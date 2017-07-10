纽约——有些人可能把唐纳德·特朗普最近在推特上发布一条视频短片，并在短片里击打一个头顶CNN标识者的面部看作是这位美国总统低俗幽默感的又一个例子——也许他这么做很不恰当，但却并不出人意外。但有人则指出这种行为更加凶险——而且他们这样说是有充分理由的。
特朗普一贯诋毁批评其政府的新闻报道为“假新闻”，这和他通过给那些使他生气的人贴上“所谓”法官的标签来破坏独立司法权威属于同样的行为。他习惯于通过推特直接向“民众”发布这些具有冒犯性的绰号，他把这样的沟通称之为“现代总统的”执政方式。事实上，在大喊大叫的乌合之众面前破坏民主机构的权威是野心勃勃的独裁者们的惯用伎俩，而根本不是什么现代行为。
这种行为性质非常严重。但可能还会有更糟的情况发生。一般情况下，暴力行为会受到法律和社会规范的限制。这些限制绝非无懈可击。家庭暴力往往具有隐蔽性，许多强奸案例同样不易被人察觉。而且总有人以暴力的方式违反法律。
但令人震惊且令人不安的是在长期以来和平共处的民众当中，极端暴力爆发的速度究竟有多快。1933年后纳粹领袖煽动暴民情绪之前，德国的非犹太人一直没有去骚扰他们的犹太邻居。基督徒和穆斯林教徒在萨拉热窝和平共处了几百年，直到武装势力支持下的塞尔维亚激进分子号召人们进行暴力驱逐和杀戮。印度教徒和穆斯林教徒一直井水不犯河水，甚至可以称得上关系友好，但却在以穆斯林为主的北部地区于1947年脱离以印度教为主的印度时突然间想把彼此撕碎。穆斯林教徒一直在缅甸和平地生活，直到最近狂热的僧侣怂恿佛教徒开始烧毁他们的房屋并把他们活活打死。
一次又一次，在全世界所有社会，保护我们免受无政府和暴力威胁的文明规范变得岌岌可危。某些人可能比其他人更倾向于暴力活动，但只需付出极小的代价就可以轻松让激进的冲动活跃起来。一点儿小事所引发的嫉妒或者仅仅是贪婪就可以迅速将普通民众变成野蛮人。
只需阅读对完全受人尊敬的媒体所表达观点的在线评论就可以看出人们心中存在的敌意有多深。在正常限制消失的情况下，很容易想象只要有一点官方鼓励，敌意就可以转化为行动。
这种鼓励可能间接或措辞模糊，但在那些迫不及待被动员的群体听来，却立刻能够领会其中的意思。萨拉·佩林正在起诉纽约时报在一篇社论中暗示亚利桑那州差点杀死美国国会民主党议员吉佛斯的一次大规模枪击事件与佩林的政治行动委员会所散发的一张地图有关，在这张图上，吉佛斯和其他民主党人头上印有程式化的十字枪械瞄准线。
纽约时报后来道了歉，承认佩林竞选海报瞄准的不是政治家，而是他们的选区。实际情况有可能是这样。但这很可能不是某些更加激进粉丝的理解方式。
特朗普在竞选中的所作所为更加过分，他曾在大规模集会上鼓励追随者对他口中的“人渣”媒体发起攻击。他现在经常谴责记者是“民众的敌人”，并告诉他的追随者阻止“假新闻”对他——并且暗示对他们——造成妨碍。
一位新当选的共和党国会议员格雷戈·甘安福特听从了特朗普的建议，在被问及对医疗保健问题的看法后袭击了一位卫报记者。最近，国家步枪协会的一位代表敦促观众用“握紧的真���铁拳”来击碎主流媒体的“谎言”。这样的威胁又一次被宪法保护言论自由的规定所勉强掩盖。但自封的爱国人士可以理解其背后想要表达的含义。
到目前为止，今天欧洲和美国右翼民粹主义者和20世纪30年代法西斯和纳粹分子的一个重要区别是缺少突击队员。还没有哪种行为可以等同于身着棕色或黑色衬衣的暴徒正式得到政治领袖的许可殴打他们的竞争对手，或者从事更令人发指的行为。
但这种情况也有可能发生改变。俄勒冈州一位共和党政治家詹姆斯·布卡尔在5月提出共和党人应当雇用右翼民兵团体在共和党集会期间担任安全保卫。这些携枪的极端分子坚信爱国主义就是将联邦政府视为敌人，他们与20世纪30年代的棕衫暴徒仅仅存在名义上的区别。只需要为这些人颁发释放他们最残酷冲动的官方许可就极有可能演变为制度化的暴力政治。
特朗普的推特因此不仅仅是粗鄙的演戏。一旦民主政体的最高代表开始煽动暴力，局势就会被暴民接管。美国也不例外：真到那时，民主就会枯萎。
翻译：Xu Binbin
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (8)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Ian Buruma warns against the danger when the "highest representatives of a democracy" incite violence. It's true that "under normal circumstances, violent behavior is restrained by laws and social norms." And he points out serveral cases in history to show that "extreme violence can erupt among people who have lived peacefully together for a long time."
