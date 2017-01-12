Trump avant Trump

BERLELEY – Il n’est pas simple de comprendre les raisons du succès rencontré en politique par le président élu des États-Unis, Donald Trump. De nombreuses comparaisons ont été avancées, souvent hasardeuses, avec des politiciens populistes qui l’ont précédé, comme Huey Long ou George Wallace. Mais la figure historique la plus éclairante, à cet exercice, pourrait venir d’un autre pays, en l’occurrence de Grande-Bretagne et du boute-feu nationaliste Enoch Powell, à la fin des années 1960 et au début des années 1970.
Au premier abord, la comparaison peut paraître étrange. Powell venait d’une famille des classes moyennes ; il avait reçu une formation classique, était véritablement cultivé, et avait des principes. Il était aussi un professionnel de la politique, membre du Parlement depuis 1950, et avait occupé des fonctions gouvernementales dès 1955, date à laquelle il avait été nommé secrétaire d’État auprès du ministre du Logement dans le gouvernement du Premier ministre Anthony Eden.
Les parallèles avec Trump sont pourtant indéniables. Dans son célèbre discours des « rivières de sang », prononcé en 1968, Powell, orateur talentueux, franchissait délibérément les bornes ce qui était généralement admis en politique. Il s’en prenait à l’immigration et dénonçait la loi de 1968 sur les relations raciales qui interdisait toute discrimination dans le logement, l’emploi et l’attribution d’un crédit. Le passage qui allait donner à ce discours controversé le nom sous lequel il resterait dans les mémoires évoque les émeutes urbaines aux États-Unis et invoque Virgile : « Comme le Romain [Énée consultant la Sibylle de Cumes], je crois voir “ le Tibre couvert d’une écume de sang ”. »
L’immigration indienne et pakistanaise, où il voyait une menace contre le mode de vie britannique, jouait le même rôle chez Powell que l’épouvantail mexicain de Trump. Les « gens ordinaires », affirmait-il, savaient que le vrai nombre d’immigrants était plus élevé que ne voulaient bien le montrer les chiffres officiels du gouvernement. Powell préconisait enfin le rapatriement à grande échelle des immigrants dans leur pays d’origine.
Le Times lui-même condamna dans ses colonnes le discours des « rivières de sang », mais il valut à Powell de fervents partisans dans les classes laborieuses qui connaissaient des difficultés économiques, que désorientait l’« invasion » de leurs quartiers par des immigrants venus d’Asie ou des Caraïbes, et qui avaient tendance à associer les deux phénomènes.
En outre, le parallèle avec Trump s’étend au-delà de cette hostilité à l’immigration. Powell était un fervent champion du monde des affaires. C’était aussi un nationaliste affirmé qui rejetait toute alliance étrangère susceptible de menacer l’indépendance politique de la Grande-Bretagne. Il s’opposa inlassablement à l’intégration dans l’Union européenne (alors la Communauté économique européenne) au motif que celle-ci compromettrait l’identité et la souveraineté britanniques. En raison de son désaccord sur ce point avec le parti Tory, il le quitta en 1974.
Curieusement, Powell, comme Trump, affichait sa sympathie pour les Russes. Nonobstant ses principes en faveur de l’économie de marché, il admirait l’Union soviétique pour les sacrifices auxquels elle avait consenti durant la Seconde Guerre mondiale, pour son nationalisme intransigeant et parce qu’elle représentait un contre-pouvoir aux calculs des autres puissances étrangères (en l’occurrence des États-Unis).
Powell parvint au faîte de son influence entre son discours des « rivières de sang », qui lui conféra une audience nationale, et sa défection du parti conservateur, qui fit de lui un paria sur le plan politique. Quoiqu’il ne quittât définitivement la chambre des Communes qu’en 1987, son poids politique était devenu de plus en plus marginal.
Pourquoi – contrairement à Trump – Powell fut-il incapable de gravir, dans sa période de gloire, les plus hautes marches du pouvoir ? Et que nous dit son échec sur le phénomène Trump et sur les perspectives qu’il se reproduise dans d’autres pays ?
Tout d’abord, les capacités de Powell à mobiliser l’opinion publique étaient limitées. Il ne parvenait vraiment à attirer l’attention qu’avec ses discours, dont il encourageait ses partisans à faire circuler le texte. À l’exception de deux tabloïdes, le discours des « rivières de sang » fut accueilli dans la grande presse par des réactions qui allaient du scepticisme à la franche hostilité. Et il n’existait pas en ce temps-là d’autre presse. Dans les années 1960 et 1970, si l’on s’en souvient bien, la BBC régnait sur les ondes. Powell ne disposait pour répandre sa parole d’aucun équivalent de Twitter et ni Fox News ni Breitbart ne lui fournissaient de chambre d’écho idéologique.
