Трамп, который был до Трампа

БЕРКЛИ – Понять причины политического успеха будущего президента США Дональда Трампа нелегко. Сделано уже множество правдоподобных сравнений Трампа с политиками-популистами прошлого – от Хьюи Лонга до Джорджа Уоллеса. Но наиболее продуктивным, возможно, было бы его сравнение с исторической фигурой из другой страны – с британским подстрекателем нативизма Энохом Пауэллом в период конца 1960-х и начала 1970-х.
На первый взгляд такое сравнение может показаться странным. Пауэлл вырос в небогатой семье из среднего класса. Он был очень эрудированным филологом-классиком и человеком принципов. Кроме того, он был политическим инсайдером: членом парламента с 1950 года и младшим министром по вопросам жилищной политики в правительстве премьер-министра Энтони Идена в 1955 году.
Тем не менее, параллели с Трампом неоспоримы. В своей знаменитой речи 1968 года «Реки крови» Пауэлл, опытный оратор, решительно порвал с политическим мейнстримом. Он осудил иммиграцию и закон о расовых отношениях 1968 года, запретивший дискриминацию в жилищных, трудовых и кредитных отношениях. Пассаж, давший название его спорной речи, намекал на бунты в трущобах США и отсылал к Вергилию: «Как римлянин, я будто вижу “Тибр, что от пролитой пенится крови”».
Эквивалентом мексиканского пугала, против которого агитировал Трамп, для Пауэлла была иммиграция из Индии и Пакистана, которую он изображал как угрозу британскому образу жизни. «Обычные люди», утверждал он, знают, что реальное число иммигрантов намного выше, чем следует из данных правительства. Пауэлл занялся пропагандой идеи крупномасштабной репатриации иммигрантов обратно, в страны их происхождения.
Речь «Реки крови» была названа злом ни больше, ни меньше как газетой TheTimes. Однако она помогла Пауэллу найти преданных сторонников в среде избирателей из рабочего класса, которые испытывали экономические трудности и одновременно дискомфорт от «вторжения» в их районы азиатских и карибских иммигрантов; они были склонны считать эти два явления одним.
Параллели между Пауэллом и Трампом не ограничиваются враждебностью к иммигрантам. Пауэлл был пылким защитником бизнеса. Она был идейным националистом, отрицавшим любые иностранные альянсы, которые могли бы угрожать политической независимости Британии. Он непримиримо выступал против вступления страны в Евросоюз (тогда называвшийся Европейским экономическим сообществом), утверждая, что такой шаг поставит под угрозу британскую идентичность и суверенитет. Он вышел из Консервативной партии из-за разногласий по этому вопросу в 1974 году.
Интересно, что Пауэлл, как и Трамп, был настроен пророссийски. Вопреки своим принципам свободного рынка, он с уважением относился к СССР – за жертвы, которые тот понёс в ходе Второй мировой войне, за его горделивый национализм, за то, что он играл роль противовеса корыстным интересам других зарубежных держав (имеются в виду США).
Апогей влияния Пауэлла пришёлся на период между речью «Реки крови», сделавшей его фигурой национального значения, и разрывом с партией тори. После выхода из партии он превратился в политического изгоя. Хотя Пауэлл навсегда покинул Палату общин лишь в 1987 году, его политическое влияние становилось всё более маргинальным.
Почему же тогда Пауэлл (в отличие от Трампа) не смог достичь вершин власти? И что может сказать нам о феномене Трампа и перспективах повторения этого феномена в других странах история его провала?
Во-первых, способности Пауэлла мобилизовать общественное мнение были ограничены. Он мог привлекать внимание, главным образом, выступая с речами и призывая своих сторонников распространять текст этих выступлений. Не считая двух жёлтых газет, публикации респектабельной прессы по поводу его речи «Реки крови» варьировались от скептического отношения до откровенной враждебности. А респектабельная пресса – это всё, что тогда было. Вспомните, в эпоху 1960-х и 1970-х годов в эфире правила корпорация BBC. У Пауэлла не было эквивалента Twitter, чтобы распространять своё мнение, и не было Fox News и Breitbart, чтобы создать эффект идеологической эхо-камеры.