We can never rely on "civilized norms that protect us from anarchy and violence." And unfortunately there are people, who "may be more disposed to brutality than others, but aggressive impulses can be activated with surprising ease. "
Trump's "flirtation with violence " is reminiscent of the Third Reich in the 1930s. The only difference is that there are no - not yet - "equivalent of the brown-shirted or black-shirted thugs who were given license by political leaders to beat up their opponents, or worse." But a recent suggestion by James Buchal, a Republican politician in Oregon, harks back to the dark Nazi era. He told Republicans to "hire right-wing militia groups as security guards during Republican rallies."
One can envision "these gun-toting extremists, whose idea of patriotism is to regard the federal government as the enemy." They are different from the Nazi Brownshirts "only in name."
There is no place for Trump's "politics of institutionalized violence" and his giving "people official license to unleash their most brutal impulses" in a democratic world.
On July 2 Trump posted a short video clip of him beating a person with a CNN logo in wrestling, which was a clear evidence for stirring up hatred and violence against the media. He sent a dangerous message to his supporters, inciting them to beat up anybody in the media, that is seen as hostile and "enemy of the people." What is alarming is that his supporters didn't see it as a threat, and the clip became one of the most popular posts.
During his campaign, Trump longed for the days when he could punch protesters in the face. Instead he encouraged his supporters to punching people in the face. In August 2016 Trump told a crowd that if Clinton were elected she would have the power to appoint liberal supreme court justices. He suggested that gun owners could stop her from appointing liberal supreme court justices, and advocated for violence against his rival.
Fortunately the rule of law still endures in the courts. Earlier in April, a Kentucky judge denied Trump's claim as a candidate in 2016 that he was just exercising his rights to free speech and couldn’t be sued for inciting violence. The case centers on a rally in which Trump told supporters to ‘Get ’em out of here’ and two women and a man said they were punched.
Greg Gianforte, a Montana congressman was pleaded guilty to assaulting a journalist from the Guardian newspaper on the eve of his election in May. He was ordered to pay $385, complete 40 hours of community service and 20 hours of anger management counselling. Ben Jacobs, the reporter was attacked after asking the candidate whether he supported the Republican healthcare plan. He agreed not to sue Gianforte if the congressman wrote a letter of apology and donated $50,000 to the Committee to Protect Journalists.
Despite Trump's hatred of mainstream media, the Fourth Estate is still going strong. journalists play an essential role in a vibrant civil society. So essential that the founding fathers cited the freedom of the press in the first amendment to the constitution. The liberty of the press is key to the security of our rights and freedoms.
Public threats and violence towards journalists – whether from private civilians or elected officials – are clearly an attempt to silence the press. If the media is restrained from asking critical questions, it also seeks to keep the public in check and prevent people from asking the same questions of their own government. This system of checks and balances can only be secured, when the media and the public play an active role in defending their freedom of expression. Read more
Comment Commented Rick Puglisi
I agree with the author about the thin line. It is scary. That is why accountability is so important. Unfortunately, our press today is more propaganda than news because people like the author cater to their bigotry and hate. I teach my children that you do not take respect but you earn it. Trump is merely teaching the American people that our press do not deserve respect by default. They must earn it. Germany descended into chaos because their globalist elite signed the Versailles Treaty (today our globalist elite sign foolish trade agreements). They bankrupted the middle class with hyperinflation (give our arrogant elite more time with QE and we will have either capital controls or hyperinflation). The first thing the fascist thugs did was to beat up the liberal communist thugs who were very prevalent. Look in the mirror and fix your own problems. Read more
Comment Commented Anthony DeAngelis
Hard to take this author seriously (quite frankly, this site as well) with yet another absurd post. Some suggestion to the author:
1) Insulting the President doesn't strengthen your argument
2) Blaming the President for undermining the Press and the Judiciary fails to share the appropriate blame they both have
3) Bringing up the "dictator" red herring is tiresome and shows imagination.
4) Mentioning the Nazi's in a discussion about Trump is utterly disgusting and dismissive of the horrible suffering.
I am sorry, but I hope those who take a class with this person ask for a refund.
Press & Judiciary - the denigrate themselves when they use salacious headlines to get attention, fail to remain unbiased and endlessly attack the person who was freely elected as President of the US.
