتفهم الذكية لسداد المدفوعات عبر تطبيقات الهاتف المحمول بالقدرة على الوصول المباشر إلى كل أشكال المنتجات الاستهلاكية التي تعزز من أساليب حياتهم.
لم يقم أحد حتى الآن بإجراء قياس كمي جدير بالثقة للدفعة التي تلقتها رفاهة الناس نتيجة لمثل هذا التقدم التكنولوجي. ولكن مستوى التفاؤل في كل من الصين والهند آخذ في الارتفاع. وتشير تقديرات مركز بيو للأبحاث إلى أن 87% من الصينيين يحملون مشاعر إيجابية إزاء الظروف الاقتصادية الحالية في بلادهم، ويعتقد 82% أن أحوال أطفالهم ستكون أفضل من أحوالهم اليوم. وعلى نحو مماثل، يحمل 83% من الهنود مشاعر إيجابية للاقتصاد، ويرى 76% أن أحوال أطفالهم ستكون أفضل.
وتتلخص الخاصية الثالثة المهمة في القائد العظيم في الشجاعة ــ أو الأعصاب، على حد تعبير كلاوس. لقد أدى ارتفاع أعداد اللاجئين إلى أوروبا، وخاصة طالبي اللجوء من السوريين في عام 2015، إلى تفجر المشاعر الشعبوية، مع دعوة القادة السياسيين على نحو متزايد إلى إغلاق الحدود. وقد أذعن القادة الضعفاء تحت الضغوط، فإما جعلوا خطابهم متماشيا مع خطاب الشعبويين أو سحقهم منافسوهم الناريون الشرسون.
ولكن ليس المستشارة الألمانية أنجيلا ميركل، التي ضربت مثالا قويا بالموافقة على قبول مليون لاجئ. في البداية تراجعت مكانتها بين الناخبين ــ بل وحتى بين كثيرين داخل حزبها ــ إلى حد أن بعض المراقبين شرعوا في كتابة تأبينها السياسي. ولكن شجاعتها المذهلة أثمرت في نهاية المطاف. والآن، يُعتَرَف بها في مختلف أنحاء العالَم بوصفها واحدة من أقوى الزعماء في عصرنا.
وبطريقته الهادئة، أظهر رئيس إندونيسيا جوكو "جوكوي" ويدودو شجاعة مماثلة. فإندونيسيا، مثلها في ذلك كمثل أوروبا، تواجه ضغوطا متنامية من قِبَل الأصوات القومية والشعبوية التي تسعى إلى إزاحة مبادئ التسامح الخمسة التي تقوم عليها الدولة الإندونيسية.
وكان سجن حليف جوكوي السياسي، حاكم جاكارتا السابق باسوكي تيخاجا بورناما، المعروف أيضا باسم "أهوك"، بتهمة التجديف ضد الإسلام، سببا في تعزيز الضغوط. ومع ذلك، واصَل جوكوي الكفاح ضد المتطرفين، كما فعلت ميركل، حتى أنه أمر بحظر الجماعة المتطرفة حزب التحرير.
بطبيعة الحال، تحتاج ترجمة المشاعر إلى تغيير إيجابي إلى العضلات ــ القدر اللازم من النفوذ والسلطة للتحرك واتخاذ التدابير ــ وهو ما يتطلب بدوره فهما ثاقبا للواقع السياسي. وكان هذا النوع من الفطنة شديد الأهمية لتحقيق التحول القوي في النظام السياسي في أيرلندا، على سبيل المثال، مع انتخاب البلد المحافظ بشدة للرجل المثلي الذي ينتمي إلى أصول هندية، ليو فارادكر، رئيسا للوزراء.
ويوضح لنا البابا فرانسيس كيف يمكن الجمع بين هذه السمات المختلفة لإنتاج قيادة قوية. فكان الدهاء، والشجاعة، والأخلاق، والذكاء الأسس التي أقام عليها جهوده لتغيير موقف وتصور الكنيسة الكاثوليكية الرومانية في العالَم.
على سبيل المثال، في حين تحظر التقاليد على البابا تأييد المثلية الجنسية، أبدى البابا فرانسيس الشجاعة اللازمة لكي يقول: "إذا كان الشخص مثليا ويسعى إلى الرب راغبا، فمن أنا لكي أحكم عليه؟" وعلى نحو مماثل، انفصل البابا فرانسيس عن خط الكنيسة التقليدي مقترحا أن المرأة المعرضة لفيروس زيكا، الذي اجتاح أجزاءً من أميركا اللاتينية في العام الماضي، من الممكن أن تستخدم وسائل منع الحمل.
وعلى نطاق أوسع، أظهر البابا فرانسيس الشجاعة والحكمة في تبني هيكل كنسي أقل مركزية، وتحري كنيسة شاملة تُعَد "بيتا للجميع". وفي خطوة أخرى متبصرة، تابع دورة تغيير كبار المسؤولين في الفاتيكان تدريجيا، بدلا من تغييرهم في خطوة واحدة.
كما يتمتع البابا فرانسيس بما أسماه كلاوس روح الزعيم. إن أغلب القادة يستسلمون، عند نقطة أو أخرى، لزخارف المنصب المريحة. غير أن البابا فرانسيس لا يزال يعيش حياة بسيطة مرتبة، من دون الامتيازات التي ترتبط عادة بالزعامة، حتى في المملكة الدينية.
