8

特朗普与暴力的调情

纽约——有些人可能把唐纳德·特朗普最近在推特上发布一条视频短片，并在短片里击打一个头顶CNN标识者的面部看作是这位美国总统低俗幽默感的又一个例子——也许他这么做很不恰当，但却并不出人意外。但有人则指出这种行为更加凶险——而且他们这样说是有充分理由的。

特朗普一贯诋毁批评其政府的新闻报道为“假新闻”，这和他通过给那些使他生气的人贴上“所谓”法官的标签来破坏独立司法权威属于同样的行为。他习惯于通过推特直接向“民众”发布这些具有冒犯性的绰号，他把这样的沟通称之为“现代总统的”执政方式。事实上，在大喊大叫的乌合之众面前破坏民主机构的权威是野心勃勃的独裁者们的惯用伎俩，而根本不是什么现代行为。

这种行为性质非常严重。但可能还会有更糟的情况发生。一般情况下，暴力行为会受到法律和社会规范的限制。这些限制绝非无懈可击。家庭暴力往往具有隐蔽性，许多强奸案例同样不易被人察觉。而且总有人以暴力的方式违反法律。

但令人震惊且令人不安的是在长期以来和平共处的民众当中，极端暴力爆发的速度究竟有多快。1933年后纳粹领袖煽动暴民情绪之前，德国的非犹太人一直没有去骚扰他们的犹太邻居。基督徒和穆斯林教徒在萨拉热窝和平共处了几百年，直到武装势力支持下的塞尔维亚激进分子号召人们进行暴力驱逐和杀戮。印度教徒和穆斯林教徒一直井水不犯河水，甚至可以称得上关系友好，但却在以穆斯林为主的北部地区于1947年脱离以印度教为主的印度时突然间想把彼此撕碎。穆斯林教徒一直在缅甸和平地生活，直到最近狂热的僧侣怂恿佛教徒开始烧毁他们的房屋并把他们活活打死。

一次又一次，在全世界所有社会，保护我们免受无政府和暴力威胁的文明规范变得岌岌可危。某些人可能比其他人更倾向于暴力活动，但只需付出极小的代价就可以轻松让激进的冲动活跃起来。一点儿小事所引发的嫉妒或者仅仅是贪婪就可以迅速将普通民众变成野蛮人。

只需阅读对完全受人尊敬的媒体所表达观点的在线评论就可以看出人们心中存在的敌意有多深。在正常限制消失的情况下，很容易想象只要有一点官方鼓励，敌意就可以转化为行动。

这种鼓励可能间接或措辞模糊，但在那些迫不及待被动员的群体听来，却立刻能够领会其中的意思。萨拉·佩林正在起诉纽约时报在一篇社论中暗示亚利桑那州差点杀死美国国会民主党议员吉佛斯的一次大规模枪击事件与佩林的政治行动委员会所散发的一张地图有关，在这张图上，吉佛斯和其他民主党人头上印有程式化的十字枪械瞄准线。

纽约时报后来道了歉，承认佩林竞选海报瞄准的不是政治家，而是他们的选区。实际情况有可能是这样。但这很可能不是某些更加激进粉丝的理解方式。

特朗普在竞选中的所作所为更加过分，他曾在大规模集会上鼓励追随者对他口中的“人渣”媒体发起攻击。他现在经常谴责记者是“民众的敌人”，并告诉他的追随者阻止“假新闻”对他——并且暗示对他们——造成妨碍。

一位新当选的共和党国会议员格雷戈·甘安福特听从了特朗普的建议，在被问及对医疗保健问题的看法后袭击了一位卫报记者。最近，国家步枪协会的一位代表敦促观众用“握紧的真���铁拳”来击碎主流媒体的“谎言”。这样的威胁又一次被宪法保护言论自由的规定所勉强掩盖。但自封的爱国人士可以理解其背后想要表达的含义。

到目前为止，今天欧洲和美国右翼民粹主义者和20世纪30年代法西斯和纳粹分子的一个重要区别是缺少突击队员。还没有哪种行为可以等同于身着棕色或黑色衬衣的暴徒正式得到政治领袖的许可殴打他们的竞争对手，或者从事更令人发指的行为。

但这种情况也有可能发生改变。俄勒冈州一位共和党政治家詹姆斯·布卡尔在5月提出共和党人应当雇用右翼民兵团体在共和党集会期间担任安全保卫。这些携枪的极端分子坚信爱国主义就是将联邦政府视为敌人，他们与20世纪30年代的棕衫暴徒仅仅存在名义上的区别。只需要为这些人颁发释放他们最残酷冲动的官方许可就极有可能演变为制度化的暴力政治。

DONATE NOW

特朗普的推特因此不仅仅是粗鄙的演戏。一旦民主政体的最高代表开始煽动暴力，局势就会被暴民接管。美国也不例外：真到那时，民主就会枯萎。

翻译：Xu Binbin