كيف تصنع قائدا عظيما؟

سنغافورة ــ قبل وقت ليس ببعيد، حاولنا أثناء تناولنا طعام العشاء في سنغافورة تحديد الصفات التي تصنع قائدا عظيما. وكان رأي كلاوس أن العناصر الأساسية الخمسة هي القلب، والدماغ، والعضلات، والأعصاب، والروح. ورأى كيشور أن الرحماء، والفِطنة، والشجاعة عناصر أساسية، وكذلك القدرة على تحديد المواهب وفهم التعقيدات. وينبئنا مدى التداخل هنا بالكثير.

ليس من قبيل المصادفة أن تبدأ القائمتان بالقلب. فالزعيم، مثله في ذلك كمثل نيلسون مانديلا والمهاتما غاندي، لا يمكنه تحقيق العظمة دون أن يُظهِر تعاطفا عميقا مع شعبه ــ وهو الشعور الذي يغذي الكفاح ضد المظالم التي ربما تواجهها الشعوب.

ومن غير المرجح أن يظهر أمثال هؤلاء الزعماء البطوليين في الأوقات العادية. ولكن هذه ليست أوقاتا عادية. بل على العكس من ذلك، يعتبر التفاوت غير المسبوق اليوم بين الناس في مختلف أنحاء العالَم ذلك النوع على وجه التحديد من الظلم الكفيل بتحفيز ظهور قادة عظماء يتعاطفون مع أولئك الذين يعيشون عند القاع. فيرجع أحد أسباب انتخاب رئيس الوزراء الكندي جوستين ترودو، الزعيم الشاب الذي يشع بالأمل اليوم، إلى التزامه بمساعدة الناس العاديين.

ثم هناك "الدماغ" ــ القدرة على فحص وتدقيق كميات ضخمة من المعلومات التي تغمرنا على نحو لا ينقطع، من أجل اتخاذ قرارات ذكية في عالَم معقد وسريع التغير. وهنا، يُظهِر بعض القادة الحاليين مقدارا وافرا من البراعة.

على سبيل المثال، يعكس استمرار النمو والتنمية في الاقتصادين الصيني والهندي حقيقة مفادها أن الرئيس شي جين بينج ورئيس الوزراء نارندرا مودي يفهمان التحديات الاقتصادية والاجتماعية ويقدران الفرص التي تتيحها ضمنا الثورة الصناعية الرابعة. وهما يعرفان أنهما في هذا السياق المعقد يتعين عليهما أن يعملا على تطوير صناعات جديدة ديناميكية تضع الاقتصاد في بلديهما على حدود التقدم العلمي والتكنولوجي.

كما يساعد الاستخدام الذكي للتكنولوجيا الجديدة في التخفيف من وطأة الفقر. فالآن يتمتع مليار من الهنود الذين شاركوا في نظام Aadhaar، أو بطاقة الهوية الإلكترونية، بالقدرة على الوصول المباشر إلى استحقاقات الرعاية الاجتماعية من دون عوائق بيروقراطية. والآن يتمتع المليار صيني الذين يستخدمون هواتفهم الذكية لسداد المدفوعات عبر تطبيقات الهاتف المحمول بالقدرة على الوصول المباشر إلى كل أشكال المنتجات الاستهلاكية التي تعزز من أساليب حياتهم.

لم يقم أحد حتى الآن بإجراء قياس كمي جدير بالثقة للدفعة التي تلقتها رفاهة الناس نتيجة لمثل هذا التقدم التكنولوجي. ولكن مستوى التفاؤل في كل من الصين والهند آخذ في الارتفاع. وتشير تقديرات مركز بيو للأبحاث إلى أن 87% من الصينيين يحملون مشاعر إيجابية إزاء الظروف الاقتصادية الحالية في بلادهم، ويعتقد 82% أن أحوال أطفالهم ستكون أفضل من أحوالهم اليوم. وعلى نحو مماثل، يحمل 83% من الهنود مشاعر إيجابية للاقتصاد، ويرى 76% أن أحوال أطفالهم ستكون أفضل.

وتتلخص الخاصية الثالثة المهمة في القائد العظيم في الشجاعة ــ أو الأعصاب، على حد تعبير كلاوس. لقد أدى ارتفاع أعداد اللاجئين إلى أوروبا، وخاصة طالبي اللجوء من السوريين في عام 2015، إلى تفجر المشاعر الشعبوية، مع دعوة القادة السياسيين على نحو متزايد إلى إغلاق الحدود. وقد أذعن القادة الضعفاء تحت الضغوط، فإما جعلوا خطابهم متماشيا مع خطاب الشعبويين أو سحقهم منافسوهم الناريون الشرسون.