Deuxième point : Powell croyait profondément dans le système parlementaire britannique, dans lequel il avait été, si l’on peut dire, élevé. Il était peu enclin à exploiter le nationalisme et l’insécurité économique de ses partisans pour créer un mouvement antisystème qui aurait pu affaiblir les fondements de la démocratie parlementaire du pays.
Troisième point : l’insatisfaction vis-à-vis de la politique était bien moindre, aux beaux jours de Powell, que la frustration dont souffre l’Amérique de Trump. Même dans le contexte économique désastreux des années 1970, les électeurs britanniques n’eurent jamais l’intention de briser le statu quo. Le mécontentement et la déception ne s’accompagnèrent « d’aucune remise en question radicale des institutions politiques britanniques », pour reprendre les mots de Douglas Schoen, le biographe de Powell.
Enfin, la structure même du système politique œuvrait contre un franc-tireur comme Powell. En Grande-Bretagne, ce sont les membres du Parlement et non les électeurs qui choisissent le Premier ministre. Sauf en période de crise ouverte, l’opinion populaire n’a pas à décider qui prendra la direction du pays. Cette architecture institutionnelle est un rempart efficace contre les prétendants populistes.
Ainsi, dernière leçon que pourrait nous apprendre la comparaison entre Powell et Trump, le système présidentiel de gouvernement, comme celui qui est en vigueur aux États-Unis, ne fournit-il pas un meilleur contrepoids aux extrémistes. Et l’inverse pourrait même être vrai.
Traduction François Boisivon
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (8)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Denis Drew
NYT's Nate Cohn: Trump won by trading places with Obama:
"Just as Mr. Obama’s team caricatured Mr. Romney, Mr. Trump caricatured Mrs. Clinton as a tool of Wall Street" ... "At every point of the race, Mr. Trump was doing better among white voters without a college degree than Mitt Romney did in 2012 — by a wide margin.
" ... Mr. Obama] would have won Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin each time even if Detroit, Cleveland and Milwaukee had been severed from their states and cast adrift into the Great Lakes.)"
http://www.nytimes.com/2016/12/23/upshot/how-the-obama-coalition-crumbled-leaving-an-opening-for-trump.html
* * * * * * * * * * * *
Agenda: Dems to get loudly busy rebuilding labor union density state by progressive state and not so progressive states. Republicans will have no place to hide.
Agenda for most regressive states (20) -- that bar some or most gov employ bargaining: BINDING ARBITRATION can be asserted to be a First Amendment protected right -- to challenge states that bar state government entities from bargaining with their employees. First Amendment protects right to organize unions -- but courts say does not compel govs to bargain because too weighted in too many ways in favor of employees. But, cannot leave high and dry if there is a third way -- not with First Amendment rights at stake -- not when binding arbitration is sort of the definition of a process that seeks to fairly re-balance union/government bargaining.
And only takes court action; not massive organization.
For more progressive states: if widespread state laws already criminally barred employers from using market power to muscle collective bargaining of any description (firing organizers and joiners) -- IOW against monopsony in the labor market -- and for the first time ever Congress was considering NLRA type legislation via setting up union certification processes -- said theoretical Congress might not happen to include any criminal level enforcement of its new law for a variety of possible reasons -- might want to see the results of various state enforcement schemes, etc. -- and might decide to leave criminal enforcement solely to the states (at least for a time).
Which is to say would be an exact legal parallel to states, today, making union busting a felony -- no worry at all about crossing federal preemption should occur at all. The state laws I envision today would protect any employee or ad hoc bargaining group -- not just those attempting to organize under federally prescribed rubrics -- to reassure, again, would be no clash with federal preemption.
For musings on what else and how to dump the Trump boys by banging the drum loudly for labor see here (work in progress): http://ontodayspage.blogspot.com/2016/12/wet-backs-and-narrow-backs-irish.html Read more
Comment Commented Arun Motianey
An excellent piece by Barry Eichengreen! I lived in Britain in the 1970s (and early 80s) but had forgotten about Enoch Powell. Thanks for refreshing my memory of those days and for reminding me of the similarities and differences between the two men. I am now even more concerned about the journey America has embarked upon! Read more
Comment Commented Patrick Crowley
While I have the utmost respect for Prof Eichengreen, this is a rather curious comparison in my view. When Enoch Powell made his "rivers of blood" speech, he was railing against so many Indians and Pakistanis entering the country, which was completely legal in the early 1960s, as subjects of the British Commonwealth had the right to settle in the UK. The Commonwealth Immigration Acts of 1962 and 1968 curved immigration from this source, and a surge in immigration took place to beat the implementation of both acts in 1961 and 1967. This was the reason for Enoch Powell's "river of blood" speech - the idea that too much immigration would lead to conflict. Trump on the other hand is not complaining about legal immigration to the US - quite the converse, he is complaining about illegal immigration. So I am not sure that this comparison really goes beyond the obvious - both were against too much immigration! Read more
Comment Commented Jerry F. Hough
There is something about the economics community, which cheered on the economic policies that produced a very mild revolution, then turned to political nonsense instead of trying to correct its economic advice.
