Trump antes de Trump

BERKELEY — Compreender o sucesso político de Donald Trump, o Presidente eleito dos EUA, não é fácil. Houve muitas comparações loquazes com políticos populistas do passado, desde Huey Long até George Wallace. Mas a comparação mais reveladora pode ser com uma figura histórica de outro país: o instigador nativista britânico Enoch Powell no final da década de 1960 e início da década de 1970.
À primeira vista, a comparação pode parecer bizarra. Powell vinha de uma família da classe média baixa. Era um académico clássico de verdadeira erudição e um homem de princípios. Era, além disso, um membro político, tendo sido deputado ao Parlamento desde 1950 e tendo assumido o cargo de Ministro-adjunto para a habitação no governo do Primeiro-Ministro Anthony Eden em 1955.
Ainda assim, os paralelismos com Trump são inegáveis. No célebre discurso "Rios de Sangue" que proferiu em 1968, Powell, um hábil orador, abandonou com determinação a corrente política dominante. Condenou a imigração e denunciou a Lei das Relações Raciais de 1968, que proibia a discriminação em matéria de habitação, emprego e empréstimos. A passagem que deu nome ao seu discurso controverso aludia a motins nas cidades do interior dos Estados Unidos e invocava Virgílio: «Tal como os romanos, parece-me ver "o rio Tibre com muito sangue".»
O equivalente de Powell ao papão mexicano de Trump era a imigração indiana e paquistanesa, que considerava como uma ameaça ao modo de vida britânico. "As pessoas comuns", afirmava, sabiam que o número real de imigrantes era superior ao que mostravam os números oficiais do governo. Powell passou a defender o repatriamento de imigrantes em larga escala para o seu país de origem.
O discurso "Rios de Sangue" foi denunciado como perverso nada mais, nada menos, do que pelo TheTimes. No entanto, garantiu a Powell seguidores dedicados entre os eleitores da classe trabalhadora que enfrentavam tempos económicos difíceis, incomodados pela "invasão" dos seus bairros por imigrantes asiáticos e das Caraíbas e susceptíveis de confundir os dois fenómenos.
Além disso, os paralelismos com Trump vão além da hostilidade face à imigração. Powell adoptou uma posição fervorosamente favorável às empresas. Era um nacionalista empenhado que rejeitava toda e qualquer aliança estrangeira que ameaçasse a independência política do Reino Unido. Opunha-se implacavelmente à adesão à União Europeia (a então Comunidade Económica Europeia), alegando que tal iria comprometer a identidade e a soberania britânicas. Deixou o partido conservador com esta questão em 1974.
Curiosamente, Powell, tal como Trump, era igualmente favorável à Rússia. Não obstante os seus princípios de livre mercado, apreciava a União Soviética pelos sacrifícios que fez durante a Segunda Guerra Mundial, pelo seu nacionalismo orgulhoso, e como contrabalanço a outras potências estrangeiras com interesses próprios (leia-se: os EUA).
O ápice da influência de Powell foi delimitado pelo discurso "Rios de Sangue", que fez dele uma figura nacional, e pela sua deserção dos Tories. Abandonar o partido deixou-o na posição de um pária político. Embora Powell tenha abandonado definitivamente Câmara dos Comuns apenas em 1987, a sua influência política tornara-se cada vez mais marginal.
Por que razão, então, Powell — ao contrário de Trump — não conseguiu dimensionar os alcances mais elevados do poder? E o que nos diz o seu fracasso sobre o fenómeno Trump e as perspectivas da sua repetição noutros países?
Em primeiro lugar, havia limites relativamente à capacidade de Powell de mobilização da opinião pública. Conseguia atrair a atenção, principalmente proferindo discursos e incentivando os seus seguidores a fazer circular o texto. À excepção de dois tablóides, a cobertura que a imprensa do "establishment" fez do seu discurso "Rios de Sangue" variou entre o cepticismo e a hostilidade aberta. E a imprensa do "establishment" era tudo o que havia. Nas décadas de 1960 e 1970, lembre-se, a BBC ditava a radiodifusão. Powell não tinha o equivalente ao Twitter para difundir a palavra, e não havia Fox News ou Breitbart para criar uma câmara de ressonância ideológica.
