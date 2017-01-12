Un Trump prima di Trump

BERKELEY – Non è facile comprendere il successo politico del Presidente eletto degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump. Sono stati fatti molti paragoni superficiali con politici populisti del passato, da Huey Long a George Wallace. Ma il paragone più eloquente potrebbe in realtà essere quello con una figura storica di un altro paese, ovvero Enoch Powell, un britannico nativista e dissidente di fine anni sessanta inizio anni settanta.
A prima vista il paragone potrebbe sembrare peculiare. Powell veniva infatti da una famiglia di classe medio-bassa ed era uno studioso di grande erudizione e un uomo di principio. Era una figura ben inserita nel contesto politico in quanto parlamentare dal 1950 e sottosegretario per gli alloggi nel governo del Primo Ministro Anthony Eden nel 1955.
Ciò nonostante il paragone con Trump è innegabile. Nel suo noto discorso del 1968 sui “Fiumi di sangue” Powell, da ottimo oratore, ruppe con la tradizione politica. Condannò l’immigrazione e denunciò la legge sulle relazioni razziali del 1968 che vietava la discriminazione in relazione all’alloggio, all’occupazione e ai prestiti. Il passaggio che ha dato il titolo a questo discorso controverso alludeva alle sommosse nelle periferie degli Stati Uniti e invocava Virgilio: “Come i romani, mi sembra di vedere il fiume Tevere schiumare di sangue in abbondanza”.
L’equivalente dello spauracchio del Messico di Trump per Powell era invece l’immigrazione dal Pakistan e dall’India, un fenomeno che a suo avviso minacciava lo stile di vita britannico. “Le persone comuni”, sosteneva, sapevano che il numero reale degli immigrati era maggiore delle cifre ufficiali fornite dal governo. E in questo contesto Powell sosteneva a gran voce il rimpatrio degli immigrati nei loro paesi di origine.
Il discorso sui “Fiumi di sangue” fu condannato, come malevolo, niente di meno che dal Times. Ma regalò a Powell un gran seguito da parte degli elettori della classe operaia che si trovavano in grande difficoltà e provavano grande disagio per l’ “invasione” nei loro quartieri da parte degli immigrati asiatici e caraibici ed erano per questo inclini a unire i due fenomeni.
Ma il parallelo con Trump va oltre l’ostilità per l’immigrazione. Powell era fortemente a favore del business, era un nazionalista impegnato che aveva rifiutato qualsiasi alleanza straniera che potesse minacciare l’indipendenza politica del Regno Unito. Si oppose con fervore all’ingresso del paese nell’Unione europea (che allora era la Comunità Economica Europea) sostenendo che diventandone parte l’identità e la sovranità britannica sarebbe stata compromessa. Lasciò il Partito conservatore a causa di questa questione nel 1974.
E’ curioso che, proprio come Trump, anche Powell simpatizzasse per la Russia. Sebbene fosse a favore del mercato libero, apprezzava l’Unione sovietica per i sacrifici fatti durante la Seconda Guerra Mondiale, per il suo nazionalismo pieno di orgoglio e come controbilanciamento rispetto ad altre potenze straniere arriviste (ovvero gli Stati Uniti).
L’apice dell’influenza di Powell si chiuse con il discorso sui “Fiumi di sangue”, che lo rese una figura nazionale, e con la sua defezione dai Tories. A seguito dell’uscita dal partito venne infatti emarginato dalla politica e, di conseguenza, anche se lasciò definitivamente la Camera dei Rappresentanti solo nel 1987, la sua influenza politica divenne sempre più marginale.
Perché quindi Powell (diversamente da Trump) non riuscì a scalare il potere? E cosa ci può dire il suo fallimento rispetto al fenomeno Trump e alle prospettive di una scalata al potere di eventuali simili figure in altri paesi?
Innanzitutto esistevano dei limiti sulla capacità di Powell di mobilitare l’opinione pubblica. Era senza dubbio in grado di attirare l’attenzione attraverso i suoi discorsi e incoraggiando i suoi sostenitori a diffondere i suoi testi. Ma ad eccezione di due quotidiani, la copertura da parte della stampa governativa del suo “Fiumi di sangue” andò dallo scetticismo all’ostilità pura. E la stampa governativa era tutto quello che c’era allora. Se ricordate bene, gli anni sessanta e settanta erano infatti gli anni in cui la BBC gestiva le frequenze. Powell non aveva strumenti simili a Twitter per diffondere il suo pensiero e non c’erano Fox News o Breitbart per creare una camera d’eco ideologica.