The astonishing thing is that a policy that raised the Dow from 750 in 1982 and 6500 in 2009 to 20,000 on the base of stagnant wages produced by an infinite supply of labor through outsourcing and immigration did not produce a more severe revolution earlier.
Kuhn seems right that a change of scientific paradigm cannot be produced by a new reality. The older generation has to retire or die off. Let us hope that a new generation arises before the 2024 election so we don't have the 20 years between FDR's election and Eisenhower's. Read more
Comment Commented jonathan Story
There are two issues at stake in this comparison: race and constitution.
Farage, like Powell, used immigration as a tool to get public support.But Powell used it on openly racist grounds, which wrecked his political prospects. Farage by contrast used immigration as an illustration that towards the EU, the UK's policy was made by the EU. When accused of "racism", he pointed out that an Australian points system would allow for a policy open to the world.
The UK constitution in predicated, as stated by the recent High Court case on parliament's role in the process of Brexit, is predicated on Magna Carta(the limitation of the executive's powers) and on 1689(habeas corpus and constitutional monarchy as we know it know and from which the US constitution is derived). The history of the UK is one long history against the abuse of power by the executive; In the 1972 European C communities Act, Prime Minister Heath in effect has parliament mute its own powers, and greatly expanded the powers of the executive to make laws with other member states. The key institution for this is the committee of permanent representatives(COREPER), where law was decided by governments, bypassing parliament; The Act stated categorically that EU law would take direct effect. No sanction was permitted. The June 23 vote was a massive vote against an overmighty executive, whose powers are reinforced by membership of the EU.
June 23 in other words was a reassertion of our inherited rights to sanction the rascals who govern us by elections to parliament; The referendum was the instrument to achieve this, because for the first time in over five hundred years, a UK government had persuaded parliament that it was best ruled from abroad. The idea was never er sold to the UK public.
What I know of US constitutional history suggests that this battle was won in 1776. Read more
Comment Commented Keith Roberts
"not superior in terms of the checks it imposes:"
In his press conf. yesterday, Trump refused to take a q from a CNN reporter, claiming it was a network of fake news. CNN is part of the Time Warner entities that ATT is trying to acquire. Trump can easily demand that as a condition for his administration agreeing to the acquisition, ATT must fire CNN's reporters, and he can make the demand implicit or secret. All it takes for the First Amendment to fall is the willingness to make it so by an unscrupulous person. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
B. Eichengreen is quite correct in stating that the British parliamentary system makes it rather hard for popular will to prevail. Everyone agrees that Brexit was only possible via a referendum (which it was). Of course, that makes the British system fundamentally less legitimate than other democracies (such as Switzerland) where the public has more power. Clearly, B. Eichengreen doesn't like public influence over government. That doesn't make it a bad thing. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
The Unz Review has an article on Pizzagate that is well worth reading. The following is from the Pizzagate article.
"Here’s how a blogger writing under the name Mehrdad Amanpour tells the story of how the story first started reaching people:
Some years ago, a friend sent me a shocking article. It said hundreds of British girls were being systematically gang-raped by Muslim gangs. It claimed this was being covered-up.
I’ve never had time for conspiracy theories, especially when they look as hateful as those in the article. So I checked the links and sources in the piece. I found an American racist-far-right website and from there, saw the original source was a similarly unpleasant website in the UK.
I did a brief search for corroboration from reputable mainstream sources. I found none. So I wrote a curt reply to my friend: “I’d appreciate it if you didn’t send me made-up crap from neo–Nazi websites.”
Some months later, I read the seminal exposé of the (mainly) ethnic-Pakistani grooming gang phenomenon by Andrew Norfolk in The Sunday Times.
I was stunned and horrified — not just that these vile crimes were indeed happening and endemic, but that they really were being ignored and “covered-up” by public authorities and the mainstream media." Read more
Featured
Trump’s Crazed Transition
Elizabeth Drew sees something deeply troubling in the US president-elect's behavior since Election Day.
Trump’s Defective Industrial Policy
Dani Rodrik foresees cronyism and bullying of companies, not effective public-private collaboration.
Hoping for the Best Against Trump
Ian Buruma asks whether liberals have any reason to feel optimistic after a year of political disasters.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air: The Super Germ Threat
In the latest edition of PS On Air , Jim O’Neill discusses how to beat antimicrobial resistance, which threatens millions of lives, with Gavekal Dragonomics’ Anatole Kaletsky and Leonardo Maisano of Il Sole 24 Ore.