Em segundo lugar, Powell acreditava fundamentalmente no sistema parlamentar britânico, tendo crescido no mesmo. Mostrava-se relutante em aproveitar o nativismo e a insegurança económica dos seus seguidores para construir um movimento anti-sistema susceptível de enfraquecer os alicerces da democracia parlamentar do país.
Em terceiro lugar, a insatisfação pública relativamente à política britânica durante o apogeu de Powell foi mais limitada do que a insatisfação política dos norte-americanos na era de Trump. Mesmo na década economicamente desastrosa de 1970, os eleitores britânicos não estavam preparados para rejeitar o status quo político. O descontentamento e a desilusão não foram "acompanhados de um questionamento fundamental das instituições políticas britânicas", nas palavras do biógrafo de Powell, Douglas Schoen.
Finalmente, a estrutura do sistema político trabalhou contra um «dissidente» como Powell. No Reino Unido, quem escolhe o primeiro-ministro são os deputados ao Parlamento e não os eleitores. A opinião popular só pode determinar quem será o líder caso deflagre uma crise alarmante. Esta disposição institucional cria uma elevada barreira aos populistas externos.
Talvez, então, a lição final da comparação Powell-Trump seja a de que um sistema de governo presidencial, como o dos EUA, não é superior em termos dos controlos que impõe aos extremistas políticos. Pelo contrário, pode suceder o inverso.
Denis Drew
NYT's Nate Cohn: Trump won by trading places with Obama:
"Just as Mr. Obama’s team caricatured Mr. Romney, Mr. Trump caricatured Mrs. Clinton as a tool of Wall Street" ... "At every point of the race, Mr. Trump was doing better among white voters without a college degree than Mitt Romney did in 2012 — by a wide margin.
" ... Mr. Obama] would have won Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin each time even if Detroit, Cleveland and Milwaukee had been severed from their states and cast adrift into the Great Lakes.)"
http://www.nytimes.com/2016/12/23/upshot/how-the-obama-coalition-crumbled-leaving-an-opening-for-trump.html
* * * * * * * * * * * *
Agenda: Dems to get loudly busy rebuilding labor union density state by progressive state and not so progressive states. Republicans will have no place to hide.
Agenda for most regressive states (20) -- that bar some or most gov employ bargaining: BINDING ARBITRATION can be asserted to be a First Amendment protected right -- to challenge states that bar state government entities from bargaining with their employees. First Amendment protects right to organize unions -- but courts say does not compel govs to bargain because too weighted in too many ways in favor of employees. But, cannot leave high and dry if there is a third way -- not with First Amendment rights at stake -- not when binding arbitration is sort of the definition of a process that seeks to fairly re-balance union/government bargaining.
And only takes court action; not massive organization.
For more progressive states: if widespread state laws already criminally barred employers from using market power to muscle collective bargaining of any description (firing organizers and joiners) -- IOW against monopsony in the labor market -- and for the first time ever Congress was considering NLRA type legislation via setting up union certification processes -- said theoretical Congress might not happen to include any criminal level enforcement of its new law for a variety of possible reasons -- might want to see the results of various state enforcement schemes, etc. -- and might decide to leave criminal enforcement solely to the states (at least for a time).
Which is to say would be an exact legal parallel to states, today, making union busting a felony -- no worry at all about crossing federal preemption should occur at all. The state laws I envision today would protect any employee or ad hoc bargaining group -- not just those attempting to organize under federally prescribed rubrics -- to reassure, again, would be no clash with federal preemption.
For musings on what else and how to dump the Trump boys by banging the drum loudly for labor see here (work in progress): http://ontodayspage.blogspot.com/2016/12/wet-backs-and-narrow-backs-irish.html Read more
Arun Motianey
An excellent piece by Barry Eichengreen! I lived in Britain in the 1970s (and early 80s) but had forgotten about Enoch Powell. Thanks for refreshing my memory of those days and for reminding me of the similarities and differences between the two men. I am now even more concerned about the journey America has embarked upon! Read more
Patrick Crowley
While I have the utmost respect for Prof Eichengreen, this is a rather curious comparison in my view. When Enoch Powell made his "rivers of blood" speech, he was railing against so many Indians and Pakistanis entering the country, which was completely legal in the early 1960s, as subjects of the British Commonwealth had the right to settle in the UK. The Commonwealth Immigration Acts of 1962 and 1968 curved immigration from this source, and a surge in immigration took place to beat the implementation of both acts in 1961 and 1967. This was the reason for Enoch Powell's "river of blood" speech - the idea that too much immigration would lead to conflict. Trump on the other hand is not complaining about legal immigration to the US - quite the converse, he is complaining about illegal immigration. So I am not sure that this comparison really goes beyond the obvious - both were against too much immigration! Read more
Jerry F. Hough
There is something about the economics community, which cheered on the economic policies that produced a very mild revolution, then turned to political nonsense instead of trying to correct its economic advice.
