¿Qué hace grande a un líder?

SINGAPUR – Durante una cena en Singapur que tuvimos hace no mucho tiempo, intentamos determinar qué cualidades hacen grande a un líder. Los cinco elementos clave para Klaus fueron el corazón, el cerebro, el músculo, el valor y el alma. Para Kishore, resultaron fundamentales la compasión, la astucia y el coraje, así como la capacidad de identificar el talento y entender la complejidad. El grado de coincidencia resulta revelador.
No es casual que ambas listas comiencen con el corazón. Como en los casos de Nelson Mandela y Mahatma Gandhi, un líder no puede alcanzar la grandeza sin mostrar una profunda empatía con su pueblo. Se trata de un sentimiento que alimenta la lucha contra las injusticias que su gente pueda enfrentar.
Parece improbable que líderes heroicos como esos afloren en tiempos normales. Pero estos tiempos no lo son. Por el contrario, la desigualdad sin precedentes que se vive en tantas partes del mundo es precisamente el tipo de injusticia que podría estimular el surgimiento de grandes líderes compasivos hacia los de abajo. El primer ministro canadiense Justin Trudeau, el joven líder que más esperanza irradia en estos días, en parte resultó elegido por su compromiso de ayudar a la gente común.
En segundo lugar, el “cerebro”: la facultad de filtrar las masas de información que nos inundan constantemente para poder tomar decisiones inteligentes en un mundo complejo que cambia rápidamente. Algunos líderes actuales están demostrando tener grandes aptitudes en este punto.
Por ejemplo, el constante crecimiento y desarrollo de las economías de China y la India refleja que el presidente Xi Jinping y el primer ministro Narendra Modi, respectivamente, entienden los desafíos económicos y sociales y las oportunidades que supone la Cuarta Revolución Industrial. Ambos saben que, en este complejo contexto, deben desarrollar nuevas industrias dinámicas que sitúen a sus economías en la frontera del progreso científico y tecnológico.
El uso inteligente de la nueva tecnología también está ayudando a aliviar la pobreza. Los mil millones de indios que se han inscrito para obtener un Aadhaar, su tarjeta de identidad electrónica, ya cuentan con acceso directo a beneficios sociales sin barreras burocráticas. Los mil millones de chinos que utilizan sus teléfonos inteligentes para hacer pagos móviles tienen acceso directo a todo tipo de productos de consumo que mejoran sus vidas.
Todavía nadie ha cuantificado de manera fiable el aumento del bienestar que producen tales avances tecnológicos. Pero el optimismo está repuntando tanto en China como en la India. Según el Pew Research Center, el 87% de los chinos se siente optimista sobre la actual situación económica de su país y el 82% cree que sus hijos estarán mejor en el futuro. Asimismo, el 83% de los indios siente optimismo sobre la economía y el 76% piensa que sus hijos estarán mejor.
La tercera cualidad fundamental de un gran líder es el coraje (o el valor, como lo llama Klaus). La oleada de refugiados en Europa (especialmente de sirios solicitantes de asilo en 2015) ocasionó una explosión del sentimiento populista, y cada vez más los líderes políticos exigieron cerrar las fronteras. Los dirigentes débiles cedieron ante la presión, ya sea alineando su retórica a la de los populistas, o bien siendo arrollados por sus vehementes competidores.
Este no fue el caso de la canciller alemana Ángela Merkel, quien dio un potente ejemplo al aceptar a un millón de refugiados. Al principio su imagen se hundió entre los votantes (incluso muchos de su propio partido), hasta el punto de que algunos comenzaron a escribir su epitafio político. Pero finalmente su notable coraje dio sus frutos, y ahora se la reconoce mundialmente como una de las líderes más sólidas de nuestro tiempo.
El presidente Joko “Jokowi” Widodo de Indonesia, a su manera discreta, ha demostrado un coraje similar. Al igual que Europa, Indonesia se enfrenta a la creciente presión de voces nacionalistas y populistas que intentan desplazar los cinco principios de tolerancia –la “Pancasila”– que sustentan la condición de estado del país.
Esa presión se ha incrementado por el encarcelamiento del aliado político de Jokowi, el ex gobernador de Yakarta Basuki Tjahaja Purnama (también conocido como Ahok) por blasfemia contra el Islam. Pero al igual que Merkel, Jokowi ha seguido luchando contra los radicales y llegó a ilegalizar al grupo extremista Hizb ut-Tahrir.
Evidentemente, convertir el coraje en un cambio positivo requiere de músculo, vale decir la influencia y autoridad para actuar, que a su vez precisa de una aguda comprensión de las realidades políticas. Por ejemplo, esta cualidad resultó fundamental para lograr el formidable cambio en el sistema político de Irlanda: un país profundamente conservador que eligió como primer ministro a Leo Varadkar, un homosexual de origen indio.
El Papa Francisco nos enseña cómo estas diversas cualidades pueden confluir para producir un liderazgo fuerte. Su perspicacia, coraje, moralidad e inteligencia han apuntalado sus esfuerzos para cambiar la posición y la percepción de la Iglesia Católica Romana en el mundo.
Por ejemplo, si bien la tradición prohíbe al pontífice avalar la homosexualidad, el Papa Francisco tuvo la valentía de decir: “Si una persona que es gay busca al señor y tiene buena voluntad, ¿quién soy yo para juzgarla?”. De la misma forma, Francisco salió de la postura tradicional de la Iglesia al sugerir que las mujeres expuestas al virus Zika, que devastó partes de América Latina el año pasado, podrían usar anticonceptivos artificiales.