في عالَم يتغير بسرعة أكبر من أي وقت مضى، ينبغي لنا أن نسعى في طلب زعماء قادرين على حماية وخدمة مصالح الناس الذي يفترض أنهم يمثلونهم. ولا يعني هذا انتقاد إخفاقات القادة الضعفاء فحسب، بل وأيضا تسليط الضوء على نجاحات الزعماء الأقوياء. وربما يكون هؤلاء نادرين، ولكنهم موجودون، وينبغي لنا أن نحتفل بهم.
ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (6)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented INS Vikrant
PS, this is wrong , how did u come to know that 83% indians feel positive about economy and 76 % think that their children wil be better off, this is not accceptable , 99% the pm lies about govt schemes , his MPs are involved in Drug trafficking , scandals, PM lies even about history , now thy are removing history lessons as Mughals ruled here earlier and most of the structures here are made by mughals and british. Your statistics are wrong, plz gt ur facts right Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Big hands. Read more
Comment Commented Anthony DeAngelis
"In a world that is changing more rapidly than ever, we should seek leaders who can protect and serve the interests of the people they are supposed to represent. "
Please tell me how the authors can end their OP with this quote, but still elevate Merkel is a great leader? She'd singularly pushed for this influx of migrants that has brought huge costs (both in dollars and lives) to her country and the rest of Europe. Just today, 6 French soldiers died from a car attack, the continuation of a near constant steam of attacks.
Merkel will be the cause of populism rising and dominating in the next 10-20 years. A decade ago, the National Front received a fraction of the vote. This year, made it to the final round with a significant share. Populism is on the rise throughout Europe as well. Maybe not winning today, but the seeds have been sown.
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-34131911
And keep pushing the lie that migrants are coming from only war torn Syria. This heart string logic was used to open the borders, and you can see that people are coming, unchecked, from throughout the ME.
Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
What makes a great leader - Luck, right time,right place, right opportunity Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
The line between leaders and opportunists is often quite blurred. Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Leaders solve a coordination problem. Thus, a 'price leader' may be a small firm but if it is considered to have a good understanding of the market, then its actions are followed by other firms in the industry and this behaviour may not trigger alarm bells for Competition Policy. A 'dominant firm' which is the price leader, on the other hand, is more likely to be manipulating prices for a strategic purpose so as to increase or exploit market power.
The authors think Xi is a good leader. He is not. He is a dictator- good or bad, history will decide. People are not following him voluntarily. There is no judicial process which will save them from incarceration or execution if they fail to do what he wants. Modi is a good leader because he builds consensus and has a conciliatory approach. However, the one instance where he acted on his own initiative (because of the market sensitive nature of the operation) without prior consultation- I am referring to demonetisation- it is by no means clear that he did the right thing. More generally, it appears that he is not pushing for radical reform at a brisk enough pace. Still, he is a good leader in the sense that people follow him voluntarily towards good and worthwhile ends. However, whether he was a good Chief Executive only History will decide. It may be that his caution will be viewed as a calamity. On the other hand, it may turn out to have been a blessing in disguise.
Merkel was a bad leader when it came to migrants. She gave the wrong signal- viz. if you manage to reach Germany you will be looked after. This led thousands of desperate people to risk their lives to get to Germany before the borders closed. Merkel did a U turn. As a result hundreds of thousands are trapped in terrible circumstances. One result of Merkel's grandstanding is that some British voters backed 'Brexit' because they were afraid that millions of refugees would be let into the EU and that Britain would have to take a large number of them. Another result is that the standing of the Hungarian and Polish leaders went up and they were emboldened to undermine the rule of Law in their own countries.
Pope Francis is a nice man who has not been spoiled by 'the perks of office'. Nor were his predecessors. However, it is far from clear that he is leading anything even within the Church. He may do so in the future. We certainly pray that he will do so. But, so far, he has not achieved anything.
Jokowi certainly appears to be growing in office. Trudeau and Macron, similarly, are attractive figures. However, they are yet to face their baptism of fire. It may be that popularity reinforces good leadership. However, history shows that the reverse is more likely. Popular leaders may become hostages to their own cultus and prefer cosmetic measures to surgical interventions.
Great leaders are incapable of showing empathy for those whom they lead. Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela and Winston Churchill and Chairman Mao and so on would have lived a quiet life if they had empathised with the suffering that their leadership would cause their followers. Mandela and Churchill only became electable once they were in their dotage and no longer had the stomach for any great upheaval. Gandhi's assassination, though mourned, was felt to be a good thing for the polity by no less a statesman as Dr. Ambedkar.
We live in an age of 'Big Data' & burgeoning Artificial Intelligence. It may well be that 'Expert Systems' will increasingly take leadership roles- i.e. their actions will solve coordination and concurrency problems. Our hearts may misgive us, but our brains may see this is as a good thing. Compassion- as Ethical theorists and Behavioral Psychologists are increasingly finding- may be counterproductive. It may paralyse rather than catalyse needful policy decisions. Read more
Featured
Trump and the Cosmopolitans
Ian Buruma asks whether a White House policy adviser's use of a anti-Semitic epithet was malicious or ignorant.
The New Socialism of Fools
J. Bradford DeLong identifies four root causes of resistance to globalization in the West since the Great Recession.
The Noose Tightens
Elizabeth Drew doubts that even a new chief of staff can save US President Donald Trump from himself.
PS authors in concise videos
Trump’s Yes to NATO
Jacek Rostowski discusses whether Donald Trump’s commitment in Warsaw to Article 5 of the NATO Treaty was the result of a carefully laid plot.