The Judiciary could have easily affirmed the Presidents travel restrictions, while at the same time vocally opposing them. Instead you had liberal judges shoot down a law for obviously political reasons, only for the SCOTUS to affirm the validity of the law 9-0.
As for inciting violence, the video was a joke. The only thing violent and threatening was CNN potentially doxxing someone who jokingly made the video that the President re-tweeted.
Also, love the convenient omission of the countless instances of well known celebrities or other personalities threatening harm to the President and being celebrated for doing so.
PS - for the love of god, stop with these posts. I am a regular reader of Foreign Affairs and they do it right. Articles that are both supportive and critical of the president, without any of the absurdity found on this site. Either get better authors or instruct that that articles overly dramatic will not be posted.
Read more
Comment Commented Francesco D'Allessandro
Yet where was/is your indignation my dear Buruma when former US President Barrack Obama and others incited class warfare in the US in the context of the 1%? The current mayor of NYC barbs against his own police department? The vitriolic attacks by Black Matter Lives activists against police and everything else they deem as the "enemy"? If you are going to denounce President Trump go ahead but do us a service and also point out the provocations stemming from the left wing of the political spectrum. Read more
Comment Commented Anthony DeAngelis
Thank you! Criticism should be even and fair. Author brings up Congresswoman Gifford's shorting without mentioning the avowed liberal who shot Republican members of congress.
Bias and one sidedness has no place on this site. Sad that an educated professor would be so blatant. Read more
Comment Commented Odyssios Redux
The only reason to hesitate calling Trump a 'fascist' in the historical 1930s sense, is that he lacks a coherent, articulated ideology. And the attention span to generate one. But others n his entourage seem happy to substitute their version, to the apparent indifference of El Caudillo. In the phrase of the 1990s sci-fi series, 'Lexx', 'they worship His Shadow.' The bullying, lying, hyper-adversarial stance, are all there. And all, in the end, that matters. They simply encourage and enable the rise of 'Stars & Stripes'-shirts.
Historically, the militias seem rural or small-town, and so are maybe less obvious than would be helpful in opposing them. As always, the only way autocrats get away with it, is if good people do nothing. Until too late. Clearly, neither formal technique for removal of a president - impeachment or removal under the 25th Amendment - will be triggered, since both depend on either the Vice President (for the 25th) or the house (which is solidly republican). Pence is far too canny to upset his hopes of succeeding, in a more traditional way.
We're on a slippery slope to as close to autocracy as can be engineered. Our main hope (our own actions apart) is Trump's hilarious ineptness at making his own case for anything, outside a riveting show. Nobody pays attention to the 'rest of the world', which has not gone away - I live there! - but has been buried in the US under tweetstorms and (by now) weary and faux outrage. The tagline for 'Trump:The Reality President' is, 'The Nation's Tweetheart!'
Good thing there's no serious external threat to the US. Nobody would notice. Or maybe just haven't. Read more
Comment Commented Odyssios Redux
Reply to Jan Czaja -
I forgot none of the things you mention, but the list I gave was enough to make my point. Nor was I making the moral point you mention; such considerations are simply alien to Trump, other than his own hypersensitivity to criticism - which is not generalized to understand how he might hurt others. My points were not of morality, which again has no traction on him, but making comparisons, and an attempt a prognosis. Which is not a happy one.
AS to the infamous 'mainstream media' - he has them in the palm of his hand. There is no substance to reporting , far less reasoned analysis. Either sense is regained, or it's lights out for the present political dispensation - and maybe cultural, too. Hey, not even diamonds are forever. And the destruction is completely self-inflicted. The Martians didn't do it. Read more
Comment Commented Jan Czaja
You forgot Racist, Impaler, Traitor, Russian Spy, etc. Typical garbage that Trump's opponents come up with. Nevertheless, I think you missed the moral of the story which is that don't do unto others what you wouldn't want be done to you. Mass media, which is essentially 80% leftist and culturally liberal, has been spewing hatred and destroying careers for years. Now, they're just getting a taste of their own medicine. Read more
Featured
The New Abnormal in Monetary Policy
Nouriel Roubini thinks central banks will have no choice but to use unconventional policies in the next recession.
Death or Democracy in Venezuela
Enrique ter Horst proposes a potential solution to the country's ongoing political, economic, and humanitarian crisis.
Trump and the Truth About Climate Change
Joseph E. Stiglitz counters the US president's argument that efforts to combat global warming are "unfair" to America.
PS authors in concise videos
Trump’s Yes to NATO
Jacek Rostowski discusses whether Donald Trump’s commitment in Warsaw to Article 5 of the NATO Treaty was the result of a carefully laid plot.