The astonishing thing is that a policy that raised the Dow from 750 in 1982 and 6500 in 2009 to 20,000 on the base of stagnant wages produced by an infinite supply of labor through outsourcing and immigration did not produce a more severe revolution earlier.
Kuhn seems right that a change of scientific paradigm cannot be produced by a new reality. The older generation has to retire or die off. Let us hope that a new generation arises before the 2024 election so we don't have the 20 years between FDR's election and Eisenhower's. Read more
jonathan Story
There are two issues at stake in this comparison: race and constitution.
Farage, like Powell, used immigration as a tool to get public support.But Powell used it on openly racist grounds, which wrecked his political prospects. Farage by contrast used immigration as an illustration that towards the EU, the UK's policy was made by the EU. When accused of "racism", he pointed out that an Australian points system would allow for a policy open to the world.
The UK constitution in predicated, as stated by the recent High Court case on parliament's role in the process of Brexit, is predicated on Magna Carta(the limitation of the executive's powers) and on 1689(habeas corpus and constitutional monarchy as we know it know and from which the US constitution is derived). The history of the UK is one long history against the abuse of power by the executive; In the 1972 European C communities Act, Prime Minister Heath in effect has parliament mute its own powers, and greatly expanded the powers of the executive to make laws with other member states. The key institution for this is the committee of permanent representatives(COREPER), where law was decided by governments, bypassing parliament; The Act stated categorically that EU law would take direct effect. No sanction was permitted. The June 23 vote was a massive vote against an overmighty executive, whose powers are reinforced by membership of the EU.
June 23 in other words was a reassertion of our inherited rights to sanction the rascals who govern us by elections to parliament; The referendum was the instrument to achieve this, because for the first time in over five hundred years, a UK government had persuaded parliament that it was best ruled from abroad. The idea was never er sold to the UK public.
What I know of US constitutional history suggests that this battle was won in 1776. Read more
Keith Roberts
"not superior in terms of the checks it imposes:"
In his press conf. yesterday, Trump refused to take a q from a CNN reporter, claiming it was a network of fake news. CNN is part of the Time Warner entities that ATT is trying to acquire. Trump can easily demand that as a condition for his administration agreeing to the acquisition, ATT must fire CNN's reporters, and he can make the demand implicit or secret. All it takes for the First Amendment to fall is the willingness to make it so by an unscrupulous person. Read more
Peter Schaeffer
B. Eichengreen is quite correct in stating that the British parliamentary system makes it rather hard for popular will to prevail. Everyone agrees that Brexit was only possible via a referendum (which it was). Of course, that makes the British system fundamentally less legitimate than other democracies (such as Switzerland) where the public has more power. Clearly, B. Eichengreen doesn't like public influence over government. That doesn't make it a bad thing. Read more
Peter Schaeffer
The Unz Review has an article on Pizzagate that is well worth reading. The following is from the Pizzagate article.
"Here’s how a blogger writing under the name Mehrdad Amanpour tells the story of how the story first started reaching people:
Some years ago, a friend sent me a shocking article. It said hundreds of British girls were being systematically gang-raped by Muslim gangs. It claimed this was being covered-up.
I’ve never had time for conspiracy theories, especially when they look as hateful as those in the article. So I checked the links and sources in the piece. I found an American racist-far-right website and from there, saw the original source was a similarly unpleasant website in the UK.
I did a brief search for corroboration from reputable mainstream sources. I found none. So I wrote a curt reply to my friend: “I’d appreciate it if you didn’t send me made-up crap from neo–Nazi websites.”
Some months later, I read the seminal exposé of the (mainly) ethnic-Pakistani grooming gang phenomenon by Andrew Norfolk in The Sunday Times.
I was stunned and horrified — not just that these vile crimes were indeed happening and endemic, but that they really were being ignored and “covered-up” by public authorities and the mainstream media." Read more
