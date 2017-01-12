8

Un Trump prima di Trump

BERKELEY – Non è facile comprendere il successo politico del Presidente eletto degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump. Sono stati fatti molti paragoni superficiali con politici populisti del passato, da Huey Long a George Wallace. Ma il paragone più eloquente potrebbe in realtà essere quello con una figura storica di un altro paese, ovvero Enoch Powell, un britannico nativista e dissidente di fine anni sessanta inizio anni settanta.

A prima vista il paragone potrebbe sembrare peculiare. Powell veniva infatti da una famiglia di classe medio-bassa ed era uno studioso di grande erudizione e un uomo di principio. Era una figura ben inserita nel contesto politico in quanto parlamentare dal 1950 e sottosegretario per gli alloggi nel governo del Primo Ministro Anthony Eden nel 1955.

Ciò nonostante il paragone con Trump è innegabile. Nel suo noto discorso del 1968 sui “Fiumi di sangue” Powell, da ottimo oratore, ruppe con la tradizione politica. Condannò l’immigrazione e denunciò la legge sulle relazioni razziali del 1968 che vietava la discriminazione in relazione all’alloggio, all’occupazione e ai prestiti. Il passaggio che ha dato il titolo a questo discorso controverso alludeva alle sommosse nelle periferie degli Stati Uniti e invocava Virgilio: “Come i romani, mi sembra di vedere il fiume Tevere schiumare di sangue in abbondanza”.

L’equivalente dello spauracchio del Messico di Trump per Powell era invece l’immigrazione dal Pakistan e dall’India, un fenomeno che a suo avviso minacciava lo stile di vita britannico. “Le persone comuni”, sosteneva, sapevano che il numero reale degli immigrati era maggiore delle cifre ufficiali fornite dal governo. E in questo contesto Powell sosteneva a gran voce il rimpatrio degli immigrati nei loro paesi di origine.

Il discorso sui “Fiumi di sangue” fu condannato, come malevolo, niente di meno che dal Times. Ma regalò a Powell un gran seguito da parte degli elettori della classe operaia che si trovavano in grande difficoltà e provavano grande disagio per l’ “invasione” nei loro quartieri da parte degli immigrati asiatici e caraibici ed erano per questo inclini a unire i due fenomeni. 

Ma il parallelo con Trump va oltre l’ostilità per l’immigrazione. Powell era fortemente a favore del business, era un nazionalista impegnato che aveva rifiutato qualsiasi alleanza straniera che potesse minacciare l’indipendenza politica del Regno Unito. Si oppose con fervore all’ingresso del paese nell’Unione europea (che allora era la Comunità Economica Europea) sostenendo che diventandone parte l’identità e la sovranità britannica sarebbe stata compromessa. Lasciò il Partito conservatore a causa di questa questione nel 1974.

E’ curioso che, proprio come Trump, anche Powell simpatizzasse per la Russia. Sebbene fosse a favore del mercato libero, apprezzava l’Unione sovietica per i sacrifici fatti durante la Seconda Guerra Mondiale, per il suo nazionalismo pieno di orgoglio e come controbilanciamento rispetto ad altre potenze straniere arriviste (ovvero gli Stati Uniti).

L’apice dell’influenza di Powell si chiuse con il discorso sui “Fiumi di sangue”, che lo rese una figura nazionale, e con la sua defezione dai Tories. A seguito dell’uscita dal partito venne infatti emarginato dalla politica e, di conseguenza, anche se lasciò definitivamente la Camera dei Rappresentanti solo nel 1987, la sua influenza politica divenne sempre più marginale.

Perché quindi Powell (diversamente da Trump) non riuscì a scalare il potere? E cosa ci può dire il suo fallimento rispetto al fenomeno Trump e alle prospettive di una scalata al potere di eventuali simili figure in altri paesi?

Innanzitutto esistevano dei limiti sulla capacità di Powell di mobilitare l’opinione pubblica. Era senza dubbio in grado di attirare l’attenzione attraverso i suoi discorsi e incoraggiando i suoi sostenitori a diffondere i suoi testi. Ma ad eccezione di due quotidiani, la copertura da parte della stampa governativa del suo “Fiumi di sangue” andò dallo scetticismo all’ostilità pura. E la stampa governativa era tutto quello che c’era allora. Se ricordate bene, gli anni sessanta e settanta erano infatti gli anni in cui la BBC gestiva le frequenze. Powell non aveva strumenti simili a Twitter per diffondere il suo pensiero e non c’erano Fox News o Breitbart per creare una camera d’eco ideologica.

In secondo luogo, Powell credeva nel sistema parlamentare britannico, avendone fatto parte. Era riluttante a sfruttare il nativismo e l’insicurezza economica dei suoi sostenitori per creare un movimento anti-establishment che potesse indebolire le fondamenta della democrazia parlamentare del paese.

In terzo luogo, l’insoddisfazione dell’opinione pubblica nei confronti della politica britannica nei giorni gloriosi di Powell era più contenuta dell’insoddisfazione politica degli americani nell’era Trump. Persino nel disastro economico degli anni settanta, gli elettori britannici non erano preparati a rifiutare lo status quo politico. Lo scontento e la delusione non erano quindi “accompagnati da una messa in discussione delle istituzioni politiche britanniche” per usare le parole del biografo di Powell, Douglas Schoen.

Infine, la struttura stessa del sistema politico era in grado di contrastare i dissidenti come Powell. Nel Regno Unito sono infatti i parlamentari che scelgono il Primo Ministro, non gli elettori. Solo nel corso di una crisi davvero profonda l’opinione popolare può arrivare a determinare di fatto chi diventa leader. Queste disposizioni istituzionali sono quindi un grande ostacolo per i dissidenti populisti.

Forse quindi l’ultima lezione che si può apprendere dal paragone Powell-Trump è che il sistema di governo presidenziale, come quello degli Stati Uniti, non è migliore in termini di controllo sugli estremisti politici. In realtà, probabilmente è vero proprio il contrario.

Traduzione di Marzia Pecorari