In secondo luogo, Powell credeva nel sistema parlamentare britannico, avendone fatto parte. Era riluttante a sfruttare il nativismo e l’insicurezza economica dei suoi sostenitori per creare un movimento anti-establishment che potesse indebolire le fondamenta della democrazia parlamentare del paese.
In terzo luogo, l’insoddisfazione dell’opinione pubblica nei confronti della politica britannica nei giorni gloriosi di Powell era più contenuta dell’insoddisfazione politica degli americani nell’era Trump. Persino nel disastro economico degli anni settanta, gli elettori britannici non erano preparati a rifiutare lo status quo politico. Lo scontento e la delusione non erano quindi “accompagnati da una messa in discussione delle istituzioni politiche britanniche” per usare le parole del biografo di Powell, Douglas Schoen.
Infine, la struttura stessa del sistema politico era in grado di contrastare i dissidenti come Powell. Nel Regno Unito sono infatti i parlamentari che scelgono il Primo Ministro, non gli elettori. Solo nel corso di una crisi davvero profonda l’opinione popolare può arrivare a determinare di fatto chi diventa leader. Queste disposizioni istituzionali sono quindi un grande ostacolo per i dissidenti populisti.
Forse quindi l’ultima lezione che si può apprendere dal paragone Powell-Trump è che il sistema di governo presidenziale, come quello degli Stati Uniti, non è migliore in termini di controllo sugli estremisti politici. In realtà, probabilmente è vero proprio il contrario.
Traduzione di Marzia Pecorari
Comment Commented Denis Drew
NYT's Nate Cohn: Trump won by trading places with Obama:
"Just as Mr. Obama’s team caricatured Mr. Romney, Mr. Trump caricatured Mrs. Clinton as a tool of Wall Street" ... "At every point of the race, Mr. Trump was doing better among white voters without a college degree than Mitt Romney did in 2012 — by a wide margin.
" ... Mr. Obama] would have won Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin each time even if Detroit, Cleveland and Milwaukee had been severed from their states and cast adrift into the Great Lakes.)"
http://www.nytimes.com/2016/12/23/upshot/how-the-obama-coalition-crumbled-leaving-an-opening-for-trump.html
* * * * * * * * * * * *
Agenda: Dems to get loudly busy rebuilding labor union density state by progressive state and not so progressive states. Republicans will have no place to hide.
Agenda for most regressive states (20) -- that bar some or most gov employ bargaining: BINDING ARBITRATION can be asserted to be a First Amendment protected right -- to challenge states that bar state government entities from bargaining with their employees. First Amendment protects right to organize unions -- but courts say does not compel govs to bargain because too weighted in too many ways in favor of employees. But, cannot leave high and dry if there is a third way -- not with First Amendment rights at stake -- not when binding arbitration is sort of the definition of a process that seeks to fairly re-balance union/government bargaining.
And only takes court action; not massive organization.
For more progressive states: if widespread state laws already criminally barred employers from using market power to muscle collective bargaining of any description (firing organizers and joiners) -- IOW against monopsony in the labor market -- and for the first time ever Congress was considering NLRA type legislation via setting up union certification processes -- said theoretical Congress might not happen to include any criminal level enforcement of its new law for a variety of possible reasons -- might want to see the results of various state enforcement schemes, etc. -- and might decide to leave criminal enforcement solely to the states (at least for a time).
Which is to say would be an exact legal parallel to states, today, making union busting a felony -- no worry at all about crossing federal preemption should occur at all. The state laws I envision today would protect any employee or ad hoc bargaining group -- not just those attempting to organize under federally prescribed rubrics -- to reassure, again, would be no clash with federal preemption.
For musings on what else and how to dump the Trump boys by banging the drum loudly for labor see here (work in progress): http://ontodayspage.blogspot.com/2016/12/wet-backs-and-narrow-backs-irish.html Read more
Comment Commented Arun Motianey
An excellent piece by Barry Eichengreen! I lived in Britain in the 1970s (and early 80s) but had forgotten about Enoch Powell. Thanks for refreshing my memory of those days and for reminding me of the similarities and differences between the two men. I am now even more concerned about the journey America has embarked upon! Read more
Comment Commented Patrick Crowley
While I have the utmost respect for Prof Eichengreen, this is a rather curious comparison in my view. When Enoch Powell made his "rivers of blood" speech, he was railing against so many Indians and Pakistanis entering the country, which was completely legal in the early 1960s, as subjects of the British Commonwealth had the right to settle in the UK. The Commonwealth Immigration Acts of 1962 and 1968 curved immigration from this source, and a surge in immigration took place to beat the implementation of both acts in 1961 and 1967. This was the reason for Enoch Powell's "river of blood" speech - the idea that too much immigration would lead to conflict. Trump on the other hand is not complaining about legal immigration to the US - quite the converse, he is complaining about illegal immigration. So I am not sure that this comparison really goes beyond the obvious - both were against too much immigration! Read more
Comment Commented Jerry F. Hough
There is something about the economics community, which cheered on the economic policies that produced a very mild revolution, then turned to political nonsense instead of trying to correct its economic advice.