ولكن ليس المستشارة الألمانية أنجيلا ميركل، التي ضربت مثالا قويا بالموافقة على قبول مليون لاجئ. في البداية تراجعت مكانتها بين الناخبين ــ بل وحتى بين كثيرين داخل حزبها ــ إلى حد أن بعض المراقبين شرعوا في كتابة تأبينها السياسي. ولكن شجاعتها المذهلة أثمرت في نهاية المطاف. والآن، يُعتَرَف بها في مختلف أنحاء العالَم بوصفها واحدة من أقوى الزعماء في عصرنا.

وبطريقته الهادئة، أظهر رئيس إندونيسيا جوكو "جوكوي" ويدودو شجاعة مماثلة. فإندونيسيا، مثلها في ذلك كمثل أوروبا، تواجه ضغوطا متنامية من قِبَل الأصوات القومية والشعبوية التي تسعى إلى إزاحة مبادئ التسامح الخمسة التي تقوم عليها الدولة الإندونيسية.

وكان سجن حليف جوكوي السياسي، حاكم جاكارتا السابق باسوكي تيخاجا بورناما، المعروف أيضا باسم "أهوك"، بتهمة التجديف ضد الإسلام، سببا في تعزيز الضغوط. ومع ذلك، واصَل جوكوي الكفاح ضد المتطرفين، كما فعلت ميركل، حتى أنه أمر بحظر الجماعة المتطرفة حزب التحرير.

بطبيعة الحال، تحتاج ترجمة المشاعر إلى تغيير إيجابي إلى العضلات ــ القدر اللازم من النفوذ والسلطة للتحرك واتخاذ التدابير ــ وهو ما يتطلب بدوره فهما ثاقبا للواقع السياسي. وكان هذا النوع من الفطنة شديد الأهمية لتحقيق التحول القوي في النظام السياسي في أيرلندا، على سبيل المثال، مع انتخاب البلد المحافظ بشدة للرجل المثلي الذي ينتمي إلى أصول هندية، ليو فارادكر، رئيسا للوزراء.

ويوضح لنا البابا فرانسيس كيف يمكن الجمع بين هذه السمات المختلفة لإنتاج قيادة قوية. فكان الدهاء، والشجاعة، والأخلاق، والذكاء الأسس التي أقام عليها جهوده لتغيير موقف وتصور الكنيسة الكاثوليكية الرومانية في العالَم.

على سبيل المثال، في حين تحظر التقاليد على البابا تأييد المثلية الجنسية، أبدى البابا فرانسيس الشجاعة اللازمة لكي يقول: "إذا كان الشخص مثليا ويسعى إلى الرب راغبا، فمن أنا لكي أحكم عليه؟" وعلى نحو مماثل، انفصل البابا فرانسيس عن خط الكنيسة التقليدي مقترحا أن المرأة المعرضة لفيروس زيكا، الذي اجتاح أجزاءً من أميركا اللاتينية في العام الماضي، من الممكن أن تستخدم وسائل منع الحمل.

وعلى نطاق أوسع، أظهر البابا فرانسيس الشجاعة والحكمة في تبني هيكل كنسي أقل مركزية، وتحري كنيسة شاملة تُعَد "بيتا للجميع". وفي خطوة أخرى متبصرة، تابع دورة تغيير كبار المسؤولين في الفاتيكان تدريجيا، بدلا من تغييرهم في خطوة واحدة.

كما يتمتع البابا فرانسيس بما أسماه كلاوس روح الزعيم. إن أغلب القادة يستسلمون، عند نقطة أو أخرى، لزخارف المنصب المريحة. غير أن البابا فرانسيس لا يزال يعيش حياة بسيطة مرتبة، من دون الامتيازات التي ترتبط عادة بالزعامة، حتى في المملكة الدينية.

في عالَم يتغير بسرعة أكبر من أي وقت مضى، ينبغي لنا أن نسعى في طلب زعماء قادرين على حماية وخدمة مصالح الناس الذي يفترض أنهم يمثلونهم. ولا يعني هذا انتقاد إخفاقات القادة الضعفاء فحسب، بل وأيضا تسليط الضوء على نجاحات الزعماء الأقوياء. وربما يكون هؤلاء نادرين، ولكنهم موجودون، وينبغي لنا أن نحتفل بهم.

ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي          Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali