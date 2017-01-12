伯克利—理解美国当选总统唐纳德·特朗普的政治成功并不容易。有人拿他和过去的民粹主义政客，如休·朗（Huey Long）和乔治·华莱士（George Wallace）等进行肤浅的比较。但最有启发性的比较也许是来自另一个国家的历史人物：20世纪60年代末、70年代初的英国本土论煽动家以诺·鲍威尔（Enoch Powell）。
乍一看，这样的比较有些离奇。鲍威尔来自中下阶级家庭。他是有真才实学的古典学者，一位有原则的人。他也是政治局内人，从1950年开始就成为下议院议员，1955年出任首相艾登政府的住房大臣。
但是，他和特朗普的共同点不容否认。在其臭名昭著的1968年《血河》（Rivers of Blood）演讲中，雄辩的鲍威尔与政治主流彻底决裂。他谴责移民，批判禁止住房、就业和贷款歧视的1968年种族关系法。点明这篇颇受争议的演讲的主旨的段落暗指美国城市中心骚乱，并引用维吉尔的诗句：“如同罗马人，我仿佛看见‘台伯河河水尽赤’。”
特朗普把墨西哥人妖魔化，鲍威尔口中的魔鬼则是印度和巴基斯坦移民，他说他们威胁到英国人的生活方式。“老百姓，”他说，知道移民的真实数字要比官方政府数字更大。鲍威尔接着主张将移民大规模遣返回原籍。
批判《血河》演讲最力的是《泰晤士报》。但该演讲为鲍威尔赢得了正在经历经济困难、不满于社区被亚洲和加勒比移民“入侵”、以及受这两种现象夹击的工作阶级选民拥趸。
此外，鲍威尔和特朗普的共同之处不仅局限在对移民的敌意。鲍威尔非常支持商界。他是坚定的民族主义者，绝不容许对外联盟威胁到英国的政策独立性。他坚定不移地反对加入欧盟（当时的欧洲经济共同体），因为英国将因此妥协身份和主权。1974年，他因为这一问题而退出保守党。
有趣的是，和特朗普一样，鲍威尔也是亲俄派。尽管他信奉自由市场原则，但他也欣赏苏联为二战所做出的牺牲，欣赏苏联高傲的民族主义，以及苏联作为其他自利外（美）部（国）力量的制衡。
《血河》让鲍威尔的影响力达到了巅峰，也让他成为全国性人物，使他退出保守党。退党让他沦为政治放逐者。尽管鲍威尔直到1987年才卸任下议院议员，但他的政治影响力早已微不足道。
那么，为何鲍威尔没有像特朗普那样赢得更大的权力？他的失败对于我们理解特朗普现象以及其他国家的类似前景有什么意义？
首先，鲍威尔煽动公共情绪的能力是有极限的。他能够主要依靠发表演讲和鼓动追随者散播演讲文稿来吸引关注。除了两家小报，建制派媒体对他的《血河》演讲的报道持怀疑乃至坚决反对的态度。回想一下，20世纪六七十年代是BBC主宰广播电视的时代。鲍威尔没有Twitter可用来散播他的言论，也没有福克斯新闻台或Breitbart来为他摇旗呐喊。
其次，本质上鲍威尔仍相信英国议会制度，并成长于斯。他并不想利用其拥趸的先天论和经济不安全打造一场有可能动摇英国议会制民主根基的反制度运动。
第三，在鲍威尔的鼎盛时期，公众对英国政治的不满比特朗普时代美国人的政治不满要低。即使在经济困难重重的20世纪70年代，英国选民也不准备拒绝政治现状。用鲍威尔传记作者道格拉斯·肖恩（Douglas Schoen）的话说，不满和幻灭并没有“伴随对英国政治制度的根本性质疑”。
最后，政治制度的结构不利于鲍威尔这样的异端。在英国，首相由议员而不是选民选出。只有在爆发全面危机的情况下，公众观点才有可能真正决定谁成为领袖。这一制度安排给民粹主义局外人制造了非常大的壁垒。
因此，鲍威尔-特朗普对比的终极教训也许是美国这样的总统制政府在对政治极端主义者的制衡方面并不超人一等。相反，美国的制度要更差一等。
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (8)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Denis Drew
NYT's Nate Cohn: Trump won by trading places with Obama:
"Just as Mr. Obama’s team caricatured Mr. Romney, Mr. Trump caricatured Mrs. Clinton as a tool of Wall Street" ... "At every point of the race, Mr. Trump was doing better among white voters without a college degree than Mitt Romney did in 2012 — by a wide margin.
" ... Mr. Obama] would have won Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin each time even if Detroit, Cleveland and Milwaukee had been severed from their states and cast adrift into the Great Lakes.)"
http://www.nytimes.com/2016/12/23/upshot/how-the-obama-coalition-crumbled-leaving-an-opening-for-trump.html
* * * * * * * * * * * *
Agenda: Dems to get loudly busy rebuilding labor union density state by progressive state and not so progressive states. Republicans will have no place to hide.
Agenda for most regressive states (20) -- that bar some or most gov employ bargaining: BINDING ARBITRATION can be asserted to be a First Amendment protected right -- to challenge states that bar state government entities from bargaining with their employees. First Amendment protects right to organize unions -- but courts say does not compel govs to bargain because too weighted in too many ways in favor of employees. But, cannot leave high and dry if there is a third way -- not with First Amendment rights at stake -- not when binding arbitration is sort of the definition of a process that seeks to fairly re-balance union/government bargaining.
And only takes court action; not massive organization.
For more progressive states: if widespread state laws already criminally barred employers from using market power to muscle collective bargaining of any description (firing organizers and joiners) -- IOW against monopsony in the labor market -- and for the first time ever Congress was considering NLRA type legislation via setting up union certification processes -- said theoretical Congress might not happen to include any criminal level enforcement of its new law for a variety of possible reasons -- might want to see the results of various state enforcement schemes, etc. -- and might decide to leave criminal enforcement solely to the states (at least for a time).
Which is to say would be an exact legal parallel to states, today, making union busting a felony -- no worry at all about crossing federal preemption should occur at all. The state laws I envision today would protect any employee or ad hoc bargaining group -- not just those attempting to organize under federally prescribed rubrics -- to reassure, again, would be no clash with federal preemption.
For musings on what else and how to dump the Trump boys by banging the drum loudly for labor see here (work in progress): http://ontodayspage.blogspot.com/2016/12/wet-backs-and-narrow-backs-irish.html Read more
Comment Commented Arun Motianey
An excellent piece by Barry Eichengreen! I lived in Britain in the 1970s (and early 80s) but had forgotten about Enoch Powell. Thanks for refreshing my memory of those days and for reminding me of the similarities and differences between the two men. I am now even more concerned about the journey America has embarked upon! Read more
Comment Commented Patrick Crowley
While I have the utmost respect for Prof Eichengreen, this is a rather curious comparison in my view. When Enoch Powell made his "rivers of blood" speech, he was railing against so many Indians and Pakistanis entering the country, which was completely legal in the early 1960s, as subjects of the British Commonwealth had the right to settle in the UK. The Commonwealth Immigration Acts of 1962 and 1968 curved immigration from this source, and a surge in immigration took place to beat the implementation of both acts in 1961 and 1967. This was the reason for Enoch Powell's "river of blood" speech - the idea that too much immigration would lead to conflict. Trump on the other hand is not complaining about legal immigration to the US - quite the converse, he is complaining about illegal immigration. So I am not sure that this comparison really goes beyond the obvious - both were against too much immigration! Read more
Comment Commented Jerry F. Hough
There is something about the economics community, which cheered on the economic policies that produced a very mild revolution, then turned to political nonsense instead of trying to correct its economic advice.
The astonishing thing is that a policy that raised the Dow from 750 in 1982 and 6500 in 2009 to 20,000 on the base of stagnant wages produced by an infinite supply of labor through outsourcing and immigration did not produce a more severe revolution earlier.
Kuhn seems right that a change of scientific paradigm cannot be produced by a new reality. The older generation has to retire or die off. Let us hope that a new generation arises before the 2024 election so we don't have the 20 years between FDR's election and Eisenhower's. Read more
Comment Commented jonathan Story
There are two issues at stake in this comparison: race and constitution.
Farage, like Powell, used immigration as a tool to get public support.But Powell used it on openly racist grounds, which wrecked his political prospects. Farage by contrast used immigration as an illustration that towards the EU, the UK's policy was made by the EU. When accused of "racism", he pointed out that an Australian points system would allow for a policy open to the world.
The UK constitution in predicated, as stated by the recent High Court case on parliament's role in the process of Brexit, is predicated on Magna Carta(the limitation of the executive's powers) and on 1689(habeas corpus and constitutional monarchy as we know it know and from which the US constitution is derived). The history of the UK is one long history against the abuse of power by the executive; In the 1972 European C communities Act, Prime Minister Heath in effect has parliament mute its own powers, and greatly expanded the powers of the executive to make laws with other member states. The key institution for this is the committee of permanent representatives(COREPER), where law was decided by governments, bypassing parliament; The Act stated categorically that EU law would take direct effect. No sanction was permitted. The June 23 vote was a massive vote against an overmighty executive, whose powers are reinforced by membership of the EU.
June 23 in other words was a reassertion of our inherited rights to sanction the rascals who govern us by elections to parliament; The referendum was the instrument to achieve this, because for the first time in over five hundred years, a UK government had persuaded parliament that it was best ruled from abroad. The idea was never er sold to the UK public.
What I know of US constitutional history suggests that this battle was won in 1776. Read more
Comment Commented Keith Roberts
"not superior in terms of the checks it imposes:"
In his press conf. yesterday, Trump refused to take a q from a CNN reporter, claiming it was a network of fake news. CNN is part of the Time Warner entities that ATT is trying to acquire. Trump can easily demand that as a condition for his administration agreeing to the acquisition, ATT must fire CNN's reporters, and he can make the demand implicit or secret. All it takes for the First Amendment to fall is the willingness to make it so by an unscrupulous person. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
B. Eichengreen is quite correct in stating that the British parliamentary system makes it rather hard for popular will to prevail. Everyone agrees that Brexit was only possible via a referendum (which it was). Of course, that makes the British system fundamentally less legitimate than other democracies (such as Switzerland) where the public has more power. Clearly, B. Eichengreen doesn't like public influence over government. That doesn't make it a bad thing. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
The Unz Review has an article on Pizzagate that is well worth reading. The following is from the Pizzagate article.
"Here’s how a blogger writing under the name Mehrdad Amanpour tells the story of how the story first started reaching people:
Some years ago, a friend sent me a shocking article. It said hundreds of British girls were being systematically gang-raped by Muslim gangs. It claimed this was being covered-up.
I’ve never had time for conspiracy theories, especially when they look as hateful as those in the article. So I checked the links and sources in the piece. I found an American racist-far-right website and from there, saw the original source was a similarly unpleasant website in the UK.
I did a brief search for corroboration from reputable mainstream sources. I found none. So I wrote a curt reply to my friend: “I’d appreciate it if you didn’t send me made-up crap from neo–Nazi websites.”
Some months later, I read the seminal exposé of the (mainly) ethnic-Pakistani grooming gang phenomenon by Andrew Norfolk in The Sunday Times.
I was stunned and horrified — not just that these vile crimes were indeed happening and endemic, but that they really were being ignored and “covered-up” by public authorities and the mainstream media." Read more
Featured
Trump’s Crazed Transition
Elizabeth Drew sees something deeply troubling in the US president-elect's behavior since Election Day.
Trump’s Defective Industrial Policy
Dani Rodrik foresees cronyism and bullying of companies, not effective public-private collaboration.
Hoping for the Best Against Trump
Ian Buruma asks whether liberals have any reason to feel optimistic after a year of political disasters.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air: The Super Germ Threat
In the latest edition of PS On Air , Jim O’Neill discusses how to beat antimicrobial resistance, which threatens millions of lives, with Gavekal Dragonomics’ Anatole Kaletsky and Leonardo Maisano of Il Sole 24 Ore.