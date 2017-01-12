8

Trump avant Trump

BERLELEY – Il n’est pas simple de comprendre les raisons du succès rencontré en politique par le président élu des États-Unis, Donald Trump. De nombreuses comparaisons ont été avancées, souvent hasardeuses, avec des politiciens populistes qui l’ont précédé, comme Huey Long ou George Wallace. Mais la figure historique la plus éclairante, à cet exercice, pourrait venir d’un autre pays, en l’occurrence de Grande-Bretagne et du boute-feu nationaliste Enoch Powell, à la fin des années 1960 et au début des années 1970.

Au premier abord, la comparaison peut paraître étrange. Powell venait d’une famille des classes moyennes ; il avait reçu une formation classique, était véritablement cultivé, et avait des principes. Il était aussi un professionnel de la politique, membre du Parlement depuis 1950, et avait occupé des fonctions gouvernementales dès 1955, date à laquelle il avait été nommé secrétaire d’État auprès du ministre du Logement dans le gouvernement du Premier ministre Anthony Eden.

Les parallèles avec Trump sont pourtant indéniables. Dans son célèbre discours des « rivières de sang », prononcé en 1968, Powell, orateur talentueux, franchissait délibérément les bornes ce qui était généralement admis en politique. Il s’en prenait à l’immigration et dénonçait la loi de 1968 sur les relations raciales qui interdisait toute discrimination dans le logement, l’emploi et l’attribution d’un crédit. Le passage qui allait donner à ce discours controversé le nom sous lequel il resterait dans les mémoires évoque les émeutes urbaines aux États-Unis et invoque Virgile : « Comme le Romain [Énée consultant la Sibylle de Cumes], je crois voir “ le Tibre couvert d’une écume de sang ”. »

L’immigration indienne et pakistanaise, où il voyait une menace contre le mode de vie britannique, jouait le même rôle chez Powell que l’épouvantail mexicain de Trump. Les « gens ordinaires », affirmait-il, savaient que le vrai nombre d’immigrants était plus élevé que ne voulaient bien le montrer les chiffres officiels du gouvernement. Powell préconisait enfin le rapatriement à grande échelle des immigrants dans leur pays d’origine.

Le Times lui-même condamna dans ses colonnes le discours des « rivières de sang », mais il valut à Powell de fervents partisans dans les classes laborieuses qui connaissaient des difficultés économiques, que désorientait l’« invasion » de leurs quartiers par des immigrants venus d’Asie ou des Caraïbes, et qui avaient tendance à associer les deux phénomènes.

En outre, le parallèle avec Trump s’étend au-delà de cette hostilité à l’immigration. Powell était un fervent champion du monde des affaires. C’était aussi un nationaliste affirmé qui rejetait toute alliance étrangère susceptible de menacer l’indépendance politique de la Grande-Bretagne. Il s’opposa inlassablement à l’intégration dans l’Union européenne (alors la Communauté économique européenne) au motif que celle-ci compromettrait l’identité et la souveraineté britanniques. En raison de son désaccord sur ce point avec le parti Tory, il le quitta en 1974.

Curieusement, Powell, comme Trump, affichait sa sympathie pour les Russes. Nonobstant ses principes en faveur de l’économie de marché, il admirait l’Union soviétique pour les sacrifices auxquels elle avait consenti durant la Seconde Guerre mondiale, pour son nationalisme intransigeant et parce qu’elle représentait un contre-pouvoir aux calculs des autres puissances étrangères (en l’occurrence des États-Unis).

Powell parvint au faîte de son influence entre son discours des « rivières de sang », qui lui conféra une audience nationale, et sa défection du parti conservateur, qui fit de lui un paria sur le plan politique. Quoiqu’il ne quittât définitivement la chambre des Communes qu’en 1987, son poids politique était devenu de plus en plus marginal.

Pourquoi – contrairement à Trump – Powell fut-il incapable de gravir, dans sa période de gloire, les plus hautes marches du pouvoir ? Et que nous dit son échec sur le phénomène Trump et sur les perspectives qu’il se reproduise dans d’autres pays ?

Tout d’abord, les capacités de Powell à mobiliser l’opinion publique étaient limitées. Il ne parvenait vraiment à attirer l’attention qu’avec ses discours, dont il encourageait ses partisans à faire circuler le texte. À l’exception de deux tabloïdes, le discours des « rivières de sang » fut accueilli dans la grande presse par des réactions qui allaient du scepticisme à la franche hostilité. Et il n’existait pas en ce temps-là d’autre presse. Dans les années 1960 et 1970, si l’on s’en souvient bien, la BBC régnait sur les ondes. Powell ne disposait pour répandre sa parole d’aucun équivalent de Twitter et ni Fox News ni Breitbart ne lui fournissaient de chambre d’écho idéologique.

Deuxième point : Powell croyait profondément dans le système parlementaire britannique, dans lequel il avait été, si l’on peut dire, élevé. Il était peu enclin à exploiter le nationalisme et l’insécurité économique de ses partisans pour créer un mouvement antisystème qui aurait pu affaiblir les fondements de la démocratie parlementaire du pays.

Troisième point : l’insatisfaction vis-à-vis de la politique était bien moindre, aux beaux jours de Powell, que la frustration dont souffre l’Amérique de Trump. Même dans le contexte économique désastreux des années 1970, les électeurs britanniques n’eurent jamais l’intention de briser le statu quo. Le mécontentement et la déception ne s’accompagnèrent « d’aucune remise en question radicale des institutions politiques britanniques », pour reprendre les mots de Douglas Schoen, le biographe de Powell.

Enfin, la structure même du système politique œuvrait contre un franc-tireur comme Powell. En Grande-Bretagne, ce sont les membres du Parlement et non les électeurs qui choisissent le Premier ministre. Sauf en période de crise ouverte, l’opinion populaire n’a pas à décider qui prendra la direction du pays. Cette architecture institutionnelle est un rempart efficace contre les prétendants populistes.

Ainsi, dernière leçon que pourrait nous apprendre la comparaison entre Powell et Trump, le système présidentiel de gouvernement, comme celui qui est en vigueur aux États-Unis, ne fournit-il pas un meilleur contrepoids aux extrémistes. Et l’inverse pourrait même être vrai.

Traduction François Boisivon