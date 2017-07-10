8

El coqueteo de Trump con la violencia

NUEVA YORK – Hay quienes pueden haber desestimado el tuit reciente de Donald Trump de un video que lo muestra golpeando en la cara a un hombre con un logo de CNN en la cabeza como otro ejemplo más de la payasada vulgar del presidente de Estados Unidos -impropia, tal vez, pero ya hecha costumbre-. Pero otros han señalado algo más siniestro -y con buenos motivos.

Trump ha denigrado sistemáticamente la cobertura periodística que es crítica de su gobierno acusándola de "noticias falsas", de la misma manera que intentó minar la autoridad del sistema judicial independiente al catalogar a quienes lo contrarían de "supuestos" jueces. Tiene el hábito de tuitear estos epítetos ofensivos directamente al "pueblo", un tipo de comunicación que llama "presidencial moderna". Por cierto, el acto de minar las instituciones democráticas abusando de ellas frente a multitudes que rebuznan no tiene nada de moderno. Es lo que siempre han hecho los dictadores en ciernes.

Esto es serio, pero existe algo potencialmente peor. En circunstancias normales, el comportamiento violento se ve limitado por leyes y normas sociales. Estas limitaciones no son de ninguna manera perfectas. La violencia doméstica suele mantenerse en secreto, como muchos casos de violación. Y siempre habrá gente violenta que quebranta la ley.

Lo que sorprende, sin embargo, y resulta profundamente perturbador, es la velocidad con la que puede estallar la violencia extrema entre personas que han convivido de manera pacífica durante mucho tiempo. Los judíos alemanes nunca fueron molestados por sus vecinos gentiles hasta que los líderes nazis agitaron a las masas después de 1933. Cristianos y musulmanes convivieron durante siglos en Sarajevo, hasta que los agitadores serbios, respaldados por las fuerzas armadas, reclamaron expulsiones violentas y asesinato. Hindúes y musulmanes que se habían dejado mutuamente tranquilos, o que inclusive tenían relaciones amistosas, de repente pasaron a querer degollar al otro cuando el norte mayoritariamente musulmán rompió con la India predominante hindú en 1947. Los musulmanes vivían pacíficamente en Birmania hasta que los budistas, acicateados últimamente por monjes fanáticos, comenzaron a quemar sus casas y a matarlos a golpes.

Una y otra vez, en sociedades en todo el mundo, las normas civilizadas que nos protegen de la anarquía y la violencia terminan siendo peligrosamente delgadas. Algunas personas pueden ser más propensas a la brutalidad que otras, pero los impulsos agresivos se pueden activar con una facilidad sorprendente. Una mínima envidia o una simple ambición pueden rápidamente convertir a ciudadanos comunes y corrientes en agentes de barbarie.

Basta con leer los comentarios online que reaccionan a opiniones expresadas en publicaciones perfectamente respetables para ver cuánta hostilidad existe en la mente de la gente. Es fácil imaginar cómo, con un poco de estímulo oficial, el ánimo se puede convertir en acción, una vez que desaparecen las limitaciones normales.

Este tipo de aliento puede ser indirecto, o estar formulado de manera vaga, pero la gente instantáneamente lo entiende como una invitación a la movilización. Sarah Palin está demandando a The New York Times por sugerir en un editorial que existía un vínculo entre un tiroteo masivo en Arizona que casi mató a una integrante demócrata del Congreso de Estados Unidos, Gabby Giffords, y un mapa que hizo circular el comité de acción política de Palin que mostraba a Giffords y a otros demócratas bajo estilizadas ilustraciones de objetivos de escopeta.

El Times más tarde pidió disculpas, y admitió que no eran los políticos los que eran blanco de la campaña de Palin, sino sus distritos electorales. Es posible. Pero tal vez no fue la manera en que lo entendieron algunos de sus seguidores más agresivos.

Trump fue mucho más lejos durante su campaña, cuando alentó a sus seguidores en sus manifestaciones masivas a atacar verbalmente a la prensa y acusarla de "escoria". Ahora suele denunciar a los periodistas como "enemigos del pueblo" y les dice a sus seguidores que impidan que las "falsas noticias" se interpongan en su camino -y, por ende, en el de ellos.

Un miembro republicano del Congreso elegido recientemente, Greg Gianforte, tomó esto al pie de la letra y atacó a un periodista de The Guardian después de que le preguntó su opinión sobre la atención médica. Más cerca en el tiempo, un representante de la Asociación Nacional del Rifle instó a los espectadores a combatir las "mentiras" de los medios tradicionales con "el puño apretado de la verdad". Una vez más, la amenaza está lo suficientemente velada como para estar cubierta por las protecciones constitucionales de la libertad de expresión. Pero los patriotas autoproclamados saben leer entre líneas.

Hasta el momento, una importante diferencia entre los populistas de derecha de hoy, en Europa y Estados Unidos, y los fascistas y nazis de los años 1930, ha sido la falta de tropas de asalto. No existe un equivalente de los matones de camisa marrón o camisa negra a quienes los líderes políticos dieron licencia para golpear a sus oponentes, o algo peor.

DONATE NOW

Pero esto también puede estar cambiando. James Buchal, un político republicano de Oregon, sugirió en mayo que los republicanos deberían contratar a grupos de milicias de derecha como guardias de seguridad durante las manifestaciones republicanas. Estos extremistas armados, cuya idea de patriotismo es considerar al gobierno federal como el enemigo, son diferentes de las camisas marrones de los años 1930 sólo de nombre. Todo lo que hace falta para una política de violencia institucionalizada es que este tipo de gente cuente con licencia oficial para dar rienda suelta a sus impulsos más brutales.

Esta es la razón por la que los tuits de Trump no son simplemente una actuación grosera. Una vez que los más altos representantes de una democracia empiezan a agitar la violencia, la muchedumbre toma las riendas. Estados Unidos no es ninguna excepción: en ese momento, la democracia morirá.