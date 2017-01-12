Trump Before Trump

BERKELEY – Understanding the political success of US President-elect Donald Trump is not easy. There have been many glib comparisons with populist politicians of the past, from Huey Long to George Wallace. But the most revealing comparison may be with an historical figure from another country: the British nativist firebrand Enoch Powell in the late 1960s and early 1970s.
At first glance, the comparison might seem peculiar. Powell came from a lower-middle-class family. He was a classical scholar of true erudition and a man of principle. He was also a political insider, having served as Member of Parliament since 1950 and as the junior minister for housing in Prime Minister Anthony Eden’s government in 1955.
Still, the parallels with Trump are undeniable. In his notorious 1968 “Rivers of Blood” speech, Powell, a skilled orator, broke decisively with the political mainstream. He decried immigration and denounced the Race Relations Act of 1968, which prohibited discrimination in housing, employment, and lending. The passage giving his controversial speech its name alluded to inner city riots in the United States and invoked Virgil: “Like the Roman, I seem to see ‘the River Tiber foaming with much blood.’”
Powell’s equivalent of Trump’s Mexican bogeyman was Indian and Pakistani immigration, which he portrayed as threatening the British way of life. “Ordinary people,” he asserted, knew that the true number of immigrants was larger than official government figures showed. Powell went on to advocate large-scale repatriation of immigrants to their country of origin.
The “Rivers of Blood” speech was denounced as evil by no less than The Times. But it won Powell a dedicated following among working-class voters experiencing hard economic times, discomforted by the “invasion” of their neighborhoods by Asian and Caribbean immigrants, and prone to conflate the two phenomena.
Moreover, the parallels with Trump extend beyond hostility to immigration. Powell was fervently pro-business. He was a committed nationalist who rejected any and all foreign alliances that threatened Britain’s policy independence. He implacably opposed joining the European Union (then the European Economic Community) on the grounds that doing so would compromise British identity and sovereignty. He left the Conservative Party over the issue in 1974.
Curiously, Powell, like Trump, was also pro-Russian. Notwithstanding his free-market principles, he appreciated the Soviet Union for its World War II sacrifices, its prideful nationalism, and as a counterbalance to other self-interested foreign powers (read: the US).
The apex of Powell’s influence was bracketed by the “Rivers of Blood,” which made him a national figure, and his defection from the Tories. Quitting the party left him a political outcast. Although Powell left the House of Commons once and for all only in 1987, his political influence was increasingly marginal.
Why, then, did Powell – unlike Trump – fail to scale the higher reaches of power? And what does his failure tell us about the Trump phenomenon and the prospects for its repetition in other countries?
First, there were limits on Powell’s ability to mobilize public opinion. He was able to attract attention mainly by delivering speeches and encouraging his followers to circulate the text. With the exception of two tabloids, coverage by the establishment press of his “Rivers of Blood” speech ranged from skeptical to outright hostile. And the establishment press was all there was. The 1960s and 1970s, recall, were when the BBC ruled the airwaves. Powell had no equivalent of Twitter to spread the word, and there was no Fox News or Breitbart to create an ideological echo chamber.
Second, Powell fundamentally believed in the British parliamentary system, having grown up in it. He was reluctant to harness his followers’ nativism and economic insecurity to build an anti-system movement that might weaken the foundations of the country’s parliamentary democracy.
Third, public dissatisfaction with British politics in Powell’s heyday was more limited than Americans’ political dissatisfaction in the age of Trump. Even in the economically disastrous 1970s, British voters were not prepared to reject the political status quo. Discontent and disillusion were not “accompanied by a basic questioning of British political institutions,” in the words of Powell’s biographer, Douglas Schoen.
Finally, the structure of the political system worked against a maverick like Powell. In Britain, MPs, not the electorate, choose the prime minister. Only in a full-blown crisis can popular opinion effectively determine who becomes leader. This institutional arrangement creates a high barrier to populist outsiders.
Maybe, then, the ultimate lesson of the Powell-Trump comparison is that a presidential system of government, like that in the US, is not superior in terms of the checks it imposes on political extremists. On the contrary, the opposite may be true.
Comment Commented Jerry F. Hough
There is something about the economics community, which cheered on the economic policies that produced a very mild revolution, then turned to political nonsense instead of trying to correct its economic advice.
The astonishing thing is that a policy that raised the Dow from 750 in 1982 and 6500 in 2009 to 20,000 on the base of stagnant wages produced by an infinite supply of labor through outsourcing and immigration did not produce a more severe revolution earlier.
Kuhn seems right that a change of scientific paradigm cannot be produced by a new reality. The older generation has to retire or die off. Let us hope that a new generation arises before the 2024 election so we don't have the 20 years between FDR's election and Eisenhower's. Read more
Comment Commented jonathan Story
There are two issues at stake in this comparison: race and constitution.
Farage, like Powell, used immigration as a tool to get public support.But Powell used it on openly racist grounds, which wrecked his political prospects. Farage by contrast used immigration as an illustration that towards the EU, the UK's policy was made by the EU. When accused of "racism", he pointed out that an Australian points system would allow for a policy open to the world.
The UK constitution in predicated, as stated by the recent High Court case on parliament's role in the process of Brexit, is predicated on Magna Carta(the limitation of the executive's powers) and on 1689(habeas corpus and constitutional monarchy as we know it know and from which the US constitution is derived). The history of the UK is one long history against the abuse of power by the executive; In the 1972 European C communities Act, Prime Minister Heath in effect has parliament mute its own powers, and greatly expanded the powers of the executive to make laws with other member states. The key institution for this is the committee of permanent representatives(COREPER), where law was decided by governments, bypassing parliament; The Act stated categorically that EU law would take direct effect. No sanction was permitted. The June 23 vote was a massive vote against an overmighty executive, whose powers are reinforced by membership of the EU.
June 23 in other words was a reassertion of our inherited rights to sanction the rascals who govern us by elections to parliament; The referendum was the instrument to achieve this, because for the first time in over five hundred years, a UK government had persuaded parliament that it was best ruled from abroad. The idea was never er sold to the UK public.
What I know of US constitutional history suggests that this battle was won in 1776. Read more
Comment Commented Keith Roberts
"not superior in terms of the checks it imposes:"
In his press conf. yesterday, Trump refused to take a q from a CNN reporter, claiming it was a network of fake news. CNN is part of the Time Warner entities that ATT is trying to acquire. Trump can easily demand that as a condition for his administration agreeing to the acquisition, ATT must fire CNN's reporters, and he can make the demand implicit or secret. All it takes for the First Amendment to fall is the willingness to make it so by an unscrupulous person. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
B. Eichengreen is quite correct in stating that the British parliamentary system makes it rather hard for popular will to prevail. Everyone agrees that Brexit was only possible via a referendum (which it was). Of course, that makes the British system fundamentally less legitimate than other democracies (such as Switzerland) where the public has more power. Clearly, B. Eichengreen doesn't like public influence over government. That doesn't make it a bad thing. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
The Unz Review has an article on Pizzagate that is well worth reading. The following is from the Pizzagate article.
"Here’s how a blogger writing under the name Mehrdad Amanpour tells the story of how the story first started reaching people:
Some years ago, a friend sent me a shocking article. It said hundreds of British girls were being systematically gang-raped by Muslim gangs. It claimed this was being covered-up.
I’ve never had time for conspiracy theories, especially when they look as hateful as those in the article. So I checked the links and sources in the piece. I found an American racist-far-right website and from there, saw the original source was a similarly unpleasant website in the UK.
I did a brief search for corroboration from reputable mainstream sources. I found none. So I wrote a curt reply to my friend: “I’d appreciate it if you didn’t send me made-up crap from neo–Nazi websites.”
Some months later, I read the seminal exposé of the (mainly) ethnic-Pakistani grooming gang phenomenon by Andrew Norfolk in The Sunday Times.
I was stunned and horrified — not just that these vile crimes were indeed happening and endemic, but that they really were being ignored and “covered-up” by public authorities and the mainstream media." Read more
