Trump antes de Trump

BERKELEY — Compreender o sucesso político de Donald Trump, o Presidente eleito dos EUA, não é fácil. Houve muitas comparações loquazes com políticos populistas do passado, desde Huey Long até George Wallace. Mas a comparação mais reveladora pode ser com uma figura histórica de outro país: o instigador nativista britânico Enoch Powell no final da década de 1960 e início da década de 1970.

À primeira vista, a comparação pode parecer bizarra. Powell vinha de uma família da classe média baixa. Era um académico clássico de verdadeira erudição e um homem de princípios. Era, além disso, um membro político, tendo sido deputado ao Parlamento desde 1950 e tendo assumido o cargo de Ministro-adjunto para a habitação no governo do Primeiro-Ministro Anthony Eden em 1955.

Ainda assim, os paralelismos com Trump são inegáveis. No célebre discurso "Rios de Sangue" que proferiu em 1968, Powell, um hábil orador, abandonou com determinação a corrente política dominante. Condenou a imigração e denunciou a Lei das Relações Raciais de 1968, que proibia a discriminação em matéria de habitação, emprego e empréstimos. A passagem que deu nome ao seu discurso controverso aludia a motins nas cidades do interior dos Estados Unidos e invocava Virgílio: «Tal como os romanos, parece-me ver "o rio Tibre com muito sangue".»

O equivalente de Powell ao papão mexicano de Trump era a imigração indiana e paquistanesa, que considerava como uma ameaça ao modo de vida britânico. "As pessoas comuns", afirmava, sabiam que o número real de imigrantes era superior ao que mostravam os números oficiais do governo. Powell passou a defender o repatriamento de imigrantes em larga escala para o seu país de origem.

O discurso "Rios de Sangue" foi denunciado como perverso nada mais, nada menos, do que pelo TheTimes. No entanto, garantiu a Powell seguidores dedicados entre os eleitores da classe trabalhadora que enfrentavam tempos económicos difíceis, incomodados pela "invasão" dos seus bairros por imigrantes asiáticos e das Caraíbas e susceptíveis de confundir os dois fenómenos.

Além disso, os paralelismos com Trump vão além da hostilidade face à imigração. Powell adoptou uma posição fervorosamente favorável às empresas. Era um nacionalista empenhado que rejeitava toda e qualquer aliança estrangeira que ameaçasse a independência política do Reino Unido. Opunha-se implacavelmente à adesão à União Europeia (a então Comunidade Económica Europeia), alegando que tal iria comprometer a identidade e a soberania britânicas. Deixou o partido conservador com esta questão em 1974.

Curiosamente, Powell, tal como Trump, era igualmente favorável à Rússia. Não obstante os seus princípios de livre mercado, apreciava a União Soviética pelos sacrifícios que fez durante a Segunda Guerra Mundial, pelo seu nacionalismo orgulhoso, e como contrabalanço a outras potências estrangeiras com interesses próprios (leia-se: os EUA).

O ápice da influência de Powell foi delimitado pelo discurso "Rios de Sangue", que fez dele uma figura nacional, e pela sua deserção dos Tories. Abandonar o partido deixou-o na posição de um pária político. Embora Powell tenha abandonado definitivamente Câmara dos Comuns apenas em 1987, a sua influência política tornara-se cada vez mais marginal.

Por que razão, então, Powell — ao contrário de Trump — não conseguiu dimensionar os alcances mais elevados do poder? E o que nos diz o seu fracasso sobre o fenómeno Trump e as perspectivas da sua repetição noutros países?

Em primeiro lugar, havia limites relativamente à capacidade de Powell de mobilização da opinião pública. Conseguia atrair a atenção, principalmente proferindo discursos e incentivando os seus seguidores a fazer circular o texto. À excepção de dois tablóides, a cobertura que a imprensa do "establishment" fez do seu discurso "Rios de Sangue" variou entre o cepticismo e a hostilidade aberta. E a imprensa do "establishment" era tudo o que havia. Nas décadas de 1960 e 1970, lembre-se, a BBC ditava a radiodifusão. Powell não tinha o equivalente ao Twitter para difundir a palavra, e não havia Fox News ou Breitbart para criar uma câmara de ressonância ideológica.

Em segundo lugar, Powell acreditava fundamentalmente no sistema parlamentar britânico, tendo crescido no mesmo. Mostrava-se relutante em aproveitar o nativismo e a insegurança económica dos seus seguidores para construir um movimento anti-sistema susceptível de enfraquecer os alicerces da democracia parlamentar do país.

Em terceiro lugar, a insatisfação pública relativamente à política britânica durante o apogeu de Powell foi mais limitada do que a insatisfação política dos norte-americanos na era de Trump. Mesmo na década economicamente desastrosa de 1970, os eleitores britânicos não estavam preparados para rejeitar o status quo político. O descontentamento e a desilusão não foram "acompanhados de um questionamento fundamental das instituições políticas britânicas", nas palavras do biógrafo de Powell, Douglas Schoen.

Finalmente, a estrutura do sistema político trabalhou contra um «dissidente» como Powell. No Reino Unido, quem escolhe o primeiro-ministro são os deputados ao Parlamento e não os eleitores. A opinião popular só pode determinar quem será o líder caso deflagre uma crise alarmante. Esta disposição institucional cria uma elevada barreira aos populistas externos.

Talvez, então, a lição final da comparação Powell-Trump seja a de que um sistema de governo presidencial, como o dos EUA, não é superior em termos dos controlos que impõe aos extremistas políticos. Pelo contrário, pode suceder o inverso.