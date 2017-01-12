8

特朗普前的特朗普

伯克利—理解美国当选总统唐纳德·特朗普的政治成功并不容易。有人拿他和过去的民粹主义政客，如休·朗（Huey Long）和乔治·华莱士（George Wallace）等进行肤浅的比较。但最有启发性的比较也许是来自另一个国家的历史人物：20世纪60年代末、70年代初的英国本土论煽动家以诺·鲍威尔（Enoch Powell）。

乍一看，这样的比较有些离奇。鲍威尔来自中下阶级家庭。他是有真才实学的古典学者，一位有原则的人。他也是政治局内人，从1950年开始就成为下议院议员，1955年出任首相艾登政府的住房大臣。

但是，他和特朗普的共同点不容否认。在其臭名昭著的1968年《血河》（Rivers of Blood）演讲中，雄辩的鲍威尔与政治主流彻底决裂。他谴责移民，批判禁止住房、就业和贷款歧视的1968年种族关系法。点明这篇颇受争议的演讲的主旨的段落暗指美国城市中心骚乱，并引用维吉尔的诗句：“如同罗马人，我仿佛看见‘台伯河河水尽赤’。”

特朗普把墨西哥人妖魔化，鲍威尔口中的魔鬼则是印度和巴基斯坦移民，他说他们威胁到英国人的生活方式。“老百姓，”他说，知道移民的真实数字要比官方政府数字更大。鲍威尔接着主张将移民大规模遣返回原籍。

批判《血河》演讲最力的是《泰晤士报》。但该演讲为鲍威尔赢得了正在经历经济困难、不满于社区被亚洲和加勒比移民“入侵”、以及受这两种现象夹击的工作阶级选民拥趸。

此外，鲍威尔和特朗普的共同之处不仅局限在对移民的敌意。鲍威尔非常支持商界。他是坚定的民族主义者，绝不容许对外联盟威胁到英国的政策独立性。他坚定不移地反对加入欧盟（当时的欧洲经济共同体），因为英国将因此妥协身份和主权。1974年，他因为这一问题而退出保守党。

有趣的是，和特朗普一样，鲍威尔也是亲俄派。尽管他信奉自由市场原则，但他也欣赏苏联为二战所做出的牺牲，欣赏苏联高傲的民族主义，以及苏联作为其他自利外（美）部（国）力量的制衡。

《血河》让鲍威尔的影响力达到了巅峰，也让他成为全国性人物，使他退出保守党。退党让他沦为政治放逐者。尽管鲍威尔直到1987年才卸任下议院议员，但他的政治影响力早已微不足道。

那么，为何鲍威尔没有像特朗普那样赢得更大的权力？他的失败对于我们理解特朗普现象以及其他国家的类似前景有什么意义？

首先，鲍威尔煽动公共情绪的能力是有极限的。他能够主要依靠发表演讲和鼓动追随者散播演讲文稿来吸引关注。除了两家小报，建制派媒体对他的《血河》演讲的报道持怀疑乃至坚决反对的态度。回想一下，20世纪六七十年代是BBC主宰广播电视的时代。鲍威尔没有Twitter可用来散播他的言论，也没有福克斯新闻台或Breitbart来为他摇旗呐喊。

其次，本质上鲍威尔仍相信英国议会制度，并成长于斯。他并不想利用其拥趸的先天论和经济不安全打造一场有可能动摇英国议会制民主根基的反制度运动。

第三，在鲍威尔的鼎盛时期，公众对英国政治的不满比特朗普时代美国人的政治不满要低。即使在经济困难重重的20世纪70年代，英国选民也不准备拒绝政治现状。用鲍威尔传记作者道格拉斯·肖恩（Douglas Schoen）的话说，不满和幻灭并没有“伴随对英国政治制度的根本性质疑”。

最后，政治制度的结构不利于鲍威尔这样的异端。在英国，首相由议员而不是选民选出。只有在爆发全面危机的情况下，公众观点才有可能真正决定谁成为领袖。这一制度安排给民粹主义局外人制造了非常大的壁垒。

因此，鲍威尔-特朗普对比的终极教训也许是美国这样的总统制政府在对政治极端主义者的制衡方面并不超人一等。相反，美国的制度要更差一等。