Во-вторых, Пауэлл фундаментально верил в британскую парламентскую систему, поскольку вырос в ней. Он не желал направлять националистические настроения и экономическое недовольство своих сторонников на строительство движения против системы, которое могло бы ослабить основания парламентской демократии в стране.
В-третьих, общественная неудовлетворённость британской политикой в период расцвета Пауэлла была не столь сильной, как политическая неудовлетворённость американцев в эпоху Трампа. Даже в период экономически ужасных 1970-х годов британские избиратели не были готовы отказаться от политического статус-кво. Недовольство и разочарование не «сопровождались оспариванием основ британских политических институтов», как писал Дуглас Шон, биограф Пуэлла.
Наконец, структура политической системы работала против отщепенцев, подобных Пауэллу. В Британии премьер-министра выбирают члены парламента, а не избиратели. Только во время полномасштабного кризиса народное мнение фактически определяет, кто должен стать лидером. Подобный институциональный механизм создаёт высокие барьеры на пути аутсайдеров-популистов.
Наверное, финальный вывод из сравнения Пауэлла с Трампом заключается тогда в том, что президентская система правления, как в США, не является наилучшей с точки зрения тех сдержек, которые она ставит на пути политических экстремистов. Напротив, всё, видимо, с точностью до наоборот.
Comment Commented Denis Drew
NYT's Nate Cohn: Trump won by trading places with Obama:
"Just as Mr. Obama’s team caricatured Mr. Romney, Mr. Trump caricatured Mrs. Clinton as a tool of Wall Street" ... "At every point of the race, Mr. Trump was doing better among white voters without a college degree than Mitt Romney did in 2012 — by a wide margin.
" ... Mr. Obama] would have won Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin each time even if Detroit, Cleveland and Milwaukee had been severed from their states and cast adrift into the Great Lakes.)"
http://www.nytimes.com/2016/12/23/upshot/how-the-obama-coalition-crumbled-leaving-an-opening-for-trump.html
* * * * * * * * * * * *
Agenda: Dems to get loudly busy rebuilding labor union density state by progressive state and not so progressive states. Republicans will have no place to hide.
Agenda for most regressive states (20) -- that bar some or most gov employ bargaining: BINDING ARBITRATION can be asserted to be a First Amendment protected right -- to challenge states that bar state government entities from bargaining with their employees. First Amendment protects right to organize unions -- but courts say does not compel govs to bargain because too weighted in too many ways in favor of employees. But, cannot leave high and dry if there is a third way -- not with First Amendment rights at stake -- not when binding arbitration is sort of the definition of a process that seeks to fairly re-balance union/government bargaining.
And only takes court action; not massive organization.
For more progressive states: if widespread state laws already criminally barred employers from using market power to muscle collective bargaining of any description (firing organizers and joiners) -- IOW against monopsony in the labor market -- and for the first time ever Congress was considering NLRA type legislation via setting up union certification processes -- said theoretical Congress might not happen to include any criminal level enforcement of its new law for a variety of possible reasons -- might want to see the results of various state enforcement schemes, etc. -- and might decide to leave criminal enforcement solely to the states (at least for a time).
Which is to say would be an exact legal parallel to states, today, making union busting a felony -- no worry at all about crossing federal preemption should occur at all. The state laws I envision today would protect any employee or ad hoc bargaining group -- not just those attempting to organize under federally prescribed rubrics -- to reassure, again, would be no clash with federal preemption.
For musings on what else and how to dump the Trump boys by banging the drum loudly for labor see here (work in progress): http://ontodayspage.blogspot.com/2016/12/wet-backs-and-narrow-backs-irish.html Read more
Comment Commented Arun Motianey
An excellent piece by Barry Eichengreen! I lived in Britain in the 1970s (and early 80s) but had forgotten about Enoch Powell. Thanks for refreshing my memory of those days and for reminding me of the similarities and differences between the two men. I am now even more concerned about the journey America has embarked upon! Read more
Comment Commented Patrick Crowley
While I have the utmost respect for Prof Eichengreen, this is a rather curious comparison in my view. When Enoch Powell made his "rivers of blood" speech, he was railing against so many Indians and Pakistanis entering the country, which was completely legal in the early 1960s, as subjects of the British Commonwealth had the right to settle in the UK. The Commonwealth Immigration Acts of 1962 and 1968 curved immigration from this source, and a surge in immigration took place to beat the implementation of both acts in 1961 and 1967. This was the reason for Enoch Powell's "river of blood" speech - the idea that too much immigration would lead to conflict. Trump on the other hand is not complaining about legal immigration to the US - quite the converse, he is complaining about illegal immigration. So I am not sure that this comparison really goes beyond the obvious - both were against too much immigration! Read more
Comment Commented Jerry F. Hough
There is something about the economics community, which cheered on the economic policies that produced a very mild revolution, then turned to political nonsense instead of trying to correct its economic advice.
