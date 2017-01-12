8

Трамп, который был до Трампа

БЕРКЛИ – Понять причины политического успеха будущего президента США Дональда Трампа нелегко. Сделано уже множество правдоподобных сравнений Трампа с политиками-популистами прошлого – от Хьюи Лонга до Джорджа Уоллеса. Но наиболее продуктивным, возможно, было бы его сравнение с исторической фигурой из другой страны – с британским подстрекателем нативизма Энохом Пауэллом в период конца 1960-х и начала 1970-х.

На первый взгляд такое сравнение может показаться странным. Пауэлл вырос в небогатой семье из среднего класса. Он был очень эрудированным филологом-классиком и человеком принципов. Кроме того, он был политическим инсайдером: членом парламента с 1950 года и младшим министром по вопросам жилищной политики в правительстве премьер-министра Энтони Идена в 1955 году.

Тем не менее, параллели с Трампом неоспоримы. В своей знаменитой речи 1968 года «Реки крови» Пауэлл, опытный оратор, решительно порвал с политическим мейнстримом. Он осудил иммиграцию и закон о расовых отношениях 1968 года, запретивший дискриминацию в жилищных, трудовых и кредитных отношениях. Пассаж, давший название его спорной речи, намекал на бунты в трущобах США и отсылал к Вергилию: «Как римлянин, я будто вижу “Тибр, что от пролитой пенится крови”».

Эквивалентом мексиканского пугала, против которого агитировал Трамп, для Пауэлла была иммиграция из Индии и Пакистана, которую он изображал как угрозу британскому образу жизни. «Обычные люди», утверждал он, знают, что реальное число иммигрантов намного выше, чем следует из данных правительства. Пауэлл занялся пропагандой идеи крупномасштабной репатриации иммигрантов обратно, в страны их происхождения.

Речь «Реки крови» была названа злом ни больше, ни меньше как газетой TheTimes. Однако она помогла Пауэллу найти преданных сторонников в среде избирателей из рабочего класса, которые испытывали экономические трудности и одновременно дискомфорт от «вторжения» в их районы азиатских и карибских иммигрантов; они были склонны считать эти два явления одним.

Параллели между Пауэллом и Трампом не ограничиваются враждебностью к иммигрантам. Пауэлл был пылким защитником бизнеса. Она был идейным националистом, отрицавшим любые иностранные альянсы, которые могли бы угрожать политической независимости Британии. Он непримиримо выступал против вступления страны в Евросоюз (тогда называвшийся Европейским экономическим сообществом), утверждая, что такой шаг поставит под угрозу британскую идентичность и суверенитет. Он вышел из Консервативной партии из-за разногласий по этому вопросу в 1974 году.

Интересно, что Пауэлл, как и Трамп, был настроен пророссийски. Вопреки своим принципам свободного рынка, он с уважением относился к СССР – за жертвы, которые тот понёс в ходе Второй мировой войне, за его горделивый национализм, за то, что он играл роль противовеса корыстным интересам других зарубежных держав (имеются в виду США).

Апогей влияния Пауэлла пришёлся на период между речью «Реки крови», сделавшей его фигурой национального значения, и разрывом с партией тори. После выхода из партии он превратился в политического изгоя. Хотя Пауэлл навсегда покинул Палату общин лишь в 1987 году, его политическое влияние становилось всё более маргинальным.

Почему же тогда Пауэлл (в отличие от Трампа) не смог достичь вершин власти? И что может сказать нам о феномене Трампа и перспективах повторения этого феномена в других странах история его провала?

Во-первых, способности Пауэлла мобилизовать общественное мнение были ограничены. Он мог привлекать внимание, главным образом, выступая с речами и призывая своих сторонников распространять текст этих выступлений. Не считая двух жёлтых газет, публикации респектабельной прессы по поводу его речи «Реки крови» варьировались от скептического отношения до откровенной враждебности. А респектабельная пресса – это всё, что тогда было. Вспомните, в эпоху 1960-х и 1970-х годов в эфире правила корпорация BBC. У Пауэлла не было эквивалента Twitter, чтобы распространять своё мнение, и не было Fox News и Breitbart, чтобы создать эффект идеологической эхо-камеры.

Во-вторых, Пауэлл фундаментально верил в британскую парламентскую систему, поскольку вырос в ней. Он не желал направлять националистические настроения и экономическое недовольство своих сторонников на строительство движения против системы, которое могло бы ослабить основания парламентской демократии в стране.

В-третьих, общественная неудовлетворённость британской политикой в период расцвета Пауэлла была не столь сильной, как политическая неудовлетворённость американцев в эпоху Трампа. Даже в период экономически ужасных 1970-х годов британские избиратели не были готовы отказаться от политического статус-кво. Недовольство и разочарование не «сопровождались оспариванием основ британских политических институтов», как писал Дуглас Шон, биограф Пуэлла.

Наконец, структура политической системы работала против отщепенцев, подобных Пауэллу. В Британии премьер-министра выбирают члены парламента, а не избиратели. Только во время полномасштабного кризиса народное мнение фактически определяет, кто должен стать лидером. Подобный институциональный механизм создаёт высокие барьеры на пути аутсайдеров-популистов.

Наверное, финальный вывод из сравнения Пауэлла с Трампом заключается тогда в том, что президентская система правления, как в США, не является наилучшей с точки зрения тех сдержек, которые она ставит на пути политических экстремистов. Напротив, всё, видимо, с точностью до наоборот.