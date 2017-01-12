ترامب قبل ترامب

Denis Drew JAN 13, 2017

NYT's Nate Cohn: Trump won by trading places with Obama:

"Just as Mr. Obama’s team caricatured Mr. Romney, Mr. Trump caricatured Mrs. Clinton as a tool of Wall Street" ... "At every point of the race, Mr. Trump was doing better among white voters without a college degree than Mitt Romney did in 2012 — by a wide margin.



" ... Mr. Obama] would have won Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin each time even if Detroit, Cleveland and Milwaukee had been severed from their states and cast adrift into the Great Lakes.)"

http://www.nytimes.com/2016/12/23/upshot/how-the-obama-coalition-crumbled-leaving-an-opening-for-trump.html



Agenda: Dems to get loudly busy rebuilding labor union density state by progressive state and not so progressive states. Republicans will have no place to hide.



Agenda for most regressive states (20) -- that bar some or most gov employ bargaining: BINDING ARBITRATION can be asserted to be a First Amendment protected right -- to challenge states that bar state government entities from bargaining with their employees. First Amendment protects right to organize unions -- but courts say does not compel govs to bargain because too weighted in too many ways in favor of employees. But, cannot leave high and dry if there is a third way -- not with First Amendment rights at stake -- not when binding arbitration is sort of the definition of a process that seeks to fairly re-balance union/government bargaining.



And only takes court action; not massive organization.



For more progressive states: if widespread state laws already criminally barred employers from using market power to muscle collective bargaining of any description (firing organizers and joiners) -- IOW against monopsony in the labor market -- and for the first time ever Congress was considering NLRA type legislation via setting up union certification processes -- said theoretical Congress might not happen to include any criminal level enforcement of its new law for a variety of possible reasons -- might want to see the results of various state enforcement schemes, etc. -- and might decide to leave criminal enforcement solely to the states (at least for a time).



Which is to say would be an exact legal parallel to states, today, making union busting a felony -- no worry at all about crossing federal preemption should occur at all. The state laws I envision today would protect any employee or ad hoc bargaining group -- not just those attempting to organize under federally prescribed rubrics -- to reassure, again, would be no clash with federal preemption.



For musings on what else and how to dump the Trump boys by banging the drum loudly for labor see here (work in progress): http://ontodayspage.blogspot.com/2016/12/wet-backs-and-narrow-backs-irish.html