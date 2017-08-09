6

¿Qué hace grande a un líder?

SINGAPUR – Durante una cena en Singapur que tuvimos hace no mucho tiempo, intentamos determinar qué cualidades hacen grande a un líder. Los cinco elementos clave para Klaus fueron el corazón, el cerebro, el músculo, el valor y el alma. Para Kishore, resultaron fundamentales la compasión, la astucia y el coraje, así como la capacidad de identificar el talento y entender la complejidad. El grado de coincidencia resulta revelador.

No es casual que ambas listas comiencen con el corazón. Como en los casos de Nelson Mandela y Mahatma Gandhi, un líder no puede alcanzar la grandeza sin mostrar una profunda empatía con su pueblo. Se trata de un sentimiento que alimenta la lucha contra las injusticias que su gente pueda enfrentar.

Parece improbable que líderes heroicos como esos afloren en tiempos normales. Pero estos tiempos no lo son. Por el contrario, la desigualdad sin precedentes que se vive en tantas partes del mundo es precisamente el tipo de injusticia que podría estimular el surgimiento de grandes líderes compasivos hacia los de abajo. El primer ministro canadiense Justin Trudeau, el joven líder que más esperanza irradia en estos días, en parte resultó elegido por su compromiso de ayudar a la gente común.

En segundo lugar, el “cerebro”: la facultad de filtrar las masas de información que nos inundan constantemente para poder tomar decisiones inteligentes en un mundo complejo que cambia rápidamente. Algunos líderes actuales están demostrando tener grandes aptitudes en este punto.

Por ejemplo, el constante crecimiento y desarrollo de las economías de China y la India refleja que el presidente Xi Jinping y el primer ministro Narendra Modi, respectivamente, entienden los desafíos económicos y sociales y las oportunidades que supone la Cuarta Revolución Industrial. Ambos saben que, en este complejo contexto, deben desarrollar nuevas industrias dinámicas que sitúen a sus economías en la frontera del progreso científico y tecnológico.

El uso inteligente de la nueva tecnología también está ayudando a aliviar la pobreza. Los mil millones de indios que se han inscrito para obtener un Aadhaar, su tarjeta de identidad electrónica, ya cuentan con acceso directo a beneficios sociales sin barreras burocráticas. Los mil millones de chinos que utilizan sus teléfonos inteligentes para hacer pagos móviles tienen acceso directo a todo tipo de productos de consumo que mejoran sus vidas.

Todavía nadie ha cuantificado de manera fiable el aumento del bienestar que producen tales avances tecnológicos. Pero el optimismo está repuntando tanto en China como en la India. Según el Pew Research Center, el 87% de los chinos se siente optimista sobre la actual situación económica de su país y el 82% cree que sus hijos estarán mejor en el futuro. Asimismo, el 83% de los indios siente optimismo sobre la economía y el 76% piensa que sus hijos estarán mejor.

La tercera cualidad fundamental de un gran líder es el coraje (o el valor, como lo llama Klaus). La oleada de refugiados en Europa (especialmente de sirios solicitantes de asilo en 2015) ocasionó una explosión del sentimiento populista, y cada vez más los líderes políticos exigieron cerrar las fronteras. Los dirigentes débiles cedieron ante la presión, ya sea alineando su retórica a la de los populistas, o bien siendo arrollados por sus vehementes competidores.

Este no fue el caso de la canciller alemana Ángela Merkel, quien dio un potente ejemplo al aceptar a un millón de refugiados. Al principio su imagen se hundió entre los votantes (incluso muchos de su propio partido), hasta el punto de que algunos comenzaron a escribir su epitafio político. Pero finalmente su notable coraje dio sus frutos, y ahora se la reconoce mundialmente como una de las líderes más sólidas de nuestro tiempo.

El presidente Joko “Jokowi” Widodo de Indonesia, a su manera discreta, ha demostrado un coraje similar. Al igual que Europa, Indonesia se enfrenta a la creciente presión de voces nacionalistas y populistas que intentan desplazar los cinco principios de tolerancia –la “Pancasila”– que sustentan la condición de estado del país.

Esa presión se ha incrementado por el encarcelamiento del aliado político de Jokowi, el ex gobernador de Yakarta Basuki Tjahaja Purnama (también conocido como Ahok) por blasfemia contra el Islam. Pero al igual que Merkel, Jokowi ha seguido luchando contra los radicales y llegó a ilegalizar al grupo extremista Hizb ut-Tahrir.

Evidentemente, convertir el coraje en un cambio positivo requiere de músculo, vale decir la influencia y autoridad para actuar, que a su vez precisa de una aguda comprensión de las realidades políticas. Por ejemplo, esta cualidad resultó fundamental para lograr el formidable cambio en el sistema político de Irlanda: un país profundamente conservador que eligió como primer ministro a Leo Varadkar, un homosexual de origen indio.

El Papa Francisco nos enseña cómo estas diversas cualidades pueden confluir para producir un liderazgo fuerte. Su perspicacia, coraje, moralidad e inteligencia han apuntalado sus esfuerzos para cambiar la posición y la percepción de la Iglesia Católica Romana en el mundo.

Por ejemplo, si bien la tradición prohíbe al pontífice avalar la homosexualidad, el Papa Francisco tuvo la valentía de decir: “Si una persona que es gay busca al señor y tiene buena voluntad, ¿quién soy yo para juzgarla?”. De la misma forma, Francisco salió de la postura tradicional de la Iglesia al sugerir que las mujeres expuestas al virus Zika, que devastó partes de América Latina el año pasado, podrían usar anticonceptivos artificiales.

En líneas más generales, el Papa Francisco ha demostrado coraje y sabiduría al adoptar una estructura eclesiástica más descentralizada y al concebir una Iglesia inclusiva que sea un “hogar para todos”. En otro movimiento inteligente, procuró una rotación gradual de altos funcionarios del Vaticano en lugar de hacer un recambio repentino.

El Papa Francisco también tiene lo que Klaus llamaría alma de líder. En un momento u otro, la mayoría de los líderes sucumben a las comodidades del cargo. Pero Francisco sigue viviendo una vida sencilla y desprendida, sin los beneficios que a menudo se asocian al liderazgo, incluso en el ámbito religioso.

En un mundo que cambia más rápidamente que nunca, debemos buscar líderes que puedan proteger y servir los intereses de la gente que se supone representan. Esto implica no solo criticar los fracasos de los líderes débiles, sino también destacar los éxitos de los fuertes. Puede que sean escasos, pero existen y debemos reconocerlos.

Traducido del inglés por David Meléndez Tormen