The astonishing thing is that a policy that raised the Dow from 750 in 1982 and 6500 in 2009 to 20,000 on the base of stagnant wages produced by an infinite supply of labor through outsourcing and immigration did not produce a more severe revolution earlier.
Kuhn seems right that a change of scientific paradigm cannot be produced by a new reality. The older generation has to retire or die off. Let us hope that a new generation arises before the 2024 election so we don't have the 20 years between FDR's election and Eisenhower's. Read more
Comment Commented jonathan Story
There are two issues at stake in this comparison: race and constitution.
Farage, like Powell, used immigration as a tool to get public support.But Powell used it on openly racist grounds, which wrecked his political prospects. Farage by contrast used immigration as an illustration that towards the EU, the UK's policy was made by the EU. When accused of "racism", he pointed out that an Australian points system would allow for a policy open to the world.
The UK constitution in predicated, as stated by the recent High Court case on parliament's role in the process of Brexit, is predicated on Magna Carta(the limitation of the executive's powers) and on 1689(habeas corpus and constitutional monarchy as we know it know and from which the US constitution is derived). The history of the UK is one long history against the abuse of power by the executive; In the 1972 European C communities Act, Prime Minister Heath in effect has parliament mute its own powers, and greatly expanded the powers of the executive to make laws with other member states. The key institution for this is the committee of permanent representatives(COREPER), where law was decided by governments, bypassing parliament; The Act stated categorically that EU law would take direct effect. No sanction was permitted. The June 23 vote was a massive vote against an overmighty executive, whose powers are reinforced by membership of the EU.
June 23 in other words was a reassertion of our inherited rights to sanction the rascals who govern us by elections to parliament; The referendum was the instrument to achieve this, because for the first time in over five hundred years, a UK government had persuaded parliament that it was best ruled from abroad. The idea was never er sold to the UK public.
What I know of US constitutional history suggests that this battle was won in 1776. Read more
Comment Commented Keith Roberts
"not superior in terms of the checks it imposes:"
In his press conf. yesterday, Trump refused to take a q from a CNN reporter, claiming it was a network of fake news. CNN is part of the Time Warner entities that ATT is trying to acquire. Trump can easily demand that as a condition for his administration agreeing to the acquisition, ATT must fire CNN's reporters, and he can make the demand implicit or secret. All it takes for the First Amendment to fall is the willingness to make it so by an unscrupulous person. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
B. Eichengreen is quite correct in stating that the British parliamentary system makes it rather hard for popular will to prevail. Everyone agrees that Brexit was only possible via a referendum (which it was). Of course, that makes the British system fundamentally less legitimate than other democracies (such as Switzerland) where the public has more power. Clearly, B. Eichengreen doesn't like public influence over government. That doesn't make it a bad thing. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
The Unz Review has an article on Pizzagate that is well worth reading. The following is from the Pizzagate article.
"Here’s how a blogger writing under the name Mehrdad Amanpour tells the story of how the story first started reaching people:
Some years ago, a friend sent me a shocking article. It said hundreds of British girls were being systematically gang-raped by Muslim gangs. It claimed this was being covered-up.
I’ve never had time for conspiracy theories, especially when they look as hateful as those in the article. So I checked the links and sources in the piece. I found an American racist-far-right website and from there, saw the original source was a similarly unpleasant website in the UK.
I did a brief search for corroboration from reputable mainstream sources. I found none. So I wrote a curt reply to my friend: “I’d appreciate it if you didn’t send me made-up crap from neo–Nazi websites.”
Some months later, I read the seminal exposé of the (mainly) ethnic-Pakistani grooming gang phenomenon by Andrew Norfolk in The Sunday Times.
I was stunned and horrified — not just that these vile crimes were indeed happening and endemic, but that they really were being ignored and “covered-up” by public authorities and the mainstream media." Read more