The astonishing thing is that a policy that raised the Dow from 750 in 1982 and 6500 in 2009 to 20,000 on the base of stagnant wages produced by an infinite supply of labor through outsourcing and immigration did not produce a more severe revolution earlier.
Kuhn seems right that a change of scientific paradigm cannot be produced by a new reality. The older generation has to retire or die off. Let us hope that a new generation arises before the 2024 election so we don't have the 20 years between FDR's election and Eisenhower's. Read more
Comment Commented jonathan Story
There are two issues at stake in this comparison: race and constitution.
Farage, like Powell, used immigration as a tool to get public support.But Powell used it on openly racist grounds, which wrecked his political prospects. Farage by contrast used immigration as an illustration that towards the EU, the UK's policy was made by the EU. When accused of "racism", he pointed out that an Australian points system would allow for a policy open to the world.
The UK constitution in predicated, as stated by the recent High Court case on parliament's role in the process of Brexit, is predicated on Magna Carta(the limitation of the executive's powers) and on 1689(habeas corpus and constitutional monarchy as we know it know and from which the US constitution is derived). The history of the UK is one long history against the abuse of power by the executive; In the 1972 European C communities Act, Prime Minister Heath in effect has parliament mute its own powers, and greatly expanded the powers of the executive to make laws with other member states. The key institution for this is the committee of permanent representatives(COREPER), where law was decided by governments, bypassing parliament; The Act stated categorically that EU law would take direct effect. No sanction was permitted. The June 23 vote was a massive vote against an overmighty executive, whose powers are reinforced by membership of the EU.
June 23 in other words was a reassertion of our inherited rights to sanction the rascals who govern us by elections to parliament; The referendum was the instrument to achieve this, because for the first time in over five hundred years, a UK government had persuaded parliament that it was best ruled from abroad. The idea was never er sold to the UK public.
What I know of US constitutional history suggests that this battle was won in 1776. Read more
Comment Commented Keith Roberts
"not superior in terms of the checks it imposes:"
In his press conf. yesterday, Trump refused to take a q from a CNN reporter, claiming it was a network of fake news. CNN is part of the Time Warner entities that ATT is trying to acquire. Trump can easily demand that as a condition for his administration agreeing to the acquisition, ATT must fire CNN's reporters, and he can make the demand implicit or secret. All it takes for the First Amendment to fall is the willingness to make it so by an unscrupulous person. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
B. Eichengreen is quite correct in stating that the British parliamentary system makes it rather hard for popular will to prevail. Everyone agrees that Brexit was only possible via a referendum (which it was). Of course, that makes the British system fundamentally less legitimate than other democracies (such as Switzerland) where the public has more power. Clearly, B. Eichengreen doesn't like public influence over government. That doesn't make it a bad thing. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
The Unz Review has an article on Pizzagate that is well worth reading. The following is from the Pizzagate article.
"Here’s how a blogger writing under the name Mehrdad Amanpour tells the story of how the story first started reaching people:
Some years ago, a friend sent me a shocking article. It said hundreds of British girls were being systematically gang-raped by Muslim gangs. It claimed this was being covered-up.
I’ve never had time for conspiracy theories, especially when they look as hateful as those in the article. So I checked the links and sources in the piece. I found an American racist-far-right website and from there, saw the original source was a similarly unpleasant website in the UK.
I did a brief search for corroboration from reputable mainstream sources. I found none. So I wrote a curt reply to my friend: “I’d appreciate it if you didn’t send me made-up crap from neo–Nazi websites.”
Some months later, I read the seminal exposé of the (mainly) ethnic-Pakistani grooming gang phenomenon by Andrew Norfolk in The Sunday Times.
I was stunned and horrified — not just that these vile crimes were indeed happening and endemic, but that they really were being ignored and “covered-up” by public authorities and the mainstream media." Read more