En líneas más generales, el Papa Francisco ha demostrado coraje y sabiduría al adoptar una estructura eclesiástica más descentralizada y al concebir una Iglesia inclusiva que sea un “hogar para todos”. En otro movimiento inteligente, procuró una rotación gradual de altos funcionarios del Vaticano en lugar de hacer un recambio repentino.
El Papa Francisco también tiene lo que Klaus llamaría alma de líder. En un momento u otro, la mayoría de los líderes sucumben a las comodidades del cargo. Pero Francisco sigue viviendo una vida sencilla y desprendida, sin los beneficios que a menudo se asocian al liderazgo, incluso en el ámbito religioso.
En un mundo que cambia más rápidamente que nunca, debemos buscar líderes que puedan proteger y servir los intereses de la gente que se supone representan. Esto implica no solo criticar los fracasos de los líderes débiles, sino también destacar los éxitos de los fuertes. Puede que sean escasos, pero existen y debemos reconocerlos.
Traducido del inglés por David Meléndez Tormen
Comment Commented INS Vikrant
PS, this is wrong , how did u come to know that 83% indians feel positive about economy and 76 % think that their children wil be better off, this is not accceptable , 99% the pm lies about govt schemes , his MPs are involved in Drug trafficking , scandals, PM lies even about history , now thy are removing history lessons as Mughals ruled here earlier and most of the structures here are made by mughals and british. Your statistics are wrong, plz gt ur facts right Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Big hands. Read more
Comment Commented Anthony DeAngelis
"In a world that is changing more rapidly than ever, we should seek leaders who can protect and serve the interests of the people they are supposed to represent. "
Please tell me how the authors can end their OP with this quote, but still elevate Merkel is a great leader? She'd singularly pushed for this influx of migrants that has brought huge costs (both in dollars and lives) to her country and the rest of Europe. Just today, 6 French soldiers died from a car attack, the continuation of a near constant steam of attacks.
Merkel will be the cause of populism rising and dominating in the next 10-20 years. A decade ago, the National Front received a fraction of the vote. This year, made it to the final round with a significant share. Populism is on the rise throughout Europe as well. Maybe not winning today, but the seeds have been sown.
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-34131911
And keep pushing the lie that migrants are coming from only war torn Syria. This heart string logic was used to open the borders, and you can see that people are coming, unchecked, from throughout the ME.
Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
What makes a great leader - Luck, right time,right place, right opportunity Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
The line between leaders and opportunists is often quite blurred. Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Leaders solve a coordination problem. Thus, a 'price leader' may be a small firm but if it is considered to have a good understanding of the market, then its actions are followed by other firms in the industry and this behaviour may not trigger alarm bells for Competition Policy. A 'dominant firm' which is the price leader, on the other hand, is more likely to be manipulating prices for a strategic purpose so as to increase or exploit market power.
The authors think Xi is a good leader. He is not. He is a dictator- good or bad, history will decide. People are not following him voluntarily. There is no judicial process which will save them from incarceration or execution if they fail to do what he wants. Modi is a good leader because he builds consensus and has a conciliatory approach. However, the one instance where he acted on his own initiative (because of the market sensitive nature of the operation) without prior consultation- I am referring to demonetisation- it is by no means clear that he did the right thing. More generally, it appears that he is not pushing for radical reform at a brisk enough pace. Still, he is a good leader in the sense that people follow him voluntarily towards good and worthwhile ends. However, whether he was a good Chief Executive only History will decide. It may be that his caution will be viewed as a calamity. On the other hand, it may turn out to have been a blessing in disguise.
Merkel was a bad leader when it came to migrants. She gave the wrong signal- viz. if you manage to reach Germany you will be looked after. This led thousands of desperate people to risk their lives to get to Germany before the borders closed. Merkel did a U turn. As a result hundreds of thousands are trapped in terrible circumstances. One result of Merkel's grandstanding is that some British voters backed 'Brexit' because they were afraid that millions of refugees would be let into the EU and that Britain would have to take a large number of them. Another result is that the standing of the Hungarian and Polish leaders went up and they were emboldened to undermine the rule of Law in their own countries.
Pope Francis is a nice man who has not been spoiled by 'the perks of office'. Nor were his predecessors. However, it is far from clear that he is leading anything even within the Church. He may do so in the future. We certainly pray that he will do so. But, so far, he has not achieved anything.
Jokowi certainly appears to be growing in office. Trudeau and Macron, similarly, are attractive figures. However, they are yet to face their baptism of fire. It may be that popularity reinforces good leadership. However, history shows that the reverse is more likely. Popular leaders may become hostages to their own cultus and prefer cosmetic measures to surgical interventions.
Great leaders are incapable of showing empathy for those whom they lead. Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela and Winston Churchill and Chairman Mao and so on would have lived a quiet life if they had empathised with the suffering that their leadership would cause their followers. Mandela and Churchill only became electable once they were in their dotage and no longer had the stomach for any great upheaval. Gandhi's assassination, though mourned, was felt to be a good thing for the polity by no less a statesman as Dr. Ambedkar.
We live in an age of 'Big Data' & burgeoning Artificial Intelligence. It may well be that 'Expert Systems' will increasingly take leadership roles- i.e. their actions will solve coordination and concurrency problems. Our hearts may misgive us, but our brains may see this is as a good thing. Compassion- as Ethical theorists and Behavioral Psychologists are increasingly finding- may be counterproductive. It may paralyse rather than catalyse needful policy decisions. Read more
