什么造就了伟大领袖？

新加坡—不久前，在新加坡的一次晚宴上，我们试图定义哪些品质造就伟大领袖。克劳斯认为，五个关键要素是心、脑、肌肉、神经和灵魂。马凯硕认为，仁、智、勇最关键，还有识人和理解复杂性的能力。双方给出的定义的重叠程度很能说明问题。

两人的观点都从心开始，这不是巧合。如同曼德拉和圣雄甘地，领袖如果不表现出对人民的深切同情——这种感情能够推动人们起来反抗自己所面对的不公——就无法成为伟大领袖。

这些英雄式的领袖不可能出现在平常时期。但现在并不是平常时期。相反，如今全世界许多地方都出现了前所未有的不平等，这种不平等正是可能刺激同情底层人民的伟大领袖诞生的不公。在今天释放出最多希望之光的加拿大总理特鲁多之所以能够当选，部分原因就在于他承诺要帮助普通人民。

接下来是“脑”——即对浩如烟海的大量信息中进行筛选，从而在复杂和瞬息万变的世界中做出明智决策的能力。在这方面，当下的几位领导人表现非常出色。

比如，中国和印度经济能够不断增长和发展，反映出一个事实，习近平主席和莫迪总理分别能够认识第四次工业革命所隐含的经济和社会挑战和机会。他们知道，在这一复杂的环境中，他们必须发展充满活力的新产业，让经济站���科学和技术进步的前沿。

明智地使用新技术也有助于消除贫困。十亿印度人已经签字领取了Aadhaar（电子身份证），现在，他们能够直接领取福利而不必受到官僚的刁难。十亿中国人掏出手机就能进行移动支付，他们能够直接享受各种让生活更加美好的消费品。

目前，没人能够可靠地定量分析这些技术进步在多大程度上提高了福祉。但中国和印度的乐观态度高涨。据皮尤研究中心（Pew Research Center）的数据，87% 的中国人对国家当前的经济状况持积极态度，82%的中国人相信他们的孩子会过上比今天更好的生活。类似地，83%的印度人对经济持积极态度，76%的印度人认为他们的孩子会过上更好的日子。

伟大领袖的第三个关键品质是勇——或克劳斯所说的神经。欧洲遭遇了难民潮——特别是2015年的来自叙利亚的寻求庇护者——这导致民粹主义情绪爆棚，越来越多的政治领袖要求关闭边境。弱势领袖在压力面前屈服，要么顺着民粹主义者的情绪发言，要么败给了他们的热烈的竞争对手。

德国总理默克尔没有屈服。她同意接受一百万年难民，树立了一个强大的榜样。一开始，她在选民中——甚至在她本人的政党中——的支持率暴降，以至于已经有人开始为她的政治生涯盖棺定论。但她的了不起的勇气最终带来了回报。现在，她被全世界认为是现时代最强大的领袖之一。

印度尼西亚总统“佐科维”维多多也以自己静悄悄的方式表现出类似的勇气。和欧洲一样，印尼也面临着来自民族主义者和民粹主义者的日益强大的压力，他们要求取消五条宽容原则——即印尼的“立国五原则”。

佐科维的政治盟友、前雅加达省省长钟万学因为亵渎伊斯兰教而锒铛入狱加剧了这一压力。但和默克尔一样，佐科维一直在反击极端分子，甚至宣布极端组织伊斯兰解放党（Hizb ut-Tahrir）为非法。

当然，将勇气转化为积极的变化，这需要肌肉——影响力和采取行动的威权——而肌肉又需要敏锐地认识政治现实。这种精明是（比如）爱尔兰政治制度实现强力转变的关键。这个深度保守的国家选举印度裔同性恋人士沃尔德卡为总理。

教皇方济各证明了这些不同的品质如何形成合力，造就强大的领导力。精明、勇气、道德和智识是他改变罗马天主教会在世界的地位和形象的基础。

比如，尽管传统禁止教皇支持同性恋，但方济各仍然有勇气说：“如果一个人是同性恋，并且甘心追随上帝，我应该如何评判这个人？”类似地，方济各还打破教会传统，建议暴露在去年肆虐拉丁美洲的寨卡病毒之下的妇女可以使用人工避孕手段。

更广泛地说，方济各表现出接受更加分散的教会结构的勇气和智慧，并预见到一个包容性的、是“所有人的家园”的教会。他的另一招妙棋是逐渐更换梵蒂冈高官，而不是采取突然袭击。

方济各还具备克劳斯所谓的领袖的灵魂。大部分领袖会在某个时点上流连于身外之物（comfortable trappings）。但方济各一直过着朴素整齐的生活，不领领导人通常可以获得的津贴（即使是宗教界也难以免俗）。

当今世界，变化之迅猛远胜过去，我们应该寻找能够保护和服务于他们理应代表的人民的利益的领袖。这意味着不但要批评弱势领袖的失败，也要强调强势领袖的成功。他们也许很罕见，但确实存在着，而我们，应该赞颂他们。