ترامب قبل ترامب

بيركلي ــ ليس من السهل أن نفهم النجاح السياسي الذي حققه رئيس الولايات المتحدة المنتخب دونالد ترامب. كانت المقارنات السطحية مع ساسة شعبويين آخرين من الماضي كثيرة، من هيوي لونج إلى جورج والاس. ولكن ربما تكون المقارنة الأكثر دلالة مع شخصية تاريخية من دولة أخرى: السياسي البريطاني المعادي للمهاجرين المثير للفِتَن إينوك باول في أواخر ستينيات وأوائل سبعينيات القرن الماضي.

للوهلة الأولى، ربما تبدو المقارنة غريبة. إذ أن باول ينتمي إلى أسرة من الطبقة المتوسطة الدنيا. وكان باحثا كلاسيكيا واسع المعرفة حقا ورجل مبادئ. وكان أيضا من الدائرة السياسية الداخلية، حيث كان عضوا في البرلمان منذ عام 1950 كما شغل منصب وزير الإسكان في حكومة رئيس الوزراء أنطوني إيدن في عام 1955.

ومع ذلك، لا يسعنا أن ننكر أوجه التشابه مع ترامب. ففي خطابه سيء السمعة الذي ألقاه في عام 1968 بعنوان "أنهار من دم"، انفصل باول بشكل حاسم عن التيار السياسي الرئيسي. فشَجَب الهجرة واستنكر قانون العلاقات العِرقية الصادر في عام 1968، الذي حَظَر التمييز في السكن والعمل والإقراض. وقد أشارت الفقرة التي أعطت خطابه المثير للجدال هذا الاسم إلى أعمال الشعب في مدن الولايات المتحدة، واستحضرت روح الشاعر الروماني فيرجيل: "مثل أهل روما، وكأني أرى نهر التيبر يرغي ويزبد بالدماء".

كانت الهجرة الهندية والباكستانية، التي صورها باول على أنها تهدد طريقة الحياة البريطانية، المعادل لبعبع ترامب المكسيكي اليوم. وكان باول حريصا على التأكيد على أن "الناس العاديين" يعلمون أن عدد المهاجرين الحقيقي أكبر مما تُظهِره الأرقام الحكومية الرسمية. كما دعا باول إلى ترحيل المهاجرين على نطاق واسع إلى أوطانهم الأصلية.

نَدَّدَت صحيفة التايمز بخطاب "أنهار من دم" بوصفه شرا محضا. ولكنه اجتذب أتباعا مخلصين لباول بين الناخبين من أبناء الطبقة العاملة الذين كانوا يعانون من أوقات اقتصادية عصيبة، والذين قَضّ مضاجعهم "غزو" المهاجرين الآسيويين والكاريبيين لأحيائهم، والذين كانوا ميالين إل الخلط بين الظاهرتين.

علاوة على ذلك، تمتد أوجه التشابه مع ترامب إلى ما هو أبعد من معاداة المهاجرين. إذ كان باول من أشد المتحمسين للمال والأعمال. كان قوميا ملتزما رفض الدخول في أي تحالف خارجي يهدد استقلال بريطانيا السياسي. وقد عارض بكل صلابة الانضمام إلى الاتحاد الأوروبي (ثم الجماعة الاقتصادية الأوروبية) على أساس أن الالتحاق بعضويته كفيل بتعريض هوية بريطانيا وسيادتها للخطر. وبسبب هذه القضية ترك حزب المحافظين في عام 1974.

من الغريب أن باول، مثله كمثل ترامب، كان أيضا مناصرا لروسيا. فعلى الرغم من اعتناقه لمبادئ السوق الحرة، كان يُقَدِّر للاتحاد السوفييتي تضحياته في الحرب العالم��ة الثانية، ونزعته القومية المتباهية، ودوره كثِقَل موازن لقوى أجنبية أخرى تلاحق مصلحتها الذاتية (المقصود هنا الولايات المتحدة).

بَلَغ نفوذ باول أوجه في الفترة بين خطاب "أنهار من دم"، الذي جعل منه شخصية وطنية، وانشقاقه عن حزب المحافظين. فقد تحول بعد تخليه عن الحزب إلى منبوذ سياسي. ورغم أن باول لم يترك مجلس العموم إلى الأبد إلا في عام 1987، فإن نفوذه السياسي كان هامشيا على نحو متزايد.

لماذا إذن فشل باول ــ على عكس ترامب ــ في إدراك نطاق الروافد العليا للسلطة؟ وبماذا يُنبئنا فشله عن ظاهرة ترامب واحتمالات تكرار هذه الظاهرة في دول أخرى؟

أولا، كانت قدرة باول على تعبئة الرأي العام مقيدة. فكان قادرا على جذب الانتباه في الأساس من خلال إلقاء الخطب وتشجيع أتباعه على نشرها. وباستثناء اثنتين من الصحف الشعبية، تراوحت تغطية الصحافة المؤسسية لخطاب "أنهار من دم" بين التشكك والعداء الصريح. وكانت الصحافة التابعة للمؤسسة هي كل المتاح. ففي الستينيات والسبعينيات كانت هيئة الإذاعة البريطانية تهيمن على موجات الأثير. ولم يكن لدى باول ما يعادل موقع تويتر لنشر أفكاره، ولم تكن هناك قنوات مثل فوكس نيوز أو بريتبارت لخلق غرفة صدى إيديولوجية.

ثانيا، كان باول يؤمن جوهريا بالنظام البرلماني البريطاني، حيث نشأ. وكان عازفا عن تسخير عداء أتباعه للمهاجرين وشعورهم بانعدام الأمان الاقتصادي لبناء حركة مناهضة للنظام ربما تُضعِف أسس الديمقراطية البرلمانية في البلاد.

ثالثا، كان عدم الرضا العام عن السياسة البريطانية في أوج قوة باول محدودا مقارنة بحالة عدم الرضا السياسية بين الأميركيين في عصر ترامب. فحتى في السبعينيات التي شهدت كوارث اقتصادية، لم يكن الناخبون البريطانيون على استعداد لرفض الوضع السياسي الراهن. ولم تكن حالة الاستياء وخيبة الأمل "مصحوبة بالتشكيك جوهريا في المؤسسات السياسية البريطانية"، على حد تعبير دوجلاس شوين كاتب سيرة باول.

وأخيرا، كانت بنية النظام السياسي تعمل ضد المنشقين من أمثال باول. ففي بريطانيا كان أعضاء البرلمان، وليس الناخبين، يختارون رئيس الوزراء. وفي إطار أزمة تامة النضج فقط ربما يكون بوسع الرأي العام أن يحدد بشكل فعّال من قد يُصبِح قائدا. وكان هذا الترتيب المؤسسي سببا في خلق حاجز مرتفع حال دون دخول الغرباء الشعبويين.

لعل الدرس النهائي المستمد من المقارنة بين باول وترامب هو أن نظام الحكم الرئاسي، كما هي الحال في الولايات المتحدة، ليس متفوقا عندما يتصل الأمر بالضوابط التي يفرضها على المتطرفين سياسيا. بل وربما يكون العكس هو الصحيح.

ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي          Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali